GCMS Middle School track and field teams claim victories at four-team meet

GCMS Middle School runners Alex Minion, left, and Seth Kollross, fourth from left, run during Tuesday's meet.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School track and field teams claimed victories in a four-team meet Tuesday, April 4.

The GCMS eighth-grade boys team won with a score of 73, followed by Ridgeview (62), Tri-Point (31) and St. Paul's (4).

The GCMS seventh-grade boys team won with a score of 96, followed by Tri-Point (36), Ridgeview (19) and St. Paul's (19).

The GCMS eighth-grade girls team won with a score of 59, followed by Ridgeview (48), Tri-Point (45) and St. Paul's (19).

The GCMS seventh-grade girls team won with a score of 70, followed by Ridgeview (38), St. Paul's (29) and Tri-Point (27).