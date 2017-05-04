PBL boys, girls track and field teams claim first-place finishes at co-ed meet in Paxton

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys and girls track and field teams each won first place in a co-ed meet held Tuesday at the Fred Guyot Track complex.
The PBL girls finished the eight-team meet with a score of 97, one point ahead the second-place team in St. Thomas More.
Lexi Johnson finished first in the triple jump with a leap of 29-10 3/4 while teammate Ariana Gentzler finished second with a jump of 29-7.
Emily Graves finished second in the pole vault with a height of 9-1 while Alyson Moore finished third with a vault of 7-6.
Katelyn Crabb finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.16 seconds while Olivia Frichtl finished fifth with a time of 18.2 seconds. Frichtl also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.94 seconds.
Shannon Carlson finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:48.44.
Katelyn Crabb finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-3 while teammates Ariana Gentzler (13-8 1/4), Mackenzie Bruns (12-11 3/4) and Gracie Martin (11-2 3/4) finished fifth, sixth and ninth, respectively.
Alyssa Hofer finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.26 while teammate Gracie Smith finished sixth with a time of 1:15.83. Gentzler finished fourth in the high jump wiht a leap of 4-8 while Bruns finished eighth with a time of 4-3.
Katelyn Riffle finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 29-9 3/4 while Emma Stocking finished 10th with a hurl of 26-9 1/4, followed by teammates Kalli Goudy (13th, 23-8 1/4), Savanna Davis (21st, 20-4) and Lucy Galey (22nd, 20-1 3/4).
Lexi Johnson finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.57 seconds while Alyson Moore finished 17th with a time of 33.44 seconds.
The PBL 4x200 relay team (Olivia Frichtl, Lexi Johnson, Emily Graves, Katelyn Crabb) finished second with a time of 2:01.12. The 4x800 relay team (Marissa Arnett, Gracie Smith, Shannon Carlson and Olivia Frichtl) finished third with a time of 11:57.2.
The PBL 4x400 relay group (Marissa Arnett, Gracie Smith, Shannon Carlson and Alyssa Hofer) finished fourth with a time of 5:02.6. The 4x100 relay team (Alyssa Hofer, Alexis Gray, Alyson Moore and Emily Graves) finished fourth with a time of 58.6 seconds.
Katie Harms finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:01.
Emily Graves finished eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.65 seconds, followed by teammates Alyson Moore (12th, 15.2), Alexis Gray (19th, 16.11) and Kyra Crim (23rd, 18.49).
Kaila Christensen finished eighth in hte 1,600-meter run with a time of 7:43.8.
Kirra Lantz finished 11th in the discus wiht a throw of 68-6, followed by teammates Kalli Goudy (18th, 53-0), Savanna Davis (21st, 46-10) and Lucy Galey (22nd, 45-8).
The PBL boys finished the meet with a score of 148 while Watseka finished second with a score of 137.
Jonathan Muller finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.26 seconds while Ryan Perkinson finished 11th with a time of 26.22 seconds.
Muller also finished first in the triple jump with a leap of 41-4 1/2 while teammate T.J. Jones finished fourth with a leap of 37-0. Muller finished first in the long jump as well with a leap of 22-10 3/4.
Garrett Bachtold, Jakob Miles and Gunner Belt were the only competitors in the pole vault. Bachtold (10-7), Jakob Miles (10-1) and Gunner Belt (8-1) finished first, second and third, respectively.
Kody Harrison finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:46.62 while Alec St. Julien finished third with a time of 4:53.31.
Michael Curry finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.66 seconds while teammate Nik Schnabel finished fourth with a time of 19.63 seconds.
Curry also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.58 while Schnabel finished fourth with a time of 48.47 seconds and Gunner Belt finished ninth with a time of 51.52 seconds.
Jake Rich finished second in the shot put with a throw of 43-1 1/2 while Brandon Scott also finished in the top five with a fifth-place hurl of 37-5, followed by teammates Luke Cowan (ninth, 35-6), Zak Babcock (10th, 35-2), Keegan Lantz (12th, 34-7), Dane Polson (13th, 34-4 3/4), Calvin Foster (16th, 31-9 3/4), Brad Smith (19th, 31-3), Wyatt Jones (22nd, 29-0) and Jalen Hutchcraft (28th, 23-1 3/4).
Rich also finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 114-0 while Smith finished fifth with a toss of 107-1, followed by Babcock (seventh, 100-10), Lantz (eighth, 97-11), Dane Polson (12th, 84-10) and Cowan (14th, 82-10).
Jordan Giese finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:12.67 while teammates Erik Reck (2:28.05) and Garet Williams (2:37.56) finished 14th and 18th, respectively.
Brendan VanAntwerp finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:07.44 while Kyle Price finished seventh with a time of 11:29.48. Tanner Longest finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.7 seconds while Brady Barfield finished ninth with a time of 59.09 seconds.
The PBL 4x200 relay team (Jonathan Muller, Ryan Masterson, Keanan Crabb and T.J. Jones) finished second with a time of 1:37.58. The 4x400 relay team (Tanner Longest, Keanan Crabb, Brendan VanAntwerp and Kody Harrison) finished third with a time of 3:57.86.
The PBL 4x100 relay team (Keanan Crabb, Ryan Perkinson, Ryan Masterson and T.J. Jones) finished third with a time of 47.02 seconds. The 4x800 relay team (Jordan Giese, Gavin Ogburn, Erik Reck and Adam McMullin) finished fourth with a time of 9:33.6.
Curtis Phillips finished 19th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.39 seconds while Dylan Polson finished 22nd with a time of 13.76, Clayton Skinner finished 25th with a time of 14.04 seconds and Jaden Ware finished 29th with a time of 16.81.
At Paxton
BOYS
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 148; 2. Watseka, 137; 3. St. Thomas More, 76; 4. Fisher, 66; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 47; 6. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 37; 7. Oakwood, 28; 8. Schlarman, 9.
100-meter dash
1. Hunter Lee (WAT) 11.72; 2. Lance Dittrich (WAT) 11.73; 3. Dalton Burk (FISH) 11.9; 4. Tyler Wilson (FISH) 12.38; 5. Michael Hendrickson (WAT) 12.45.
PBL results -- 19. Curtis Phillips, 13.39; 22. Dylan Polson, 13.76; 25. Clayton Skinner, 14.04; 29. Jaden Ware, 15.96.
200-meter dash
1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 23.26; 2. Hunter Lee (WAT) 24.16; 3. Keegan Zack (WAT) 24.54; 4. Bobbie Kapolnek (STM) 24.62; 5. Colby Smiley (OAK) 25.44.
PBL results -- 11. Ryan Perkinson, 26.22.
400-meter dash
1. Bobbie Kapolnek (STM) 53.7; 2. Nathan Kuhns (FISH) 54.97; 3. Arron Jackson (GRFC) 56.64; 4. Tanner Longest (PBL) 57.7; 5. Nathan Schroeder (WAT) 57.73.
PBL results -- 9. Brady Barfield, 59.09.
800-meter run
1. Bobbie Kapolnek (STM) 2:09.68; 2. Nathan Schroeder (WAT) 2:11.03; 3. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:12.67; 4. Dominic Magrini (STM) 2:15.67; 5. Justin McTaggart (WAT) 2:15.69.
PBL results -- 14. Erik Reck, 2:28.05; 18. Garet Williams, 2:37.56.
1,600-meter run
1. Luke Manolakes (STM) 4:00; 2. Kody Harrison (PBL) 4:46.62; 3. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 4:53.31; 4. Dominic Magrini (STM) 4:56.29; 5. Jack Aubry (STM) 5:09.41.
3,200-meter run
1. Michael Lee (STM) 10:49.99; 2. Cameron Helka (OAK) 11:03.15; 3. Dominic Magrini (STM) 11:04.51; 4. Brendan VanAntwerp (PBL) 11:07.44; 5. Luke Manolakes (STM) 11:11.25.
PBL results -- 7. Kyle Price, 11:29.48.
110-meter hurdles
1. Dakota Stevens (MCP) 15.88; 2. Michael Curry (PBL) 16.66; 3. Ethan Keller (WAT) 17.83; 4. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 19.63; 5. Jon Gibas (STM) 19.66.
300-meter hurdles
1. Dakota Stevens (MCP) 42.16; 2. Hunter Lee (WAT) 42.18; 3. Michael Curry (PBL) 43.58; 4. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 48.47; 5. Jakal Martin (MCP) 49.42.
PBL results -- 9. Gunner Belt, 51.52.
4x100 relay
1. Watseka, 45.13; 2. Fisher, 46.54; 3. PBL (Keanan Crabb, Ryan Perkinson, Ryan Masterson, T.J. Jones), 47.02; 4. Oakwood, 48.44; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 49.07.
4x200 relay
1. Watseka, 1:35.71; 2. PBL (Jonathan Muller, Ryan Masterson, Keanan Crabb, T.J. Jones), 1:37.58; 3. Fisher, 1:39.18; 4. G-RF/C, 1:43.06; 5. Oakwood, 1:43.44.
4x400 relay
1. Watseka, 3:48.5; 2. G-RF/C, 3:52.01; 3. PBL (Tanner Longest, Keanan Crabb, Brendan VanAntwerp, Kody Harrison), 3:57.86; 4. Fisher, 4:00.17; 5. Watseka, 4:12.35.
4x800 relay
1. St. Thomas More, 9:12.96; 2. G-RF/C, 9:21.51; 3. Fisher, 9:22.89; 4. PBL (Jordan Giese, Gavin Ogburn, Erik Reck, Adam McMullin), 9:33.6; 5. Watseka, 9:58.99.
High jump
1. Bryce Jones (OAK) 5-8; 1. Jahari McGuire (SCHL) 5-8; 3. Joe Taylor (MCP) 5-8; 3. Kade Thomas (FISH) 5-8; 5. Justin McTaggart (WAT) 5-4; 6. Nathan Schroeder (WAT) 5-4.
Long jump
1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 22-10 3/4; 2. Lance Dittrich (WAT) 20-7; 3. Dalton Burk (FISH) 19-7 1/2; 4. Keegan Zack (WAT) 19-6; 5. Michael Hendrickson (WAT) 19-4.
Triple jump
1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 41-4 1/2; 2. Kade Thomas (FISH) 40-3 1/2; 3. Drew Hagen (WAT) 37-10 3/4; 4. T.J. Jones (PBL) 37-0; 5. Cameron Wise (OAK) 36-6.
Shot put
1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 43-9 1/2; 2. Jake Rich (PBL) 43-1 1/2; 3. Chaz Reetz (MCP) 41-9 1/2; 4. K.J. Patton (FISH) 38-9 1/2; 5. Brandon Scott (PBL) 37-5.
PBL results -- 9. Luke Cowan, 35-6; 10. Zak Babcock, 35-2; 12. Keegan Lantz, 34-7; 13. Dane Polson, 34-4 3/4; 16. Calvin Foster, 31-9 3/4; 19. Brad Smith, 31-3; 22. Wyatt Jones, 29-0; 28. Jalen Hutchcraft, 23-1 3/4.
Discus
1. Chaz Reetz (MCP) 136-10; 2. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 125-4; 3. Wyatt Mosier (GRFC) 115-3; 4. Jake Rich (PBL) 114-0; 5. Brad Smith (PBL) 107-1.
PBL results -- 7. Zak Babcock, 100-10; 8. Keegan Lantz, 97-11; 12. Dane Polson, 84-10; 14. Luke Cowan, 82-10.
Pole vault
1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 10-7; 2. Jakob Miles (PBL) 10-1; 3. Gunner Belt (PBL) 8-1.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 97; 2. St. Thomas More, 96; 3. Watseka, 90; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 89; 5. Schlarman, 71; 6. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 48; 7. Fisher, 31; 8. Oakwood, 12.
100-meter dash
1. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 13.39; 2. Katie Kidwell (WAT) 13.62; 3. Jayden King (SCHL) 14.1; 4. Izabelle Daniels (WAT) 14.54; 5. Morgan Wagner (FISH) 14.55.
PBL results -- 8. Emily Graves, 14.65; 12. Alyson Moore, 15.2; 19. Alexis Gray, 16.11; 23. Kyra Crim, 18.49.
200-meter dash
1. Capria Brown (SCHL) 27.22; 2. Marge Hendrickson (STM) 28.32; 3. Haven Harrison (OAK) 28.84; 4. Kat Price (STM) 29.14; 5. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29.57.
PBL results -- 17. Alyson Moore, 33.44.
400-meter dash
1. Capria Brown (SCHL) 1:03.51; 2. Emily Duis (MCP) 1:06.92; 3. Sarah Craig (SCHL) 1:13.14; 4. Alyssa Hofer (PBL) 1:14.26; 5. Milee Devore (GRFC) 1:14.46.
PBL results -- 6. Gracie Smiht, 1:15.83.
800-meter run
1. Anna Jennings (MCP) 2:38.81; 2. Quinci Snedocker (GRFC) 2:45.9; 3. Shannon Carlson (PBL) 2:48.44; 4. Marge Hendrickson (STM) 2:50.77; 5. Morgan Saunders (STM) 2:50.79.
1,600-meter run
1.Morgan Cinnamon (STM) 6:01.52; 2. Sarah Teig (MCP) 6:01.52; 3. Sydney McMahon (STM) 6:29.91; 4. Alicia Dowda (FISH) 6:45.8; 5. Natalie Lenhart (GRFC) 7:04.08.
PBL results -- 8. Kaila Christensen, 7:43.8.
3,200-meter run
1. Morgan Cinnamon (STM) 12:36.63; 2. Anna Nylbert (MCP) 13:51.29; 3. Teagan Wuethrich (WAT) 13:54.43; 4. Sarah Teig (MCP) 14:03.99; 5. Sydney McMahon (STM) 14:13.83; 6. Katie Harms, 15:01.
100-meter hurdles
1. Lucy Lux-Rulon (STM) 16.86; 2. Capria Brown (SCHL) 17.15; 3. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 17.16; 4. Jayden King (SCHL) 17.7; 5. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 18.2.
300-meter hurdles
1. Morgan Kaeb (MCP) 53.12; 2. Jayden King (SCHL) 54.64; 3. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 56.94; 4. Ryann Silvey (GRFC) 1:00.39; 5. Aubrie Hinchman (GRFC) 1:00.86.
4x100 relay
1. Milford/Cissna Park, 53.48; 2. Watseka, 54.67; 3. Fisher, 57.99; 4. PBL (Alyssa Hofer, Alyson Moore, Alexis Gray, Emily Graves), 58.6; 5. G-RF/C, 1:01.19.
4x200 relay
1. Watseka, 2:00.11; 2. PBL (Olivia Frichtl, Lexi Johnson, Emily Graves, Katelyn Crabb), 2:01.12; 3. Oakwood, 2:01.67.
4x400 relay
1. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:34.69; 2. G-RF/C, 4:51.06; 3. Watseka, 4:58.44; 4. PBL (Marissa Arnett, Gracie Smith, Shannon Carlson, Alyssa Hofer), 5:02.6; 5. G-RF/C, 5:19.69.
4x800 relay
1. St. Thomas More, 11:15.31; 2. G-RF/C, 11:40.25; 3. PBL (Marissa Arnett, Gracie Smith, Shannon Carlson, Olivia Frichtl), 11:57.2; 4. Watseka, 13:22.75.
High jump
1. Lucy Lux-Rulon (STM) 5-0; 2. Nakaya Hughes (STM) 4-10; 3. Emily Bunting (WAT) 4-10; 4. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-8; 5. Emily Duis (MCP) 4-8.
PBL results -- 8. Mackenzie Bruns, 4-2.
Long jump
1. Lucy Lux-Rulon (STM) 17-5 1/2; 2. Katie Kidwell (WAT) 17-1; 3. Capria Brown (SCHL) 16-0; 4. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-3; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 13-8 1/4.
PBL results -- 6. Mackenzie Bruns, 12-11 3/4; 9. Gracie Martin, 11-2 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29-10 3/4; 2. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 29-7; 3. Quinci Snedecker (GRFC) 29-4 1/2; 4. Rylie Parsons (WAT) 25-11 1/2.
Shot put
1. Asia Benson (WAT) 34-1; 2. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 32-10; 3. Adriyanna Patterson (GRFC) 31-1; 4. Katelyn Riffle (PBL) 29-9 3/4; 5. Lexie May (FISH) 29-3 3/4.
PBL results -- 10. Emma Stocking, 26-9 3/4; 13. Kalli Goudy, 23-8 1/4; 21. Savanna Davis, 20-4; 22. Lucy Galey, 20-1 3/4.
Discus
1. Lexie May (FISH) 105-2; 2. Emily Bunting (WAT) 100-10; 3. Dora Eichelberger (FISH) 86-9; 4. Asia Benson (WAT) 85-7; 5. Janie Gross (SCHL) 83-7.
PBL results -- 11. Kirra Lantz, 68-6; 18. Kalli Goudy, 53-0; 21. Savanna Davis, 46-10; 22. Lucy Galey, 45-8.
Pole vault
1. Sarah Craig (SCHL) 10-7; 2. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-1; 3. Alyson Moore (PBL) 7-6.
