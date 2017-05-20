GCMS's Delanie Dykes finishes sixth in 800-meter run at IHSA girls track and field state meet

CHARLESTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team qualified for the final round of the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the 800-meter run with a preliminary time of 2:23.
In the finals, Dykes finished sixth with a time of 2:20.67.
IHSA CLASS 1A STATE MEET
At Charleston
Team scores
1. Chicago Luther North, 59; 2. Warrensburg-Latham, 52; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 42; 4. Effingham St. Anthony, 35; 5. Milledgeville, 27; 6. Pana, 26; 7. DuQuoin, 23; 7. Urbana University, 23; 9. Rockford Lutheran, 20; 10. Salt Fork, 18; 10. Litchfield, 18; 12. Teutopolis, 17; 13. Amboy, 16; 13. Fulton, 16; 15. Dwight, 15; 15. Hinckley-Big Rock, 15; 15. LeRoy, 15; 15. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 15; 15. Port Byron Riverdale, 15; 20. Chester, 14; 21. Delavan, 13; 21. Knoxville, 13; 21. Peoria Heights, 13; 24. St. Thomas More, 12; 24. Decatur St. Teresa, 12; 24. Lebanon, 12; 24. Manilus Bureau Valley, 12; 24. Stockton, 12; 29. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 11; 29. Elgin St. Edward, 11; 29. Orion, 11; 32. Lewistown, 10; 32. Moweaqua Central A&M, 10; 32. Rockford Keith Country Day, 10; 35. El Paso-Gridley, 9; 35. Madison, 9; 37. Bushnell-Prairie City, 8; 37. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 8; 37. Seneca, 8; 37. Springfield Lutheran, 8; 42. Carlinville, 7; 42. Clifton Central, 7; 42. Fisher, 7; 42. Lena-Winslow, 7; 42. Liberty, 7; 42. Pittsfield, 7; 42. Spring Valley Hall, 7; 49. Williamsville, 6; 50. Aledo Mercer County, 5; 50. Bismarck-Henning, 5; 50. Bloomington Central Catholic, 5; 50. Downs Tri-Valley, 5; 54. Argenta-Oreana, 4; 54. Elmhurst Timothy Christian, 4; 54. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4; 54. Okawville, 4; 54. Toulon Stark County, 4; 54. Winnetka North Shore Country Day, 4; 60. Brownstown, 3; 60. Ridgeview, 3; 60. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 3; 60. Winnebago, 3; 65. Rockford Christian, 2; 65. Westmont, 2; 67. Camp Point Central, 1; 67. Danville Schlarman, 1; 67. Manito Midwest Central, 1; 67. Melrose Park Walther Christian, 1; 67. Fieldcrest, 1; 67. New Berlin, 1; 67. Rushville-Industry, 1; 67. Trenton Wesclin, 1; 67. Warsaw, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Courtney Sockwell (RL) 11.95; 2. Kayla Armstrong (LN) 12.14; 3. Bella Uscila (STE) 12.18; 4. Seven Hicks (PH) 12.27; 5. Taylor George (W-L) 12.28; 6. Rebecca Waite (MILL) 12.46; 7. Tarynn Mays (DuQuoin) 12.56; 8. Jada Williams (LN) 12.6; 9. Vivica Coleman (MPWC) 12.65.
200-meter dash
1. Courtney Sockwell (RL) 25.33; 2. Rebecca Waite (MILL) 25.86; 3. Taylor George (W-L) 25.87; 4. Kayla Armstrong (LN) 25.9; 5. Seven Hicks (PH) 26.01; 6. Bella Uscila (ESE) 26.01; 7. Jada Williams (LN) 26.51; 8. Janiya Collins (Madison) 27.0; 9. Maclayne Taylor (SJ-O) 31.48.
Tri-Point preliminary results -- Jacki Weller, 27.1.
400-meter run
1. Kayla Armstrong (LN) 57.14; 2. Rebecca White (Milledgeville) 57.51; 3. Audrey Harrod (HBR) 58.07; 4. Taylor Larson (BPC) 58.14; 5. Darcie Pilon (PBR) 59.04; 6. Olivia Hoekstra (ETC) 59.13; 7. Presley Scarbrough (Williamsville) 59.6; 8. Kaylan Schinzler (CAM) 59.91; 9. Hollie Johnson (Pana) 1:00.29.
GCMS preliminary results -- Delanie Dykes, 1:02.66
800-meter run
1. Arielle Summitt (Uni) 2:13.17; 2. Audrey Harrod (HBR) 2:16.58; 3. Katie Springer (Delavan) 2:18.16; 4. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 2:19.83; 5. Chelsea Pawlak (DCM) 2:20.44; 6. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:20.67; 7. Lexy Henrikson (Williamsville) 2:22.37; 8. Gabby Alongi (DuQuoin) 2:23.05; 9. Claire Weers (Fieldcrest) 2:23.21.
GCMS preliminary results -- Dykes, 2:23.
Tri-Point preliminary results -- Ali Flessner, 2:34.95.
1,600-meter run
1. Anna Sophia Keller (ESA) 4:58.42; 2. Arielle Summitt (Uni) 5:08.67; 3. Daly Galloway (Dwight) 5:10.62; 4. Claudia Magnussen (Pana) 5:10.78; 5. Anna Heffren (Lewistown) 5:11.63; 6. Katie Glew (NSCD) 5:12.29; 7. Mackenzie Goldring (Lewistown) 5:13.85; 8. Madison Franseen (RC) 5:15.25; 9. Annemarie Michael (Uni) 5:16.65.
3,200-meter run
1. Anna Sophia Keller (ESA) 10:36.64; 2. Daly Galloway (Dwight) 10:58.11; 3. Claudia Magnussen (Pana) 11:02.45; 4. Haley Weidner (BV) 11:23.77; 5. April VanRyn (PHCC) 11:25.4; 6. Annemarie Michael (Uni) 11:34.86; 7. Nygia Pollard (EHCA) 11:35.47; 8. Anna Heffren (Lewistown) 11:37.0; 9. Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) 11:38.53.
100-meter hurdles
1. Janika Peitzmeier (LeRoy) 14.55; 2. Parker Francisco (SJ-O) 14.63; 3. Alayna Stalter (Fisher) 14.8; 4. Morgan Atchison (Chester) 14.93; 5. Natasha Bernett (LN) 15.09; 6. Kenli Nettles (ALAH) 15.44; 7. Danielle Taets (Orion) 15.5; 8. Gracie Feeney (EP-G) 15.54; 9. Alyssa Vignos (NB) 15.85.
300-meter hurdles
1. Natasha Bernett (LN) 45.52; 2. Morgan Atchison (Chester) 45.73; 3. Gracie Feeney (EP-G) 45.79; 4. Katie Springer (Delavan) 46.07; 5. Casey Berberich (Lebanon) 46.25; 6. Emery Podowicz (CC) 46.48; 7. Claire Wilhour (Brownstown) 46.59; 8. Parker Francisco (SJ-O) 47.12; 9. Zea Maroon (SJ-O) 48.28.
4x100 relay
1. Chicago Luther North, 49.41; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 49.5; 3. Warrensburg-Latham, 49.87; 4. DuQuoin, 49.98; 5. Aledo Mercer County, 50.15; 6. Litchfield, 50.6; 7. Winnebago, 50.75; 8. Peoria Heights, 50.82; 9. Trenton Wesclin, 51.21.
GCMS preliminary results -- Bayleigh Shoemaker, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Dennise Matuszewski, 53.9.
4x200 relay
1. Warrensburg-Latham, 1:44.15; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:44.95; 3. Milledgeville, 1:46.36; 4. Manilus Bureau Valley, 1:47.56; 5. Teutopolis, 1:48; 6. Litchfield, 1:48.21; 7. Ridgeview, 1:49.1; 8. Bismarck-Henning, 1:50.36; 9. Clifton Central, 1:51.62.
4x400 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:03.26; 2. Seneca, 4:05.2; 3. Amboy, 4:05.76; 4. Pana, 4:07.5; 5. Effingham St. Anthony, 4:07.62; 6. Toulon Stark County, 4:09.07; 7. Teutopolis, 4:09.89; 8. Clifton Central, 4:10.35; 9. Litchfield, 4:16.08.
GCMS preliminary results -- Emily Sommer, Jacey Goin, Dennise Matuszewski, Delanie Dykes, 4:27.15.
4x800 relay
1. Dee-Mack, 9:40.25; 2. Springfield Lutheran, 9:46.54; 3. Knoxville, 9:48.56; 4. St. Thomas More, 9:55.58; 5. Teutopolis, 9:55.6; 6. Okawville, 9:56.3; 7. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 9:57.77; 8. Amboy, 9:57.95; 9. Warsaw, 9:59.17.
GCMS preliminary results -- Bayleigh Shoemaker, Leah Martin, Shreya Patel, Emily Sommer, 11:10.04.
High jump
1. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 5-6; 2. Kiah O'Neal (Alleman) 5-5; 3. Kenli Nettles (ALAH) 5-5; 4. Kaela Wellman (Liberty) 5-3; 5. Janika Peitzmeier (LeRoy) 5-3; 6. Janiya Collins (Madison) 5-3; 7. Paige Tucker (S-V) 5-2; 8. Dedria Lorton (BPC) 5-2; 9. Ellie Niemann (Litchfield) 5-1.
Long jump
1. Paige Yoder (KCD) 18-1; 2. Bryn Guthrie (Litchfield) 17-11; 3. Katelynn Pankhurst (Amboy) 17-8; 4. Daylee Denton (Pana) 17-3 3/4; 5. Casey Berberich (Lebanon) 17-3 1/2; 6. Kearra Kohrt (Fulton) 17-1 3/4; 7. Brittney Oakley (W-L) 17-1 3/4; 8. Tarynn Mays (DuQuoin) 17-1 1/2; 9. Lauren Glick (CPC) 17-1 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Tarynn Mays (DuQuoin) 37-2; 2. Danielle Taets (Orion) 37-0 3/4; 3. Carmen DeVries (L-W) 36-10 1/2; 4. Allison Scott (Knoxville) 36-9; 5. Natasha Bernett (Chicago Luther North) 36-7 1/2; 6. Maddie Meyer (A-O) 36-5 3/4; 7. Delphanae Griffin (Madison) 36-3 1/2; 8. Casey Berberich (Lebanon) 35-6; 9. Kaelyn Hamalle (Hall) 35-4 1/4.
Shot put
1. Kathleen Young (W-L) 48-11 1/2; 2. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 43-1 1/2; 3. Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield) 41-8 1/2; 4. Emily Offenheiser (Stockton) 40-8; 5. Carrie Ferguson (PBR) 39-10 1/4; 6. Claire Bushur (Teutopolis) 39-7 3/4; 7. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 39-1 3/4; 8. Kayla Weatherly (Westmont) 38-10 1/4; 9. Annah Miller (MMC) 38-10 1/4.
Discus
1. Kathleen Young (W-L) 150-0; 2. Katie Witte (SF) 135-4; 3. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 134-3; 4. Emily Offenheiser (Stockton) 131-3; 5. Hope Jackson (PBR) 127-0; 6. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 126-9; 7. Sabrina Martinez (B-H) 125-10; 8. Noelle DeJaynes (STT) 125-10; 9. Ellie Lamb (R-I) 122-9.
GCMS preliminary results -- Claire Retherford, 97-10
Pole vault
1. Kristin Slaughter (STA) 12-6; 2. Emma Meyer (CAM) 11-9; 3. Emma Smith (CARL) 11-9; 4. Madi Quinn (Hall) 11-3; 5. Maddie Kelly (BCC) 11-3; 6. Hanna Atwood (SJ-O) 11-0; 7. Cassie Wilson (TV) 11-0; 8. Jenna Ring (TV) 10-6; 9. Sarah Craig (SCHL) 10-6.
PBL preliminary results -- Emily Graves, 9-6.
