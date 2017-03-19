PBL boys track and field finishes tied for 10th place at Charleston Invitational

CHARLESTON -- Jonathan Muller of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda HIgh School finished first in the long jump with a leap of 20-7 on Saturday in the Charleston Invitational.

Michael Curry finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.11 seconds.

The PBL 4x200 relay team finished fifth with a time of 1:39.2.

As a team, PBL finished in a three-way tie for 10th place in the 36-team meet with a score of 20 along with Altamont and Urbana University High School. Shelbyville finished first with a score of 76 while Pleasant Plains finished second with a score of 42 and Tuscola finished third with a score of 41.

Jakob Miles finished in a four-way tie for ninth place in the pole vault with a leap of 10-0.

Tom Henrichs finished in a three-way tie for 13th place in the high jump with a leap of 5-8.

Jake Rich finished 15th in the shot put with a throw of 41-11 while Keegan Lantz finished 31st with a throw of 37-5.

In the triple jump, T.J. Jones finished 15th with a leap of 36-0.

The PBL 4x800 relay team finished eighth with a time of 9.07.88 while the 4x400 relay team finished 12th with a time of 3:51.02.

Keanan Crabb finished 20th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.67 seconds while Ryan Masterson finished 29th with a time of 7.8 seconds.

Gunner Belt finished 24th with a time of 1:00.49 in the 400-meter dash while Curtis Phillips finished 30th with a time of 27.76 in the 200-meter dash.

Nik Schnabel tied for 30th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.18 while Gavin Ogburn finished 32nd with a time of 2:21.46.

Brendan VanAntwerp finished 32nd in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:18.44 while Kyle Price finished 35th with a time of 5:20.04.

CHARLESTON BOYS' INVITATIONAL

At Eastern Illinois University

Team results

1. Shelbyville, 76; 2. Pleasant Plains, 42; 3. Tuscola, 41; 4. Newton, 37; 5. Pana, 30; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 30; 7. New Berlin, 23; 8. Arthur-Lovington, 22.5; 9. Carlinville, 21; 10. Altamont 20; 10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 20; 10. Urbana University, 20; 13. Nashville, 19; 14. Teutopolis, 18; 15. Toledo Cumberland, 17; 16. Cowden-Herrick, 14; 17. Vandalia, 12; 18. Williamsville, 11; 18. Winnetka North Shore, 11; 20. Hamilton/Warsaw, 10; 20. Salt Fork, 10; 20. Palestine, 10; 23. Effingham St. Anthony, 9; 24. Lowpoint-Washburn, 8; 24. Trenton Wesclin, 8; 26. Tremont, 7; 26. Casey-Westfield, 7; 28. St. Anne, 6; 29. Bloomington Central Catholic, 5; 30. Neoga, 4; 30. Villa Grove, 4; 30. Tri-County, 4; 33. Marshall, 3; 34. Springfield, Lutheran, 2; 34. Pawnee, 2; 36. Arcola, 1.5.

60-meter dash

1. Kahlil Wassell (NB) 7.23; 2. Joe Lopez (TUS) 7.3; 3. Mitch Bierman (NEW) 7.37; 4. Kentrell Beck (SHEL) 7.38; 5. Dylan Lehman (NB) 7.51.

PBL results -- 20. Keanan Crabb, 7.67; 29. Ryan Masterson, 7.8.

200-meter dash

1. Camden Coleman (UNI) 23.17; 2. Keaton Plummer (SHEL) 24.02; 3. Brody Hinkle (LW) 24.09; 4. Tyler Seip (TUS) 24.1; 5. Jacob Pearson (NB) 24.25.

400-meter dash

1. Camden Coleman (UNI) 53.71; 2. Riley Baker (SJO) 54.52; 3. Blake Barth (VAN) 54.79; 4. Luke Foltz (SHEL) 55.44; 5. Derryn Holmes (NASH) 55.81.

PBL results -- 24. Gunner Belt, 1:00.49.

800-meter run

1. Brandon Schnitker (NASH) 2:02.53; 2. Joseph Stone (NEW) 2:02.73; 3. Tyler Pasley (SHEL) 2:03.25; 4. Brad O'Connor (WNS) 2:03.66; 5. Gage Knoll (VG) 2:05.08.

PBL results -- T30. Nik Schnabel, 2:21.18; 32. Gavin Ogburn, 2:21.46.

1,600-meter run

1. Logan Hall (AL) 4:23.56; 2. Justin Phillips (SJO) 4:27.82; 3. Tommy McHugh (WNS) 4:39.64; 4. Jason Landon (CAR) 4:41.52; 5. Jordan Sieger (SHEL) 4:46.96.

PBL results -- 32. Brendan VanAntwerp, 5:18.44; 35. Kyle Price, 5:20.04.

3,200-meter run

1. Kort McClellan (CUMB) 10:09.66; 2. Jacob Latonis (PANA) 10:12.73; 3. Wyatt Wolfersberger (SJO) 10:15.98; 4. Adam Schlenker (BCC) 10:16.04; 5. Jesus Flores (ALT) 10:35.31.

60-meter hurdles

1. Mitchell Stevenson (ALT) 8.77; 2. Turner Pullen (SHEL) 8.96; 4. Michael Curry (PBL) 9.11; 5. Evan Gustafson (NB) 9.15.

4x200 relay

1. Shelbyville, 1:37.25; 2. Newton, 1:37.7; 3. Tuscola, 1:37.7; 4. Cumberland, 1:39.09; 5. PBL, 1:39.2.

4x400 relay

1. Pleasant Plains, 3:38.01; 2. Shelbyville, 3:39.6; 3. Newton, 3:40.93; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:42.08; 5. Arthur-Lovington, 3:42.17.

PBL results -- 12. 3:51.02.

4x800 relay

1. Shelbyville, 8:27.37; 2. Pleasant Plains, 8:43.69; 3. Arthur-Lovington, 8:43.72; 4. Tremont, 8:46.04; 5. Carlinville, 8:53.13.

PBL results -- 8. 9:07.88.

High jump

1. Nathan Kiger (PAL) 6-7; 2. Tristen Tewes (PLPL) 6-2; 3. Adam Miller (PANA) 6-2; 4. Mason Stewart (CH) 6-0; 5. Christian Cochonour (CW) 6-0.

PBL results -- T13. Tom Henrichs, 5-8.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 20-7; 2. Sam McAfee (PLPL) 19-7; 3. Jalmen Sullivan (STA) 19-5 1/2; 4. Tyler Seip (TUS) 19-2 1/4; 5. Ramsey Hunt (TC) 19-0 1/4.

Triple jump

1. Mitch Hardiek (TEUT) 39-10 1/4; 2. Jack Epley (PANA) 39-8 3/4; 3. Dylan Webster (CH) 39-5 1/4; 4. Brady McMasters (SF) 38-10 1/4; 5. Zack Gresens (NEOGA) 38-6 1/2.

PBL results -- 15. T.J. Jones, 36-0.

Shot put

1. Andy Bird (HW) 53-0; 2. Dillon Birch (SHEL) 52-8; 3. Hunter Woodard (TUS) 48-6 1/4; 4. Ty Kinkelaar (ESA) 48-0; 5. Anthony Guo (TUS) 46-5 1/4.

PBL results -- 15. Jake Rich, 41-11; 31. Keegan Lantz, 37-5.

Pole vault

1. Cameron Witts (WIL) 14-3; 2. Andrew McWhorter (TEUT) 13-6; 3. Blake Hubbard (CAR) 13-0; 4. Bryson Thompson (PANA) 12-0; 5. Will Fonner (ESA) 11-0.

PBL results -- T9. Jakob Miles, 10-0.