GCMS High School boys, girls track and field teams finish fourth in home meet

GIBSON CITY -- Tyler Ricks finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:53.51 for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys track and field team at Monday's meet in Gibson City.

Remi Astronomo finished fifth with a time of 5:46.02 while Ethan Freehill finished eighth with a time of 5:55.87.

Nick Schultz finished first in the long jump with a leap of 21-2 1/2 while Caleb Bleich finished second with a jump of 20-11 and Caleb Dunham finished 13th with a leap of 12-7. Schultz finished first in the high jump with a leap of 6-0 while Bleich was in a four-way tie for third place with a jump of 5-4.

Isaac Brucker finished first in the pole vault with a height of 13-0 while Wesley Quimby finished fourth with a vault of 7-6.

Ethan Freehill finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:32.43.

Casey Calaway finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.22 seconds while Marcus Baillie finished 11th with a time of 26.06 seconds and Caleb Dunham finished 17th with a time of 32.51. Isaac Brucker finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.93 seconds while Remi Astronomo finished eighth with a time of 1:05.07.

Bryant Morano finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.11 seconds and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.4 seconds. Jacob Norbot finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:41.75.

Owen Duke finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 34-4 while Ryan Shambrook finished 10th with a hurl of 33-7 1/4 and Mitchell Meenen finished 18th with a throw of 28-11 1/2. Duke finished ninth in the discus with a throw of 98-9 while Shambrook finished 11th with a hurl of 90-0 and Mitchell Meenen finished 13th with a throw of 82-0.

Lance Livingston finished 10th with a time of 12.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash while Wesley Quimby finished 15th with a time of 13.2 seconds and Caleb Dunham finished 16th with a time of 14.68 seconds.

The GCMS 4x100 "B" team (Casey Calaway, Lance Livingston, Nick Schultz and Caleb Bleich) finished second with a time of 45.76 seconds while the "A" team (Wesley Quimby, Spencer Meenen, Bryant Morano and Marcus Baillie) finished fifth with a time of 50.71 seconds.

The Falcons' 4x800 relay team (Remi Astronomo, Revell Hamilton, Jacob Norbot and Ethan Freehill) finished second with a time of 10:32.63.

The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Wesley Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Lance Livingston) finished third with a time of 1:47.03.

The GCMS 4x400 relay "A" team (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Nick Schultz and Casey Calaway) finished third with a time of 3:49.61 while the "B" team (Isaac Brucker, Revell Hamilton, Spencer Meenen and Jacob Norbot) finished fifth with a time of 4:08.12.

As a team, the GCMS boys finished fourth in the five-team meet with a score of 66 3/4 while Bismarck-Henning finished first with a score of 123 3/4.

Delanie Dykes finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.27 while Leah Martin finished third with a time of 2:50.4, Shreya Patel finished fifth with a time of 3:04.52, Kylee Mueller took seventh with a time of 3:14.34 and Gabby Dammkoehler placed eighth with a time of 3:20.91.

The GCMS 4x400 relay "A" team (Payton Beach, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer and Delanie Dykes) finished first with a time of 4:32.12 while the "B" team (Sierra Hileman, Allie Roberts, Kylee Mueller and Shreya Patel) finished fourth with a time of 5:22.28.

The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer and Delanie Dykes) finished second with a time of 1:59.0.

Claire Retherford finished second in the discus throw with a hurl of 105-4, followed by teammates Hattie Parsons (eighth, 66-2), Kaitlyn Harders (ninth, 66-0), Katelyn Kamman (10th, 65-0), Jordan Phifer (12th, 63-8), Rachel Zheng (13th, 63-7), Hannah Cliff (17th, 49-8) and Sydney Funk (19th, 47-8).

Dennise Matuszewski finished third with a time of 29.15 seconds in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.15 seconds while Bayleigh Shoemaker finished fourth wiht a time of 28.86 seconds. Rachel Zheng finished eighth with a time of 33.17 seconds.

Claire Retherford finished third in the shot put with a throw of 29-9 3/4 while Hattie Parsons finished fifth with a hurl of 25-6 1/4, followed by teammates Rachel Zheng (seventh, 25-1), Jordan Phifer (10th, 21-8 3/4), Katelyn Kamman (12th, 21-0), Sydney Funk (14th, 19-5) and Hannah Cliff (16th, 17-1 3/4).

Allie Roberts finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.89 seconds while Matuszewski finished sixth with a time of 20.76 seconds. Roberts also finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 58.3 seconds.

Leah Martin finished fifth with a time of 6:27.41 in the 1,600-meter run while Gabby Dammkoehler took seventh place with a time of 7:15.7, followed by teammates Kaitlyn Harders (12th, 7:53.78) and Hannah Cliff (13th, 9:49.38).

Matuszewski finished fifth with a time of 13.66 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Payton Beach finished 11th with a time of 15.5 seconds and Hattie Parsons finished 15th with a time of 19.51 seconds.

Matuszewski finished sixth with a time of 1:15.99 in the 400-meter dash while Sierra Hileman finished seventh with a time of 1:22.94 and Kylee Mueller took eighth place with a time of 1:26.07.

Martin finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 12-7.

The GCMS 4x800 relay "A" team (Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin and Delanie Dykes) finished third with a time of 11:30.39 while the "B" team (Gabby Dammkoehler, Kaitlyn Harders, Shreya Patel and Sierra Hileman) finished fourth with a time of 13:47.81.

GCMS's 4x100 relay "A" team (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier and Payton Beach) finished fifth with a time of 57.7 seconds while the "B" team (Jordan Phifer, Katelyn Kamman, Sydney Funk and Claire Retherford) finished seventh with a time of 1:08.86.

As a team, the Falcons finished fourth with a score of 54 while Bismarck-Henning finished first with a score of 125 1/2.

At Gibson City

BOYS

Team scores

1. Bismarck-Henning, 123.75; 2. Ridgeview, 74.75; 3. Prairie Central, 68.75; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 66.75; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 32.

100-meter dash

1. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 11.25; 2. Tate Walcott (RID) 11.38; 3. Nate Moreman (BH) 11.65; 4. Lee Zimmerman (PC) 11.67; 5. Caleb Lahey (BH) 11.85.

GCMS results -- 10. Lance Livingston, 12.58; 15. Wesley Quimby, 13.2; 16. Caleb Dunham, 14.68.

200-meter dash

1. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 23.07; 2. Izaack Kitchens (BH) 23.64; 3. Lee Zimmerman (PC) 23.82; 4. Casey Calaway (GCMS) 24.22; 5. Ryan Benton (RID) 24.28.

GCMS results -- 11. Marcus Baillie, 26.06; 17. Caleb Dunham, 32.51.

400-meter dash

1. Dakota Akins (BH) 55.58; 2. Alex Brock (RID) 56.31; 3. Wyatt Stephenson (BH) 59.33; 4. Isaac Brucker (GCMS) 59.93; 5. Mison Smith (RID) 1:01.69.

GCMS results -- 8. Remi Astronomo, 1:05.07.

800-meter run

1. Tyson Stork (PC) 2:14.08; 2. Gabe Martinez (BH) 2:20.07; 3. Aaron Aberle (PC) 2:25.62; 4. John Boehle (RID) 2:26.66; 5. Phillip Howie (BH) 2:31.59.

GCMS results -- 8. Jacob Norbot, 2:41.75.

1,600-meter run

1. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 4:53.51; 2. Aaron Aberle (PC) 5:22.66; 3. Colin Schaumburg (BH) 5:41.69; 4. Phillip Howie (BH) 5:43.23; 5. Remi Astronomo (GCMS) 5:46.02.

GCMS results -- 8. Ethan Freehill, 5:55.87.

3,200-meter run

1. Gabe Martinez (BH) 11:40.17; 2. Jake Bachtold (PC) 13:07.04; 3. Ethan Freehill (GCMS) 13:32.43; 4. Dylan Smith (BH) 13:57.26.

110-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RID) 15.44; 2. Dakota Stevens (MCP) 15.44; 3. Connor Watson (BH) 16.55; 4. Aidan Krieger (PC) 17.12; 5. Chase Benjamin (BH) 18.0; 6. Bryant Morano (GCMS) 19.11.

300-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RID) 40.89; 2. Dakota Stevens (MCP) 41.55; 3. Aidan Krieger (PC) 42.73; 4. Connor Watson (BH) 45.3; 5. Chase Benjamin (BH) 48.65.

GCMS results -- 7. Bryant Morano, 51.4.

4x100 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 44.78; 2. GCMS (Casey Calaway, Lance Livingston, Nick Schultz, Caleb Bleich), 45.76; 3. Ridgeview, 48.45; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 49.39; 5. GCMS (Wesley Quimby, Spencer Meenen, Bryant Morano, Marcus Baillie), 50.71.

4x200 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 1:32.39; 2. Ridgeview, 1:33.15; 3. GCMS (Wesley Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Lance Livingston), 1:47.03; 4. Prairie Central, 2:12.1.

4x400 relay

1. Ridgeview, 3:36.65; 2. Bismarck-Henning, 3:42.22; 3. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Nick Schultz, Casey Calaway), 3:49.61; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:07.72; 5. GCMS (Isaac Brucker, Revell Hamilton, Spencer Meenen, Jacob Norbot), 4:08.12.

4x800 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 9:54.47; 2. GCMS (Remi Astronomo, Revell Hamilton, Jacob Norbot, Ethan Freehill), 10:32.63.

High jump

1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 6-0; 2. Aidan Krieger (PC) 5-8; 3. Dalton Breeden (PC) 5-4; 3. Tate Walcott (RID) 5-4; 3. Connor Watson (BH) 5-4; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 5-4.

Long jump

1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 21-2 1/2; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 20-11; 3. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 19-5; 4. Caleb Lahey (BH) 18-10; 5. Connor Haab (PC) 18-8.

GCMS results --13. Caleb Dunham, 12-7.

Triple jump

1. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 40-9 1/2; 2. Connor Watson (BH) 39-8; 3. Wyatt Stephenson (BH) 36-7 1/2; 4. Levi Zimmerman (RID) 36-3 1/4; 5. Evan Walworth (BH) 33-6; 6. Dane Gaffield (MCP) 29-10.

Shot put

1. Zach Matson (PC) 48-3 1/2; 2. Chaz Reetz (MCP) 43-9 3/4; 3. Caleb Lahey (BH) 42-7 1/4; 4. Charles Golden (BH) 36-7 3/4; 5. Alex Tongate (RID) 35-8 3/4.

GCMS results -- 8. Owen Duke, 34-4; 10. Ryan Shambrook, 33-7 1/4; 18. Mitchell Meenen, 28-11 1/2.

Discus

1. Chaz Reetz (MCP) 125-5; 2. Alex Tongate (RID) 122-10; 3. Zach Matson (PC) 115-10; 4. Aden Collins (BH) 110-5; 5. Caleb Lahey (BH) 110-0.

GCMS results -- 9. Owen Duke, 98-9; 11. Ryan Shambrook, 90-9; 13. Mitchell Meenen, 82-0.

Pole vault

1. Isaac Brucker (GCMS) 13-0; 2. Dalton Breeden (PC) 9-6; 3. Harrison Ifft (PC) 9-6; 4. Wesley Quimby (GCMS) 7-6.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Bismarck-Henning, 125.5; 2. Prairie Central, 70; 3. Ridgeview, 64.5; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 54; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 48.

100-meter dash

1. Mya Tinsley (RID) 12.77; 2. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 12.87; 3. Sophia Schuler (PC) 13.62; 4. Sierra Bryant (BH) 13.64; 5. Dennise Matuszewski (GCMS) 13.66.

GCMS results -- 11. Payton Beach, 15.5; 15. Hattie Parsons, 19.51.

200-meter dash

1. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 27.16; 2. Sierra Bryant (BH) 28.07; 3. Dennise Matuszewski (GCMS) 29.15; 4. Bayleigh Shoemaker (GCMS) 29.86; 5. Tia Hardt (RID) 30.36.

GCMS results -- 8. Rachel Zheng, 33.17.

400-meter dash

1. Emliy Duis (MCP) 1:03.87; 2. Jules Grunloh (RID) 1:04.79; 3. Morgan Drennan (BH) 1:07.14; 4. Haleigh Buff (PC) 1:07.76; 5. River Rosales (RID) 1:10.53.

GCMS results -- 6. Dennise Matuszewski, 1:15.99; 7. Sierra Hileman, 1:22.94; 8. Kylee Mueller, 1:26.07.

800-meter run

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:31.27; 2. Anna Jen:nings (MCP) 2:39.96; 3. Leah Martin (GCMS) 2:50.4; 4. Allison Duncan (BH) 2:54.38; 5. Shreya Patel (GCMS) 3:04.52.

GCMS results -- 7. Kylee Mueller, 3:14.34; 8. Gabby Dammkoehler, 3:20.91.

1,600-meter run

1. Layken McGuire (RID) 5:58.73; 2. Alexis Darby (BH) 5:59.12; 3. Allison Duncan (BH) 6:19.0; 4. Sarah Teig (MCP) 6:23.14; 5. Leah Martin (GCMS) 6:27.41.

GCMS results -- 7. Gabby Dammkoehler, 7:15.7; 12. Kaitlyn Harders, 7:53.78; 13. Hannah Cliff, 9:49.38.

3,200-meter run

1. Mady Ford (BH) 18:12.49; 2. Morgan Bilstad (BH) 19:27.78.

100-meter hurdles

1. Emily Meidel (BH) 17.87; 2. Lauren Boyd (RID) 19.0; 3. Alyssa Bell (BH) 19.2; 4. Allie Roberts (GCMS) 19.89; 5. Hannah Austman (PC) 20.53; 6. Dennise Matuszewski (GCMS) 20.76.

300-meter hurdles

1. Emily Meidel (BH) 51.17; 2. Lauren Boyd (RID) 55.44; 3. Marie Strong (PC) 58.18; 4. Allie Roberts (GCMS) 58.3; 5. Madison Bilstad (BH) 1:00.3.

4x100 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 52.43; 2. Prairie Central, 53.82; 3. Bismarck-Henning, 53.88; 4. Ridgeview, 54.4; 5. GCMS (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Payton Beach), 57.7.

GCMS results -- 7. Jordan Phifer, Katelyn Kamman, Sydney Funk, Claire Retherford, 1:08.86.

4x200 relay

1. Ridgeview, 1:53.08; 2. GCMS (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer, Delanie Dykes), 1:59.0; 3. Prairie Central, 2:01.76; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 2:05.18; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 2:09.76.

4x400 relay

1. GCMS (Payton Beach, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer, Delanie Dykes), 4:32.12; 2. Bismarck-Henning, 4:33.93; 3. Prairie Central, 4:50.87; 4. GCMS (Sierra Hileman, Allie Roberts, Kylee Mueller, Shreya Patel), 5:22.28.

4x800 relay

1. Bismarck-Henning, 10:59.63; 2. Ridgeview, 11:02.33; 3. GCMS (Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin, Delanie Dykes), 11:30.39; 4. GCMS (Gabby Dammkoehler, Kaitlyn Harders, Shreya Patel, Sierra Hileman), 13:47.81; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 14:13.69.

High jump

1. Alyssa Bell (BH) 4-10; 2. Olivia Weber (PC) 4-8; 2. Annaliese Miller (PC) 4-8; 2. Emily Duis (MCP) 4-8; 5. Lauren Boyd (RID) 4-6; 5. Emily Meidel (BH) 4-6.

Long jump

1. Mya Tinsley (RID) 16-0; 2. Sophia Schuler (PC) 15-0 1/2; 3. Tia Hardt (RID) 14-11; 4. Annaliese Miller (PC) 14-2; 5. Daisy Smith (BH) 12-9.

GCMS results -- 6. Leah Martin, 12-7.

Triple jump

1. Olivia Weber (PC) 32-8; 2. Allison Farnsworth (BH) 29-0 1/2; 3. Alyssa Bell (BH) 29-0 1/4; 4. Hannah Austman (PC) 28-9; 5. Leila Wagner (BH) 26-10.

Shot put

1. Kirsten Pickett (BH) 31-5; 2. Sabrina Martinez (BH) 31-2 1/4; 3. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 29-9 3/4; 4. Taylor Stephenson (BH) 27-2 1/2; 5. Hattie Parsons (GCMS) 25-6 1/4.

GCMS results -- 7. Rachel Zheng, 25-1; 10. Jordan Phifer, 21-8 3/4; 12. Katelyn Kamman, 21-0; 14. Sydney Funk, 19-5; 16. Hannah Cliff, 17-1 3/4.

Discus

1. Sabrina Martinez (BH) 111-9; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 105-4; 3. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 100-4; 4. Kirsten Pickett (BH) 77-0; 5. Olivia Weber (PC) 74-9.

GCMS results -- 8. Hattie Parsons, 66-2; 9. Kaitlyn Harders, 66-0; 10. Katelyn Kamman, 65-0; 12. Jordan Phifer, 63-8; 13. Rachel Zheng, 63-7; 17. Hannah Cliff, 49-8; 19. Sydney Funk, 47-8.

Pole vault

1. Halen Eshleman (PC) 6-6; 2. Elise Dotterer (PC) 5-0; 2. Zoe Adams (PC) 5-0.