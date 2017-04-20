PBL Junior High track and field results (4-18-17)

JUNIOR HIGH
At Paxton
Seventh-grade boys
Team scores
1. PBL, 115; 2. Iroquois West, 109; 3. Unity, 96; 4. Nash, 45; 5. Tri-Point, 40; 6. Fisher, 18; 7. Prairieview-Ogden, 7.
100-meter dash
1. Andrade (IW) 12.55; 2. Austin (IW) 13.3; 3. Hendershot (PBL) 13.78; 4. A. Johnson (PBL) 14.23; 5. Morris (N) 14.93; 6. Schmidt (N) 16.24.
200-meter dash
1. Mogged (TP) 31.02.
400-meter dash
1. Rogers (IW) 1:02.34; 2. Grieser (FISH) 1:07.71; 3. Barfield (PBL) 1:08.38; 4. Hosley (U) 1:09.83; 5. E. Johnson (PBL) 1:10.37; 6. Swanson (N) 1:14.93.
800-meter run
1. James (PBL) 2:36.55; 2. Andrade (IW) 2:36.55; 3. Steagall (PVO) 2:47.21; 4. Jamison (U) 2:48.8; 5. Grider (N) 2:49.96; 6. Lane (U) 2:50.35.
1,600-meter run
1. James (PBL) 5:16.68; 2. Amador (TP) 5:31.74; 3. Jamison (U) 5:54.09; 4. Hurley (F) 6:02.83; 5. Busboom (PBL) 6:03.85; 6. Stegal (PVO) 6:04.08.
110-meter hurdles
1. Mogged (TP) 20.37; 2. Newell (U) 20.51; 3. Hartlaub (U) 20.78; 4. Luhrsen (N) 22.14; 5. Donaldson (PBL) 22.24; 6. McMillen (IW) 22.43.
4x100 relay
1. Iroquois West, 53.52; 2. Unity, 59.34; 3. PBL, 1:02.55; 4. Fisher, 1:02.87; 5. Nash, 1:04.92.
4x200 relay
1. PBL, 2:05.05; 2. Unity, 2:06.71; 3. Nash, 2:08.51; 4. Iroquois West, 2:16.9; 5. Fisher, 2:53.99.
4x400 relay
1. Iroquois West, 4:34.26; 2. PBL, 4:48.34; 3. Unity, 5:03.1; 4. Nash, 5:05.97; 5. PBL, 5:17.1.
High jump
1. Miller, 4-10; 2. Austin (IW) 4-10; 3. Siemsen (U) 4-8; 4. Schacht (TP) 4-8; 5. Mogged (TP) 4-8; 6. Johnson (PBL) 4-6.
Long jump
1. Austin (IW) 14-4; 2. Rhodes (IW) 14-0; 3. Hendershot (PBL) 13-10 1/2; 4. Rutledge (U) 13-9; 5. Bruns (PBL) 13-0 1/2; 6. Brown (U) 12-6 1/4.
Shot put
1. Leonard (IW) 32-0 1/2; 2. Alberts (N) 28-7; 3. McNeill (TP) 28-4; 4. Kohler (N) 27-7 1/2; 5. Miller (IW) 27-6; 6. Duncan (U) 23-8 1/2.
Discus
1. Leonard (IW) 127-3; 2. Miller (IW) 104-8; 3. Alberts (N) 73-7 1/2; 4. Kohler (N) 73-1 1/2; 5. Franklin (U) 67-5; 6. Green (U) 61-9 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Kletarski (U) 9-0; 2. Smith (PBL) 6-6; 3. Bouse (PBL) 6-0; 4. Hendricks (U) 5-6; 6. Moore (U) 5-0.
Eighth-grade boys
Team scores
1. PBL, 134; 2. Unity, 99; 3. Nash, 89.5; 4. Fisher, 38; 5. Tri-Point, 32; 6. Iroquois West, 27.5; 7. Prairieview-Ogden, 6.
100-meter dash
1. Coplea (PBL) 11.61; 2. Perry (N) 12.62; 3. Ferguson (F) 12.74; 4. Pree (IW) 12.98; 5. Lemenager (N) 13.27; 6. Reeder (PBL) 13.3.
200-meter dash
1. Coplea (PBL) 23.65; 2. Perry (N) 25.9; 3. Burgens (U) 26.34; 4. Gronsky (PBL) 26.49; 5. Pree (IW) 2:27.27; 6. Platz (TP) 27.96.
400-meter dash
1. Shoven (N) 55.74; 2. Cain (U) 1:02.3; 3. McMillen (IW) 1:02.4; 4. Denault (PBL) 1:02.52; 5. Brown (U) 1:04.65; 6. Vasquez (PBL) 1:06.05.
800-meter run
1. O'Donnell (U) 2:25.67; 2. Coleman (TP) 2:27.67; 3. Cox (U) 2:28.64; 4. Hutchesson (PVO) 2:33.2; 5. Price (IW) 2:35.21; 6. Gosset (N) 2:39.98.
1,600-meter run
1. O'Donnell (U) 5:17.19; 2. Cox (U) 5:18.31; 3. Price (IW) 5:27.07; 4. Ladehoff (N) 5:29.03; 5. Alvarez (IW) 5:41.53; 6. Hutchesson (PVO) 5:50.24.
110-meter hurdles
1. Brown (U) 17.71; 2. Burros (N) 17.9; 3. Porter (U) 18.24; 4. Platz (TP) 18.93; 5. Tilstra (IW) 19.12; 6. Lemenager (N) 19.12.
4x100 relay
1. Unity, 50.87; 2. PBL A, 52.8; 3. Iroquois West, 55.68; 4. PBL B, 1:01.11; 5. Fisher, 1:05.4.
4x200 relay
1. Nash, 1:41.46; 2. PBL, 1:43.46; 3. Tri-Point, 1:54.78; 4. Fisher, 1:54.89; 5. Unity, 1:57.84; 6. Iroquois West, 2:04.5.
4x400 relay
1. Nash, 4:06.62; 2. Unity, 4:13.14; 3. Fisher, 4:25.39; 4. Iroquois West, 4:31.04; 5. PBL, 4:33.8; 6. Tri-Point, 5:07.84.
High jump
1. Giese (PBL) 5-8; 2. Burrow (N) 5-2; 3. Porter (U) 5-2; 4. Estes (F) 5-0; 5. Cain (U) 5-0; 6. Shoven (N) 5-0.
Long jump
Gronsky (PBL) 17-8 3/4; 2. Brown (U) 17-5; 3. Masterson (PBL) 16-6; 4. Coleman (TP) 16-2 1/4; 5. Ferguson (F) 16-0 1/2; 6. Pree, 15-4 1/2.
Shot put
1. Panazec (N) 34-7; 2. Adkins (PBL) 32-1; 3. Everman (F) 31-2 1/2; 4. Wieneke (PBL) 30-4; 5. Spooner (N) 26-2; 6. Ohlsson (U) 25-8 1/2.
Discus
1. Wieneke (PBL) 94-2; 2. Spooner (N) 86-9; 3. Adkins (PBL) 82-10 1/2; 4. Everman (F) 80-1 1/2; 5. Nananzo (N) 72-7; 6. Olson (PVO) 68-11.
Pole vault
1. Diesburg (PBL) 7-6; 2. Miller (U) 7-6; 3. Grohler (PBL) 7-6.
Seventh-grade girls
Team scores
1. Unity, 134; 2. PBL, 101; 3. Fisher, 63; 4. Prairieview-Ogden, 53; 5. Nash, 25; 6. Iroquois West, 23; 7. Tri-Point, 20.
100-meter dash
1. Rice (U) 14.24; 2. M. Johnson (PBL) 14.3; 3. Miller (U) 14.33; 4. Fitzgerald (F) 14.42; 5. Jubin (TP) 14.62; 6. Halden (F) 14.74.
200-meter dash
1. Hallden (F) 30.27; 2. H. Johnson (PBL) 30.37; 3. Fitzgerald (F) 30.43; 4. Enghausen (PBL) 31.37; 5. Henry (U) 31.55; 6. Vega (N) 32.55.
400-meter dash
1. Lannert (PVO) 1:12.02; 2. Jokisch (F) 1:19.96; 3. Nelson (U) 1:20.2; 4. Hartke (IW) 1:20.96; 5. DiPietra (N) 1:21.87; 6. Maddock (PVO) 1:24.49.
800-meter run
2. A. Johnson (U) 2:48.58; 2. Lannert (PVO) 2:52.22; 3. E. Johnson (U) 2:54.89; 4. Adams (F) 3:01.3; 5. Hartke (IW) 3:05.08; 6. Galey (PBL) 3:08.72.
1,600-meter run
1. Hancock (U) 6:16.92; 2. Gray (N) 6:19.84; 3. English (TP) 6:22.04; 4. Remole (U) 6:27.43; 5. Hartke (IW) 6:27.96; 6. Garcia (IW) 6:37.08.
100-meter hurdles
1. Frichtl (PBL) 18.07; 2. Thoree (IW) 18.33; 3. Lannert (PVO) 19.52; 4. Warner (U) 20.3; 5. Cote (IW) 20.4; 6. Schuette (TP) 20.46.
4x100 relay
1. Unity, 58.62; 2. PBL, 1:02.02; 3. Tri-Point, 1:03.05; 4. Fisher, 1:03.24; 5. Iroquois West, 1:05.58; 6. Nash, 1:05.71.
4x200 relay
1. PBL, 2:03.24; 2. Fisher, 2:05.81; 3. Unity, 2:14.49; 4. Nash, 2:15.02; 5. Iroquois West, 2:19.14; 6. Prairieview-Ogden, 2:20.21.
4x400 relay
1. Fisher, 4:51.96; 2. Unity A, 4:53.59; 3. PBL, 5:08.52; 4. Nash, 5:22.0; 5. Unity B, 5:32.58; 6. Tri-Point, 5:35.62.
High jump
1. Kaiser (U) 4-6; 2. Frerichs (PVO) 4-4; 3. Johnson (PBL) 4-4; 4. Beherns (PVO) 4-4; 5. Miller (U) 4-2; 6. Baker (F) 4-0.
Long jump
1. Frichtl (PBL) 14-3; 2. Nelson (U) 13-4 1/4; 3. Rice (U) 12-10 1/4; 4. English (TP) 12-3 1/2; 5. T. Johnson (PBL) 12-3; 5. Lannert (PVO) 11-6.
Shot put
1. Ecker (PBL) 24-7; 2. Shifflet (TP) 23-0; 3. Flesh (U) 22-2; 4. Woods (TP) 21-8; 5. Wells (PVO) 20-5; 6. Poskin (N) 19-9.
Discus
1. Ecker (PBL) 85-7; 2. Robidoux (PBL) 64-11; 3. Thompson (F) 58-10; 4. Brossen (N) 54-1; 5. Wells (PVO) 54-0; 6. Bell (F) 53-0.
Pole vault
1. Henry (U) 7-6; 2. Baxley (U) 7-0.
Eighth-grade girls
Team scores
100-meter dash
1. Schwarz (PBL) 14.05; 2. Flaven (U) 14.08; 3. Hartman (U) 14.34; 4. Siggers (F) 14.68; 5. Baker (N) 14.78; 6. Cosgrove (PBL) 14.86.
200-meter dash
1. Schwarz (PBL) 28.9; 2. Flaven (U) 28.95; 3. Brault (N) 30.34; 4. Rath (N) 31.18; 5. Siggers (F) 31.43; 6. Ecker (PBL) 32.27.
400-meter dash
1. Grice (N) 1:13.23; 2. Miller (F) 1:14.52; 3. Small (IW) 1:15.84; 4. Baker (IW) 1:16.55; 5. Baker (F) 1:18.43; 6. Piatt (PBL) 1:23.52.
800-meter run
1. Bachert (U) 2:37.89; 2. Schunke (N) 2:47.11; 3. Styan (U) 2:54.99; 4. Baker (IW) 3:05.68; 5. Aguilera (IW) 3:08.36; 6. Wilson (PBL) 3:28.87.
1,600-meter run
1. Bachert (U) 5:48.4; 2. Antons (N) 6:04.21; 3. Styon (U) 6:15.34; 4. Weber (TP) 7:14.72; 5. Stiles (TP) 7:32.34; 6. Cohen (F) 7:33.65.
100-meter hurdles
1. Eisenmenger (U) 19.0; 2. Andrade (IW) 19.84; 3. Grice (N) 19.96; 4. McCoy (F) 21.43; 5. Aders (U) 21.46; 6. Miller (F) 22.43.
4x100 relay
1. Unity, 56.88; 2. PBL, 1:03.55; 3. Nash, 1:04.94; 4. Iroquois Wst, 1:07.24; 5. Tri-Point, 1:12.14.
4x200 relay
1. Fisher, 2:11.49; 2. Iroquois West, 2:12.86; 3. Nash, 2:13.37; 4. Unity, 2:18.34; 5. Tri-Point, 2:42.02.
4x400 relay
1. Unity, 4:43.9; 2. Nash, 4:58.39; 3. Fisher, 5:28.46; 4. Tri-Point, 5:29.56; 5. PBL, 5:43.35.
High jump
1. Moore (U) 4-9; 2. Manrique (U) 4-4; 3. Baker (N) 4-2; 4. Emme (N) 3-10; 5. Coile (F) 3-10; 6. Weber (TP) 3-8.
Long jump
1. Weller (U) 14-4; 2. Siggers (F) 14-4; 3. Reed (U) 14-0 1/4; 4. Cosgrove (PBL) 13-4; 5. Schwarz (PBL) 13-0; 6. Grice (N) 12-6.
Shot put
1. Bagwell (U) 28-5 1/2; 2. Zook (U) 27-7; 3. Ecker (PBL) 24-10 1/2; 4. Ketcherside (N) 24-2; 5. Williamson (PBL) 23-10; 6. Solorzano (IW) 23-5 1/2.
Discus
Kleinert (N) 83-5; 2. Gigl (N) 74-0; 3. Bagwell (U) 70-10; 4. McCoy (F) 70-8; 5. Ecker (PBL) 68-9; 6. Largent (U) 60-5.
Pole vault
1. Reed (U) 6-6; 2. Weller (U) 5-6; 3. Wilson (PBL) 5-0.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.