PBL girls track and field athlete Emily Graves resets record in pole vault at Lady Sages Invitational

MONTICELLO -- Emily Graves of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field team broke her own pole vault record with a height of 10-0.

Her vault was good enough for fifth place at Friday's Lady Sages Invitational while teammate Alyson Moore finished 11th with a height of 7-6.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes finished third with a time of 2:25.36 in the 800-meter run. Teammate Sierra Hileman finished 22nd with a time of 3:05.24 while PBL's Alexis Gray finished 27th with a time of 3:57.24.

In the 4x200 relay, GCMS (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer and Megan Meunier) finished third with a time of 1:57.29 while PBL (Olivia Frichtl, Alyson Moore, Emily Graves and Lexi Johnson finished 12th with a time of 2:04.05.

The GCMS 4x800 relay team (Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin, Delanie Dykes) finished fourth with a time of 10:48.56 while PBL (Alexis Gray, Katie Harms, Gracie Smith and Shannon Carlson) finished 14th with a time of 13:27.81.

PBL's Ariana Gentzler finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-6. PBL's Katelyn Crabb finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 32-3 while Gentzler tied for seventh with a leap of 31-0.

Crabb finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.85 seconds while teammate Olivia Frichtl finished 10th with a time of 19.18 seconds and GCMS's Dennise Matuszewski and Allison Roberts finished 13th and 14th, respectively, with times of 20.1 and 20.14 seconds.

Crabb finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.25 seconds while Frichtl finished eighth with a time of 54.47 seconds.

Crabb finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 14-4 while Gentzler tied for 11th with a leap of 13-7 and GCMS's Leah Martin finished 19th with a leap of 11-10.

GCMS's Dennise Matuszewski and Allison Roberts finished eighth and 31st, respectively, with times of 14.2 seconds and 15.83 seconds while PBL's Graves finished 20th with a time of 15.08 seconds.

PBL's Evie Ellis finished eighth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:36.81 while teammate Katie Harms finished 19th with a time of 15:38.73 and GCMS's Leah Martin and Shreya Patel finished 10th and 16th, respectively, with times of 12:59.62 and 15:05.34.

GCMS's Claire Retherford finished ninth in the discus with a throw of 100-5 while teammate Katelyn Kamman finished 25th with a throw of 70-3 and Katelyn Riffle finished 20th with a throw of 75-5.

GCMS's Megan Meunier finished 10th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.75 seconds while Jacey Goin finished 11th with a time of 29.76 seconds. PBL's Lexi Johnson finished 20th with a time of 30.37 seconds.

GCMS's Matuszewski finished 10th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.84 while Kylee Mueller finished 33rd with a time of 1:22.91. PBL's Alyssa Hofer finished 23rd with a time of 1:12.97 while Gracie Smith finished 26th with a time of 1:13.88.

PBL's Shannon Carlson finished 10th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:15 while GCMS's Gabby Dammkoehler finished 23rd with a time of 6:59.43.

Retherford finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 29-7 while Sydney Funk finished 30th with a throw of 18-4 1/4. PBL's Katelyn Riffle finished 18th with a throw of 26-8 while Emma Stocking finished 20th with a throw of 25-3 3/4.

The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier and Payton Beach) finished ninth with a time of 55.91 seconds. PBL (Alyssa Hofer, Alyson Moore, Emily Graves and Lexi Johnson) finished 11th with a time of 56.45 seconds.

The PBL 4x400 relay team (Alexis Gray, Alyssa Hofer, Evie Ellis and Shannon Carlson finished 12th with a time of 5:27.89. GCMS (Shreya Patel, Gabby Dammkoehler, Kylee Mueller and Sierra Hileman) finished 13th with a time of 5:37.11.

GCMS finished 12th in the 17-team meet with a score of 16 while PBL finished 15th with a score of six.

LADY SAGES INVITATIONAL

At Monticello

Team scores

1. Monticello, 123.66; 2. Decatur St. Teresa, 54; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 48; 4. Clinton, 44; 5. Moweaqua Central A&M, 42; 6. Tolono Unity, 41; 7. Tuscola, 39; 8. Arthur, 35; 9. Salt Fork, 29; 10. Urbana University, 26; 11. St. Thomas More, 22; 12. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 16; 13. Sullivan, 13.33; 14. Argenta-Oreana, 9; 15. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 6; 16. Judah Christian, 5; 16. Shelbyville, 5.

100-meter dash

1. Mattie Lieb (MON) 13.48; 2. Kaylan Schinzler (CAM) 13.74; 3. Maddie Meyer (AO) 13.74; 4. Emma Meyer (CAM) 13.89; 5. Emma Henderson (TUS) 13.96.

GCMS results -- 8. Dennise Matuszewski, 14.2; 31. Allison Roberts, 15.83.

PBL results -- 20. Emily Graves, 15.08.

200-meter dash

1. Mattie Lieb (MON) 27.13; 2. Nicole Bagwell (UNITY) 27.9; 3. Emma Helferich (MON) 28.71; 4. Katie Limentato (JUDAH) 28.91; 5. Briannia Thull (TUS) 28.99.

GCMS results -- 10. Megan Meunier, 29.75; 11. Jacey Goin, 29.76.

PBL results -- 20. Lexi Johnson, 30.37.

400-meter dash

1. Emma Henderson (TUS) 1:00.56; 2. Kaylan Schinzler (CAM) 1:00.73; 3. Hannah Wallen (ART) 1:04.02; 4. Kendyl McFarland (MON) 1:04.49; 5. Danie Kelso (SJ-O) 1:05.42.

PBL results -- 23. Alyssa Hofer, 1:12.97; 26. Gracie Smith, 1:13.88.

GCMS results -- 10. Dennise Matuszewski, 1:06.84; 33. Kylee Mueller, 1:22.91.

800-meter run

1. Payne Turner (CLIN) 2:23.85; 2. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 2:24.94; 3. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:25.36; 4. Sam Mabry (SJ-O) 2:26.39; 5. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 2:34.86.

1,600-meter run

1. Payne Turney (CLIN) 5:22.77; 2. Annemarie Michael (UNI) 5:27.29; 3. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 5:36.93; 4. Alyssa McPike (MON) 5:37.27; 5. Veronica Hein (STT) 5:38.38.

PBL results -- 10. Shannon Carlson, 6:15.0.

GCMS results -- 23. Gabby Dammkoehler, 6:59.43.

3,200-meter run

1. Annemarie Michael (UNI) 11:38.11; 2. Anika Kimme (UNI) 11:48.89; 3. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 11:53.3; 4. Alyssa McPike (MON) 12:00.05; 5. Ailey Mitchell (SHEL) 12:01.12.

PBL results -- 8. Evie Ellis, 12:36.81; 19. Katie Harms, 15:38.73.

GCMS results -- 10. Leah Martin, 12:59.62; 16. Shreya Patel, 15:05.34.

100-meter hurdles

1. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 16.15; 2. Parker Francisco (SJ-O) 16.61; 3. Emelia Ness (MON) 16.7; 4. Kenli Nettles (ARTH) 16.76; 5. Aliyah Welter (MON) 16.93.

PBL results -- 7. Katelyn Crabb, 17.85; 10. Olivia Frichtl, 19.18.

GCMS results -- 13. Dennise Matuszewski, 20.1; 14. Allison Roberts, 20.14.

300-meter hurdles

1. Emelia Ness (MON) 46.63; 2. Kenli Nettles (ARTH) 48.66; 3. Parker Francisco (SJ-O) 50.11; 4. Aliyah Welter (MON) 50.76; 5. Briannia Thull (TUS) 52.6.

PBL results -- 7. Katelyn Crabb, 53.25; 8. Olivia Frichtl, 54.47.

4x100 relay

1. St. Teresa, 51.92; 2. Monticello, 52.26; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 53.63; 4. Clinton, 54.27; 5. Argenta-Oreana, 54.81.

GCMS results -- 9. Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Payton Beach, 55.91.

PBL results -- 11. Alyssa Hofer, Alyson Moore, Emily Graves, Lexi Johnson, 56.45.

4x200 relay

1. Monticello, 1:52.76; 2. St. Teresa, 1:54.54; 3. GCMS (Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer, Megan Meunier), 1:57.29; 4. Clinton, 1:58.08; 5. Tuscola, 1:58.34.

PBL results -- 12. Olivia Frichtl, Alyson Moore, Emily Graves, Lexi Johnson, 2:04.05.

4x400 relay

1. Monticello, 4:14.93; 2. Central A&M, 4:17.81; 3. St. Teresa, 4:21.03; 4. Sullivan, 4:27.34; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:31.12.

PBL results -- 12. Alexis Gray, Alyssa Hofer, Evie Ellis, Shannon Carlson, 5:27.89.

GCMS results -- 13. Shreya Patel, Gabby Dammkoehler, Kylee Mueller, Sierra Hileman, 5:37.11.

4x800 relay

1. Tolono Unity, 10:18.28; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:27.78; 3. St. Teresa, 10:41.49; 4. GCMS (Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin, Delanie Dykes), 10:48.56; 5. Monticello, 11:26.19.

PBL results -- 14. Alexis Gray, Katie Harms, Gracie Smith, Shannon Carlson, 13:27.81.

High jump

1. Kenli Nettles (ARTH) 5-2; 2. Haley Griebat (SJ-O) 4-10; 3. Jena Thomas (CLIN) 4-10; 4. Esther Miller (SULL) 4-8; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-6.

Long jump

1. Emma Helferich (MON) 16-4 3/4; 2. Leah Buhr (UNITY) 15-1 1/2; 3. Hannah Wallen (ARTH) 15-1; 4. Parker Francisco (SJ-O) 15-1; 5. Kaiya Clodfelder (TUS) 15-0 1/2.

PBL results -- 8. Katelyn Crabb, 14-4; T11. Ariana Gentzler, 13-7.

GCMS results -- 19. Leah Martin, 11-10.

Triple jump

1. Kaiya Clodfelder (TUS) 33-5; 2. Emma Helferich (MON) 32-11 1/2; 3. Kaitlin Villanueva (CAM) 32-8; 4. Leah Buhr (UNITY) 32-5 1/2; 5. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 32-3.

PBL results -- T7. Ariana Gentzler, 31-0.

Shot put

1. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 39-5 3/4; 2. Claudia Workman (CLIN) 37-3; 3. Anna Hooker (STT) 33-2 3/4; 4. Alaya Bolin (SULL) 32-9 1/2; 5. Cassie Russo (TUS) 32-9 1/2.

GCMS results -- 10. Claire Retherford, 29-7; 30. Sydney Funk, 18-4 1/4.

PBL results -- 18. Katelyn Riffle, 26-8; 20. Emma Stocking, 25-3 3/4.

Discus

1. Katie Witte (SF) 133-9; 2. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 131-3; 3. Cassie Russo (TUS) 121-4; 4. Brianna Niebrugge (STT) 114-3; 5. Olivia Durbin (SHEL) 108-5.

GCMS results -- 9. Claire Retherford, 100-5; 25. Katelyn Kamman, 70-3.

PBL results -- 20. Katelyn Riffle, 75-5.

Pole vault

1. Aliyah Welter (MON) 12-0; 2. Taylor Millsap (UNITY) 11-0; 3. Emma Meyer (CAM) 10-6; 4. Landis Brandon (MON) 10-6; 5. Emily Graves (PBL) 10-0.

PBL results -- 11. Alyson Moore, 7-6.