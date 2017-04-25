PBL Junior High School track results (April 21 and 24)

FRIDAY, April 21
BULLDOG INVITE
At Mahomet
EIGHTH-GRADE GIRLS
Team scores
1. Charleston, 109; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 78; 3. Normal Chiddix, 63; 4. Mattoon, 58; 5. Bloomington, 55; 6. Tuscola, 29; 7. PBL, 22; 8. East Peoria, 18.
100-meter dash
1. Reagan McGahey (Charleston) 13.74; 2. Delaney Bryant (Mattoon) 13.93; 3. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 14.02; 4. Emma Kent (East Peoria) 14.05; 5. Taylor Jones (Normal Chiddix) 14.37.
PBL results -- 13. Baylee Cosgrove, 14.8.
200-meter dash
1. Reagan McGahey (Charleston) 29.62; 2. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 30.08; 3. Hannah Harpster (Charleston) 30.65; 4. Emma Kent (East Peoria) 30.67; 5; Peyton Clugston (Bloomington) 31.15.
PBL results -- 12. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 31.99.
400-meter dash
1. Hannah Buescher (Charleston) 1:07.4; 2. Gretchen Scheele (Mahomet-Seymour) 1:09.51; 3. Hannah Church (Normal Chiddix) 1:10.2; 4. Brynn Tabeling (Tuscola) 1:10.99; 5. Anna Morton (Mattoon) 1:12.39.
PBL results -- 7. Skyler Eaker, 1:13.55.
800-meter run
1. Megan Garrett (Charleston) 2:35.9; 2. Kelsey Jacobs (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:37.8; 3. Grace Spoonhour (Charleston) 2:43.2; 4. Liberty Delashmit (Normal Chiddix) 2:43.8; 5. Kaitlyn Skeate (Bloomington) 2:46.4.
PBL results -- 13. Olivia Wilson, 3:11.6.
1,600-meter run
1. Megan Garrett (Charleston) 5:36.8; 2. Liberty Delashmit (Normal Chiddix) 5:46; 3. Kaitlyn Skeate (Bloomington) 5:49; 4. Lyndsey Wolters (Normal Chiddix) 5:54.6; 5. Brynn Tabeling (Tuscola) 6:01.6.
100-meter hurdles
1. Kimmy Detwiler (Bloomington) 17.72; 2. Mallie Hanner (Charleston) 17.82; 3. Kelsey Jacobs (Mahomet-Seymour) 18.55; 4. Tanille Thompson (Mattoon) 18.9; 5. Lindsey Shouse (Normal Chiddix) 19.3.
4x100 relay
1. Mattoon, 54.87; 2. Charleston, 56.4; 3. Bloomington, 58.18; 4. East Peoria, 59.3; 5. Normal Chiddix, 1:03.52.
PBL results -- 7. 1:04.61.
4x200 relay
1. Charleston, 1:56.1; 2. Bloomington, 1:59.8; 3. PBL, 2:02.9; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:03.6; 5. Tuscola, 2:04.4.
4x400 relay
1. Charleston, 4:40.8; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:50.1; 3. Normal Chiddix, 4:54.6; 4. Mattoon, 4:57.4; 5. Tuscola, 4:57.8.
PBL results -- 8. 5:35.4.
High jump
1. Lindsey Shouse (Normal Chiddix) 4-4; 2. CeCe Carr (Bloomington) 4-2; 3. Lydia Schable (Mahomet-Seymour) 4-0; 4. Liezel Lindo (East Peoria) 4-0; 5. Hannah Harpster (Charleston) 4-0.
Long jump
1. Maddison Claybrooke (Mahomet-Seymour) 13-8 3/4; 2. Delaney Bryant (Mattoon) 13-7; 3. Reagan McGahey (Charleston) 13-5; 4. Macy Overton (Mattoon) 13-2; 5. Baylee Cosgrove (PBL) 13-2.
PBL results -- 11. Hannah Schwarz, 11-6 1/2.
Shot put
1. Breya Barry (Mattoon) 30-11 1/2; 2. Ashley Campbell (Mahomet-Seymour) 29-3 1/4; 3. Marissa Russo (Tuscola) 27-3 1/2; 4. Halle Triplett (Bloomington) 26-1 1/2; 5. Allyson Ortiz (Bloomington) 25-10 1/4.
PBL results -- 7. Abbi Williamson, 24-11 3/4; 8. Mallorie Ecker, 24-9.
Discus
1. Meadow Picazo (Tuscola) 88-0; 2. Breya Barry (Mattoon) 86-8; 3. Ashley Campbell (Mahomet-Seymour) 84-7; 4. Halle Triplett (Bloomington) 79-3; 5. Marissa Russo (Tuscola) 76-10.
PBL results -- 8. Mallorie Ecker, 62-10; 9. Abbi Williamson, 62-7.
Pole vault
1. Lindsey Shouse (Normal Chiddix) 10-0; 2. Taylor Jones (Normal Chiddix) 8-6; 3. Gwen Tee (Mahomet-Seymour) 7-6; 4. Kailey Bell (Mahomet-Seymour) 6-6; 5. Kaylee Wilson (Charleston) 6-0.
SEVENTH-GRADE GIRLS
Team scores
1. Bloomington, 108; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 89; 3. Mattoon, 80; 4. PBL, 51; 5. Charleston, 41; 6. Normal Chiddix, 29; 7. East Peoria, 24; 8. Tuscola, 5.
100-meter dash
1. Jenaya Carter (Mattoon) 13.74; 2. Makenna McBride (Charleston) 14.14; 3. Brynlee May (Bloomington) 14.18; 4. Jeniya Brooks (Bloomington) 14.36; 5. Tatum Eads (East Peoria) 14.49.
PBL results -- 11. Avery Garrett, 15.11; 14. Kendyll Enghausen, 15.9.
200-meter dash
1. Jeniya Brooks (Bloomington) 29.61; 2. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 29.96; 3. Keyana Haynes (Bloomington) 30.24; 4. Carlie Seip (Tuscola) 30.3; 5. Tatum Eads (East Peoria) 30.46.
PBL results -- 7. Cayla Koerner, 31.11.
400-meter dash
1. Tatym Lamprecht (East Peoria) 1:08.71; 2. Kyra Rivera (Normal Chiddix) 1:09.87; 3. Hope Johnson (PBL) 1:11.02; 4. Lily Long (Charleston) 1:12.78; 5. Cristaya Watts (Bloomington) 1:13.05.
800-meter run
1. Lauren Gardner (Bloomington) 2:49.6; 2. Raegan Kaeb (Bloomington) 2:50.4; 3. Chloe Allen (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:50.9; 4. Larissa Harr (Normal Chiddix) 2:54.3; 5. AnnaKate Coffey (Charleston) 2:57.6.
PBL results -- 10. Morgan Uden, 3:05.3; 12. Gina Galey, 3:09.9.
1,600-meter run
1. Elizabeth Sims (Mahomet-Seymour) 5:48; 2. Tatym Lamprecht (East Peoria) 6:01.2; 3. Klein Powell (Mahomet-Seymour) 6:01.4; 4. Raegan Kaeb (Bloomington) 6:01.9; 5. AnnaKate Coffey (Charleston) 6:12.02.
PBL results -- 11. Gina Galey, 6:36.5.
100-meter hurdles
1. Jenaya Carter (Mattoon) 18.8; 2. Brynlee May (Bloomington) 18.93; 3. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 19.08; 4. Jasmine Dennis (Bloomington) 20.3; 5. Ava Novack (Normal Chiddix) 20.49
4x100 relay
1. Mattoon, 56.28; 2. Charleston, 57.78; 3. Bloomington, 59.05; 4. Normal Chiddix, 1:01.84; 5. PBL, 1:02.37.
4x200 relay
1. Bloomington, 2:02.7; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:04.7; 3. PBL, 2:05.1; 4. Charleston, 2:09.4; 5. Mattoon, 2:13.3.
4x400 relay
1. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:52.4; 2. Normal Chiddix, 4:57.7; 3. Mattoon, 5:00.5; 4. Charleston, 5:02.6; 5. PBL, 5:05.9.
High jump
1. Emma Warner (Bloomington) 4-8; 2. Brynlee May (Bloomington) 4-5; 3. Lily Ghere (Mattoon) 4-4; 4. Nichole Taylor (Mahomet-Seymour) 4-4; 5. Haylie Orton (Mahomet-Seymour) 4-2.
Long jump
1. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 14-7 1/2; 2. Maya Cook (Mattoon) 13-3; 3. Anna Jurka (Mattoon) 13-2; 4. Grace Larson (Mahomet-Seymour) 11-8; 5. Lilly McClelland (Normal Chiddix) 11-6.
Shot put
1. Cheyenne Cunningham (Mattoon) 25-9 1/2; 2. Orgeron Savanah (Mahomet-Seymour) 25-1; 3. Ashley Muchow (Mattoon) 24-1; 4. Makenna Ecker (PBL) 23-5 3/4; 5. Nashia Jackson (Bloomington) 23-0 1/2.
PBL results -- 8. Kendyll Normile, 20-1 1/4.
Discus
1. Orgeron Savanah (Mahomet-Seymour) 67-8; 2. Cassie Schwarzentraub (Mahomet-Seymour) 66-9; 3. Makenna Ecker (PBL) 65-11; 4. Haley Peterson (Mattoon) 62-3; 5. Alex Kimmel (Bloomington) 54-8.
PBL results -- 6. Kendyll Normile, 54-1.
Pole vault
1. Cece Abramson (Mahomet-Seymour) 9-6; 2. Tessa Brown (Charleston) 6-0.
EIGHTH-GRADE BOYS
Team scores
1. Charleston, 112; 2. PBL, 82; 3. Bloomington, 78; 4. Mattoon, 52; 5. East Peoria, 51; 6. Normal Chiddix, 29; 7. Mahomet-Seymour, 23; 8. Tuscola, 7
100-meter dash
1. Gavin Coplea (PBL) 12.17; 2. Maurice Young (Bloomington) 12.56; 3. Blake Garrett (Charleston) 12.83; 4. Carter Gordon (Charleston) 12.87; 5. Liam McGill (Bloomington) 12.9.
PBL results -- 14. Thomas Reeder, 14.0.
200-meter dash
1. Gavin Coplea (PBL) 24.67; 2. Cade Landrus (Charleston) 26.05; 3. Treyvion Jenkins (Bloomington) 26.64; 4. Keyontae Hunter (Normal Chiddix) 27.36; 5. Matthew Frerichs (Mahomet-Seymour) 27.58.
PBL results -- 8. Thomas Reeder, 28.68.
400-meter dash
1. Merdi Ilonga (Bloomington) 1:01.4; 2. Jarred Gronsky (PBL) 1:01.5; 3. Jacob Sanchez (Normal Chiddix) 1:02.0; 4. Braedon Brown (East Peoria) 1:02.1; 5. Isaac Denault (PBL) 1:04.3.
800-meter run
1. Keaton Vandel (East Peoria) 2:28.4; 2. Josh Tresslar (Charleston) 2:29.9; 3. Austin Gotschall (Charleston) 2:32.7; 4. Caleb Dowers (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:33.5; 5. Nico Edwards-Testolin (Bloomington) 2:37.5.
PBL results -- 11. Ashton Goss, 2:55.1
1,600-meter run
1. Keaton Vandel (East Peoria) 5:16.8; 2. Kegan Kirts (Mattoon) 5:28.2; 3. Josh Tresslar (Charleston) 5:32.8; 4. Nico Edwards-Testolin (Bloomington) 5:36.7; 5. Nate Lundstrom (Mahomet-Seymour) 5:39.9.
PBL results -- 11. Ashton Goss, 6:07.9.
110-meter hurdles
1. Jerome Wilson (East Peoria) 16.9; 2. Gavin Gonzalez (Mattoon) 17.24; 3. Carter Gordon (Charleston) 17.9; 4. Philip Busse (Normal Chiddix) 18.36; 5. Braedon Brown (East Peoria) 18.65.
4x100 relay
1. Chareston, 49.78; 2. Bloomington, 50.49; 3. Mattoon, 53.27; 4. East Peoria, 53.84; 5. PBL, 53.86.
4x200 relay
1. PBL, 1:44.5; 2. Charleston, 1:49.4; 3. Normal Chiddix, 1:52.1; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:52.2; 5. Mattoon, 1:52.4.
4x400 relay
1. Charleston, 4:05.8; 2. Bloomington, 4:15.4; 3. PBL, 4:27.8; 4. Mattoon, 4:34.1; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:35.0.
High jump
1. Brett Giese (PBL) 5-4; 2. Keyontae Hunter (Normal Chiddix) 5-4; 3. Jerome Wilson (East Peoria) 5-4; 4. Curtis Shoaf (Mahomet-Seymour) 4-10; 5. Spencer Jackson (Mattoon) 4-10.
Long jump
1. Jarred Gronsky (PBL) 17-7; 2. Maurice Young (Bloomington) 17-6; 3. Trevor Masterson (PBL) 17-1 1/2; 4. Sam Schuette (Charleston) 17-1; 5. Hayden Williams (Mattoon) 17-0.
Shot put
1. Drew Matheny (Charleston) 36-7 1/2; 2. Dakota Spencer (Mattoon) 35-10; 3. Sam Bickford (Charleston) 34-10 1/4; 4. Ma Hibbler-Christiansen (Bloomington) 33-9 1/2; 5. Max Robinson (East Peoria) 33-8.
PBL results -- 10. Collin Wieneke, 30-10 1/2; 13. Kurtis Adkins, 29-11.
Discus
1. Dakota Spencer (Mattoon) 130-6; 2. Drew Matheny (Charleston) 129-0; 3. Ben Hess (Charleston) 104-8; 4. Hans Goodman (Tuscola) 102-11; 5. Max Robinson (East Peoria) 96-11.
PBL results -- 8. Collin Wieneke, 91-5; 12. Kurtis Adkins, 78-3.
Pole vault
1. Liam McGill (Bloomington) 11-0; 2. Sam Clark (Bloomington) 8-6; 3. Drew Diesburg (PBL) 8-0; 4. Austin Gotschall (Charleston) 7-6; 5. Cameron Grohler (PBL) 7-6.
SEVENTH-GRADE BOYS
Team scores
1. Bloomington, 90; 2. Mattoon, 75; 3. Charleston, 72; 4. Normal Chiddix, 66; 5. PBL, 54; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 37; 7. East Peoria, 29; 8. Tuscola, 8.
100-meter dash
1. Walker Burns (Bloomington) 12.49; 2. Jaylen Estrade (Normal Chiddix) 13.05; 3. Isaiah Caldwell (Normal Chiddix) 13.2; 4. Cole Hagedorn (East Peoria) 13.27; 5. Jeb Vanatta (Charleston) 13.34.
PBL results -- T10. Grant Hendershot, 13.96; 16. Aiden Johnson, 14.4.
200-meter dash
1. Buvinnash Vinothasha (Bloomington) 26.77; 2. Jeb Vanatta (Charleston) 27.34; 3. Isaiah Caldwell (Normal Chiddix) 27.71; 4. Jaylen Estrade (Normal Chiddix) 27.81; 5. Sam Ferrar (Mattoon) 27.9.
PBL results -- 12. Mason Medlock, 29.74.
400-meter dash
1. Carson Reed (Mahomet-Seymour) 1:05.0; 2. Wyatt Strader (Charleston) 1:05.5; 3. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 1:05.8; 4. Logan Wallace (Tuscola) 1:06.0; 5. Sawyer Kirts (Mattoon) 1:06.1.
PBL results -- 12. Ephraim Johnson, 1:12.5.
800-meter run
1. Ryder James (PBL) 2:33.1; 2. Zach Gardner (Bloomington) 2:36.2; 3. Brock Davee (Mattoon) 2:38.9; 4. Lucas Billingsley (East Peoria) 2:40.2; 5. Trent Hettinger (Mattoon) 2:40.7.
PBL results -- 14. Ty Graham, 3:06.8.
1,600-meter run
1. Ryder James (PBL) 5:19.3; 2. Joseph Scheele (Mahomet-Seymour) 5:32.9; 3. Lucas Billingsley (East Peoria) 5:34.2; 4. Noah Bricker (Normal Chiddix) 5:42.3; 5. Trent Hettinger (Mattoon) 5:42.8.
PBL results -- 11. Keagan Busboom, 5:48.0.
110-meter hurdles
1. Walker Burns (Bloomington) 18.02; 2. Cole Hagedorn (East Peoria) 18.52; 3. Herve Nzita (Bloomington) 19.34; 4. Mason Medlock (PBL) 19.58; 5. Kendall Pankey (Charleston) 19.84.
4x100 relay
1. Bloomington, 52.11; 2. Mattoon, 53.18; 3. Charleston, 56.8; 4. Normal Chiddix, 58.64; 5. PBL, 58.81.
4x200 relay
1. Mattoon, 1:53.3; 2. Normal Chiddix, 1:53.4; 3. East Peoria, 1:56.6; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:57.81; 5. Tuscola, 1:58.4.
PBL results -- 6. 2:01.9.
4x400 relay
1. Bloomington, 4:23.0; 2. Charleston, 4:29.8; 3. Mattoon, 4:31.6; 4. Normal Chiddix, 4:39.4; 5. Tuscola, 4:41.2.
PBL results -- 7. 4:45.2.
High jump
1. Nathan Melvin (Normal Chiddix) 5-0; 2. Jacob Flight (Charleston) 4-8; 3. Matthew Gordan (Mattoon) 4-8; 4. Zachary Wetzel (Mattoon) 4-6; 5. Aiden Johnson (PBL) 4-4.
Long jump
1. Wyatt Strader (Charleston) 16-3 1/2; 2. Mason Medlock (PBL) 16-1 1/2; 3. Buvinnash Vinothasha (Bloomington) 16-0; 4. Isaiah Caldwell (Normal Chiddix) 15-3; 5. Blaine Powers (Mattoon) 14-11 1/2.
PBL results -- 6. Grant Hendershot, 14-7.
Shot put
1. Wyatt Arndt (Mattoon) 37-7 1/2; 2. Jack Weltha (Bloomington) 33-9 1/4; 3. Sam Bradbury (Mattoon) 31-6 1/2; 4. Logan Beals (Charleston) 30-7; 5. Drake McCarthy (Bloomington) 30-4.
PBL results -- 9. Kendall Swanson, 27-8; 11. Kayden Snelling, 27-1 1/4.
Discus
1. Jack Weltha (Bloomington) 107-3; 2. Wyatt Arndt (Mattoon) 103-3; 3. Kwabena Gyamfi (Normal Chiddix) 94-7; 4. Ty Zindars (Mahomet-Seymour) 93-3; 5. Sam Garber (Mahomet-Seymour) 87-7.
PBL results -- 9. Kayden Snelling, 76-8; 15. Aaron Kavajecz, 53-9.
Pole vault
1. Tyler Smith (PBL) 7-0; 2. Caydin Reed (Charleston) 6-6; 3. Caden Ross (Mahomet-Seymour) 6-6; 4. Caden Young (Charleston) 6-0.
MONDAY, April 24
LARGE SCHOOL INVITE
At Paxton
SEVENTH-GRADE GIRLS
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 119; 2. St. Joseph, 95.5; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 84.5; 4. Unity, 61; 5. Nash, 24; 5. Hoopeston Area, 24; 7. Prairie Central, 20.
100-meter dash
1. Wright (PBL) 13.74; 2. Miller (U) 13.84; 3. Nelson (U) 13.96; 4. Hudson (STJ) 14.14; 5. Jones (H) 14.46; 6. Garrett (PBL) 14.7.
200-meter dash
1. Frichtl (PBL) 27.74; 2. Koerner (PBL) 29.42; 3. A. Jones (H) 29.49; 4. Gaines (STJ) 29.61; 5. Ifft (PC) 30.01; 6. Colvin (STJ) 30.33.
400-meter dash
1. Hamilton (STJ) 1:06.74; 2. H. Johnson (PBL) 1:08.68; 3. L. Miller (U) 1:08.93; 4. Li Lugo (H) 1:10.18; 5. Orton (M) 1:11.93; 6. Smith (N) 1:13.97.
800-meter run
1. Powell (M) 2:43.14; 2. Arnett (PBL) 2:55.78; 3. Abramson (M) 2:59.11; 4. Gray (N) 3:02.27; 5. Jones (STJ) 3:09.46; 6. Ward (N) 3:11.11.
1,600-meter run
1. Sims (M) 5:55.81; 2. Royer (STJ) 6:03.09; 3. Johnson (U) 6:09.71; 4. Knap (STJ) 6:16.49; 5. Allen (M) 6:18.02; 6. Gray (N) 6:27.09
100-meter hurdles
1. Frichtl (PBL) 18.3; 2. Hudson (STJ) 18.46; 3. Chahine (STJ) 19.4; 4. Swisher (U) 20.34; 5. Crose (H) 20.71; 6. Prairie (N) 21.18.
4x100 relay
1. St. Joseph, 56.83; 2. Prairie Central, 1:00.27; 3. PBL, 1:01.55; 4. Unity, 1:02.11; 5. Nash, 1:05.14; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:05.43.
4x200 relay
1. PBL, 2:03.33; 2. St. Joseph, 2:07.14; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:08.71; 4. Nash, 2:18.2; 5. Hoopeston Area, 2:22.3.
4x400 relay
1. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:52.96; 2. St. Joseph, 4:57.97; 3. Hoopeston Area, 5:12.92; 4. PBL, 5:26.8; 5. Nash, 5:27.52; 6. Prairie Central, 5:31.61.
High jump
1. M. Johnson (PBL) 4-5; 2. Immke (STJ) 4-2; 3. Orton (M) 4-0; 4. L. Miller (U) 4-0; 5. Swisher (U) 4-0.
Long jump
1. Frichtl (PBL) 14-2 3/4; 2. Nelson (U) 13-4 3/4; 3. Hudson (STJ) 12-9 3/4; 4. Sarneckie (STJ) 12-2; 5. L. Miller (U) 11-11 1/2; 6. Stein (PC) 11-7.
Shot put
1. Orgeron (M) 25-7 1/2; 2. Ecker (PBL) 25-1 1/2; 3. Flesch (U) 23-11 1/4; 4. Crabtree (N) 21-7 1/2; 5. Bryant (M) 20-0 1/4; 6. Brock (M) 19-3 1/2.
Discus
1. Ecker (PBL) 87-1; 2. Orgeron (M) 68-0 1/2; 3. Robidoux (PBL) 65-11; 4. Brosseau (N) 61-7; 5. Cable (H) 57-4 1/2; 6. Kroll (M) 52-11.
Pole vault
1. Abramson (M) 10-6; 2. Ifft (PC) 9-6; 3. Henry (U) 7-6; 4. Schmitz (STJ) 6-6; 5. Merkle (M) 5-6; 6. Davis (STJ) 5-6.
EIGHTH-GRADE GIRLS
Team scores
1. Unity, 112.5; 2. St. Joseph, 96; 3. Prairie Central, 63.5; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 63; 5. Nash, 53; 6. PBL, 36; 7. Hoopeston Area, 8.
100-meter dash
1. Hamilton (STJ) 13.08; 2. Crippen (STJ) 13.46; 3. Schwarz (PBL) 13.55; 4. Flavin (U) 13.9; 5. Hartman (U) 14.14; 6. Winterland (PC) 14.84.
200-meter dash
1. Hamilton (STJ) 25.99; 2. Flavin (U) 28.31; 3. K. Winterland (PC) 28.49; 4. S. Waldbeser (PC) 28.8; 5. Ratcliff (PBL) 29.84; 6. H. Schwarz (PBL) 30.23.
400-meter dash
1. F. Taylor (PC) 1:09.51; 2. Schede (M) 1:10.64; 3. Baker (N) 1:11.0; 4. Anton (N) 1:13.27; 5. Eastin (STJ) 1:14.81; 6. Martlage (STJ) 1:15.93.
800-meter run
1. Bachert (U) 2:36.92; 2. Jacobs (M) 2:38.42; 3. Joop (U) 2:52.21; 4. Schunke (N) 2:53.04; 5. Steinbach (STJ) 2:55.55; 6. A. Bergstram (PC) 3:03.2.
1,600-meter run
1. Bachert (U) 5:43.62; 2. Antons (N) 6:03.71; 3. Styan (U) 6:06.3; 4. Bednar (M) 6:19.18; 5. Houston (STJ) 6:41.18; 6. Allen (STJ) 6:42.62.
100-meter hurdles
1. Jacobs (M) 17.24; 2. Eisenmenger (U) 17.8; 3. Kinkade (PC) 18.18; 4. Funk (H) 18.77; 5. Short (STJ) 19.36; 6. Grice (N) 19.4.
4x100 relay
1. St. Joseph, 53.68; 2. Unity, 56.14; 3. Prairie Central, 57.33; 4. Nash, 1:00.32; 5. Hoopeston Area, 1:02.55; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:03.39.
4x200 relay
1. Prairie Central, 2:01.58; 2. PBL, 2:01.83; 3. Nash, 2:02.78; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:04.05; 5. Hoopeston Area, 2:14.08; 6. Unity, 2:15.14.
4x400 relay
1. Unity, 4:51.61; 2. St. Joseph, 4:54.4; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:58.54; 4. Nash, 5:12.78; 5. Prairie Central, 5:13.54.
High jump
1. Moore (U) 4-9; 2. E. Kinkade (PC) 4-8; 3. Manrique (U) 4-4; 4. Rodebaugh (M) 4-0; 5. Ecker (PBL) 3-10.
Long jump
1. Hamilton (STJ) 16-6 3/4; 2. Crippen (STJ) 14-4; 3. Claybrooke (M) 14-1 3/4; 4. Weller (U) 13-5 1/2; 5. Cosgrove (PBL) 13-5 1/4; 6. Grice (N) 13-3.
Shot put
1. Bagwell (U) 27-11; 2. Campbell (M) 27-10 1/2; 3. Vallee (STJ) 27-7 1/2; 4. Ecker (PBL) 25-8; 5. Zook (U) 25-6; 6. Ketcheisde (N) 25-4.
Discus
1. Vallee (STJ) 84-7; 2. Gigl (N) 80-9 1/2; 3. Kleinert (N) 70-11; 4. Wilson (STJ) 68-7; 6. Ecker (PBL) 68-7.
Pole vault
1. Bachtold (PBL) 7-0; 2. Berstrath (PC) 6-6; 3. Reed (U) 6-6; 4. Steinbach (STJ) 6-0; 5. Winterland (PC) 6-0; 6. Weller (U) 6-0.
SEVENTH-GRADE BOYS
Team scores
1. PBL, 101; 2. St. Joseph, 93.5; 3. Nash, 67; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 66; 5. Prairie Central, 51.5; 6. Hoopeston Area, 43; 7. Unity, 12.
100-meter dash
1. Krumwiede (N) 13.02; 2. Poulter (STJ) 13.27; 3. Morris (N) 13.65; 4. Brown (U) 13.74; 5. Rafferty (PC) 13.9; 6. Cade (H) 14.02.
200-meter dash
1. Poulter (STJ) 27.14; 2. Cade (H) 27.64; 3. Pence (STJ) 29.06; 4. Paxton (N) 29.4; 5. Alt (M) 30.03; 6. Henrichs (M) 30.33
400-meter dash
1. James (PBL) 1:04.68; 2. Barfield (PBL) 1:05.05; 3. Mendez (H) 1:08.05; 4. Greer (STJ) 1:10.17; 5. Kuenzi (PC) 1:11.83; 6. Murphy (M) 1:12.24.
800-meter run
1. Scheele (M) 2:29.3; 2. Barron (STJ) 2:33.11; 3. Wofziger (M) 2:35.68; 4. Busboom (PBL) 2:37.05; 5. Grider (N) 2:42.7; 6. Brown (H) 2:47.96.
1,600-meter run
1. Spray (PC) 5:42.18; 2. Garrison (STJ) 5:47.36; 3. Mock (STJ) 5:49.78; 4. Fan (M) 5:55.81; 5. Brown (H) 6:04.09; 6. Davis (N) 6:09.03.
110-meter hurdles
1. Medlock (PBL) 19.87; 2. Wallace (H) 20.49; 3. Brazelton (STJ) 20.62; 3. Donaldson (PBL) 21.12; 4. Brown (U) 21.14; 6. Plenert (PC) 21.62.
4x100 relay
1. Prairie Central, 56.74; 2. Hoopeston Area, 57.74; 3. PBL, 58.62; 4. Nash, 59.99; 5. St. Joseph, 1:00.43; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:00.52.
4x200 relay
1. St. Joseph, 5:56.78; 2. PBL, 1:57.14; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:57.75; 4. Nash, 2:05.52; 5. Unity, 2:07.65; 6. Hoopeston Area, 2:25.11.
4x400 relay
1. St. Joseph, 4:32.18; 2. PBL, 4:42.62; 3. Nash, 5:04.08; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 5:06.46; 5. Prairie Central, 5:21.8; 6. Unity, 5:23.02.
High jump
1. Fehr (PC) 4-10; 2. Conover (PBL) 4-8; 3. Johnson (PBL) 4-8; 4. Vanliew (STJ) 4-8; 5. Hosler (STJ) 4-4; 6. Rafferty (PC) 4-4.
Long jump
1. Medlock (PBL) 16-4 1/2; 2. Cade (H) 15-5 1/4; 3. Fehr (PC) 15-3 3/4; 4. Heinold (M) 14-7 3/4; 5. Hendershot (PBL) 13-6 3/4; 6. Labbe (M) 13-6.
Shot put
1. Alberts (N) 30-3; 2. Gerber (M) 29-0 1/4; 3. Kohler (N) 28-1; 4. Snelling (PBL) 27-11 1/2; 5. Swanson (PBL) 27-5 3/4; 6. Didier (M) 24-6 1/2.
Discus
1. Zinders (M) 98-9; 2. Alberts (N) 91-5; 3. Panazzo (N) 90-2 1/2; 4. Garber (M) 85-0; 5. Pence (STJ) 77-7; 6. Elder (PC) 76-4.
Pole vault
1. Smith (PBL) 7-0; 2. Mabry (STJ) 6-6; 3. Steidinger (PC) 6-6; 4. Ross (M) 6-0; 5. Henricks (U) 6-0; 6. Bouse (PBL) 6-0.
EIGHTH-GRADE BOYS
Team scores
1. Nash, 100; 2. PBL, 71; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 68; 4. Unity, 67; 5. Prairie Central, 61; 6. St. Joseph, 53; 7. Hoopeston Area, 14.
100-meter dash
1. Coplea (PBL) 11.18; 2. Brown (U) 11.9; 3. Kuntz (N) 11.9; 4. Perry (N) 12.18; 5. Bazzell (PC) 12.24; 6. Burgoni (U) 12.49.
200-meter dash
1. Burrow (N) 24.11; 2. Buss (STJ) 24.49; 3. King (PC) 24.77; 4. Burgoni (U) 25.49; 5. Perry (N) 25.56; 6. Lee (M) 25.77.
400-meter dash
1. Shoven (N) 55.3; 2. Shoaf (M) 1:02.05; 3. Denault (PBL) 1:03.58; 4. Cain (U) 1:04.93; 5. Kessler (M) 1:07.14; 6. Clyden (N) 1:08.05.
800-meter run
1. Dowers (M) 2:26.51; 2. Cox (U) 2:27.9; 3. Ladenhoff (N) 2:29.78; 4. Preston (STJ) 2:35.02; 5. Gossett (N) 2:37.27; 6. Steffen (PC) 2:44.71.
1,600-meter run
1. O'Donnell (U) 5:14.4; 2. Cox (U) 5:14.87; 3. Ladehoff (N) 5:23.34; 4. Sims (M) 5:37.74; 5. Kellenberger (STJ) 5:38.99; 6. Sweich (PC) 5:40.37.
110-meter hurdles
1. Parrott (M) 16.11; 2. Loveless (PC) 16.27; 3. King (PC) 16.4; 4. Brown (U) 18.24; 5. Burgoni (U) 18.4; 6. Lemenager (N) 18.52.
4x100 relay
1. Prairie Central, 50.3; 2. St. Joseph, 52.65; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 52.93; 4. Hoopeston Area, 54.55; 5. Nash, 58.71; 6. PBL, 59.21.
4x200 relay
1. Nash, 1:41.08; 2. PBL, 1:43.39; 3. Prairie Central, 1:54.4; 4. Unity, 1:55.84; 5. St. Joseph, 1:56.49; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:57.4.
4x400 relay
1. Nash, 4:01.48; 2. St. Joseph, 4:05.9; 3. Unity, 4:11.74; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 4:40.68; 5. Prairie Central, 4:53.3; 6. PBL, 4:58.11.
High jump
1. Giese (PBL) 5-5; 2. Kuntz (N) 5-4; 3. Burrow (N) 5-4; 4. Bazzell (PC) 5-2; 5. Whitfill (PC) 5-0; 6. Shouf (M) 5-0.
Long jump
1. Shoven (N) 19-11; 2. King (PC) 17-8 1/2; 3. Gronsky (PBL) 16-5; 4. Masterson (PBL) 16-3 1/2; 5. Brown (N) 15-9; 6. Loveless (PC) 15-7.
Shot put
1. Knott (STJ) 42-1 1/2; 2. Catron (H) 41-3; 3. Adkins (PBL) 32-10; 4. Wieneke (PBL) 32-9 1/2; 5. Renshaw (M) 32-3 1/2; 6. Pazanno (N) 32-2 1/2.
Discus
1. Knott (STJ) 126-8; 2. Renshaw (M) 100-2; 3. Wieneke (PBL) 96-10; 4. Spooner (N) 94-4; 5. Catron (H) 92-2 1/2; 6. Hope (M) 86-6 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Kessler (M) 9-0; 2. Diesburg (PBL) 7-6; 3. Miller (U) 7-6; 4. Casner (PC) 7-6; 5. Grohler (PBL) 7-0; 6. Kellenberger (STJ) 7-0.
