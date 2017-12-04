PBL High School boys, girls track and field teams finish first in April 11 meet at Paxton

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team finished first at a home meet on Tuesday, April 11.

The Panthers finished with a score of 172 while Blue Ridge finished second with a score 123.

In the 3,200-meter run, Alec St. Julien (10:49.72) and Brendan VanAntwerp (10:56.91) finished first and second, respectively.

Ryan Masterson finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.4 seconds. Jonathan Muller finished first in the long jump with a leap of 21-9 1/2 and won the triple jump with a leap of 41-4 1/4.

The PBL 4x200 relay team (Dylan Polson, Garrett Bachtold, Clayton Skinner and Curtis Phillips) finished first with a time of 1:48.59.

Kody Harrison finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:09.15 while Jordan Giese finished third with a time of 2:14.76.

Riley Cuppernell finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.47 seconds while Gavin Ogburn finished fifth with a time of 59.38 seconds, followed by teammates Brady Barfield (sixth, 1:00.08) and Levi Garrett (eighth, 1:02.48). In the 300-meter hurdles, Nik Schnabel finished second with a time of 48.49 seconds.

Jake Rich finished second in the shot put with a throw of 42-10 while Brandon Scott finished third with a throw of 36-4, followed by teammates Luke Cowan (fourth, 34-8), Zak Babcock (fifth, 34-3), Keegan Lantz (seventh, 32-7), Calvin Foster (eighth, 32-4), Dane Polson (ninth, 32-0), Wyatt Jones (10th, 30-11) and Jalen Hutchcraft (14th, 23-6).

Babcock finished second in the discus with a throw of 103-6 1/2, followed by teammates Bradley Smith (third, 102-6), Lantz (fourth, 98-1), Rich (sixth, 96-2 1/2), Cowan (seventh, 84-4), Dane Polson (eighth, 82-6) and Wyatt Jones (10th, 69-9).

Jakob Miles finished second in the pole vault with a height of 10-3 while Gunner Belt finished fourth with a vault of 8-9.

In the 4x400 relay, PBL (Jonathan Muller, Wolfgang Heisler, Tanner Longest and Riley Cuppernell) finished second with a time of 3:45.83.

The 4x800 relay team (Tanner Longest, Erik Reck, Kyle Price and Adam McMullin) finished second with a time of 9:47.51. The 4x100 relay team (Dylan Polson, Jaden Ware, Clayton Skinner and Curtis Phillips) finished third with a time of 55.3 seconds.

Tom Henrichs finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-6.

Erik Reck finished fifth with a time of 5:20.76, followed by teammates Kyle Price (eighth, 5:30.76) and Trevor Morse (ninth, 5:36.88).

Clayton Skinner finished ninth with a time of 13.94 seconds in the 100-meter dash with Jaden Ware finished 12th with a time of 16.05 seconds.

The PBL girls track and field team finished first as well with a score of 158 while Milford/Cissna Park finished second with a score of 94.

Katelyn Crabb finished first in the 100-meter hurdles finished first with a time of 17.92 seconds while Olivia Frichtl finished second with a time of 19.02 seconds. Frichtl also finfished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.92 seconds.

Kirra Lantz finished first in the discus with a throw of 72-2, followed by Savanna Davis (sixth, 54-8 3/4), Lucy Galey (ninth, 47-10 1/2), Kalli Goudy (10th, 46-8 1/2) and Kyra Crim (12th, 41-7 3/4).

Emily Graves finished first in the pole vault with a height of 9-3 while Alyson Moore vaulted 7-9 to finish in the pole vault.

Crabb finished second in the long jump with a leap of 13-11 while Ariana Gentzler finished third with a jump of 13-10 1/2, followed by teammates Mackenzie Bruns (fourth, 13-2) and Gracie Martin (eighth, 12-5).

Gentzler also finished second in the high jump with a leap of 4-8 while Bruns finished fourth with a jump of 4-2. Crabb finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 29-9, Alexis Johnson finished third with a jump of 29-6 and Gentzler finished fourth with a leap of 28-7 1/2.

The 4x800 relay team (Melissa Arnett, Gracie Smith, Shannon Carlson and Olivia Frichtl) finished second with a tiem of 12:08.2. The 4x200 relay team (Mackenzie Bruns, Alexis Johnson, Emily Graves and Katelyn Crabb) finished second with a time of 1:58.11.

Alyssa Hofer finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:12.44 while Gracie Smith finished fifth with a time of 1:14.61.

Katelyn Riffle finished third in the shot put with a throw of 29-10 and Emma Stocking finished fifth with a hurl of 24-10, followed by teammates Kalli Goudy (seventh, 22-8), Savanna Davis (ninth, 20-11), Lucy Galey (10th, 20-8) and Emily Garrelts (12th, 13-2).

Shannon Carlson finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:48.17 while Marissa Arnett finished sixth with a time of 2:56.26.

In the 3,200-meter run, Katie Harms finished fourth with a time of 16:01.99. In the 200-meter dash, Alexis Johnson finished fourth with a time of 29.93 seconds.

The 4x100 relay team (Alyssa Hofer, Alexis Gray, Alyson Moore and Emily Graves) finished fourth with a time of 58.35 seconds. The 4x400 relay team (Marissa Arnett, Kaila Christensen, Alyssa Hofer, Gracie Smith) finished fourth with a time of 5:03.11.

Harms finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 7:33.47 whlie Kaila Christensen finished 11th with a time of 7:44.26.

Alyson Moore finished ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 15.42 seconds while Alexis Gray finished 14th with a time of 16.46 and Kyra Crim finished 15th with a time of 19.07.

At Paxton

BOYS

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 172; 2. Blue Ridge, 123; 3. Urbana University, 104; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 66; 5. Tri-Point, 16; 6. Judah Christian, 6.

100-meter dash

1. Camden Coleman (UNI) 11.89; 2. Devin Burton (BR) 12.22; 3. Dylan McGeehee (BR) 12.57; 4. Frantz Miles (TP) 13.01; 5. Jakai Martin (MCP) 13.04.

PBL results -- 9. Clayton Skinner, 13.94; 12. Jaden Ware, 16.05.

200-meter dash

1. Ryan Masterson (PBL) 25.4; 2. Tim Crock (BR) 26.09; 3. Dylan McGeehee (BR) 26.27; 4. Isaac Noteboom (JUD) 26.76; 5. Jakai Martin (MCP) 27.19.

Tri-Point results -- 9. Kaleb Frantz, 29.66.

400-meter dash

1. Camden Coleman (UNI) 52.19; 2. Riley Cuppernell (PBL) 55.47; 3. Gavin Raines (BR) 57.99; 4. Mitchell Houser (BR) 58.98; 5. Gavin Ogburn (PBL) 59.38.

PBL results -- 6. Brady Barfield, 1:00.08; 8. Levi Garrett, 1:02.48.

800-meter run

1. Isandra Malik (UNI) 2:06.5; 2. Kody Harrison (PBL) 2:09.15; 3. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:14.76; 4. Mitchell Houser (BR) 2:16.37; 5. Dohe Wyatt (TP) 2:17.16.

Tri-Point results -- 8. Jacob Ritchie, 2:22.35.

1,600-meter run

1. Isandro Malik (UNI) 5:02.49; 2. Nicolas Ramkumar (UNI) 5:03.29; 3. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 5:15.72; 4. Will Hechler (UNI) 5:20.18; 5. Erik Reck (PBL) 5:20.76.

PBL results -- 8. Kyle Price, 5:30.76; 9. Trevor Morse, 5:36.88.

3,200-meter run

1. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 10:49.72; 2. Brendan VanAntwerp (PBL) 10:56.91; 3. Vicente Aldunate (UNI) 11:51.87; 4. Cody Phillips (BR) 11:57.52; 5. Tyler Maxwell (BR) 12:38.78.

110-meter hurdles

1. Dakota Stevens (MCP) 16.47; 2. Austin Winemiller (BR) 17.39; 3. Silas Jones (UNI) 20.0.

300-meter hurdles

1. Dakota Stevens (MCP) 43.55; 2. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 48.49; 3. Jakai Martin (MCP) 49.29; 4. Adi Yedetore (UNI) 50.64.

4x100 relay

1. Blue Ridge, 47.1; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 48.93; 3. PBL (Dylan Polson, Jaden Ware, Clayton Skinner, Curtis Phillips), 55.3.

4x200 relay

1. PBL (Dylan Polson, Garrett Bachtold, Clayton Skinner, Curtis Phillips), 1:48.59.

4x400 relay

1. Uni, 3:44.24; 2. PBL (Jonathan Muller, Wolfgang Heisler, Tanner Longest, Riley Cuppernell), 3:45.83; 3. Blue Ridge, 4:07.37.

4x800 relay

1. Uni, 9:32.52; 2. PBL (Tanner Longest, Erik Reck, Kyle Price, Adam McMullin), 9:47.51.

High jump

1. Gavin Raines (BR) 6-0; 2. Joe Taylor (MCP) 5-8; 3. Tom Henrichs (PBL) 5-6; 4. Dohe Wyatt (TP) 5-6.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 21-9 1/2; 2. MItchell Morrow (BR) 20-2; 3. Jacob Ritchie (TP) 17-9 3/4; 4. Tim Crook (BR) 17-9 1/2; 5. Isaac Noteboom (JUD) 16-2 3/4.

Triple jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 41-4 1/4; 2. Tim Crook (BR) 36-4 1/4; 3. Adi Yedetore (UNI) 35-10 1/2.

Shot put

1. Chaz Reetz (MCP) 43-4; 2. Jake Rich (PBL) 42-10; 3. Brandon Scott (PBL) 36-4; 4. Luke Cowan (PBL) 34-8; 5. Zak Babcock (PBL) 34-3.

PBL results -- 7. Keegan Lantz, 32-7; 8. Calvin Foster, 32-4; 9. Dane Polson, 32-0; 10. Wyatt Jones, 30-11; 14. Jalen Hutchcraft, 23-6.

Discus

1. Chaz Reetz (MCP) 129-0; 2. Zak Babcock (PBL) 103-6 1/2; 3. Bradley Smith (PBL) 102-6; 4. Keegan Lantz (PBL) 98-1; 5. Wayne Bowns (BR) 98-0 1/2.

PBL results -- 6. Jake Rich, 96-2 1/2; 7. Luke Cowan, 84-4; 8. Dane Polson, 82-6; 10. Wyatt Jones, 69-9.

Pole vault

1. Brian Voyles (BR) 11-9; 2. Jakob Miles, 10-3; 3. Cody Phillips (BR) 9-3; 4. Gunner Belt (PBL) 8-9.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 158; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 94; 3. Blue Ridge, 81; 4. Urbana University, 72; 5. Tri-Point, 69; 6. Judah Christian, 49.

100-meter dash

1. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 13.44; 2. Jacki Weller (TP) 13.84; 3. Jackie Houck (TP) 14.24; 4. Lyndon Pelmore (JUD) 14.42; 5. Natalie Tharp (BR) 14.54.

Tri-Point results -- 6. Haley Jubin, 14.56.

PBL results -- 9. Alyson Moore, 15.42; 14. Alexis Gray, 16.46; 15. Kyra Crim, 19.07.

200-meter dash

1. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 28.0; 2. Emily Duis (MCP) 28.4; 3. Jackie Houck (TP) 29.05; 4. Alexis Johnson (PBL) 29.93; 5. Anna Jennings (MCP) 29.98.

400-meter dash

1. Christelle Seri (UNI) 1:06.7; 2. Emily Duis (MCP) 1:09.0; 3. Alyssa Hofer (PBL) 1:12.44; 4. Sydney Nichols (BR) 1:13.94; 5. Gracie Smith (PBL) 1:14.61.

800-meter run

1. Arielle Summitt (UNI) 2:23.42; 2. Anna Jennings (MCP) 2:45.03; 3. Ali Flessner (TP) 2:47.9; 4. Shannon Carlson (PBL) 2:48.17; 5. Elizabeth Atkinson (UNI) 2:50.22.

PBL results -- 6. Marissa Arnett, 2:56.26.

1,600-meter run

1. Anika Kimme (UNI) 5:53.45; 2. Ali Flessner (TP) 6:22.26; 3. Sarah Teig (MCP) 6:35.88; 4. Rauther Faizah (UNI) 6:48.89; 5. Alli Conway (JUD) 6:51.03.

PBL results -- 9. Katie Harms, 7:33.47; 11. Kaila Christensen, 7:44.26.

3,200-meter run

1. Annemarie Michael (UNI) 12:06.45; 2. Anika Kimme (UNI) 12:19.04; 3. Sarah Teig (MCP) 13:58.63; 4. Katie Harms (PBL) 16:01.99; 5. Alyssa Specht (BR) 16:49.45.

100-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 17.92; 2. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 19.02; 3. Beth Houck (TP) 20.34; 4. Leah Wallace (UNI) 21.12; 5. Jessie Wanserski (BR) 21.34.

300-meter hurdles

1. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 56.92; 2. Beth Houck (TP) 58.6; 3. Alex Specht (BR) 1:00.69; 4. Leah Wallace (UNI) 1:05.34; 5. Alyssa Specht (BR) 1:11.75.

4x100 relay

1. Milford, 54.45; 2. Judah Christian, 57.29; 3. Blue Ridge, 57.87; 4. PBL (Alyssa Hofer, Alexis Gray, Alyson Moore, Emily Graves), 58.35.

4x200 relay

1. Judah Christian, 1:57.76; 2. PBL (Mackenzie Bruns, Alexis Johnson, Emily Graves, Katelyn Crabb), 1:58.11; 3. Blue Ridge, 2:03.55; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 2:28.88.

4x400 relay

1. Judah Christian, 4:38.92; 2. Urbana University, 4:52.16; 3. Blue Ridge, 5:02.02; 4. PBL (Marissa Arnett, Kaila Christensen, Alyssa Hofer, Gracie Smith), 5:03.11.

4x800 relay

1. Judah Christian, 11:26.59; 2. PBL (Marissa Arnett, Gracie Smith, Shannon Carlson, Olivia Frichtl), 12:08.2; 3. Blue Ridge, 13:49.45.

High jump

1. Emily Duis (MCP) 4-8; 2. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-8; 3. Polly Reynolds (BR) 4-2; 4. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 4-2.

Long jump

1. Jackie Houck (TP) 14-3 1/4; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 13-11; 3. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 13-10 1/2; 4. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 13-2; 5. Alex Specht (BR) 13-1.

PBL results -- 8. Gracie Martin, 12-5.

Triple jump

1. Haley Jubin (TP) 30-9 3/4; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 29-9; 3. Alexis Johnson (PBL) 29-6; 4. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 28-7 1/2; 5. Sydney Nichols (BR) 27-1 1/4.

Shot put

1. Elizabeth Bowns (BR) 33-10; 2. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 33-1; 3. Katelyn Riffle (PBL) 29-10; 4. Alex Green (BR) 27-5; 5. Emma Stocking (PBL) 24-10.

PBL results -- 7. Kalli Goudy, 22-0; 9. Savanna Davis, 20-11; 10. Lucy Galey, 20-8; 12. Emily Garrelts, 13-2.

Discus

1. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 72-2; 2. Lauren Gibbs (BR) 66-7 1/2; 3. Alex Green (BR) 66-0 1/2; 4. Libby Hovel (MCP) 66-2 1/4; 5. Michelle Miller (JUD) 56-8 3/4.

PBL results -- 6. Savanna Davis, 54-8 3/4; 9. Lucy Galey, 47-10 1/2; 10. Kalli Goudy, 46-8 1/2; 12. Kyra Crim, 41-7 3/4.

Pole vault

1. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-3; 2. Alyson Moore (PBL) 7-9.