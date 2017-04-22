GCMS girls track and field finishes eighth at Lady Falcon Invite

Members of the GCMS girls track and field team are recognized during senior-night festivities held at Friday's GCMS Lady Falcon Invite, from left: Kaitlyn Harders, Shreya Patel, Emily Sommer and Bayleigh Shoemaker.

GIBSON CITY -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team finished first in the 400-meter dash wiht a time of 1:01.37 during Friday's Lady Falcon Invite.

Teammate Emily Sommer finished fourth in the same race with a time of 1:07.44 while Claire Retherford finished second in the discus with a throw of 107-1.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Katelyn Crabb finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 15-4 1/2. Teammate Emily Graves finished sixth in the pole vault with a height of 9-6.

The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer and Megan Meunier) finished fifth wiht a time of 1:56.73 while the 4x400 relay team (Dennise Matuszewski, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer and Delanie Dykes) finished sixth with a time of 4:34.98.

As a team, GCMS finished eighth in the 20-team meet with a score of 25 while PBL finished 18th with a score of three.

LADY FALCON INVITE

At Gibson City

Team scores

1. Monticello, 122; 2. Eureka, 76; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 66; 4. Tolono Unity, 63; 5. Stanford Olympia, 46; 6. Clifton Central, 45; 7. Bismarck-Henning, 32; 8. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 25; 9. Rantoul, 24; 10. Danville Schlarman, 14; 11. Watseka, 13; 12. Tri-Point, 11; 12. LeRoy, 11; 12. St. Thomas More, 11; 15. Urbana University, 10; 15. Fisher, 10; 17. Lowpoint-Washburn, 3.5; 18. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 3; 19. Oakwood, 2; 20. Hoopeston Area, 1.5.

100-meter dash

1. Frankie Izard (SJO) 13.07; 2. Mattie Lieb (MON) 13.26; 3. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 13.31; 4. Jacki Weller (TP) 13.33; 5. Sierra Bryant (BH) 13.78; 6. Tatianna Cooper (MON) 13.8.

200-meter dash

1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 27.07; 2. Frankie Izard (SJO) 27.4; 3. Jacki Weller (TP) 27.72; 4. Capria Brown (SCH) 28.06; 5. Shania Vasquez (LW) 28.42; 6. Jorri Sandage (LER) 28.52.

400-meter dash

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:01.37; 2. Kendyl McFarland (MON) 1:06.23; 3. Morgan Aldridge (OLY) 1:06.29; 4. Emily Sommer (GCMS) 1:07.44; 5. Haven Harrison (OAK) 1:07.61; 6. Sydney Gallo (SJO) 1:07.69.

800-meter run

1. Emma Argo (EUR) 2:27.92; 2. Nicole Bagwell (UNITY) 2:34.25; 3. Andrea Pace (CC) 2:35.47; 4. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 2:36.09; 5. Morgan Saunders (STM) 2:37.51; 6. Cassidy Bagby (SJO) 2:40.02.

1,600-meter run

1. Shelby Siltman (OLY) 5:24.75; 2. Faith Houston (SJO) 5:37.38; 3. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 5:38.89; 4. Alyssa McPike (MON) 5:40.32; 5. Natalie King (UNITY) 5:43.87; 6. Ally Monk (SJO) 5:44.15.

3,200-meter run

1. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 11:25.62; 2. Shelby Siltman (OLY) 11:29.18; 3. Annemarie Michael (UNI) 11:44.78; 4. Anika Kimme (UNI) 11:53.51; 5. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 12:05.83; 6. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 12:41.6.

100-meter hurdles

1. Jordan Jumper (OLY) 16.03; 2. Emelia Ness (MON) 16.14; 3. Emery Podowicz (CC) 16.35; 4. Capria Brown (SCH) 16.48; 5. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 16.54; 6. Aliyah Welter (MON) 17.17.

300-meter hurdles

1. Emelia Ness (MON) 47.06; 2. Emery Podowicz (CC) 47.25; 3. Jordan Jumper (OLY) 49.33; 4. Aliyah Welter (MON) 49.87; 5. Capria Brown (SCH) 51.2; 6. Emily Meidel (BH) 51.55.

4x100 relay

1. Monticello, 51.67; 2. Rantoul, 52.78; 3. Clifton Central, 52.84; 4. Eureka, 54.59; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 54.91; 6. Bismarck-Henning, 55.03.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:49.53; 2. Monticello, 1:50.13; 3. Eureka, 1:53.07; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 1:55.5; 5. GCMS (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer, Megan Meuner), 1:56.73; 6. Unity, 1:58.19.

4x400 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:14.14; 2. Monticello, 4:17.48; 3. Clifton Central, 4:20.98; 4. Eureka, 4:22.88; 5. Olympia, 4:24.08; 6. GCMS (Dennise Matuszewski, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer, Delanie Dykes), 4:34.98.

4x800 relay

1. Eureka, 10:25.54; 2. Unity, 10:40.18; 3. Clifton Central, 10:58.85; 4. Monticello, 11:03.76; 5. Bismarck-Henning, 11:19.84; 6. Olympia, 11:30.74.

1,600-meter sprint medley

1. Unity, 4:46.78; 2. Bismarck-Henning, 4:54.08; 3. Monticello, 4:54.95; 4. Eureka, 4:55.11; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:56.84; 6. Olympia, 5:05.73.

High jump

1. Janika Peitzmeier (LER) 5-0; 2. Halle Wiegand (EUR) 4-10; 3. Haley Griebat (SJO) 4-10; 4. Natalie Mason (EUR) 4-10; 5. Nakaya Huges (STM) 4-8; 5. Lily Glanzer (UNITY) 4-8; 5. Emily Bunting (WAT) 4-8.

Long jump

1. Amy Pineda (EUR) 16-1; 2. Emma Helferich (MON) 16-0; 3. Faith Houston (RAN) 15-7; 4. Capria Brown (SCH) 15-6; 5. Capria Brown (SCH) 15-6; 5. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-4 1/2; 6. Jackie Houck (TP) 14-11.

Triple jump

1. Emma Helferich (MON) 33-7; 2. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 32-7; 3. Leah Burr (UNITY) 32-4; 4. Landis Brandon (MON) 31-9; 5. Olivia Huls (HA) 31-4; 5. Celina Rippel (LW) 31-4.

Shot put

1. Mye'joi Williams (RAN) 36-9; 2. Asia Benson (WAT) 35-5; 3. Lauren James (CC) 34-2; 4. Sabrina Martinez (BH) 32-10; 5. Sophie Woolard (UNITY) 31-1; 6. Chloe Clark (MON) 30-9.

Discus

1. Sabrina Martinez (BH) 120-8; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 107-1; 3. Chloe Clark (MON) 100-3; 4. Emily Bunting (WAT) 99-9; 5. Lyndsey Sebok (OLY) 98-11; 6. Haley Rosenboom (CC) 97-10.

Pole vault

1. Aliyah Welter (MON) 12-0; 2. Taylor Millsap (UNITY) 10-6; 2. Nicole Bagwell (UNITY) 10-6; 4. Landis Brandon (MON) 10-0; 4. Hanna Atwood (SJO) 10-0; 6. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-6.