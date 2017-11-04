GCMS High School track and field results (April 10, 2017)

- Our Sites
At Gibson City
BOYS
Team scores
1. Pontiac, 100; 2. GCMS, 64; 3. DeLand-Weldon, 12.
100-meter dash
1. Casey Calaway (GCMS) 11.8; 2. Ethan Lee (PON) 11.84; 3. Austin Norman (PON) 11.88; 4. Joel Whittle (PON) 11.91; 5. Cameron Dawson (PON) 11.96.
GCMS results — 10. Lance Livingston, 12.36; 12. Ethan Kasper, 12.72; 13. Wesley Quimby, 12.98; 14. Caleb Dunham, 14.82.
200-meter dash
1. Ethan Lee (PON) 23.68; 2. Casey Calaway (GCMS) 23.9; 3. Kevin Turner (PON) 24.55; 4. Austin Norman (PON) 24.6; 5. Lance Livingston (GCMS) 24.77.
GCMS results — 9. Marcus Baillie, 25.43; 10. Ethan Kasper, 25.52; 12. Wesley Quimby, 27.43; 13. Caleb Dunham, 32.06.
400-meter dash
1. Jack Fogarty (PON) 57.27; 2. Angelo Borrego (PON) 57.84; 3. Brandon Lappin (DW) 58.79; 4. Kevin Turner (PON) 58.93; 5. Isaac Brucker (GCMS) 58.94.
GCMS results — 6. Spencer Meenen, 1:02.05; 7. Revell Hamilton, 1:03.59; 8. Jacob Norbot, 1:08.33.
800-meter run
1. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 2:22.99; 2. Seth Corrigan (PON) 2:27.94; 3. Revell Hamilton (GCMS) 2:34.06; 4. Remi Astronomo (GCMS) 2:36.78; 5. Giovani Romero (PON) 2:38.16.
GCMS results — 7. Jacob Norbot, 2:42.75.
1,600-meter run
1. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 5:19.86; 2. Carson Gergory (PON) 5:36.16; 3. Joey Giordano (PON) 5:43.25; 4. Hunter Robinson (PON) 5:45.74; 5. Tanner Wright (PON) 5:48.06.
GCMS results — 7. Ethan Freehill, 6:10.28.
3,200-meter run
1. Wes Young (DW) 10:39.63; 2. William Schmidt (DW) 12:36.71; 3. Ethan Freehill (GCMS) 13:13.01.
110-meter hurdles
1. Geno Borrego (PON) 17.56; 2. Bryant Morano (GCMS) 18.33; 3. Alec Bristow (PON) 18.36; 4. Ryan Lauritson (PON) 19.52; 5. Tristan Maierhofer (PON) 20.68.
300-meter hurdles
1. Geno Borrego (PON) 47.39; 2. Casey Calaway (GCMS) 49.92; 3. Bryant Morano (GCMS) 53.41; 4. Tristan Maierhofer (PON) 58.16.
4x100 relay
1. GCMS (Wesley Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Ethan Kasper, Lance Livingston) 49.35; 2. Pontiac, 51.03.
4x200 relay
1. Pontiac, 1:47.67; 2. GCMS (Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper, Lance Livingston), 1:52.69.
4x400 relay
1. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Casey Calaway, Isaac Brucker, Nick Schultz), 4:09.38; 2. Pontiac, 4:18.59.
High jump
1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 6-4; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 5-8; 3. Geno Borrego (PON) 5-8; 4. Cameron Dawson (PON) 5-8.
Pole vault
1. Ryan Lauritsen (PON) 13-0; 2. Isaac Brucker (GCMS) 11-0; 3. Austin Norman (PON) 8-6; 4. Billy Burns (PON) 8-0; 5. Wesley Quimby (GCMS) 7-0; 6. Ethan Freehill (GCMS) 5-0.
Long jump
1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 21-2 1/2; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 20-1 1/2; 3. Brandon Lappin (DW) 18-6; 4. Cobi Parra (PON) 17-0 1/2; 5. Billy Burns (PON) 14-7 1/4; 6. Caleb Dunham (GCMS) 13-5 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Angelo Borrego (PON) 40-2 1/2; 2. Peyton Cramer (PON) 30-8 1/2; 3. Noah Parra (PON) 29-1 1/2.
Shot put
1. Steven Lewis (PON) 38-7; 2. Liam Melvin (PON) 38-7; 3. Owen Duke (GCMS) 34-11; 4. Devin Long (PON) 34-3; 5. Keith Mills (PON) 34-2.
GCMS results — 6. Ryan Shambrook, 33-10; 13. Remi Astronomo, 23-7.
Discus
1. Steven Lewis (PON) 126-5; 2. Liam Melvin (PON) 117-0; 3. Brent Kilgore (PON) 111-3; 4. Keith Mills (PON) 109-8; 5. Brayden Weaver (PON) 108-7.
GCMS results — 10. Owen Duke, 96-11; 11. Ryan Shambrook, 78-4.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. GCMS, 93; 2. DeLand-Weldon, 14.
100-meter dash
1. Dennise Matuszewski (GCMS) 13.51; 2. Emily Sommer (GCMS) 13.97; 3. Payton Beach (GCMS) 15.0; 4. Emilee Fenton (DW) 15.04.
200-meter dash
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 27.61; 2. Bayleigh Shoemaker (GCMS) 28.79; 3. Megan Meunier (GCMS) 29.11; 4. Peyton Lappin (DW) 30.58; 5. Payton Beach (GCMS) 31.04.
400-meter dash
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:05.64; 2. Peyton Lappin (DW) 1:16.25; 3. Sierra Hileman (GCMS) 1:22.47; 4. Kylee Mueller (GCMS) 1:25.58.
800-meter run
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:40.59; 2. Leah Martin (GCMS) 2:55.54; 3. Hannah Cunningham (DW) 3:08.28; 4. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 3:15.5.
1,600-meter run
1. Leah Martin (GCMS) 6:39.07; 2. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 7:14.69; 3. Kaitlyn Harders (GCMS) 8:12.04.
3,200-meter run
1. Shreya Patel (GCMS) 16:30.24; 2. Hannah Cliff (GCMS) 23:19.71.
100-meter hurdles
1. Allie Roberts (GCMS) 20.68.
300-meter hurdles
1. Emilee Fenton (DW) 59.54; 2. Allie Roberts (GCMS) 1:01.17.
4x100 relay
1. GCMS (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Dennise Matuszewski), 56.87.
4x200 relay
1. GCMS (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Emily Sommer), 2:01.41.
4x400 relay
1. GCMS (Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin, Dennise Matuszewski), 4:43.59.
Long jump
1. Megan Meunier (GCMS) 14-2 1/2; 2. Leah Martin (GCMS) 12-10 1/4.
Shot put
1. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 28-11 1/2; 2. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 26-7 1/2; 3. Rachel Zheng (GCMS) 23-0; 4. Katelyn Kamman (GCMS) 20-11; 5. Jordan Phifer (GCMS) 20-6 1/2; 6. Sydney Funk (GCMS) 20-3 1/2; 7. Hannah Cliff (GCMS) 19-9.
Discus
1. Peyton Lappin (DW) 88-6; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 76-6; 3. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 66-4; 4. Jordan Phifer (GCMS) 58-2; 5. Katelyn Kamman (GCMS) 54-0; 6. Kaitlyn Harders (GCMS) 53-4; 7. Lorllii Adams (GCMS) 44-1; 8. Sydney Funk (GCMS) 40-0; 9. Rachel Zheng (GCMS) 37-10; 10. Hannah Cliff (GCMS) 35-8.
