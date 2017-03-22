PBL, GCMS track and field athletes to compete in 2017 Illinois Prep Top Times Meet on Friday at Illinois Wesleyan
BOYS
60-meter hurdles
Michael Curry (PBL)
4x200 relay
PBL
High jump
Nick Schultz (GCMS)
Long jump
Nick Schultz (GCMS)
Jonathan Muller (PBL)
Triple jump
Nick Schultz (GCMS)
Pole vault
Garrett Bachtold (PBL)
Isaac Brucker (GCMS)
GIRLS
400-meter dash
Delanie Dykes (GCMS)
800-meter run
Delanie Dykes (GCMS)
60-meter hurdles
Katelyn Crabb (PBL)
Olivia Frichtl (PBL)
Long jump
Ariana Gentzler (PBL)
Pole vault
Emily Graves (PBL)
Comments
