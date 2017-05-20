PBL JH track athletes James, Frichtl win third-place medals at IESA Class AA state meet

EAST PEORIA — Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys track and field athlete Ryder James finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:01.08 in the IESA Class AA state meet.
James also finished 11th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.15.
PBL's Lillianna Frichtl finished third in the seventh-grade girls' long jump with a leap of 15-6 3/4.
PBL's Gavin Coplea finished sixth in the eighth-grade boys' high jump with a leap of 5-8 while Giese finished 11th with a jump of 5-6. Coplea also finished ninth in the eighth-grade boys' 200-meter dash with a time of 23.67 seconds and 18th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.03 seconds.
PBL's Makenna Ecker finished sixth in the seventh-grade girls' discus with a throw of 87-5.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Awstace Grauer finished eighth in the seventh-grade boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 57.85 seconds.
The Falcons' Aidan Laughery finished eighth in the finals of the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.45 seconds after finished eighth with a time of 12.31 seconds in the semifinals and 13th with a time of 12.3 seconds in the preliminaries.
GCMS's Markus Miguel finished eighth in the seventh-grade boys' discus with a throw of 113-7 and ninth in the shot put with a throw of 37-6 1/4.
PBL's Cameron Grohler finished tied for 10th in the seventh-grade boys' pole vault with a height of 8-0. Teammate Mason Medlock finished 26th in the long jump with a leap of 16-1.
The GCMS seventh-grade boys’ 4x200 relay team (Laughery, Grauer, Wyatt Schlickman, Jake Zumwalt and Austin Elliott) finished 13th with a time of 1:48.4.
PBL's Maisy Johnson finished 13th in the seventh-grade girls' high jump with a leap of 4-5.
The GCMS eighth-grade boys' 4x400 relay team (Laughery, Grauer, Isaiah Chatman, Nathan Kallal and Manny Portal) finished 35th with a time of 3:57.49. Teammate Braden Roesch finished tied for 18th in the high jump with a leap of 5-4.
PBL's Hope Johnson finished 35th in the seventh-grade girls' 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.5.
SEVENTH-GRADE BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Jaquan Howard (Bolingbrook Humphrey) 11.97; 2. Andre Doyle (New Lenox Liberty) 11.98; 3. Thad Manning (Freeport) 12.12; 4. James Harris (Springfield Grant) 12.16; 5. Maurice Edwards (Grayslake), 12.17.
GCMS finals results -- 8. Aidan Laughery, 14.45.
GCMS semifinal results -- 8. Laughery, 12.31.
GCMS preliminary results -- 13. Laughery, 12.3.
200-meter dash
1. Eric Nowak (New Lenox Martino) 24.33; 2. Jahari Scott (Lake Bluff) 24.41; 3. Demontrae Henley (Cahokia Wirth) 24.65; 4. Toriano Tate (DeKalb Huntley) 24.76; 5. Quiton Jones (Cahokia Wirth) 24.77.
400-meter dash
1. Zachary Labrec (Lake Zurich) 55.13; 2. Ezekiel Metcalfe (Eureka) 55.72; 3. Nathan Ladage (Lincoln) 57.01; 4. Jack Pearce (Pleasant Plains) 57.03; 5. Adrian Outlaw (Galesburg Lombard) 57.27.
GCMS results -- 8. Awstace Grauer, 57.85.
800-meter run
1. Sam Fogarty (Pontiac) 2:11.25; 2. Andrew Brooks (Green Oaks Oak Grove) 2:11.29; 3. Joel Gonzalez (Crest Hill Richland) 2:12.17; 4. Andrew Rogers (Herscher Limestone) 2:13.05; 5. Zachary Labrec (Lake Zurich North) 2:13.14.
PBL results -- 11. Ryder James, 2:16.15.
1,600-meter run
1. Andrew Rogers (Herscher Limestone) 4:56.54; 2. Aidan Tseu (Lindenhurst Millburn) 4:58.69; 3. Ryder James (PBL) 5:01.08; 4. Spencer Werner (Lake Forest Deer Path) 5:01.98; 5. Asa Smith (El Paso-Gridley) 5:04.51.
110-meter hurdles
1. Robert Hill (Cahokia Wirth) 15.24; 2. Andre Doyle (New Lenox Liberty) 15.31; 3. Tucker Miller (Mokena) 16.55; 4. Christian Roberts (Green Oaks Oak Grove) 16.7; 5. Gabe Czako (Lockport Oak Prairie) 16.72.
4x100 relay
1. DeKalb Huntley, 48.8; 2. Bloomington, 49.23; 3. Cahokia Wirth, 49.39; 4. Rockford Flinn, 49.8; 5. Champaign Jefferson, 49.95.
4x200 relay
1. Cahokia Wirth, 1:43.04; 2. Lindenhurst Millburn, 1:44.65; 3. Eureka, 1:44.86; 4. Lake in the Hills Marlowe, 1:44.87; 5. Manhattan, 1:44.96.
GCMS results -- 13. 1:48.8.
4x400 relay
1. Lake in the Hills Marlowe, 3:56.91; 2. Jacksonville Turner, 3:57.53; 3. Lindenhurst Millburn, 3:59.41; 4. Manhattan, 3:59.57; 5. Arlington Heights South, 4:03.25.
High jump
1. Jake Makowiak (New Lenox Martino) 5-7; 2. Nate Henry (Taylor Ridge Rockridge) 5-6; 3. Evan Lowder (Bloomington Evans) 5-6; 4. D.J. Starr (Bloomington Evans), 5-4; 5. Ryan Villalobos (Sullivan) 5-4.
Long jump
1. Jaquan Howard (Bolingbrook Humphrey) 19-6 1/2; 2. Toriano Tate (DeKalb Huntley) 18-11; 3. Zachary Labrec (Lake Zurich North) 18-4; 4. Bryce Goodwine (Roscoe) 18-3; 5. Martez Rhodes (Danville North Ridge) 18-2 1/2.
PBL results -- 26. Mason Medlock, 16-1.
Shot put
1. Anjay Rush (Glenwood Brookwood) 47-2; 2. Adrian Palos (Loves Park Harlem) 42-9 1/2; 3. Ben Bittner (Bloomington Evans) 41-3 1/2; 4. Ivan Dahlberg (Minooka) 40-0 1/2; 5. Drake Dufrain (Staunton) 39-0 3/4.
GCMS results -- 9. Markus Miguel, 37-6 1/4.
Discus
1. Anjay Rush (Glenwood Brookwood) 125-10; 2. James Conner (Kewanee Central) 125-2; 3. Jack Weltha (Bloomington) 124-9; 4. Julian Dipuma (Rockford Christian) 123-4; 5. Noah Chase (Mossville) 122-8.
GCMS results -- 8. Markus Miguel, 113-7.
Pole vault
1. Cade Culp (Maroa-Forsyth) 10-3; 2. Denzel McWilliams (Beardstown) 10-0; 3. Luke Daugherty (Carlinville) 9-9; 4. Max Beyers (Shelbyville Moulton) 9-6; 5. Carson Kleparski (Tolono Unity) 9-6.
PBL results -- T10. Cameron Grohler, 8-0.
SEVENTH-GRADE BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Chris Brown (Monticello) 11.39; 2. Baryon Whitley (East St. Louis Lincoln) 11.62; 3. Dominic Lovett (Granite City Coolidge) 11.64; 4. Caleb Smith (Kankakee) 11.67; 5. Julian Villarreal (Bolingbrook Brooks) 11.83.
PBL preliminary results -- 18. Gavin Coplea, 12.03.
200-meter dash
1. Chris Brown (Monticello) 22.92; 2. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee Central) 23.1; 3. Dominic Lovett (Granite City Coolidge) 23.13; 4. Keontez Lewis (East St. Louis Lincoln) 23.29; 5. Jeremiah Hamilton (Urbana) 23.31.
PBL results -- 9. Gavin Coplea, 23.67.
400-meter dash
1. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee Central) 53.3; 2. Micah Senior (Eureka) 53.7; 3. Keontez Lewis (East St. Louis Lincoln) 54.12; 4. Grant Kessinger (Stanford Olympia) 54.84; 5. Aden Sears (Eureka) 54.87.
800-meter run
1. Julian Niewiadomski (Frankfort Summit Hill) 2:05.4; 2. Nicholas Kania (Lemont Old Quarry) 2:05.77; 3. Jesse Knuckles (Gurnee Woodland) 2:06.2; 4. Ben La Prad (Macomb) 2:08.15; 5. Jeron Burns (Flossmoor Parker) 2:08.26.
1,600-meter run
1. Diego Giron (Round Lake Magee) 4:49.74; 2. Piyush Mekla (Willowbrook Westview Hills) 4:49.82; 3. Oskar Jendnyah (Vernon Hills Hawthorn South) 4:50.39; 4. Nicholas Kania (Lemont Old Quarry) 4:50.48; 5. Andreas Herrera (Dunlap) 4:50.82.
110-meter hurdles
1. Asa Cooper (Coal City) 15.07; 2. Brady Rupert (Quincy) 15.21; 3. Robert Buford (Rantoul Eater) 15.35; 4. Lanard Harris (Cahokia Wirth) 15.5; 5. Marshall Ellis (Flossmoor Parker) 15.51.
4x100 relay
1. East St. Louis Clark, 46.36; 2. Princeton Logan, 46.84; 3. Bolingbrook Humphrey, 46.85; 4. Kankakee, 46.86; 5. DeKalb Huntley, 47.12.
4x200 relay
1. East St. Louis Lincoln, 1:36.5; 2. Eureka, 1:37.28; 3. Matteson Colin Powell, 1:38.89; 4. Clifton Nash, 1:39.32; 5. Herscher Limestone, 1:39.64.
4x400 relay
1. East St. Louis Lincoln, 3:40.59; 2. Barrington Prairie, 3:42.7; 3. Eureka, 3:42.85; 4. Macomb, 3:43.41; 5. Stanford Olympia, 3:45.42.
GCMS results -- 35. 3:57.49.
High jump
1. Aden Sears (Eureka) 5-11; Evan Addis (Teutopolis) 5-11; 3. Jayden McCulskie (Sandwich) 5-10; 4. Brady Rupert (Quincy) 5-8; 4. Curtis Shoaf (Mahomet-Seymour) 5-8.
PBL results -- 6. Gavin Coplea (PBL) 5-8; T11. Brett Giese, 5-6.
GCMS results -- T18. Braden Roesch, 5-4.
Long jump
1. Robert Buford (Rantoul Eater) 20-6; 2. Jacob Shoven (Clifton Nash) 20-2; 3. Joseph Derhake (Auburn) 19-11; 4. Logan Lunsford (Herscher Limestone) 19-10 1/2; 5. Charles Berry (Rockford Flinn) 19-5.
Shot put
1. Devin Hale (Springfield Washington) 48-7 3/4; 2. Jaquan Brady (Rockford Kennedy) 45-10 3/4; 3. Hunter Scanlon (Rockford Flinn) 45-10 1/4; 4. Connor Durham (Decatur Jefferson) 44-8 1/2; 5. Chad Readey (Flossmoor Parker) 43-7 3/4.
Discus
1. Hunter Scanton (Rockford Flinn) 151-5; 2. Tyler Marchert (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 150-9; 3. Josh Friedland (Winfield Wheaton Christian) 150-2; 4. Adam Farr (Macomb) 149-5; 5. Lance Rees (Marshall) 141-10.
Pole vault
1. Liam McGill (Bloomington) 12-7; 2. Alan Lauterbach (Rochester) 11-6; 3. Dustin Roberts (Carlinville) 11-0; 4. Drew Ambrose (Pana) 10-6; 4. Hayden Marquardt (Vandalia) 10-6; 4. Will Carlile (Litchfield) 10-6.
SEVENTH-GRADE GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Kimora Fleet (Matteson Colin Powell) 12.99; 2. Mariam Azeez (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 13.0; 3. Jada Vaughn (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 13.0; 4. Kathleen Baker (Barrington Prairie) 13.26; 5. Lilly Alberts (Richmond Nippersink) 13.27.
200-meter dash
1. Jaliah Pelly (East St. Louis Lincoln) 26.31; 2. Lanah Collins (Bloomington Evans) 26.4; 3. Victoria Ejeh (Mount Zion) 26.43; 4. Halle Nugent (Manteno) 26.56; 5. Mariam Azeez (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 26.78.
400-meter dash
1. Sariyah Watson (DeKalb Huntley) 59.62; 2. Alisande Rapps (Geneseo) 1:01.57; 3. Katleen Baker (Barrington Prairie) 1:01.81; 4. Lexi Fontaine (Lockport Oak Prairie) 1:02.69; 5. Alexandra Reinhart (Normal Parkside) 1:02.91.
PBL results -- 35. Hope Johnson, 1:09.5.
800-meter run
1. Katrina Schlenker (Batavia Rotolo) 2:25.38; 2. Jordyn Miller (Mundelein Carl Sandburg) 2:25.38; 3. Natalia Plewa (Mount Prospect River Trails) 2:27.18; 4. Aly Negovetich (Ingleside Big Hollow) 2:27.39; 5. Brooke Brown (Barrington Station) 2:28.1.
1,600-meter run
1. Katrina Schlenker (Batavia Rotolo) 5:20.19; 2. Aly Negovetich (Ingleside Big Hollow) 5:21.33; 3. Ava Paraekh (Chicago Latin School) 5:32.41; 4. Jordyn Miller (Mundelein Carl Sandburg) 5:25.43; 5. Taylor Yaklich (Normal Parkside) 5:27.23.
100-meter hurdles
1. Macee Rivers (Cahokia Wirth) 15.25; 2. Sydney Chong (Bloomington Evans) 15.76; 3. Alisande Rapps (Geneseo) 15.84; 4. Kylie Loquercio (Yorkville) 16.59; 5. Lynae Ward (Danville North Ridge) 16.64.
4x100 relay
1. Bloomington Evans, 53.23; 2. Normal Parkside, 53.48; 3. Cahokia Wirth, 53.65; 4. New Lenox Liberty, 53.92; 5. Geneseo, 53.95.
4x200 relay
1. Winnebago, 1:52.15; 2. Lockport Oak Prairie, 1:53.89; 3. Chatham Glenwood, 1:54.32; 4. Alton, 1:54.35; 5. Normal Kingsley, 1:54.97.
4x400 relay
1. Normal Parkside, 4:19.03; 2. Lockport Oak Prairie, 4:19.77; 3. Winnebago, 4:22.48; 4. Geneseo, 4:26.67; 5. Oak Park Julian, 4:29.81.
High jump
1. Miyah Brown (Winnebago) 5-4; 2. Averie Hernandez (Normal Parkside) 4-9; 3. Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago) 4-9; 4. Bridget Snellback (Elgin Prairie Knolls) 4-7; 4. Macy Probst (Teutopolis) 4-7; 4. Marley Smith (Auburn) 4-7; 4. Taylor Shaw (Havana) 4-7.
PBL results -- T13. Maisy Johnson, 4-5.
Long jump
1. Mariam Azeez (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 16-7 3/4; 2. Sydney Chong (Bloomington Evans) 16-1; 3. Lillianna Frichtl (PBL) 15-6 3/4; 4. Jennifer Ledezma (Bolingbrook Brooks) 15-4 1/4; 5. Katelyn McCann (Wilmington) 15-3 1/2.
Shot put
1. Desire' Poole (East St. Louis Clark) 32-0 3/4; 2. Hannah Colbert (Edwardsville Lincoln) 31-11 1/2; 3. Zaria Johnson (Quincy) 30-7; 4. Brynn Pickett (Pontiac) 30-4 3/4; 5. Rory Cronin (River Forest Roosevelt) 29-6.
Discus
1. Chloe Geijer (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 97-7; 2. Desire' Poole (East St. Louis Clark) 95-10; 3. Kamee Lytle (Bridgeport Red Hill) 95-9; 4. Jolie Foreman (Riverton) 93-2; 5. Molly Henderson (Rockford Christian) 90-9.
PBL results -- 6. Makenna Ecker, 87-5.
Pole vault
1. Cece Abramson (Mahomet-Seymour) 10-3; 2. Lillianna Ifft (Prairie Central) 9-3; 3. Gabrielle Spain (Shelbyville Moulton) 8-6; 4. Dawsyn Evans (Vandalia) 7-6; 4. Isabelle Hemmen (Teutopolis) 7-6.
EIGHTH-GRADE GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 12.82; 2. Russhay Hollis (East St. Louis Clark) 13.09; 3. Bridget Reynolds (Arlington Heights Thomas) 13.24; 4. Sydney Buchanan (Monticello) 13.27.
200-meter dash
1. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 25.81; 2. Sara Addai (Mount Zion) 25.88; 3. Serafina Demunno (Barrington Prairie) 26.46; 4. Brionna Graham (Cahokia Wirth) 26.52; 5. Atleigh Hamilton (St. Joseph) 26.61.
400-meter dash
1. Sara Addai (Mount Zion) 1:01.92; 2. Esther Brown (Geneseo) 1:02.36; 3. Hayley Burk (Lake Zurich North) 1:02.74; 4. Summer Williams (Springfield Lincoln) 1:03.0; 5. Delaney Bryant (Mattoon) 1:03.0.
800-meter run
1. Marianne Mihas (Chicago Latin) 2:18.5; 2. Molly Fitzpatrick (Barrington Station) 2:20.73; 3. Campbell Petersen (Dunlap) 2:21.87; 4. Sydnie Elder (Belvidere Central) 2:22.46; 5. Helena Kleronomis (Yorkville) 2:24.12.
1,600-meter run
1. Marianne Mihas (Chicago Latin) 5:11.27; 2. Molly Fitzpatrick (Barrington Station) 5:13.32; 3. Helena Kleronomos (Yorkville) 5:17.66; 4. Campbell Petersen (Dunlap) 5:18.06; 5. Grace Johnson (Dixon Reagan) 5:26.65.
100-meter hurdles
1. Kallie Siebrasse (DeKalb Huntley) 16.06; 2. Hallee Thomas (Danville North Ridge) 16.12; 3. Jasmyn Hunter (Flossmoor Parker) 16.18; 4. Katelyn Goldring (Canton Ingersoll) 16.19; 5. Shaelin Ruzich (Braidwood Reed-Custer) 16.56.
4x100 relay
1. East St. Louis Clark, 51.83; 2. Moline John Deere, 52.12; 3. Rantoul Eater, 52.75; 4. Geneseo, 52.77; 5. Batavia Rotolo, 52.9.
4x200 relay
1. Springfield Lincoln, 1:50.45; 2. Matteson Colin Powell, 1:51.03; 3. Sterling Challand, 1:51.32; 4. Lockport Oak Prairie, 1:51.38; 5. Cahokia Wirth, 1:51.47.
4x400 relay
1. Barrington, 4:17.31; 2. Geneseo, 4:17.31; 3. Chicago Latin, 4:17.72; 4. Stillman Valley Meridian, 4:17.93; 5. Tri-Valley, 4:18.29.
High jump
1. Ashlyn Papin (Hillsboro) 5-1; 2. Macie Gebhardt (Sterling Challand) 5-0; 3. Annika Bynum (Gurnee Viking) 4-10; 4. Abigail Reakes (Geneseo) 4-10; 5. Emma Kinkade (Prairie Central) 4-10.
Long jump
1. Atleigh Hamilton (St. Joseph) 17-10 3/4; 2. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 16-11 3/4; 3. Kallie Siebrasse (DeKalb Huntley) 16-9 1/2; 4. Aaniyah McAllister (Matteson Colin Powell) 16-7 1/4; 5. Alexandria Petty (Lawrenceville Parkview) 16-6 1/4.
Shot put
1. Jayden Ulrich (East Alton) 36-10 3/4; 2. Meagan Wyss (Champaign Jefferson) 35-7 1/2; 3. Camille Clay (Lake Zurich North) 34-7 1/4; 4. Claudia Dolliger (Bourbonnais UGC) 34-5 1/4; 5. Julia Reglewski (Round Lake Park) 33-10 1/2.
Discus
1. Julia Reglewski (Round Lake) 109-5; 2. Sarah Husa (Manhattan) 107-5; 3. Madelyn Boley (Beecher) 104-6; 4. Abby Peeler (Sugar Grove Kaneland Harter) 100-5; 5. Claudia Dolliger (Bourbonnais UGC) 95-2.
Pole vault
1. Rhiannon Held (Mount Zion) 11-8; 2. Lindsey Shouse (Normal Chiddix) 11-0; 3. Kolby Weiss (Clinton) 10-6; 4. Ava Bezaire (Minooka) 9-9; 5. Allison Schrock (Eureka) 9-6.
