PBL, GCMS High School boys track results (2017 Spartan Classic)

SPARTAN BOYS' CLASSIC
At St. Joseph
Team scores
1. Mount Zion, 100; 2. Tuscola, 83; 3. Bismarck-Henning, 69; 4. Tolono Unity, 63; 5. Ridgeview, 54; 6. Monticello, 45; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 35; 7. Clinton, 35; 9. St. Joseph-Ogden, 32; 10. Salt Fork, 30; 11. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 27; 12. St. Thomas More, 21; 12. Urbana University, 21; 14. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 19; 15. Fisher, 12; 16. Villa Grove, 10; 17. Arcola, 7; 18. Tri-County, 6; 18. Hoopeston Area, 6; 20. Oakwood, 4; 21. Sullivan, 1; 21. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1; 21. Tri-Valley, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Dawson Kaiser (UNITY) 11.15; 2. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 11.2; 3. Joe Lopez (T) 11.35; 4. Lucas Lieb (M) 11:42; 5. Dalton Burk (FISH) 11.52.
GCMS results -- 11. Casey Calaway, 12.05; 28. Lance Livingston, 12.68.
PBL results -- 12. Keanan Crabb, 12.08.
200-meter dash
1. Tate Walcott (RIDGE) 22.67; 2. Camden Coleman (UNI) 22.78; 3. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 22.93; 4. Mason Barr (RIDGE) 23.07; 5. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 23.28.
GCMS results -- 11. Casey Calaway, 24.24.
PBL results -- 15. Ryan Masterson, 24.8.
400-meter dash
1. Joe Lopez (T) 49.94; 2. Alex Cutler (MTZ) 50.77; 3. Nathan Kuhns (FISH) 54.44; 4. Cameryn Taylor (OAK) 54.61; 5. Adam Day (ALAH) 54.71.
PBL results -- 9. Tanner Longest, 56.28; 16. Gavin Ogburn, 57.04.
GCMS results -- 28. Revell Hamilton, 1:00.41.
800-meter run
1. Bobby Kapolnek (STM) 2:01.75; 2. Gage Knoll (VG) 2:02.4; 3. Isandro Malik (UNI) 2:02.79; 4. Trent Ponder (T) 2:06.16; 5. Justin Laughlin (ALAH) 2:07.27.
GCMS results -- 7. Tyler Ricks, 2:10.41; 20. Revell Hamilton, 2:22.09.
PBL results -- 28. Adam McMullin, 2:32.64.
1,600-meter run
1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 4:30.23; 2. Nathan Seiler (UNITY) 4:32.81; 3. Justin Phillips (SJ-O) 4:33.56; 4. Mason Jones (MTZ) 4:34.59; 5. Wyatt Wolfersberger (SJ-O) 4:36.93.
PBL results -- 6. Kody Harrison, 4:41.85; 22. Brendan VanAntwerp, 5:10.35.
3,200-meter run
1. Justin Phillips (SJ-O) 9:42.18; 2. Alex Helmuth (M) 9:47.64; 3. Trey Houmes (HA) 9:48.56; 4. Garrett Dixon (M) 9:48.64; 5. Mason Jones (MTZ) 9:52.39.
PBL results -- 20. Kyle Price, 11:58.67.
GCMS results -- 24. Ethan Freehill, 12:25.58.
110-meter hurdles
1. Steven Migut (UNITY) 15.19; 2. Mason Barr (RIDGE) 15.77; 3. Connor Watson (BH) 16.36; 4. Michael Curry (PBL) 16.59; 5. John Silva (MTZ) 16.91.
GCMS results -- 10. Bryant Morano, 18.41.
300-meter hurdles
1. Steven Migut (UNITY) 39.66; 2. Mason Barr (RIDGE) 40.66; 3. Caine Wilson (SF) 41.47; 4. John Silva (MTZ) 42.01; 5. Michael Curry (PBL) 42.48.
PBL results -- 15. Nik Schnabel, 47.58.
GCMS results -- 24. Bryant Morano, 50.64; 25. Casey Calaway, 51.3.
4x100 relay
1. Bismarck-Henning, 44.27; 2. Unity, 44.62; 3. Monticello, 45.34; 4. Fisher, 45.76; 5. Salt Fork, 46.11.
GCMS results -- 13. Wesley Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Spencer Meenen, 50.1.
4x200 relay
1. Ridgeview, 1:33.32; 2. Bismarck-Henning, 1:34.99; 3. Mount Zion, 1:36.58; 4. Tuscola, 1:36.99; 5. Monticello, 1:37.09.
GCMS results -- 15. Wesley Quimby, Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Spencer Meenen, 1:47.09.
4x400 relay
1. Tuscola, 3:33.95; 2. Mount Zion, 3:40.55; 3. PBL (Riley Cuppernell, Alec St. Julien, Tanner Longest, Jonathan Muller), 3:40.8; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:43.29; 5. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 3:46.41.
4x800 relay
1. ALAH, 8:35.14; 2. Salt Fork, 8:39.01; 3. Urbana University, 8:51.06; 4. Arcola, 8:51.46; 5. Tuscola, 8:51.63.
PBL results -- 10. Nik Schnabel, Trevor Morse, Erik Reck, Tanner Longest, 9:36.02.
High jump
1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 6-5; 2. Jonathan Decker (UNITY) 6-1; 3. Bryson White (MTZ) 5-9; 4. Jacob Donaldson (RIDGE) 5-9; 5. Connor Watson (BH) 5-9.
GCMS results -- T12. Caleb Bleich, 5-3.
Long jump
1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 21-2; 2. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 20-8; 3. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 20-2 1/2; 4. Ausitn Rauch (C) 19-10; 5. Joe Lopez (T) 19-8 1/2.
PBL results -- 21. Gunner Belt, 15-8.
Triple jump
1. Jacob Donaldson (RIDGE) 41-8; 2. Connor Watson (BH) 40-10; 3. Jayse Booker (MTZ) 40-4 1/2; 4. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 39-6 1/2; 5. Ray Kerkhoff (T) 39-2 1/2.
Shot put
1. Haley Russell (MTZ) 48-2; 2. Hunter Woodard (T) 48-1 1/4; 3. Max Cox (TC) 46-0; 4. Anthony Guo (T) 45-7; 5. Rylan Tate (SF) 45-6.
PBL results -- 8. Jake Rich, 43-4 1/2; T20. Zak Babcock, 37-5.
GCMS results -- 30. Owen Duke, 35-1.
Discus
1. Harley (MTZ) 166-2 1/2; 2. Hunter Woodard (T) 149-8; 3. Nathan Harman (M) 146-1; 4. Tyler McCleery (MTZ) 132-7; 5. Aden Collins (BH) 131-0.
PBL results -- 19. Keegan Lantz, 104-11; 21. Jake Rich, 102-6.
FRESHMEN RESULTS
200-meter dash
1. Keagan Dyer (C) 23.43; 2. David Ejeh (MTZ) 24.01; 3. Noah Woods (T) 24.24; 4. Caleb Lahey (BH) 24.58; 5. Trevor Reberger (VG) 24.7.
GCMS results -- 12. Lance Livingston, 25.96; 17. Marcus Baillie, 26.48.
PBL results -- 19. Gunner Belt, 26.66.
400-meter dash
1. Keagan Dyer (C) 52.38; 2. Bobby Kapolnek (STM) 52.68; 3. Noah Woods (T) 52.73; 4. Riley Cuppernell (PBL) 54.3; 5. Jacob Boss (M) 55.8.
GCMS results -- 22. Remi Astronomo, 1:03.89.
1,600-meter run
1. Carson Fenton (MTZ) 4:40.9; 2. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 4:41.3; 3. Jake Shumaker (MTZ) 4:43.44; 4. Garrett Dixon (M) 4:43.49; 5. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 4:50.85.
GCMS results -- 6. Tyler Ricks, 4:52.78; 27. Ethan Freehill, 6:28.52.
PBL results -- 12. Jordan Giese, 5:01.27.
110-meter hurdles
1. Caine Wilson (SF) 16.6; 2. Chase Benjamin (BH) 17.47; 3. Jack Spence (M) 17.97; 4. Cameron Green (C) 18.15; 5. Jon Gibas (STM) 18.87.
GCMS results -- 19. Caleb Dunham, 24.52.
4x100 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 46.32; 2. Tuscola, 46.32; 3. Clinton, 46.81; 4. Mount Zion, 47.46; 5. Arcola, 47.76.
