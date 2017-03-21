PBL High School girls track and field results (March 20, 2017)

- Our Sites
CLINTON LAST CHANCE MEET
At Illinois Wesleyan, Bloomington
60-meter dash
1. Ozzy Erewele (Springfield) 7.68; 2. Kylie Welch (Bloomington) 7.87; 3. Chieme Udaku (Springfield) 8.09; 4. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 8.19; 5. Hope Watts (Pekin) 8.21.
200-meter dash
Kylie Welch (Bloomington) 25.82; 2. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 27.48; 3. DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa) 27.62; 4. Hope Watts (Pekin) 27.72; 5. Kaniah Williams (Normal West) 27.74.
PBL results — 32. Lexi Johnson, 30.34.
400-meter dash
1. Summerlyn Smith (Mattoon) 1:00.75; 2. Jenna Raines (Clifton Central) 1:03.67; 3. Tess Birlingmair (Normal West) 1:04.35; 4. Ashley Althaus (Amboy) 1:04.46; 5. Erin Earl (Washington) 1:05.59.
800-meter run
1. Hailey Tranchitella (Washington) 2:23.96; 2. Kassidy Dexheimer (Washington) 2:24.94; 3. Andrea Pace (Clifton Central) 2:31.8; 4. Hope Llewellyn (Champaign Central) 2:34.58; 5. Abby Lewis (Blooomington Central Catholic) 2:34.78.
PBL results — 11. Evie Ellis, 2:40.42.
1,600-meter run
1. Mara Smith (Normal West) 5:32.05; 2. Emmy Mussey (Normal) 5:39.01; 3. Alyssa McPike (Monticello) 5:42.53; 4. Audra Koechle (Williamsville) 5:43.65; 5. Grace McDonald (Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin) 5:45.83.
3,200-meter run
1. Katy Clausen (Normal University) 11:45.06; 2. Alyssa McPike (Monticello) 12:01.78; 3. Anna Lowry (Taylorville) 12:06.99; 4. Megan Grady (Amboy) 12:08.72; 5. Paige Arseneau (Pekin) 12:15.78.
60-meter hurdles
1. Emery Podowicz (Clifton Central) 9.44; 2. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 9.61; 3. Jayden King (Danville Schlarman) 9.71; 4. Aliyah Welter (Monticello) 9.75; 5. Jasmine Loving (Normal West) 9.76.
PBL finals results — 6. Katelyn Crabb, 10.26; 14. Olivia Frichtl, 10.53.
PBL preliminary results — 12. Frichtl, 10.43; 13. Crabb, 10.47.
4x200 relay
1. Springfield, 1:47.11; 2. Monticello, 1:51.47; 3. Mattoon, 1:52.89; 4. Normal West, 1:54.53; 5. Normal, 1:56.22.
PBL results — 14. Olivia Frichtl, Mackenzie Bruns, Lexi Johnson, Katelyn Crabb, 1:59.37.
4x400 relay
1. Washington, 4:13.25; 2. Normal, 4:14.45; 3. Clifton Central, 4:14.84; 4. Mattoon, 4:15.91; 5. Monticello, 4:18.63.
4x800 relay
1. Normal, 9:56.28; 2. Normal West, 10:02.21; 3. Amboy, 10:27.26; 4. St. Teresa, 10:32.37; 5. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10:45.22.
High jump
1. Carly Tucker (Metamora) 5-4; 2. Mariah Ball (Mattoon) 5-2; 3. Sarah Stephens (Bloomington Central Catholic) 5-0; 4. Sydney Miller (Shelbyville) 5-0; 5. Stephanie Schoeben (Springfield) 5-0.
PBL results — T26. Mackenzie Bruns, 4-2.
Long jump
1. Peyton Pollman (Illini Bluffs) 16-1 1/2; 2. Brianna Pinter (Normal University) 16-0 1/2; 3. Lydia Spychalia (Normal West) 15-8 1/4; 4. Sophia Schuler (Prairie Central) 15-8; 5. Capria Brown (Danville Schlarman) 15-6 1/2.
PBL results — 7. Katelyn Crabb, 15-4 3/4; 21. Ariana Gentzler, 14-1 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Lydia Spychalia (Normal West) 35-6 3/4; 2. Meghan Willerton (Metamora) 35-0; 3. Summerlyn Smith (Mattoon) 34-6 1/4; 4. Whitney Smith (Stewardson-Strasburg) 34-1 1/2; 5. Peyton Pollman (Illini Bluffs) 32-7 3/4.
PBL results — 14. Ariana Gentzler, 30-9; 26. Lexi Johnson, 27-10.
Shot put
1. Kelise Johnson (Bloomington) 38-0; 2. Claudia Workman (Clinton) 36-11; 3. Natalie Snyder (Taylorville) 36-3; 4. Addison Cox (Morton) 35-9; 5. Faith Ayodele (Centennial) 35-7.
PBL results — 29. Katelyn Riffle, 28-6.
Pole vault
1. Aliyah Welter (Monticello) 12-6; 2. Josephine Held (Mount Zion) 12-0; 3. Brooke Misukonis (Bloomington) 11-6; 4. Emma Meyer (Moweaqua Central A&M) 11-0; 5. Katie Reeves (Normal) 11-0.
PBL results — 11. Emily Graves, 9-0.
