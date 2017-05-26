GCMS's Schultz, Bleich advance to finals in IHSA Class 1A boys track and field state met in leaping events

CHARLESTON -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nick Schultz and Caleb Bleich each qualified for the finals of the IHSA Class 1A boys track and field state meet in the triple jump.
Schultz qualified with a preliminary leap of 42-5 3/4 on Thursday while Bleich leapt at a length of 42-0 3/4. Schultz also qualified for the finals in the high jump with a leap of 6-2 while Bleich qualified in the long jump with a leap of 21-2.
More coverage to come courtesy of Daniel L. Chamness.
1,600-meter run
PBL preliminary results -- Kody Harrison, 4:47.45.
High jump
GCMS preliminary results -- Nick Schultz, 6-2
Long jump
GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 21-2; Nick Schultz, 20-6 1/2.
Triple jump
GCMS preliminary results -- Nick Schultz, 42-5 3/4; Caleb Bleich, 42-0 3/4.
Pole vault
GCMS preliminary results -- Isaac Brucker, 12-6.
PBL preliminary results -- Garrett Bachtold, 11-6.
