PBL's Muller, GCMS's Schultz set meet records at Monticello Invite

PBL's Jonathan Muller participates in the long jump during Friday's Monticello Invite.

MONTICELLO -- High school boys track and field athletes Jonathan Muller of Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Nick Schultz of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley each made history at Friday's Monticello Invitational.

Muller set a meet record in the long jump with a leap of 22-5. Schultz set another meet record in the triple jump with a leap of 45-2 1/2.

Schultz and teammate Caleb Bleich finished fourth and third, respectively, in the long jump with leaps of 20-5 and 20-5 3/4 and Caleb Dunham finished 25th with a jump of 11-8. Bleich also finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 40-8 and teammate Ethan Kasper finished 15th with a time of 31-10 1/2.

Muller also won the 200-meter dash event with a time of 22.97 while teammate Ryan Masterson finished 12th with a time of 24.7 seconds and Dylan Polson finished 29th with a time of 29.31 seconds.

GCMS's Casey Calaway finished 10th with a time of 24.4 seconds, Lance Livingston finished 19th with a time of 25.86 seconds and Marcus Baillie finished 26th with a time of 26.58 seconds.

PBL's Garrett Bachtold finished first in the pole vault with a height of 13-0 while GCMS's Isaac Brucker finished tied for second with a vault of 12-6.

Bachtold's teammates, Jakob Miles and Gunner Belt, each finished tied for 12th with a height of 9-6. Brucker's teammate, Wesley Quimby, finished 16th with a vault of 8-0.

Schultz finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6-2 while Bleich finished sixth with a jump of 5-8.

The PBL 3,200-meter distance medley team (Nik Schnabel, Tanner Longest, Erik Reck and Jordan Giese) finished second in the four team race with a time of 12:08.37.

Muller finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.49 seconds while teammate Curtis Phillips finished 31st with a time of 13.08 seconds. GCMS's Casey Calaway finished 10th with a time of 11.97 seconds, followed by teammates Ethan Kasper (24th, 12.69) and Lance Livingston (26th, 12.71).

PBL's Riley Cuppernell finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.57 seconds, followed by GCMS's Revell Hamilton (17th, 59.89), Spencer Meenen (18th, 1:00.06), Isaac Brucker (19th, 1:00.59) and PBL's Gavin Ogburn (24th, 1:03.45).

PBL's Michael Curry finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.03 seconds while GCMS's Bryant Morano finished 11th with a time of 19.48 seconds.

PBL's Kody Harrison finished fifth with a time of 10:23.13 while teammate Brendan VanAntwerp finished seventh with a time of 10:59.36 and Kyle Price finished 10th with a time of 11:31.64. GCMS's Ethan Freehill finished 21st with a time of 12:38.58.

PBL's Alec St. Julien finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:46.99, Kody Harrison finished 10th with a time of 4:49.52 and Erik Reck finished 19th with a time of 5:15.7.

GCMS's Tyler Ricks finished 11th with a time of 4:54.9 and Ethan Freehill finished 31st with a time of 5:59.82.

PBL's Jake Rich finished seventh in the shot put with a throw of 40-9 1/2 while teammates Brandon Scott and Luke Cowan finished 16th and 25th, respectively with hurls of 37-10 and 33-7 3/4.

GCMS's Ryan Shambrook finished 29th with a throw of 33-2 3/4 while Mitchell Meenen finished 34th with a hurl of 26-9 1/2.

PBL's Jordan Giese finished 10th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.76 while teammate Adam McMullin finished 21st with a time of 2:29.91. GCMS's Remi Astronomo finished 25th with a time of 2:34.57 while Jacob Norbot finished 30th with a time of 2:42.54.

GCMS's Casey Calaway finished 14th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.69 seconds while teammate Bryant Morano finished 18th with a time of 49.32 seconds and PBL's Nik Schnabel finished 17th with a time of 48.7 seconds.

PBL's Jake Rich finished 15th in discus with a throw of 105-10 while teammates Zak Babcock and Brad Smith finished 21st and 23rd, respectively, with throws of 98-10 and 98-5.

GCMS's Owen Duke finished 20th with a throw of 100-9 while teammates Ryan Shambrook and Mitchell Meenen finished 33rd and 37th, respectively, with hurls of 81-10 and 73-4.

The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper and Lance Livingston) finished sixth with a time of 1:42.39.

The GCMS 4x400 relay team (Caleb Bleich, Casey Calaway, Tyler Ricks and Nick Schultz) finished fourth with a time of 3:42.64. The PBL 4x400 relay team (Jonathan Muller, Wolfgang Heisler, Tanner Longest and Riley Cuppernell) finished eighth with a time of 3:48.88.

The GCMS 4x800 relay team (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Revell Hamilton and Jacob Norbot) finished eighth with a time of 10:24.33.

The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Welsey Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Ethan Kasper and Lance Livingston) finished 10th with a time of 49.41 seconds.

MONTICELLO INVITE

Team scores

1. Tuscola, 111; 2. Monticello, 92; 3. Tolono Unity, 86; 4. Shelbyville, 65.5; 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 64; 6. Catlin Salt Fork, 61.5; 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 54; 8. St. Joseph-Ogden, 44; 9. Arthur, 40; 10. Olympia, 33; 11. Arcola, 29; 12. Sullivan, 17; 13. Villa Grove, 14; 14. Argenta-Oreana, 12; 15. Judah Christian, 5; 16. DeLand-Weldon, 3.

100-meter dash

1. Dawson Kaiser (UNITY) 11.25; 2. Joe Lopez (TUS) 11.42; 3. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 11.49; 4. Max Branigan (SF) 11.53; 5. Kentrell Beck (SHEL) 11.7.

GCMS results -- 10. Casey Calaway, 11.97; 24. Ethan Kasper, 12.69; 26. Lance Livingston, 12.71.

PBL results -- 31. Curtis Phillips, 13.08.

200-meter dash

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 22.97; 2. Lucas Lieb (MON) 23.07; 3. Steven Migut (UNITY) 23.15; 4. Tyler Seip (TUS) 23.77; 5. Max Branigan (SF) 23.8.

GCMS results -- 10. Casey Calaway, 24.4; 19. Lance Livingston, 25.86; 26. Marcus Baillie, 26.58.

PBL results -- 12. Ryan Masterson, 24.7; 29. Dylan Polson, 29.31.

400-meter dash

1. Luke Foltz (SHEL) 52.65; 2. Adam Day (ARTH) 54.23; 3. Jacob Boss (MON) 54.97; 4. Riley Cuppernell (PBL) 55.57; 5. Jacob Shaw (SJ-O) 56.74.

GCMS results -- 17. Revell Hamilton, 59.89; 18. Spencer Meenen, 1:00.06; 19. Isaac Brucker, 1:00.59.

PBL results -- 24. Gavin Ogburn, 1:03.45.

800-meter run

1. Kyle Rader (OLY) 1:59.59; 2. Logan Hall (ARTH) 1:59.91; 3. Ryan Skowronski (SHEL) 2:01.9; 4. Trent Ponder (TUSC) 2:02.38; 5. Gage Knoll (VG) 2:05.43.

PBL results -- 10. Jordan Giese, 2:13.76; 21. Adam McMullin, 2:29.91.

GCMS results -- 25. Remi Astronomo, 2:34.57; 31. Jacob Norbot, 2:42.54.

1,600-meter run

1. Logan Hall (ARTH) 4:28.88; 2. Garrett Dixon (MON) 4:33.75; 3. Nathan Seiler (UNITY) 4:35.84; 4. Jordan Sieger (SHEL) 4:36.85; 5. Braden Pridemore (SJ-O) 4:44.2.

PBL results -- 7. Alec St. Julien, 4:46.99; 10. Kody Harrison, 4:49.52; 19. Erik Reck, 5:15.7.

GCMS results -- 11. Tyler Ricks, 4:54.9; 31. Ethan Freehill, 5:59.82.

3,200-meter run

1. Alex Helmuth (MON) 9:39.52; 2. Justin Phillips (SJ-O) 9:42.4; 3. Tyler Pasley (SHEL) 9:47.29; 4. Wyatt Wolfersberger (SJ-O) 10:03.53; 5. Kody Harrison (PBL) 10:23.13.

PBL results -- 7. Brendan VanAntwerp, 10:59.36; 10. Kyle Price, 11:31.64.

GCMS results -- 21. Ethan Freehill, 12:38.58.

110-meter hurdles

1. Michael Burgard (MON) 16.59; 2. Steven Migut (UNITY) 16.61; 3. Dalton Spencer (OLY) 16.8; 4. Michael Curry (PBL) 17.03; 5. Ray Kerkhoff (TUS) 17.04.

GCMS results -- 11. Bryant Morano, 19.45.

300-meter hurdles

1. Steven Migut (UNITY) 40.02; 2. Riley Baker (SJ-O) 40.3; 3. Caine Wilson (SF) 40.86; 4. Michael Burgard (MON) 42.5; 5. Dalton Spencer (OLY) 42.91.

GCMS results -- 14. Casey Calaway, 46.69; 18. Bryant Morano, 49.32.

PBL results -- 17. Nik Schnabel, 48.7.

4x100 relay

1. Tuscola, 44.81; 2. Salt Fork, 45.82; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 45.82; 4. Tolono Unity, 47.46; 5. Arcola, 47.9.

GCMS results -- Wesley Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Ethan Kasper, Lance Livingston, 49.41.

4x200 relay

1. Monticello, 1:33.86; 2. Tuscola, 1:34.29; 3. Argenta-Oreana, 1:40.46; 4. Villa Grove, 1:41.86; 5. Unity, 1:41.68.

GCMS results -- 6. Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper, Lance Livingston, 1:42.39.

4x400 relay

1. Tuscola, 3:32.07; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:32.62; 3. Shelbyville, 3:33.61; 4. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Casey Calaway, Tyler Ricks, Nick Schultz), 3:42.64; 5. Olympia, 3:43.49.

PBL results -- 8. Jonathan Muller, Wolfgang Heisler, Tanner Longest, Riley Cuppernell, 3:48.88.

4x800 relay

1. Tuscola, 8:50.69; 2. Salt Fork, 8:53.98; 3. Olympia, 8:55.5; 4. Monticello, 9:19.57; 5. Sullivan, 9:23.45.

GCMS results -- 8. Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Revell Hamilton, Jacob Norbot, 10:24.33.

3,200-meter distance medley

1. Arcola, 12:07.24; 2. PBL (Nik Schnabel, Tanner Longest, Erik Reck, Jordan Giese), 12:08.37; 3. Monticello, 12:08.97; 4. Judah Christian, 13:04.75.

High jump

1. Jonathan Decker (UNITY) 6-4; 2. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 6-2; 3. Luke Spencer (ARC) 6-0; 4. Kobe Wells (ARTH) 5-10; 5. Eusabio (ARTH) 5-8.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 22.5; 2. Dawson Kaiser (UNITY) 20-9 1/4; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 20-5 3/4; 4. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 20-5; 5. Mario Cortez (ARC) 19-1.

GCMS results -- 25. Caleb Dunham, 11-8.

Triple jump

1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 45-2 1/2; 2. Tyler Seip (TUS) 41-7; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 40-8; 4. Jonathan Decker (UNITY) 39-7 1/2; 5. Mario Cortez (ARC) 39-2.

GCMS -- 15. Ethan Kasper, 31-10 1/2.

Shot put

1. Dillon Birch (SHEL) 49-3; 2. Rylan Tate (SF) 48-2 1/2; 3. Anthony Guo (TUSC) 46-10 1/2; 4. Hunter Woodard (TUSC) 46-9; 5. Nathan Harman (MON) 42-8.

PBL results -- 7. Jake Rich, 40-9 1/2; 16. Brandon Scott, 37-10; 25. Luke Cowan, 33-7 3/4.

GCMS results -- 29. Ryan Shambrook, 33-2 3/4; 34. Mitchell Meenen, 26-9 1/2.

Discus

1. Hunter Woodard (TUSC) 167-11; 2. Dillon Birch (SHEL) 136-7; 3. Anthony Guo (TUSC) 134-10; 4. Nathan Harman (MON) 129-10; 5. Rylan Tate (SF) 124-1.

PBL results -- 15. Jake Rich, 105-10; 21. Zak Babcock, 98-10; 23. Brad Smith, 98-5.

GCMS results -- 20. Owen Duke, 100-9; 33. Ryan Shambrook, 81-10; 37. Mitchell Meenen, 73-4.

Pole vault

1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 13-0; 2. Isaac Brucker (GCMS) 12-6; 2. Jadon Nuzzo (SULL) 12-6; 4. Hunter Kauffman (TUSC) 12-6; 5. Travis Spencer (UNITY) 12-6.

PBL results -- 12. Jakob Miles, 9-6; 12. Gunner Belt, 9-6.

GCMS results -- 16. Wesley Quimby, 8-0.