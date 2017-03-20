GCMS boys track and field team finishes third at meet in Illinois Wesleyan University; Delanie Dykes gains first-place finish on girls' side

GCMS’s Nick Schultz flies through the air in the long jump during Thursday’s meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys track and field team finished third at a meet on Thursday at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The Falcons scored an 85 in the 12-team meet while Eureka (144) and El Paso-Gridley (86) finished first and second, respectively.

Nick Schultz finished first in the high jump with a leap of 6-4 while teammate Caleb Bleich finished fifth with a leap of 5-6.

Tyler Ricks won first place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:53.53 while Ethan Freehill finished third with a time of 12:01.76.

Isaac Brucker finished second in the pole vault with a leap of 11-0 while Wesley Quimby finished tied for sixth with a vault of 7-6.

Schultz tied for second in the long jump with a leap of 20-4 1/4 while Bleich finished fourth with a leap of 19-7 1/4.

Schultz also finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 40-2 3/4 while Bleich finished fifth with a jump of 38-4 1/2.

Casey Calaway finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.03 seconds while Marcus Baillie (24th, 26.97), Ethan Kasper (29th, 27.2), Wesley Quimby (46th, 29.03) and Connor Beland (48th, 29.26).

Bryant Morano finished fifth with a time of 10.5 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles.

One of GCMS's two 4x200 relay teams finished fourth with a time of 1:43.25. The other finished 14th with a time of 1:58.24.

The Falcons had two teams in the 4x400 relay. One of the teams finished fourth with a time of 3:48 while the other finished 13th with a time of 4:11.57.

In the 60-meter dash, Calaway finished seventh with a time of 7.56 seconds while Lance Livingston finished 19th with a time of 7.85 and Marcus Baillie (23rd, 7.94), Ethan Kasper (31st, 8.12), Connor Beland (47th, 8.46), Wesley Quimby (48th, 8.51) and Caleb Dunham (60th, 9.44) participated.

Owen Duke finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 36-10 while Ryan Shambrook finished 19th with a hurl of 31-10 and Brennen Goff (25th, 29-6), Remi Astronomo (33rd, 27-6) and Mitchell Meenen (34th, 27-3) also participated.

Isaac Brucker finished 12th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.02 while Spencer Meenen finished 13th with a time of 1:00.72 and Bryant Morano (24th, 1:04.43) and Jacob Norbot (29th, 1:06.15) also participated.

Ethan Freehill finished 17th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:49.35 while Revell Hamilton finished 26th with a time of 6:07.17.

In the 800-meter run, Remi Astronomo finished 22nd with a time of 2:38.52.

The GCMS 4x800 relay finished eighth with a time of 10:16.07.

On the girls' side, GCMS finished seventh with a score of 37.

Delanie Dykes finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.28 while Leah Martin finished eighth with a time of 2:53.84 and Shreya Patel (20th, 3:13.66) and Kaitlyn Harders (25th, 3:26.87) also participated.

Dykes finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.01 while Dennise Matuszewski finished eighth with a time of 1:11.51 and Sierra Hileman finished 23rd with a time of 1:22.06.

Hannah Cliff finished second in the two-runner 3,200-meter run with a time of 22:19.44.

Claire Retherford finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 28-11 while Hattie Parsons (17th, 25-5), Rachel Zheng (25th, 21-7), Sydney Funk (28th, 20-6), Katelyn Kamman (29th, 20-5), Jordan Phifer (32nd, 19-3) and Hannah Cliff (42nd, 17-3) also participated.

Megan Meunier finished eighth with a time of 30.14 seconds in the 200-meter dash while Bayleigh Shoemaker finished ninth with a time of 30.17 seconds, Dennise Matuszewski finished 10th with a time of 30.47 seconds and Payton Beach (23rd, 32.3) and Allison Roberts (33rd, 33.66) also participated.

In the 1,600-meter run, Leah Martin finished 10th with a time of 6:48.06 while Gabby Dammkoehler finished 12th with a time of 7:14.9 and Shreya Patel finished 13th with a time of 7:22.96.

Allison Roberts finished 12th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 12.05 seconds.

Megan Meunier finished 14th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.83 seconds while Dennise Matuszewski finished 18th with a time of 8.86 seconds and Bayleigh Shoemaker (25th, 9.05), Payton Beach (26th, 9.05), Allison Roberts (39th, 9.59), Katelyn Kamman (53rd, 10.82) and Hattie Parsons (55th, 11.7) also participated for the Falcons.

Leah Martin finished 15th in the long jump with a time of 12-11 1/2.

The Falcons had two 4x200 relay teams, with one finishing eighth with a time of 2:02.18 and the other finishing 18th with a time of 2:35.74.

The GCMS 4x400 relay team finished seventh with a time of 4:44.78.

EL PASO-GRIDLEY INDOOR MEET

At Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington

BOYS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 144; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 86; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 85; 4. Ridgeview, 83; 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 61; 6. Tremont, 44; 7. Fisher, 27.5; 8. Tri-Valley, 16; 9. LeRoy, 13; 10. Flanagan, 10; 11. Fieldcrest, 7; 12. Blue Ridge, 5.5.

60-meter dash

1. Jared Reese (DM) 7.32; 2. Tate Walcott (RID) 7.34; 3. Cyrille Mbah (EUR) 7.39; 4. Dalton Burk (FISH) 7.42; 5. Colton Polhemus (TRE) 7.51.

GCMS results -- 7. Casey Calaway, 7.56; 19. Lance Livingston, 7.85; 23. Marcus Baillie, 7.94; 31. Ethan Kasper, 8.12; 47. Connor Beland, 8.46; 48. Wesley Quimby, 8.51; 60. Caleb Dunham, 9.44.

200-meter dash

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 23.66; 2. Mason Barr (RID) 23.74; 3. Cyrille Mbah (EUR) 24.33; 4. Dalton Burk (FISH) 24.56; 5. Casey Calaway (GCMS) 25.03.

GCMS results -- 24. Marcus Baillie, 26.97; 29. Ethan Kasper, 27.2; 46. Wesley Quimby, 29.03; 48. Connor Beland, 29.26.

400-meter dash

1. Mason Barr (RID) 52.11; 2. Tommy Standish (EUR) 54.12; 3. Dakota Myers (DM) 55.64; 4. Jonathan Hasty (EPG) 55.99; 5. Connor Standish (EUR) 56.51.

GCMS results -- 12. Isaac Brucker, 1:00.02; 13. Spencer Meenen, 1:00.72; 24. Bryant Morano, 1:04.43; 29. Jacob Norbot, 1:06.15.

800-meter run

1. Logan Ogg (EUR) 2:06.24; 2. Adam Ludy (EPG) 2:06.46; 3. Keith Walder (EUR) 2:10.13; 4. Dalton Petro (TRE) 2:15.54; 5. Logan Schmillen (FLD) 2:20.48.

GCMS results -- 22. Remi Astronomo, 2:38.52.

1,600-meter run

1. Andy Layden (EPG) 4:53.24; 2. Leland Sumer (TRE) 4:55.49; 3. Bo Halvorsen (EPG) 4:59.43; 4. Kyle Johnson (EUR) 4:59.65; 5. Noah Smith (EPG) 5:09.52.

GCMS results -- 17. Ethan Freehill, 5:49.35; 26. Revell Hamilton, 6:07.17.

3,200-meter run

1. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 10:53.53; 2. Brandon Green (LER) 12:00.56; 3. Ethan Freehill (GCMS) 12:01.76; 4. Jacob Conaty (LER) 12:02; 5. Don Mcfarlin (EUR) 12:05.12.

60-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RID) 8.65; 2. Emanuel Blakes (EUR) 9.62; 3. Spencer Nason (EUR) 9.79; 4. Alan Moncelle (EPG) 10.14; 5. Bryant Morano (GCMS) 10.5.

4x200 relay

1. Eureka, 1:36.93; 2. Dee-Mack, 1:38.88; 3. Ridgeview, 1:42.46; 4. GCMS, 1:43.25; 5. Eureka, 1:43.99.

GCMS results -- 14. 1:58.24.

4x400 relay

1. Eureka, 3:41.2; 2. Dee-Mack, 3:43.7; 3. Tremont, 3:47.35; 4. GCMS, 3:48.0; 5. Eureka, 3:49.0.

GCMS results -- 13. 4:11.57.

4x800 relay

1. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 8:40.17; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 8:44.58; 3. Tremont, 9:00.34; 4. Eureka, 9:19.21; 5. Fisher, 9:23.15.

GCMS results -- 8. 10:16.07.

High jump

1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 6-4; 2. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 6-2; 3. Gavin Raines (BR) 5-10; 4. Kade Thomas (FISH) 5-10; 5. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 5-6.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 21-1; 2. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 20-4 1/4; 2. Ryan Fogle (EUR) 20-4 1/4; 2. 4. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 19-7 1/4; 5. Lukas Kiefer (EPG) 19-2.

Triple jump

1. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 41-1 1/2; 2. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 40-2 3/4; 3. Lukas Kiefer (EPG) 39-10 3/4; 4. Spencer Nason (EUR) 39-1 1/2; 5. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 38-4 1/2.

Shot put

1. Nick Olson (FLA) 49-10; 2. Derek Brown (EUR) 45-7; 3. Ethan Jenkins (EPG) 43-5; 4. Josh Class (TRE) 40-7; 5. K.J. Patton (FISH) 39-10.

GCMS results -- 8. Owen Duke, 36-10; 19. Ryan Shambrook, 31-10; 25. Brennen Goff, 29-6; 33. Remi Astronomo, 27-6; 34. Mitchell Meenen, 27-3.

Pole vault

1. Evan Smith (TV) 13-6; 2. Isaac Brucker (GCMS) 11-0; 3. Ryan Steiner (TV) 10-6; 4. Grant Carlson (EUR) 10-0; 5. Alan Moncelle (EPG) 8-6.

GCMS results -- T6. Wesley Quimby, 7-6.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 107.5; 2. Ridgeview, 80; 3. Tremont, 77; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 71; 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 44.5; 5. Tri-Valley, 44.5; 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 37; 8. Fisher, 36.5; 9. LeRoy, 33.5; 10. Heyworth, 15; 11. Fieldcrest, 10.5; 12. Flanagan, 4.

60-meter dash

1. Mya Tinsley (RID) 7.81; 2. River Rosales (RID) 8.27; 3. Ambria Herrmann (EUR) 8.31; 4. Morgan Hancock (HEY) 8.37; 5. Amy Pineda, 8.43.

GCMS results -- 14. Megan Meunier, 8.83; 18. Dennise Matuszewski, 8.86; 25. Bayleigh Shoemaker, 9.05; 26. Payton Beach, 9.05; 39. Allison Roberts, 9.59; 53. Katelyn Kamman, 10.82; 55. Hattie Parsons, 11.7.

200-meter dash

1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 27.29; 2. Amy Pineda (EUR) 28.06; 3. Mya Tinsley, 28.28; 4. Alexis Updike (DM) 29.12; 5. Kaitlin Marry (FISH) 29.29.

GCMS results -- 8. Megan Meunier, 30.14; 9. Bayleigh Shoemaker, 30.17; 10. Dennise Matuszewski, 30.47; 23. Payton Beach, 32.3; 33. Allison Roberts, 33.66.

400-meter dash

1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:04.01; 3. Chelsea Pawlak (DM) 1:04.53; 4. Shae Ruppert (HEY) 1:06.27.

GCMS results -- 8. Dennise Matuszewski, 1:11.51; 23. Sierra Hileman, 1:22.06.

800-meter run

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:28.28; 2. Emma Argo (EUR) 2:30.02; 3. Claire Weers (FLD) 2:31.76; 4. 5. Tressa Scheuermann (TRE) 2:49.07.

GCMS results -- 8. Leah Martin, 2:53.84; 20. Shreya Patel, 3:13.66; 25. Kaitlyn Harders, 3:26.87.

1,600-meter run

1. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 5:42.05; 2. Lexi Grober (EUR) 5:50.2; 3. Abigail (TV) 5:54.35; 4. Layken McGuire (RID) 6:12.09; 5. Julia Reid (EPG) 6:16.09.

GCMS results -- 10. Leah Martin, 6:48.06; 12. Gabby Dammkoehler, 7:14.9; 13. Shreya Patel, 7:22.96.

3,200-meter run

1. Emily Hendren (LER) 17:29.75; 2. Hannah Cliff (GCMS) 22:19.44.

60-meter hurdles

1. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 9.31; 2. Gracie Feeney (EPG) 10.11; 3. Kaylynn Schlipf (EPG) 10.23; 4. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 10.43; 5. Adelle Baker (TRE) 10.83.

GCMS results -- 12. Allison Roberts, 12.05.

4x200 relay

1. El Paso-Gridley, 1:55.83; 2. Ridgeview, 1:57.23; 3. Tremont, 1:57.25; 4. Fisher, 1:57.83; 5. Eureka, 1:59.33.

GCMS results -- 8. 2:02.18; 18. 2:35.74.

4x400 relay

1. Tremont, 4:30.3; 2. Ridgeview, 4:31.5; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 4:32.01; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 4:34.26; 5. Eureka, 4:34.67.

GCMS results -- 7. 4:44.78.

4x800 relay

1. Dee-Mack, 10:25.37; 2. Tremont, 10:31.37; 3. Eureka, 11:00.37; 4. Dee-Mack, 11:20.55; 5. Ridgeview, 11:37.59.

High jump

1. Janika Peitzmeier (LER) 5-2; 2. Halle Wiegand (EUR) 5-0; 3. Alexis Updike (DM) 4-8; 4. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 4-8; 5. Jorri Sandage (LER) 4-6.

Long jump

1. Amy Pineda (EUR) 15-11; 1. Mya Tinsley (RID) 15-11; 3. Tressa Scheuermann (TRE) 15-6 3/4; 4. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 15-4; 5. Maddy Lenington (TRE) 15-1 1/2.

GCMS results -- 15. Leah Martin, 12-11 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 32-3; 2. Kea Miles (LER) 29-10 3/4; 3. Natalie Meiss (EUR) 29-6 1/4; 4. Tatum Long (TV) 29-4 3/4; 5. Regan Danko (TV) 28-10 3/4.

Shot put

1. Renee Hartman (TRE) 35-2; 2. Kortney Bagby (EPG) 32-8; 3. Jayden Standish (RID) 29-3; 4. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 28-11; 5. Korbin Collins (FLA) 28-10.

GCMS results -- 17. Hattie Parsons, 25-5; 25. Rachel Zheng, 21-7; 28. Sydney Funk, 20-6; 29. Katelyn Kamman, 20-5; 32. Jordan Phifer, 19-3; 42. Hannah Cliff, 17-3.

Pole vault

1. Cassie Wilson (TV) 10-6; 2. Jenna Ring (TV) 9-0; 3. Janine Manningham (TRE) 7-6; 4. Alex Horine (EPG) 6-0; 5. Marissa Leitner (TRE) 5-6.