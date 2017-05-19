GCMS girls track athlete Delanie Dykes advances to IHSA state finals

CHARLESTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team qualified for the final round of the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the 800-meter run with a preliminary time of 2:23.

200-meter dash

Tri-Point results -- Jacki Weller, 27.1.

400-meter run

GCMS results -- Delanie Dykes, 1:02.66

800-meter run

GCMS preliminary results -- Dykes, 2:23.

Tri-Point results -- Ali Flessner, 2:34.95.

4x100 relay

GCMS results -- Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Dennise Matuszewski, 53.9.

4x400 relay

GCMS results -- Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Dennise Matuszewski, Delanie Dykes, 4:27.15.

4x800 relay

GCMS results -- Bayleigh Shoemaker, Leah Martin, Shreya Patel, Emily Sommer, 11:10.04.

Discus

GCMS results -- Claire Retherford, 97-10

Pole vault

PBL results -- Emily Graves, 9-6.