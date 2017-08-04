PBL boys track and field claims first place in Boys Falcon Invite; GCMS finishes fifth

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team finished in first place at the Boys Falcon Invite on Friday.
The Panthers finished with a score of 97 in the 12-team invite while Bismarck-Henning finished second with a score of 83.
Jonathan Muller finished first in the long jump with a leap of 22-5 while T.J. Jones finished eighth with a jump of 18-7. Muller also finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-9 1/2 while Jones finished 11th with a leap of 37-0 1/2.
Garrett Bachtold finished first in the pole vault with a height of 13-0 while Jakob Miles finished third with a vault of 10-0.
Kody Harrison finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:54.8 while Alec St. Julien finished third with a time of 4:55.52. Harrison also finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:29.52 while Brendan VanAntwerp finished third with a time of 10:53.14.
Michael Curry finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.92 seconds. Curry also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.21 seconds while Nik Schnabel finished eighth with a time of 49.76 seconds.
The PBL 4x200 relay team (Jonathan Muller, Ryan Masterson, Keanan Crabb and T.J. Jones) finished second with a time of 1:36.18. The 4x800 relay team (Jordan Giese, Nik Schnabel, Kyle Price, Alec St. Julien) finished second with a time of 9:18.35.
Jonathan Muller finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.19 seconds.
Jordan Giese finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time 2:16.03 while Erik Reck finished eighth with a time of 2:23.68.
Jake Rich finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 43-6 while Brandon Scott finished eighth with a hurl of 38-4 1/2.
Tanner Longest finished eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.38 seconds while Gunner Belt finished 21st with a time of 1:01.13. Tom Henrichs finished tied for eighth in the high jump with a leap of 5-6.
Rich finished ninth in the discus throw with a distance of 110-9 while Brad Smith finished 11th with a throw of 103-6.
Keanan Crabb finished 11th with a time of 12.35 seconds in the 100-meter dash while Curtis Phillips finished 24th with a time of 13.08 seconds.
The PBL 4x100 relay team (Keanan Crabb, Ryan Perkinson, Ryan Masterson and T.J. Jones) finished eighth with a time of 49.89 seconds. The 4x400 relay team (Tanner Longest, Ryan Masterson, Brendan VanAntwerp and Kody Harrison) finished sixth with a time of 3:53.37.
GCMS
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys track and field team finished fifth in the 12-team Boys Falcons Invite with a score of 67 1/2.
The GCMS 4x400 relay team (Caleb Bleich, Casey Calaway, Tyler Ricks and Nick Schultz) finished first with a time of 3:43.16.
Nick Schultz finished first in the triple jump with a leap of 43-5 while Caleb Bleich finished sixth with a jump of 39-10.
Schultz also finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6-0 while Bleich tied for sixth with a jump of 5-8. Schultz finished second in the long jump as well with a leap of 20-11 while Bleich finished fourth with a jump of 20-5 1/2.
Tyler Ricks finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.97 while Jacob Norbot finished 21st with a time of 2:46.63. Ricks also finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:00.29.
Isaac Brucker finished second in the pole vault with a height of 12-0 while Wesley Quimby finished fourth with a vault of 7-6.
Bryant Morano finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.64 seconds. Morano also finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.36 seconds while Casey Calaway finished sixth with a time of 47.86 seconds.
Calaway finished eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.17 seconds while Lance Livingston finished 16th with a time of 26.15 seconds.
Isaac Brucker finished 10th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.81 seconds while Livingston finished 17th with a tiem of 1:00.17.
Calaway finished 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.28 seconds while Ethan Kasper finished 22nd with a time of 12.93 seconds.
Ethan Freehill finished 13th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:03.31.
Owen Duke finished 14th in the discus with a throw of 98-11 while Mitchell Meenen finished 22nd with a throw of 78-4. Duke also finished 15th in the shot put with a throw of 36-5 1/2 while Ryan Shambrook finished 18th with a hurl of 33-8.
The GCMS 4x100 relay team finished seventh (Wesley Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Ethan Kasper and Lance Livingston) with a time of 48.99 seconds. The 4x200 relay team (Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper, Lance Livingston) finished seventh with a time of 1:41.95 and the 4x800 relay team (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Revell Hamilton and Jacob Norbot) finished eighth with a time of 10:11.91.
BOYS FALCON INVITE
At Gibson City
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 97; 2. Bismarck-Henning, 83; 3. Ridgeview, 73; 4. Watseka, 72; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 67.5; 6. Clifton Central, 59; 7. Fisher, 25; 8. LeRoy, 21; 9. Flanagan-Cornell, 20; 9. Hoopeston Area, 20; 11. Iroquois West, 10; 12. Lowpoint-Washburn, 7.5.
100-meter dash
1. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 11.7; 2. Tate Walcott (RID) 11.74; 3. Mason Barr (RID) 11.76; 4. Brody Hinkle (LW) 11.85; 5. Lance Dittrich (WAT) 11.96.
GCMS results -- 10. Casey Calaway, 12.28; 22. Ethan Kasper, 12.93.
PBL results -- 11. Keanan Crabb, 12.35; 24. Curtis Phillips, 13.08.
200-meter dash
1. Tate Walcott (RID) 22.9; 2. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 22.95; 3. Mason Barr (RID) 23.07; 4. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 23.19; 5. Brody Hinkle (LW) 23.53.
GCMS results -- 8. Casey Calaway, 24.17; 16. Lance Livingston, 26.15.
400-meter dash
1. Mason Barr (RID) 51.55; 2. Hunter Lee (WAT) 52.59; 3. Jarod Meents (CC) 52.89; 4. Nate Moreman (BH) 53.24; 5. Nathan Kuhns (FISH) 55.33.
PBL results -- 8. Tanner Longest, 57.38; 21. Gunner Belt, 1:01.13.
GCMS results -- 10. Isaac Brucker, 57.81; 17. Lance Livingston, 1:00.17.
800-meter run
1. Nathan Schroeder (WAT) 2:10.93; 2. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 2:11.97; 3. Landon Hobbs (IW) 2:12.15; 4. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:16.03; 5. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 2:18.47.
PBL results -- 8. Erik Reck, 2:23.68.
GCMS results -- 21. Jacob Norbot, 2:46.63.
1,600-meter run
1. Trey Houmes (HA) 4:49.87; 2. Kody Harrison (PBL) 4:54.8; 3. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 4:55.52; 4. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 5:00.29; 5. Gabe Martinez (BH) 5:08.47.
3,200-meter run
1. Trey Houmes (HA) 10:11.59; 2. Kody Harrison (PBL) 10:29.52; 3. Brendan VanAntwerp (PBL) 10:53.14; 4. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 10:59.72; 5. Gabe Martinez (BH) 11:07.3.
110-meter hurdles
1. Connor Watseon (BH) 16.59; 2. Michael Curry (PBL) 16.92; 3. Ethan Keller (WAT) 17.7; 4. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 18.24; 5. Chase Benjamin (BH) 18.32.
GCMS results -- 6. Bryant Morano, 18.64.
300-meter hurdles
1. Ethan Keller (WAT) 43.58; 2. Connor Watson (BH) 45.15; 3. Michael Curry (PBL) 45.21; 4. Chase Benjamin (BH) 46.83; 5. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 46.92.
GCMS results -- 6. Casey Calaway, 47.86; 7. Bryant Morano, 49.36.
PBL results -- 8. Nik Schnabel, 49.76.
4x100 relay
1. Bismarck-Henning, 44.67; 2. Watseka, 44.88; 3. Ridgeview, 45.79; 4. Clifton Central, 45.88; 5. Fisher, 46.04.
GCMS results -- 7. Wesley Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Ethan Kasper, Lance Livingston, 48.99.
PBL results -- 8. Keanan Crabb, Ryan Perkinson, Ryan Masterson, T.J. Jones, 49.89.
4x200 relay
1. Bismarck-Henning, 1:35.34; 2. PBL (Jonathan Muller, Ryan Masterson, Keanan Crabb, T.J. Jones), 1:36.18; 3. Fisher, 1:36.87; 4. Ridgeview, 1:36.88; 5. Clifton Central, 1:37.61.
GCMS results -- 7. Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper, Lance Livingston, 1:41.95.
4x400 relay
1. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Casey Calaway, Tyler Ricks, Nick Schultz), 3:43.16; 2. Watseka, 3:43.81; 3. Ridgeview, 3:46.1; 4. Fisher, 3:46.25; 5. Clifton Central, 3:52.2.
PBL results -- 6. Tanner Longest, Ryan Masterson, Brendan VanAntwerp, Kody Harrison), 3:53.37.
4x800 relay
1. Clifton Central, 9:06.81; 2. PBL (Jordan Giese, Nik Schnabel, Kyle Price, Alec St. Julien) 9:18.35; 3. LeRoy, 9:25.25; 4. Watseka, 9:49.86; 5. Iroquois West, 9:55.13.
GCMS results -- 8. Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Revell Hamilton, Jacob Norbot, 10:11.91.
High jump
1. Jarod Meents (CC) 6-2; 2. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 6-0; 3. Kade Thomas (FISH) 5-10; 4. Connor Watson (BH) 5-10; 5. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 5-10.
GCMS results -- T6. Caleb Bleich, 5-8.
PBL results -- T8. Tom Henrichs, 5-6.
Long jump
1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 22-5; 2. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 20-11; 3. Tate Walcott (RID) 20-6 1/2; 4. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 20-5 1/2; 5. Caleb Lahey (BH) 19-8 1/2.
PBL results -- 8. T.J. Jones, 18-7.
Triple jump
1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 43-5; 2. Jarod Meents (CC) 42-4 1/2; 3. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 40-11 1/2; 4. Kade Thomas (FISH) 40-11; 5. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 40-9 1/2.
GCMS results -- 6. Caleb Bleich, 39-10.
PBL results -- 11. T.J. Jones, 37-0 1/2.
Shot put
1. Nick Olson (FC) 52-5; 2. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 47-7 1/2; 3. Alex Lamont (LER) 45-4; 4. Caleb Lahey (BH) 44-9; 5. Jake Rich (PBL) 43-6.
PBL results -- 8. Brandon Scott, 38-4 1/2.
GCMS results -- 15. Owen Duke, 36-5 1/2; 18. Ryan Shambrook, 33-8.
Discus
1. Nick Olson (FC) 134-8; 2. Alex Lamont (LER) 130-9; 3. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 127-3; 4. Tyler James (CC) 122-3; 5. K.J. Patton (FISH) 121-6.
PBL results -- 9. Jake Rich, 110-9; 11. Brad Smith, 103-6.
GCMS results -- 14. Owen Duke, 98-11; 22. Mitchell Meenen, 78-4.
Pole vault
1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 13-0; 2. Isaac Brucker (GCMS) 12-0; 3. Jakob Miles (PBL) 10-0; 4. Wesley Quimby (GCMS) 7-6.
Comments
