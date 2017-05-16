News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet results (May 15, 2017)

TRACK & FIELD
PREP SUMMARY
News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet
At Urbana High School
Boys
100-meter dash
1. Kaiser (Unity) 11.19; 2. Walcott (Ridgeview) 11.30; 3. Phillips (Urbana) 11.35; 4. Lieb (Monticello) 11.40; 5. Connor (Iroquois West) 11.41; 6. Zimmerman (Prairie Central) 11.66; 7. Benton (Ridgeview) 11.83; 8. Bowman (Sullivan) 11.84
200-meter dash
1. Walcott (Ridgeview) 22.61; 2. Glass (Urbana) 22.85; 3. Coleman (Urbana University High) 22.93; 4. Earvin (Urbana) 23.39; 5. Lieb (Monticello) 23.59; 6. Wells (ALAH) 23.95; 7. Jones (Urbana) 24.24; 8. Barr (Ridgeview) 25.36
400-meter dash
1. Mondika (Centennial) 49.45; 2. Hall (Danville0 51.12; 3. Kapolnek (St. Thomas More) 51.31; 4. Coleman (Urbana University High) 51.89; 5. Jimenez (Iroquois West) 53.30; 6. Boss (Monticello) 53.91; 7. Day (ALAH) 55.57; 8. Griffin (Clinton) 55.95
800-meter run
1. Williams-Davis (Danville) 1:57.39; 2. Williams (Danville) 1:57.96; 3. Borich (Urbana) 2:00.60; 4. Knoll (Villa Grove/Heritage) 2:01.52; 5. Malik (Urbana University High) 2:01.90; 6. Ponder (Tuscola) 2:02.05; 7. Ratts (Monticello) 2:03.59; 8. Miller (Champaign Central) 2:04.82
1,600-meter run
1. Barfell (Danville) 4:35.83; 2. Crowder (Danville) 4:38.91; 3. Carter (Urbana) 4:42.14; 4. Magrini (St. Thomas More) 4:45.74; 5. Ricks (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) 4:47.91; 6. Li (Danville) 4:47.98; 7. Wrobel (St. Thomas More) 4:51.53; 8. Maquet (Prairie Central) 4:57.30
3,200-meter run
1. Hile (Danville) 11:01.92; 2. Thomas (Clinton) 11:15.34; 3. Brennan (Clinton) 11:15.97; 4. Harrold (Clinton) 11:36.12; 5. Stauffer (Clinton) 11:53.62; 6. Price (Villa Grove/Heritage) 12:14.03
110-meter hurdles
1. Migut (Unity) 14.92; 2. Barr (Ridgeview) 15.32; 3. Winemiller (Blue Ridge) 16.09; 4. Kreiger (Prairie Central) 16.12; 5. Kerkhoff (Tuscola) 16.61; 6. Burgard (Monticello) 16.78; 7. Surheyao (Centennial) 17.11; 8. Bratten (Tuscola) 17.86
300-meter hurdles
1. Barr (Ridgeview) 40-06; 2. Wilson (Danville) 40.69; 3. Mayfield (Danville) 42.58; 4. Kerkhoff (Tuscola) 43.36; 5. Bratten (Tuscola) 44.19
400 relay
1. Urbana (Phillips, Mboyo, Marshall, Glass) 43.21; 2. Centennial 44.05; 3. Monticello 44.83; 4. Watseka 45.22; 5. Iroquois West 45.52; 6. Ridgeview 46.01; 7. Fisher 46.19; - Unity DNF
800 relay
1. Urbana (Glass, Mboyo, Marshall, Phillips) 1:30.50; 2. Centannial 1:32.15; 3. Ridgeview 1:32.16; 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1:32.93; 5. Tuscola 1:33.81; 6. Watseka 1:34.76; 7. Monticello 1:35.50; 8. Prairie Central 1:35.86
3,200 relay — 1. Danville (Burleson, Crowder, Moreman, Watson) 8:38,.58; 2. Urbana University High 8:41.14; 3. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8:45.40; 4. Watseka 8:55.25; 5. Arcola 8:55.60; 6. Sullivan 9:01.37; 7. Monticelo 9:03.04; 8. Iroquois West 9:28.99
High jump
1. Jackson (Champaign Central) 6-4; 2. Wells (ALAH) 6-2; 3. Decker (Unity) 6-2; 4. Lee (Watseka) 6-0; 5. Raines (Blue Ridge) 6-0; 6. Bleich (GCMS) 6-0; 7. Rauch (Clinton) 5-10; 8. Bachtold (Prairie Central) 5-10
Pole vault
1. Carrel (Urbana) 14-4; 2. Nuzzo (Sullivan) 13-11; 3. Lemay (Tuscola) 13-11; 4. Whitehouse 13-11; 5. Brucker (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) 13-6; 6. Ifft (Prairie Central) 13-6; 7. Kauffman (Tuscola) 13-6; 8. Shannon (Unity) 12-7; 9. Cebulski (Mahomet-Seymour) 12-1
Long jump
1. Walcott (Ridgeview) 22-11/2; 2. Morrow (Blue Ridge) 21-101/2; 3. Cortez (Arcola) 20-51/2; 4. Friend (Centennial) 20-43/4; 5. Dittrich (Watseka) 20-2; 6. Westray (Centennial) 19-113/4; 7. Burcham (Sullivan) 19-91/2; 8. Griffin (Clinton) 19-61/2
Triple jump
1. Williams (Unity) 43-8; 2. Zack (Watseka) 42-71/2; 3 Hunt (Tri-County) 42-01/2; 4. Cortez (Arcola) 41-83/4; 5. Schultz (Champaign Central) 41-33/4; 6. Hagen (Watseka) 39-71/4; 7. Burcham (Sullivan) 38-01/4
Shot put
1. Mayfield (Danville) 52-061/2; 2. Woodard (Tuscola) 52-41/2; 3 Hendershoot (Mahomet-Seymour) 50-111/4; 4. Nelson (Danville) 50-21/4; 5. Heidle (Danville) 49-33/4; 6. Cox (Tri-County) 48-43/4; 7. Matson (Prairie Central) 47-71/4; 8. Kuhlmann (Watseka) 47-61/2
Girls
100-meter dash
1. Wilson (Danville) 12.03; 2. Tinsley (Ridgeview) 12.70; 3. Lieb (Monticello) 12.84; 4. Wessels (Milford) 12.96; 5. Cooper (Monticello) 13.24; 6. Meyer (Argenta-Oreana) 13.48
200-meter dash
1. Anderson (Urbana) 25.14; 2. Lieb (Monticello) 26.52; 3. Wessels (Milford) 26.67; 4. Brown (Schlarman) 26.73; 5. Filkin (Clinton) 27.50; 6. Sandage (LeRoy) 27.70; 7. Brown (Champaign Central) 27.98; 8. Greene (Centennial) 28.59
400-meter dash
1. Williams (Danville) 59.44; 2. Dykes (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) 59.48; 3. Wallen (ALAH) 1:00.69; 4. Turney (Clinton) 1:01.67; 5. Holmes (Danville) 1:02.58; 6. Grunloh (Ridgeview) 1:02.96; 7. Potter (Centennial) 1:04.18
800-meter run
1. Garbutt (Danville) 2:16.84; 2. Murphy (Monticello) 2:31.09; 3. Llewellyn (Champaign Central) 2:34.20; 4. Squier (Champaign Central) 2:36.53; 5. Fishel (Arcola) 2:38.13; 6. Jennings (Milford) 2:41.38
1,600-meter run
1. McPike (Monticello) 5:23.43; 2. McGrath (Mahomet-Seymour) 5:27.85; 3. McGuire (Ridgeview) 5:53.71; 4. Darby (Bismarck-Henning) 5:56.71; 5. Sterr (Clinton) 6:03.90; 6. Carlson (Paxton-Buckley-Loda) 6:18.31
3,200-meter run
1. Cultra (Urbana) 12:24.65; 2. Sterr (Clinton) 12:58.76; 3. Green (ALAH) 13:20.72; 4. Ellis (Paxton-Buckley-Loda) 13:28.87; 5. Millsap (Unity) 13:42.15; 6. Martin (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) 14:04.29; 7. Gantz (Argenta-Oreana) 14:56.33; 8. Harms (Paxton-Buckley-Loda) 16:09.50
100-meter hurdles
1. Stalter (Fisher) 15.50; 2. Welter (Monticello) 15.74; 3. Ness (Monticello) 15.88; 4. Brown (Schlarman) 16.12; 5. King (Schlarman) 16.38; 6. Meyer (Argenta-Oreana) 16.98; 7. Filkin (Clinton) 17.05; 8. Greene (Centennial) 17.13
300-meter hurdles
1. Ness (Monticello) 46.52; 2. Welter (Monticello) 47.04; 3. Byron (Mahomet-Seymour) 48.58; 4. Meidel (BH) 49.17; 5. Thull (Tuscola) 49.64; 6. Rose (Sullivan) 52.03
400 relay
1. Urbana (Anderson, Kelly-Weatherspoon, Taylor, Turner) 48.92; 2. Monticello 50.18; 3. Centennial 51.91; 4. Milford 51.91; 5. Prairie Centrl 52.20; 6. Bismarck-Henning 52.26; 7. Mahomet-Seymour 52.27; 8. Argenta-Oreana 53.03
800 relay
1. Urbana (Anderson, Kelley-Weatherspoon, Dought-Burton, Taylor) 1:43.59; 2. Ridgeview 1:48.92; 3. Danville 1:49.83; 4. Monticello 1:50.11; 5. Bismarck-Henning 1:51.37; 6. Clinton 1:52.82; 7. Unity 1:53.96; 8. Tuscola 1:54.36
3,200 relay
1. Urbana (Boastick, Cultra, Scott, Rosenstein) 10:01.09; 2. Mahomet-Seymour 10:23.31; 3. Ridgeview 10:24.88; 4. Tuscola 10:41.91; 5. Bismarck-Henning 10:47.13; 6. Centennial 11:02.21; 7. Monticello 11:46.17; 8. Unity 11:48.78
Pole vault
1. Welter (Monticello) 13-1; 2. Millsap (Unity) 11-7; 3. Brandon (Monticello) 10-7; 4. Westjohn (Tuscola) 10-1; 5. McFarland (Monticello) 10-1; 6. Springer (Danville) 10-1; 6. Craig (Schlarman) 10-1; 8. Pletcher (Mahomet-Seymour) 10-1
Triple jump
1. Clodfelder (Tuscola) 35-0; 2. Meyer (Argenta-Oreana) 34-33/4; 3. Helferich (Monticello) 34-31/2; 4. Ifft (Prairie Central) 34-31/4; 5. Weber (Prairie Central) 33-8; 6. Miller (Tuscola) 33-3; 7. Buhr (Unity) 33-1; 8. Thomas (Clinton) 31-23/4
Shot put
1. Anderson (Salt Fork) 39-23/4; 2. Ayodele (Centennial) 38-71/2; 3. Workman (Clinton) 37-2; 4. Benson (Watseka) 35-11/14; 5. Bowns (Blue Ridge) 35-9; 6. Russo (Tuscola) 34-11/2; 7. McDaniel (Urbana) 32-101/2; 8. Witte (Salt Fork) 32-7
Comments
