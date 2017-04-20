PBL boys track and field finishes second in freshman-sophomore meet

PBL’s Erik Reck runs in the 4x400 relay during Wednesday’s PBL Freshman-Sophomore Meet.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team finished second in a freshman-sophomore meet it hosted on Wednesday.

The Panthers finished with a score of 79 in the 10-team meet while Rantoul finished first with a score of 141.

Alec St. Julien finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:49.67 while Kyle Price finished fourth with a time of 12:25.3. St. Julien also finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:54.45 while Erik Reck finished ninth with a time of 5:16.64.

Jordan Giese finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:09.42 while Riley Cuppernell took second place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.69 seconds.

As one of three participants in the pole-vault event, Garrett Bachtold finished first with a height of 10-0 while Gunner Belt finished second with a vault of 9-0.

The PBL 4x400 relay team (Riley Cuppernell, Jordan Giese, Kyle Price, Alec St. Julien) finished second with a time of 3:51.53.

Nik Schnabel finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.35 seconds and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.68 seconds.

Jake Rich finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 114-4 while Zak Babcock finished 12th out of 17 athletes in the event with a throw of 92-9. In the shot put, Rich finished sixth with a throw of 39-0 while Babcock finished 11th with a hurl of 35-2.

The PBL 4x800 relay team (Erik Reck, Nik Schnabel, Curtis Phillips and Trevor Morse) finished third with a time of 9:35.57.

The PBL 4x100 relay team (Zak Babcock, Jake Rich, Luke Cowan and Calvin Foster) finished seventh with a time of 55.58 seconds.

Clayton Skinner and Jaden Ware finished 17th and 18th, respectively, in the 100-meter dash with times of 13.71 and 16.16 seconds.

FRESH-SOPH BOYS INVITE

At Paxton

Team scores

1. Rantoul, 141; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 79; 3. Momence, 72; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 70; 5. Clifton Central, 55; 6. Watseka, 41.5; 7. Iroquois West, 35.5; 8. Herscher, 32; 9. Urbana University High School, 14; 10. Fisher, 11.

100-meter dash

1. Jason Bargy (MOM) 11.67; 2. Walter Stanford (RAN) 11.69; 3. Treven Lewis (RAN) 11.92; 4. Caleb Lahey (BH) 11.94; 5. Tyion Campbell (MOM) 12.12.

PBL results -- 17. Clayton Skinner, 13.71; 18. Jaden Ware, 16.16.

200-meter dash

1. Jason Bargy (MOM) 23.24; 2. Dillion Harper (RAN) 23.31; 3. Angelo Brown (RAN) 23.51; 4. Jacob Akina (BH) 24.39; 5. Tyion Campbell (MOM) 24.86.

400-meter dash

1. Jason Bargy (MOM) 54.31; 2. Riley Cuppernell (PBL) 54.69; 3. Justin McTaggart (WAT) 55.26; 4. Lamarius Lillard (MOM) 57.09; 5. Wyatt Stephenson (BH) 57.94.

800-meter run

1. Elijah Hall (RAN) 2:08.27; 2. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:09.42; 3. Gabe Martinez (BH) 2:11.69; 4. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 2:19.36; 5. Nick Bushey (HERS) 2:21.07.

1,600-meter run

1. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 4:54.45; 2. Jonathan Gossett (RAN) 4:54.7; 3. Elijah Hall (RAN) 4:57.02; 4. Nicolas Ramkumar (UNI) 4:58.9; 5. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 5:04.54.

PBL results -- 9. Erik Reck, 5:16.64.

3,200-meter run

1. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 10:49.67; 2. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 10:56.09; 3. Gabe Martinez (BH) 11:12.56; 4. Kyle Price (PBL) 12:25.3; 5. Anthony Quinn (WAT) 12:44.94.

110-meter hurdles

1. Donnell Robertson (RAN) 16.28; 2. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 17.7; 3. Seth Hamann (MOM) 11.76; 4. Chase Benjamin (BH) 18.48; 5. Caleb Fleischauer (HERS) 19.08.

PBL results -- 7. Nik Schnabel, 19.68.

300-meter hurdles

1. Seth Hamann (MOM) 44.48; 2. Donnell Robertson (RAN) 45.56; 3. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 47.72; 4. Chase Benjamin (BH) 48.45; 5. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 49.35.

4x100 relay

1. Rantoul, 45.31; 2. Watseka, 49.41; 3. Clifton Central, 49.65; 4. Herscher, 49.66; 5. Fisher, 52.63.

PBL results -- 7. Zak Babcock, Jake Rich, Luke Cowan, Calvin Foster, 55.58.

4x200 relay

1. Rantoul, 1:40.13; 2. Herscher, 1:41.98; 3. Watseka, 1:42.87; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 1:44.18; 5. Iroquois West, 1:47.99.

4x400 relay

1. Rantoul, 3:44.04; 2. PBL (Riley Cuppernell, Jordan Giese, Kyle Price, Alec St. Julien), 3:51.53; 3. Bismarck-Henning, 3:52.3; 4. Iroquois West, 4:07.27; 5. Herscher, 4:08.1.

4x800 relay

1. Iroquois West, 9:17.13; 2. Uni High, 9:28.09; 3. PBL (Erik Reck, Nik Schnabel, Curtis Phillips, Trevor Morse), 9:35.57; 4. Clifton Central, 9:53.24; 5. Herscher, 9:57.61.

High jump

1. Walter Stanford (RAN) 5-6; 2. Griffin Winkler (BH) 5-4; 3. Kevin Butler (IW) 5-4; 4. Seth Hamann (MOM) 5-2; 5. Jarrett Ritzma (IW) 5-0; 5. Justin McTaggart (WAT) 5-0.

Long jump

1. Angelo Brown (RAN) 19-4 1/2; 2. Caleb Lahey (BH) 18-5; 3. Canyon Burrow (CC) 17-8; 4. Tyion Campbell (MOM) 17-4 1/2; 5. Robert Hare (RAN) 17-3 1/4.

Triple jump

1. Lamarius Lillard (MOM) 38-6 1/4; 2. Jaden Adkins (RAN) 37-8 1/2; 3. Jacob Allen (HERS) 37-5 3/4; 4. Wyatt Stephenson (BH) 36-2 1/4; 5. Zachary Gerling (IW) 35-8 1/2.

Shot put

1. Donnell Robertson (RAN) 45-7 1/4; 2. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 44-6 3/4; 3. Caleb Lahey (BH) 43-10; 4. K.J. Patton (FISH) 40-8 1/2; 5. Kodie Willis (CC) 40-8 1/4.

PBL results -- 6. Jake Rich, 39-0; 11. Zak Babcock, 35-2.

Discus

1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 121-3; 2. Kodie Willis (CC) 119-6; 3. Tristin Massey (IW) 117-9; 4. Jake Rich (PBL) 114-4; 5. K.J. Patton (FISH) 114-1.

PBL results -- 12. Zak Babcock, 92-9.

Pole vault

1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 10-0; 2. Gunner Belt (PBL) 9-0; 3. Hunter Bilyard (HERS) 9-0.