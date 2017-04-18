GCMS, PBL High School track results (April 17, 2017)

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field team finished second with a score of 60 in a four-team meet on Monday.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished third with a score of 51.5 while Tuscola finished first with a score of 139.

GCMS's Tyler Ricks finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.29 while teammates Revell Hamilton and Remi Astronomo finished fifth and seventh, respectively, with times of 2:26.34 and 2:28.69.

Ricks also finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:59.56 while PBL's Brendan VanAntwerp finished second with a time of 4:59.99 and teammates Kyle Price and Adam McMullin finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 5:41.51 and 5:42.64. GCMS's Remi Astronomo and Ethan Freehill finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 5:56.21 and 6:10.47.

PBL's Gavin Ogburn finished third with a time of 2:18.56 while Trevor Morse finished sixth with a time of 2:26.35 and Garet Williams finished 11th with a time of 2:46.7.

PBL's Tom Henrichs finished first in the high jump with a leap of 5-10 while GCMS's Caleb Bleich finished third with a time of 5-8.

The Falcons' Nick Schultz finished first in the long jump with a leap of 21-6 1/2 while PBL's Jonathan Muller finished second with a leap of 21-5, followed by GCMS's Caleb Bleich (third, 20-6) and Caleb Dunham (eighth, 12-7 1/2). Muller also finished first in the triple jump with a leap of 40-0.

The PBL 4x800 relay team (Riley Cuppernell, Tanner Longest, Jordan Giese and Alec St. Julien) finished first with a time of 9:07.25.

PBL's Jonathan Muller finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.12 seconds while GCMS's Nick Schultz finished third with a time of 55.85 seconds and the Panthers' Ryan Masterson and Levi Garrett finished fourth and eighth, respectively, with times of 58.24 and 1:03.88. Schultz's Falcon teammates, Remi Astronomo and Caleb Dunham, finished 11th and 17th, respectively, with a times of 1:05.75 and 1:19.84.

Kody Harrison finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:19.75 for the Panthers while teammate Erik Reck finished fourth with a time of 11:30.76 and GCMS's Ethan Freehill finished fifth with a time of 13:12.4.

The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper and Lance Livingston) finished second with a time of 1:44.11 while PBL (Curtis Phillips, Garrett Bachtold, Gunner Belt and Riley Cuppernell) finished third with a time of 1:44.39.

The PBL 4x400 team (Riley Cuppernell, Tanner Longest, Jordan Giese and Alec St. Julien) finished first with a time of 3:47.46. The GCMS 4x400 relay team (Isaac Brucker, Revell Hamiton, Spencer Meenen and Bryant Morano) finished third with a time of 4:05.61.

GCMS's Isaac Brucker finished third in the pole vault with a height of 12-6 while PBL's Garrett Bachtold finished fourth with a time of 12-0, followed by the Panthers' Jakob Miles (seventh, 9-0) and Gunner Belt (eighth, 8-0) and GCMS's Wesley Quimby (eighth, 8-0).

GCMS's Caleb Bleich finished third with a time of 11.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash while Casey Calaway finished fourth with a time of 12 seconds, followed by teammates Lance Livingston (seventh, 12.54), Ethan Kasper (10th, 12.8), Wesley Quimby (13th, 13.16 and Caleb Dunham (21st, 14.87) and PBL's Dylan Polson (17th, 13.62) and Tayt Siddall (18th, 13.84).

Calaway also finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.27 seconds, followed by teammates Lance Livingston (sixth, 25.46), Marcus Baillie (eighth, 26.11), Wesley Quimby (10th, 27.81) and Caleb Dunham (20th, 33.39 and PBL's Dylan Polson (13th, 29.3) and Tayt Siddall (15th, 29.52).

The PBL 4x100 relay team (Curtis Phillips, Garrett Bachtold, Gunner Belt and Lenny Skinner) finished third with a time of 50.03 seconds while GCMS (Wesley Quimby, Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper and Lance Livingston) finished fourth with a time of 50.18 seconds.

Calaway finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.27 while teammate Bryant Morano finished ninth with a time of 51.34 seconds and PBL's Nik Schnabel finished seventh with a time of 49.74 seconds.

Bryant Morano finished fifth with a time of 19.56 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles for GCMS while PBL's Nik Schnabel finished sixth with a time of 19.94 seconds.

PBL's Jake Rich finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 38-5, followed by teammates Brandon Scott (sixth, 37-7), Zak Babcock (12th, 34-8), Calvin Foster (14th, 34-4), Luke Cowan (15th, 34-3), Keegan Lantz (17th, 33-2 1/2), Dane Polson (20th, 31-7 1/2), Wyatt Jones (22th, 30-5) and Jalen Hutchcraft (25th, 23-0) and GCMS's Owen Duke (13th, 34-6) and Mitchell Meenen (23rd, 28-5).

Keegan Lantz finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 105-1 for the Panthers, followed by teammates Jake Rich (ninth, 101-5), Dane Polson (13th, 94-7), Brandon Scott (16th, 86-4), Luke Cowan (19th, 76-4) and Wyatt Jones (20th, 74-10) and GCMS's Owen Duke (20th, 101-2) and Mitchell Meenen (18th, 79-3).

On the girls' side, PBL finished second with a score of 81 while GCMS finished third with a score of 43. Tuscola finished first with a score of 99.

Delanie Dykes finished first in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:27.09 for GCMS while teammates Leah Martin (2:55.41) and Kylee Mueller (3:18.33) finished seventh and ninth, respectively.

Alexis Johnson finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.88 seconds for PBL while GCMS's Payton Beach finished sixth with a time of 31.9 seconds.

The Panthers' Katelyn Crabb finished first with a time of 16.8 seconds while GCMS's Allie Roberts finished fourth with a time of 20.07 seconds.

PBL's Evie Ellis finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:53.98 while GCMS's Leah Martin finished second with a time of 14:21.46 and the Panthers' Katie Harms finished third with a time of 15:41.75.

Ariana Gentzler finished first in the high jump for PBL with a leap of 4-8 while teammate Mackenzie Bruns finished third with a leap of 4-4.

In the pole vault, PBL's Emily Graves finished first with a height of 8.6 meters while teammate Alyson Moore finished second with a vault of seven meters.

The PBL 4x800 relay team (Shannon Carlson, Marissa Arnett, Alyssa Hofer and Gracie Smith) finished first with a time of 11:51.01 while GCMS (Gabby Dammkoehler, Kaitlyn Harders, Shreya Patel and Sierra Hileman) with a time of 13:32.81.

Bayleigh Shoemaker finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.15 seconds while Emily Sommer finished third with a time of 14.21 seconds for GCMS. PBL's Emily Graves finished fourth with a time of 14.37 seconds, followed by the Falcons' Payton Beach (seventh, 14.87) and the Panthers' Alexis Gray (12th, 16.28) and Kyra Crim (13th, 18.48).

Dykes finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.52, followed by PBL's Alyssa Hofer (fifth, 1:12.24) and Gracie Smith (sixth, 1:15.73) and GCMS's Sierra Hileman (eighth, 1:21.41) and Kylee Mueller (ninth, 1:27.66).

PBL's Shannon Carlson finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:16.4 while GCMS's Shreya Patel (6:51.54) and Gabby Dammkoehler (7:22.47) finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

The PBL 4x100 relay team (Mackenzie Bruns, Alyson Moore, Ariana Gentzler and Emily Graves) finished second with a time of 55.97 seconds while GCMS (Rachel Zheng, Sydney Funk, Kylee Mueller) finished fourth with a time of 1:06.35.

GCMS's Claire Retherford finished second in the discus with a throw of 100-10 while Kirra Lantz finished third with a hurl of 79-10.

For GCMS, Kaitlyn Harders (eighth, 70-6), Hattie Parsons (11th, 64-10), Rachel Zheng (12th, 63-11), Katelyn Kamman (14th, 58-0), Jordan Phifer (16th, 54-0) and Sydney Funk (19, 45-9) participated.

For PBL, Katelyn Riffle (ninth, 70-6), Emma Stocking (15th, 56-0), Kalli Goudy (17th, 49-10), Savanna Davis (18th, 49-0), Lucy Galey (20th, 39-10 and Kyra Crim (21st, 30-10) participated.

The PBL 4x200 relay team (Olivia Frichtl, Emily Graves, Katelyn Crabb and Alexis Johnson) finished second with a time of 1:55.02 while GCMS (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin and Dennise Matuszewski) finished third with a time of 2:04.52.

The GCMS 4x400 relay team (Dennise Matuszewski, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer and Delanie Dykes) finished second with a time of 4:42.33 while PBL (Shannon Carlson, Gracie Smith, Marissa Arnett and Evie Ellis) finished fourth with a time of 5:05.23.

Katelyn Riffle finished third in the shot put with a throw of 31-4 1/2 for PBL while GCMS's Claire Retherford finished fifth with a hurl of 28-9.

For PBL, Emma Stocking finished eighth with a throw of 27-1, followed by teammates Kalli Goudy (15th, 22-1 1/2), Savanna Davis (17th, 21-6), Lucy Galey (21st, 19-6 1/2) and Emily Garrelts (22nd, 14-2). For GCMS, Hattie Parsons (ninth, 25-7 1/2), Jordan Phifer (13th, 23-8 1/2), Rachel Zheng (14th, 23-0), Katelyn Kamman (16th, 21-8) and Sydney Funk (20th, 20-5) participated.

Olivia Frichtl finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.38 seconds for PBL while GCMS's Jacey Goin (55.07), Bayleigh Shoemaker (55.28) and Allie Roberts (1:00.64) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Crabb finished third in the long jump with a leap of 15-1 1/4, followed by teammates Ariana Gentzler (fourth, 14-4 1/2), Alexis Johnson (fifth, 14-3), Mackenzie Bruns (sixth, 13-9 3/4) and Gracie Martin (seventh, 12-5 1/2). Crabb also finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 31-2, followed by Gentzler (fourth, 30-3 1/2) and Johnson (fifth, 29-10).