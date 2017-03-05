GCMS High School track and field results (2017 HOIC Meet)

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE MEET
At Eureka
BOYS
Team scores
1. Eureka, 130; 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 86; 3. Ridgeview, 76; 4. Tremont, 54; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 54; 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 53; 7. Blue Ridge, 30; 8. LeRoy, 16; 9. Heyworth, 15; 10. Flanagan-Cornell, 14; 10. Tri-Valley, 14; 12. Fisher, 12; 13. Fieldcrest, 4.
100-meter dash
1. Tate Walcott (RID) 11.41; 2. Cyrille Mbah (EUR) 11.58; 3. Jared Reese (DCM) 11.63; 4. Jonathon Hasty (EPG) 11.71; 5. Ryan Fogle (EUR) 11.76.
GCMS results -- 9. Casey Calaway, 12.06; 14. Lance Livingston, 12.45.
200-meter dash
1. Tate Walcott (RID) 22.67; 2. Mason Barr (RID) 22.78; 3. Jared Reese (DCM) 23.5; 4. Colton Polhemus (TRE) 23.55; 5. Devon Butler (HEY) 23.67.
GCMS results -- 8. Casey Calaway, 24.22; 13. Lance Livingston, 25.2.
400-meter dash
1. Cyrille Mbah (EUR) 51.7; 2. Jonathon Hasty (EPG) 52.52; 3. Devon Butler (HEY) 52.64; 4. John Carnicle (DCM) 54.1; 5. Micah Hurd (FLD) 54.1.
GCMS results -- 18. Isaac Brucker, 1:01.42.
800-meter run
1. Gary Cates (DCM) 1:59.99; 2. Logan Ogg (EUR) 2:00.23; 3. Dalton Petro (TRE) 2:03.58; 4. Adam Ludy (EPG) 2:04.33; 5. Dakota Myers (DCM) 2:05.23.
1,600-meter run
1. Adam Ludy (EPG) 4:42.11; 2. Gary Cates (DCM) 4:46.76; 3. Andy Layden (EPG) 4:48.03; 4. Leland Sumer (TRE) 4:48.68; 5. Kyle Johnson (EUR) 4:48.61.
GCMS results -- 9. Tyler Ricks, 5:00.04;
3,200-meter run
1. Dakota Myers (DCM) 10:10.63; 2. Kyle Johnson (EUR) 10:18.75; 3. Andy Layden (EPG) 10:31.75; 4. Leland Sumer (TRE) 10:32.78; 5. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 10:33.18.
GCMS results -- 18. Ethan Freehill, 12:41.71.
110-meter hurdles
1. Mason Barr (RID) 15.82; 2. Austin Winemiller (BR) 16.81; 3. Emmanual Blakes (EUR) 17.11; 4. Cody Durflinger (HEY) 17.73; 5. Colton Johnson (EUR) 17.93.
GCMS results -- 6. Bryant Morano, 18.98; 13. Caleb Dunham, 24.69.
300-meter hurdles
1. Mason Barr (RID) 40.47; 2. Emmanuel Blakes (EUR) 42.86; 3. Colton Johnson (EUR) 45.23; 4. Calvin Stuber (TRE) 45.43; 5. Cody Durflinger (HEY) 45.98.
GCMS resutls -- 8. Casey Calaway, 48.68; 9. Bryant Morano, 49.24.
4x100 relay
1. Eureka, 44.31; 2. Dee-Mack, 45.39; 3. Ridgeview, 45.83; 4. Fisher, 46.04; 5. Tremont, 47.08.
GCMS results -- 11. Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Wesley Quimby, Lance Livingston, 49.62.
4x200 relay
1. Ridgeview, 1:32.77; 2. Dee-Mack, 1:33.25; 3. Eureka, 1:35.74; 4. Fisher, 1:38.76; 5. Tremont, 1:14.1.
GCMS results -- 9. Marcus Baillie, Spencer Meenen, Wesley Quimby, Lance Livingston, 1:43.57.
4x400 relay
1. Eureka, 3:31.9; 2. Dee-Mack, 3:33.59; 3. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Casey Calaway, Tyler Ricks, Nick Schultz), 3:38.08; 4. Tremont, 3:39.23; 5. Ridgeview, 3:39.43.
4x800 relay
1. Dee-Mack, 8:40.93; 2. Tremont, 8:55.51; 3. Eureka, 8:56.44; 4. Tri-Valley, 9:10.67; 5. LeRoy, 9:12.26.
GCMS results -- 9. Ethan Freehill, Jacob Norbot, Revell Hamilton, Remi Astronomo, 10:15.61.
High jump
1. Gavin Raines (BR) 5-11; 2. Dakota Lennington (TRE) 5-11; 3. Kurt Hinrichsen (EUR) 5-9; 4. Levi Scheuermann (DCM) 5-7; 5. Kade Thomas (FISH) 5-7.
GCMS results -- T7. Caleb Bleich, 5-5.
Long jump
1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 21-6 3/4; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 21-4 3/4; 3. Ryan Fogle (EUR) 20-9 1/4; 4. Colton Polhemus (TRE) 20-0 1/2; 5. Mitchell Morrow (BR) 19-11 1/4.
Triple jump
1. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 42-6; 2. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 41-5 3/4; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 41-1 1/2; 4. Lukas Kiefer (EPG) 39-8 3/4; 5. Spencer Nason (EUR) 39-8 3/4.
Shot put
1. Nick Olson (FC) 51-6; 2. Ethan Jenkins (EPG) 46-10 3/4; 3. Derek Brown (EUR) 45-3 3/4; 4. Alex Lamont (LER) 45-1 3/4; 5. Chase Hunziker (EUR) 40-11.
GCMS results -- 17. Owen Duke, 33-4; 18. Ryan Shambrook, 32-10 1/2.
Discus
1. Alex Lamont (LER) 140-8; 2. Chase Hunziker (EUR) 138-8; 3. Evan Shook (TV) 137-0; 4. Nick Olson (FC) 134-1; 5. Derek Brown (EUR) 130-6.
GCMS results -- 12. Owen Duke, 103-7; 15. Ryan Shambrook, 93-3.
Pole vault
1. Isaac Brucker (GCMS) 12-6; 2. Brian Voyles (BR) 11-6; 3. Grant Carlson (EUR) 10-6; 4. Ryan Steiner (TV) 10-0; 5. Andrew Hellrigel (TRE) 10-0.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Eureka, 129; 2. Tremont, 72.33; 3. El Paso-Gridley, 65.33; 4. LeRoy, 59; 5. Ridgeview, 45; 6. Tri-Valley, 44; 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 39; 8. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 32; 9. Fisher, 31; 10. Blue Ridge, 22.33; 11. Heyworth, 6; 11. Fieldcrest, 6.
100-meter dash
1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 13.05; 2. Mya Tinsley (RID) 13.11; 3. Dennise Matuszewski (GCMS) 13.71; 4. Jorri Sandage (LER) 13.8; 5. Aynsleigh Defries (LER) 13.83.
GCMS results -- 25. Payton Beach, 15.46.
200-meter dash
1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 26.33; 2. Jorri Sandage (LER) 27.87; 3. Regan Danko (TV) 28.89; 4. Bayleigh Shoemaker (GCMS) 29.22; 5. Haley Gibson (HEY) 29.25.
GCMS results -- 12. Megan Meunier, 30.57.
400-meter dash
1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 59.47; 2. Bethany Wagenbach (TRE) 1:00.66; 3. Amy Pineda (EUR) 1:01.21; 4. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:02.96; 5. Jules Grunloh (RID) 1:03.35.
GCMS results -- 12. Emily Sommer, 1:07.91.
800-meter run
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:24.28; 2. Tessa Wiegand (EUR) 2:26.81; 3. Mikayla Moore (DCM) 2:28.46; 4. Emily Embry (DCM) 2:30.5; 5. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 2:32.95.
GCMS results -- 16. Sierra Hileman, 2:57.09.
1,600-meter run
1. Emma Argo (EUR) 5:26.9; 2. Chelsea Pawlak (DCM) 5:28.38; 3. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 5:38.03; 4. Claire Weers (FLD) 5:38.86; 5. Cauri Johnson (DCM) 5:50.94.
GCMS results -- 16. Gabby Dammkoehler, 6:55.57; 17. Kaitlyn Harders, 7:16.58.
3,200-meter run
1. Chelsea Pawlak (DCM) 11:48.27; 2. Emma Argo (EUR) 11:57.04; 3. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 12:14.96; 4. Julia Reid (EPG) 12:44.29; 5. Abigail Johnson (TV) 12:44.86.
GCMS results -- 9. Leah Martin, 13:53.53; 12. Shreya Patel, 14:55.77.
100-meter hurdles
1. Janika Peitzmeier (LER) 15.63; 2. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 15.78; 3. Kaylynn Schlipf (EPG) 17.06; 4. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 17.95; 5. Tamra Edelman (EUR) 17.96.
GCMS results -- 8. Allie Roberts, 19.94.
300-meter hurdles
1. Janika Peitzmeier (LER) 48.02; 2. Gracie Feeney (EPG) 48.44; 3. Adelle Baker (TRE) 50.46; 4. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 50.84; 5. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 51.36.
GCMS results -- 12. Allie Roberts, 59.45.
4x100 relay
1. Eureka, 52.22; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 53.42; 3. Tremont, 53.52; 4. Fisher, 54.2; 5. Ridgeview, 54.6.
4x200 relay
1. LeRoy, 1:52.05; 2. Ridgeview, 1:52.26; 3. El Paso-Gridley, 1:55.05; 4. Eureka, 1:55.42; 5. Tremont, 1:57.02.
GCMS results -- 6. Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Emily Sommer, Megan Meunier, 1:57.44.
4x400 relay
1. El Paso-Gridley, 4:13.9; 2. Eureka, 4:15.37; 3. Tremont, 4:18.93; 4. Ridgeview, 4:18.99; 5. GCMS (Dennise Matuszewski, Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Delanie Dykes), 4:25.65.
4x800 relay
1. Tremont, 10:21.38; 2. Eureka, 10:22.5; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 10:28.76; 4. GCMS (Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin, Delanie Dykes), 10:46.72; 5. Fieldcrest, 10:49.78.
High jump
1. Janika Peitzmeier (LER) 5-1; 2. Halle Wiegand (EUR) 5-1; 3. Chloe Myszka (TV) 4-11; 4. Natalie Mason (EUR) 4-11; 5. Lauren Boyd (RID) 4-9.
Long jump
1. Amy Pineda (EUR) 16-7 1/2; 2. Mya Tinsley (RID) 15-9 1/2; 3. Gracie Feeney (EPG) 15-5 1/4; 4. Polly Reynolds (BR) 15-3 1/2; 5. Kaylynn Schlipf (EPG) 15-1 3/4.
GCMS results -- 8. Megan Meunier, 14-4.
Triple jump
1. Regan Danko (TV) 31-1 3/4; 2. Sydney Nichols (BR) 29-7 1/4; 3. Cammi Hartman (EUR) 29-6; 4. Natalie Meiss (EUR) 29-6; 5. Belen Armendarez (DCM) 28-9 1/4.
Shot put
1. Elizabeth Bowns (BR) 33-2; 2. Kortney Bagby (EPG) 33-1 1/2; 3. Renee Hartman (TRE) 31-7 1/4; 4. Jessica Newton (LER) 31-0; 5. Jayden Standish (RID) 29-0.
GCMS results -- 6. Claire Retherford, 28-6 3/4; 18. Hattie Parsons, 24-10.
Discus
1. Lexie May (FISH) 108-11; 2. Renee Hartman (TRE) 104-5; 3. Jayden Standish (RID) 103-4; 4. Dora Eichelberger (FISH) 101-2; 5. Stephanie Brown (HEY) 99-2.
GCMS results -- 7. Claire Retherford, 95-8; 16. Hattie Parsons, 72-9.
Pole vault
1. Jenna Ring (TV) 10-9; 2. Cassie Wilson (TV) 10-0; 3. Janie Manningham (TRE) 7-6.
Comments
