GCMS girls track athlete Delanie Dykes advances to IHSA state finals

CHARLESTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team qualified for the final round of the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the 800-meter run with a preliminary time of 2:23.
200-meter dash
Tri-Point results -- Jacki Weller, 27.1.
400-meter run
GCMS results -- Delanie Dykes, 1:02.66
800-meter run
GCMS preliminary results -- Dykes, 2:23.
Tri-Point results -- Ali Flessner, 2:34.95.
4x100 relay
GCMS results -- Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Dennise Matuszewski, 53.9.
4x400 relay
GCMS results -- Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Dennise Matuszewski, Delanie Dykes, 4:27.15.
4x800 relay
GCMS results -- Bayleigh Shoemaker, Leah Martin, Shreya Patel, Emily Sommer, 11:10.04.
Discus
GCMS results -- Claire Retherford, 97-10
Pole vault
PBL results -- Emily Graves, 9-6.
