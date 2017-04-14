GCMS's Delanie Dykes finishes second in 400-meter dash at Unity Invite; PBL's Katelyn Crabb takes sixth in hurdles race

TOLONO -- Delanie Dykes finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.86 for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's girls track and field team during Thursday's Unity Invite.
Teammate Emily Sommer finished 19th with a time of 1:06.57 while Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Alyssa Hofer finished 26th with a time of 1:11.96.
Dykes finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.68 seconds for GCMS. Teammate Bayleigh Shoemaker finished 15th with a time of 29.53 seconds while PBL's Alyson Moore finished 32nd with a time of 32.15 seconds.
PBL's Katelyn Crabb finished sixth with a time of 17.16 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles while teammate Olivia Frichtl finished 11th with a time of 17.76 seconds. Frichtl also finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.92 seconds.
The PBL 4x200 relay team finished sixth with a time of 1:55.67 while GCMS finished ninth with a time of 1:57.2.
Emily Graves of PBL tied for eighth in the pole vault with a height of 9-0 while teammate Alyson Moore finished tied for 12th with a vault of 7-6.
PBL's Ariana Gentzler tied for ninth in the high jump with a leap of 4-6 while Mackenzie Bruns tied for 14th with a jump of 4-4. Gentzler also finished 12th in the triple jump with a leap of 31-5.
GCMS's Megan Meunier finished 11th in the long jump iwth a leap of 14-0 while Gentzler finished tied for 14th with a length of 13-10, Crabb finished 17th with a leap of 13-7 1/2 and GCMS's Leah Martin finished 23rd with a leap of 11-4.
Dennise Matuszewski and Megan Meunier finished 11th and 13th, respectively, in the 100-meter dash for GCMS with times of 14.16 and 14.23 seconds. Emily Graves finished 20th for PBL with a time of 14.63 seconds while teammate Alyson Moore finished 31st with a time of 15.49 seconds.
Claire Retherford finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 97-10 for GCMS while teammate Hattie Parsons finished 26th with a hurl of 71-6. PBL's Kirra Lantz finished 25th with a throw of 72-7 while teammate Kalli Goudy finished 34th wiht a hurl of 52-2.
Katelyn Riffle finished 14th in the shot put with a throw of 31-0 1/2 for PBL while teammate Emma Stocking finished 27th with a hurl of 26-2. GCMS's Claire Retherford finished 21st with a throw of 28-10 1/2 while teammate Hattie Parsons finished 31st with a hurl of 24-8.
GCMS's Shreya Patel finished 16th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:01.67 while PBL's Katie Harms finished 18th with a time of 15:48.55.
Leah Martin finished 18th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:51.63 for GCMS while Gabby Dammkoehler finished 29th with a time of 3:10.72.
PBL's Shannon Carlson finished 18th with a time of 6:21.63 in the 1,600-meter run while GCMS's Leah Martin and Gabby Dammkoehler finished 20th and 25th, respectively, with times of 6:34.98 and 6:52.7.
The GCMS 4x800 relay team finished seventh with a time of 10:59.44 while PBL finished 10th with a time of 11:31.53.
The GCMS 4x100 relay team finished ninth with a time of 54.28 seconds while PBL finished 14th with a time of 55.1 seconds. The PBL 4x400 relay team finished 13th with a time of 5:00.95.
GCMS finished 14th in the 16-team invite with a team score of 10 while PBL finished 16th with a score of two.
UNITY GIRLS INVITE
At Tolono
Team scores
1. Monticello, 100; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 92; 3. Charleston, 63; 4. Tuscola, 48; 5. Decatur St. Teresa, 40; 6. Stanford Olympia, 35; 7. Catlin Salt Fork, 34; 7. Tolono Unity, 34; 9. Urbana Uni High, 26; 10. St. Thomas More, 22; 11. Clinton, 19; 12. Moweaqua Central A&M, 14; 13. Rantoul, 13; 14. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 10; 15. Westville, 6; 16. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 2.
100-meter dash
1. Frankie Izard (SJ-O) 12.81; 2. Mattie Lieb (MON) 13.02; 3. Sharifa Hurtault (CHAR) 13.11; 4. Tatianna Cooper (MON) 13.31; 5. Emma Meyer (CAM) 13.32.
GCMS results -- 11. Dennise Matuszewski, 14.16; 13. Megan Meunier, 14.23.
PBL results -- 20. Emily Graves, 14.63; 31. Alyson Moore, 15.49.
200-meter dash
1. Frankie Izard (SJ-O) 26.33; 2. Mattie Lieb (MON) 26.34; 3. Maclayne Taylor (SJ-O) 26.91; 4. Sharifa Hurtault (CHAR) 27.41; 5. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 27.68.
GCMS results -- 15. Bayleigh Shoemaker, 29.53.
PBL results -- 32. Alyson Moore, 32.15.
400-meter dash
1. Emma Henderson (TUS) 1:00.74; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:00.86; 3. Nicole Bagwell (UNITY) 1:01.98; 4. Mattie Lieb (MON) 1:02.88; 5. Morgan Aldridge (OLY) 1:03.65.
GCMS results -- 19. Emily Sommer, 1:06.57.
PBL results -- 26. Alyssa Hofer, 1:11.96.
800-meter run
1. Arielle Summitt (UNI) 2:19.65; 2. Payne Turney (CLIN) 2:22.63; 3. Emma Henderson (TUS) 2:26.07; 4. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 2:28.26; 5. Hope Griffin (CHAR) 2:30.47.
GCMS results -- 18. Leah Martin, 2:51.63; 29. Gabby Dammkoehler 3:10.72.
1,600-meter run
1. Arielle Summitt (UNI) 5:13.79; 2. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 5:16.89; 3. Shelby Siltman (OLY) 5:20.79; 4. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 5:21.69; 5. Payne Turney (CLIN) 5:21.88.
PBL results -- 18. Shannon Carlson, 6:21.63.
GCMS results -- 20. Leah Martin, 6:34.98; 25. Gabby Dammkoehler, 6:52.7.
3,200-meter run
1. Shelby Siltman (OLY) 11:45.06; 2. Alyssa McPike (MON) 12:03.08; 3. Anika Kimme (UNI) 12:14.81; 4. Ally Monk (SJ-O) 12:21.12; 5. Cassidy Bagby (SJ-O) 12:30.19.
GCMS results -- 16. Shreya Patel, 15:01.67.
PBL results -- 18. Katie Harms, 15:48.55.
100-meter hurdles
1. Parker Francisco (SJ-O) 15.27; 2. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 16.06; 3. Emelia Ness (MON) 16.07; 4. Jordan Jumper (OLY) 16.09; 5. Aliyah Welter (MON) 16.11.
PBL results -- 6. Katelyn Crabb, 17.16; 11. Olivia Frichtl, 17.76.
300-meter hurdles
1. Emelia Ness (MON) 47.28; 2. Aliyah Welter (MON) 47.81; 3. Jordan Jumper (OLY) 49.47; 4. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 51.62; 5. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 52.22.
PBL results -- 8. Olivia Frichtl, 53.92.
4x100 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 49.71; 2. Charleston, 50.61; 3. Monticello, 50.9; 4. Rantoul, 51.18; 5. St. Teresa, 51.2.
GCMS results -- 9. 52.28.
PBL results -- 14. 55.1.
4x200 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:48.93; 2. Rantoul, 1:50.25; 3. Monticello, 1:50.62; 4. Charleston, 1:53.75; 5. Unity, 1:53.97.
PBL results -- 6. 1:55.67.
GCMS results -- 9. 1:57.2.
4x400 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:10.06; 2. Monticello, 4:12.38; 3. Olympia, 4:17.05; 4. Central A&M, 4:21.39; 5. St. Teresa, 4:24.82.
PBL results -- 13. 5:00.95.
4x800 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 9:59.91; 2. St. Thomas More, 10:03.94; 3. Unity, 10:04.44; 4. Charleston, 10:39.9; 5. Clinton, 10:48.92.
GCMS results -- 7. 10:59.44.
PBL results -- 10. 11:31.53.
High jump
1. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 5-7; 2. Sarah Flight (CHAR) 5-6; 3. Paige Minor (CHAR) 5-4; 4. Nakaya Hughes (STM) 4-10; 5. Riley Pruser (CLIN) 4-10.
PBL results -- T9. Ariana Gentzler, 4-6; T-14. Mackenzie Bruns, 4-4.
Long jump
1. Paige Minor (CHAR) 17-0; 2. Emma Helferich (MON) 16-4; 3. Kaiya Clodfelder (TUS) 15-9; 4. Imani Johnson (WEST) 15-7; 5. Sade' Oladipupo (STT) 15-6.
GCMS results -- 11. Megan Meunier, 14-0; 23. Leah Martin, 11-4.
PBL results -- T14. Ariana Gentzler, 13-10; 17. Katelyn Crabb, 13-7 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Kaiya Clodfelder (TUS) 35-1; 2. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 33-7; 3. Parker Francisco (SJ-O) 33-4 1/4; 4. Brianna Niebrugge (STT) 33-2; 5. Emma Helferich (MON) 33-1 1/2.
PBL results -- 12. Ariana Gentzler, 31-5.
Shot put
1. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 39-2; 2. Makenna Wilson (CHAR) 38-10 1/2; 3. Katie Witte (SF) 36-3; 4. Claudia Workman (CLIN) 36-0; 5. Allie Dunn (CAM) 35-5.
PBL results -- 14. Katelyn Riffle, 31-0 1/2; 27. Emma Stocking, 26-2.
GCMS results -- 21. Claire Retherford, 28-10 1/2; 31. Hattie Parsons, 24-8.
Discus
1. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 136-7; 2. Katie Witte (SF) 131-2; 3. Brianna Niebrugge (STT) 119-5; 4. Noelle DeJaynes (STT) 119-0; 5. Makenna Wilson (CHAR) 116-1.
GCMS results -- 11. Claire Retherford, 97-10; 26. Hattie Parsons, 71-6.
PBL results -- 25. Kirra Lantz, 72-7; 34. Kalli Goudy, 52-2.
Pole vault
1. Aliyah Welter (MON) 13-0; 2. Nicole Bagwell (UNITY) 11-6; 3. Emma Meyer (CAM) 11-6; 4. Hanna Atwood (SJ-O) 11-0; 5. Taylor Millsap (UNITY) 11-0.
PBL results -- T8. Emily Graves, 9-0; T12. Alyson Moore, 7-6.
