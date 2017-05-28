GCMS's Schultz, Bleich earn medals in jumping events at IHSA Class 1A boys track and field state meet

CHARLESTON -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nick Schultz and Caleb Bleich each qualified for the finals of the IHSA Class 1A boys track and field state meet in the triple jump.
Schultz qualified with a preliminary leap of 42-5 3/4 on Thursday while Bleich leapt at a length of 42-0 3/4. Schultz also qualified for the finals in the high jump with a leap of 6-2 while Bleich qualified in the long jump with a leap of 21-2.
In the finals, Schultz finished with a fourth-place medal in the high jump with a leap of 6-5, Bleich finished with a ninth-place medal in the long jump with a leap of 21-6 1/2.
In the triple jump, Schultz took home a ninth-place medal with a leap of 42-5 3/4 while Bleich finished 12th with leap of 42-0 3/4.
More coverage to come courtesy of Daniel L. Chamness.
IHSA CLASS 1A STATE MEET
Team scores
1. Carthage Illini West, 61; 2. Ridgeview, 34; 3. Forreston, 31; 4. Decatur St. Teresa, 28; 4. New Berlin, 28; 4. Rockford Christian, 28; 4. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 28; 8. Aledo Mercer County, 27; 9. Elmwood, 23; 10. Bismarck-Henning, 22; 11. Rushville-Industry, 20; 12. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 18.5; 13. DuQuoin, 18; 13. Hinckley-Big Rock, 18; 13. Pleasant Plains, 18; 13. Pleasant Plains, 18; 16. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 16; 17. Flanagan-Cornell, 15; 17. Pinckneyville, 15; 19. Glasford Illini Bluffs, 13; 19. Kewanee Wethersfield, 13; 19. Tuscola, 13; 22. Athens, 12; 22. Warrensburg-Latham, 12; 24. Nashville, 11; 24. Pittsfield, 11; 24. Toledo Cumberland, 11; 24. Warsaw, 11; 28. Effingham St. Anthony, 10; 28. Lewistown, 10; 28. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 10; 28. Madison, 10; 28. Palestine, 10; 29. Vandalia, 10; 28. Williamsville, 10; 35. Belleville Althoff Catholic, 8; 35. Elmhurst IC Catholic, 8; 35. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8; 35. Lena-Winslow, 8; 35. Shelbyville, 8; 35. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8; 41. Clifton Central, 7; 41. Seneca, 7; 41. Staunton, 7; 41. Tremont, 7; 45. Elgin Westminster Christian, 6; 45. Kankakee McNamara, 6; 45. LeRoy, 6; 45. Teutopolis, 6; 49. Chicago Leo, 5.5; 50. Hoopeston Area, 5; 50. Liberty, 5; 50. Morrison, 5; 50. Peoria Christian, 5; 50. Urbana University, 5; 55. Altamont, 4; 55. Carlinville, 4; 55. Casey-Westfield, 4; 55. Chicago Ogden International, 4; 55. Havana, 4; 55. Johnston City, 4; 55. Macon Meridian, 4; 55. Mendon Unity, 4; 55. Oregon, 4; 55. Pana, 4; 65. Bushnell-Prairie City, 3; 65. Chicago F.W. Parker, 3; 65. Farmington, 3; 65. Hume Shiloh, 3; 65. Milford, 3; 65. Newton, 3; 65. Watseka, 3; 72. Blue Ridge, 2; 72. Fulton, 2; 74. Chester, 1; 74. El Paso-Gridley, 1; 74. Fairfield, 1; 74. Lawrenceville, 1; 74. Niles Northridge Prep, 1; 74. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Easton Bianchi (SNCC) 10.86; 2. Kahlil (NB) 10.93; 3. Jason Duncan (STT) 10.99; 4. Diondre Lewis (WL) 11.06; 5. Caleb Logan (PINC) 11.08; 6. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 11.09; 7. Jaylon Bester (BAC) 11.1; 8. Ariz Andrew (MCN) 11.11; 9. Dionte Lewis (WL) 11.19.
200-meter dash
1. Easton Bianchi (SNCC) 21.78; 2. Kahlil Wassell (NB) 22.15; 3. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 22.21; 4. Tate Walcott (RID) 22.29; 5. Camden Coleman (UNI) 22.33; 6. Basile Buckner (RI) 22.58; 7. Caleb Logan (PINC) 22.65; 8. Rahveon Valentine (LW) 22.93; 9. Demontae Martin (CHES) 23.17.
400-meter dash
1. Ben Friesen (PHCC) 48.65; 2. Kahlil Wassell (NB) 49.43; 3. Caleb Logan (PINC) 50.2; 4. Ben Buresh (KW) 50.59; 5. Dillon Howard (CUMB) 50.91; 6. Michael Mays (LEO) 51.04; 7. Keegan Anderson (MORR) 51.23; 8. Joey Lopez (TUS) 51.35; 9. Brant McGill (FAIR) 52.26.
800-meter run
1. Riley Wells (RC) 1:52.84; 2. Brandon Schnitker (NASH) 1:53.53; 3. Jacob Bryan (CIW) 1:54.69; 4. Jason Yaccino (EWC) 1:56.56; 5. Gary Cates (DCM) 1:56.98; 6. Ian Hussung (ORE) 1:57.18; 7. Jason Landon (CARL) 1:57.35; 8. Koby Brackemeyer (MORR) 1:57.56; 9. Joseph Stone (NEW) 1:57.93.
1,600-meter run
1. Tanner Chada (HBR) 4:18.35; 2. Eli Ten Eyck (PITT) 4:19.01; 3. Logan Hall (ALAH) 4:19.48; 4. Jacob Bryan (CIW) 4:23.58; 5. Wyatt McIntyre (ATH) 4:24.13; 6. Chris Ahlers (SNCC) 4:24.36; 7. Justin Phillips (SJ-O) 4:24.64; 8. Tyler Palsey (SHEL) 4:26.05; 9. Ethan Morrow (AMC) 4:26.19.
PBL preliminary results -- Kody Harrison, 4:47.45.
3,200-meter run
1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 9:13.74; 2. Tanner Chada (HBR) 9:16.28; 3. Wyatt McIntyre (ATH) 9:29.57; 4. Tyler Palsey (SHEL) 9:33.96; 5. Trey Houmes (HA) 9:36.58; 6. Cory Miller (MEND) 9:38.67; 7. John McNabola (FW PARK) 9:42.07; 8. Jackson Stewart (STT) 9:45.35; 9. Javon Watkins (MAD) 9:50.39.
100-meter hurdles
1. Trey Miller (LEW) 14.8; 2. A.J. Christensen (FORR) 14.94; 3. Connor Artman (CIW) 15.07; 4. Mason Barr (RIDGE) 15.09; 5. Dontez Pittman (MAD) 15.32; 6. Kyle Carver (CW) 15.48; 7. Dakota Stevens (MIL) 15.57; 8. Shamar Adams (DUQ) 15.58; 9. Judd Anderson (FARM) 15.62.
300-meter hurdles
1. Mason Barr (RIDGE) 38.32; 2. A.J. Christensen (FORR) 39.1; 3. Hayden Golemon (ELM) 39.17; 4. Connor Artman (CIW) 39.25; 5. Riley Baker (SJ-O) 39.36; 6. Mike Neeld (AMC) 39.43; 7. Hunter Lee (WAT) 39.74; 8. Judd Anderson (FARM) 39.83; 9. Dontez Pittman (MAD) 40.7.
4x100 relay
1. Rushville-Industry, 43.28; 2. Decatur St. Teresa, 43.58; 3. Aledo Mercer County, 43.59; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 43.81; 5. Lena-Winslow, 43.83; 6. New Berlin, 43.92; 7. Liberty, 44.13; 8. Newton, 44.24.
4x200 relay
1. Ridgeview, 1:28.9; 2. Rockford Christian, 1:29.5; 3. Aledo Mercer County, 1:29.58; 4. Rushville-Industry, 1:29.87; 5. Bismarck-Henning, 1:30.2; 6. Kankakee McNamara, 1:30.59; 7. Madison, 1:31.16; 8. Liberty, 1:31.89; 9. Lena-Winslow, 1:32.32.
4x400 relay
1. Rockford Christian, 3:22.41; 2. Carthage Illini West, 3:22.85; 3. Pleasant Plains, 3:24.49; 4. Toledo Cumberland, 3:25.1; 5. Warrensburg-Latham, 3:25.32; 6. Pana, 3:25.91; 7. Nashville, 3:28.66; 8. Tuscola, 3:29.32; 9. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 3:29.56.
4x800 relay
1. Carthage Illini West, 8:03.91; 2. Aledo Mercer County, 8:11.31; 3. Tremont, 8:11.59; 4. Pleasant Plains, 8:12.12; 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 8:13.34; 6. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 8:14.04; 7. Seneca, 8:16.02; 8. Elmwood, 8:16.21; 9. Niles Northridge Prep, 8:16.98.
High jump
1. Nathan Kiger (PAL) 6-7; 2. Caleb Vogel (DUQ) 6-6; 3. Jace Norman (CIW) 6-6; 4. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 6-5; 5. Tristen Tewes (PP) 6-5; 6. Cameron Getz (MER) 6-4; 7. Devin Yocum (BPC) 6-4; 8. Vidal Cargo (LEO) 6-1; 9. Kobe Wells (ALAH) 6-1.
GCMS preliminary results -- Nick Schultz, 6-2.
Long jump
1. Connor Artman (CIW) 23-5; 2. Jordan Rowell (IC) 22-9 1/4; 3. Ben Buresh (WETH) 22-2; 4. Ben Friesen (PHCC) 22-0; 5. Brady Webb (FORR) 21-10 3/4; 6. Luca Gualdoni (JC) 21-9 1/4; 7. James Gwartney (PITT) 21-8; 8. Mitchel Morrow (BR) 21-8 1/2; 9. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 21-6 1/2.
GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 21-2; Nick Schultz, 20-6 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Mason Wright (FORR) 47-0; 2. Michael Hill (IB) 45-7; 3. Jarod Meents (CLIF) 44-9 3/4; 4. Jason Duncan (STT) 44-4 1/4; 5. Jaylon Bester (BAC) 44-2 1/4; 6. Giovanni Hollingsworth (OGDEN) 43-8 1/2; 7. Ramsey Hunt (SHILOH) 43-3; 8. Jacob Donaldson (RIDGE) 42-8 1/2; 9. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 42-5 3/4.
GCMS finals results -- 12. Caleb Bleich, 42-0 3/4.
GCMS preliminary results -- Nick Schultz, 42-5 3/4; Caleb Bleich, 42-0 3/4.
Shot put
1. Nick Olson (FC) 55-9; 2. Andy Bird (WAR) 55-6; 3. Jackson Harkness (ELMW) 53-4 1/2; 4. Hunter Woodard (TUS) 52-9 1/2; 5. Brady Moore (STT) 52-8; 6. Dalton Jones (HAV) 51-7 1/2; 7. Jackson Sheckler (IB) 51-4 1/4; 8. Kyle McLuckie (FUL) 50-10 1/4; 9. Ethan Jenkins (EPG) 50-8 1/4.
Discus
1. Ty Kinkelaar (ESA) 164-6; 2. Devin Jones (DUQ) 163-7; 3. Jackson Harkness (ELM) 162-2; 4. Alex Lamont (LER) 157-2; 5. Nick Olson (FC) 155-7; 6. Nate Brown (ALT) 153-10; 7. Andy Bird (WAR) 149-6; 8. Jackson Scheckler (IB) 147-4; 9. Daniel Card (CARL) 147-4.
Pole vault
1. Cameron Witts (WILL) 14-9; 2. Curtis Gordon (VAN) 14-6; 3. Andrew Glynn (STAU) 14-0; 4. Andrew McWhorter (TEUT) 13-9; 5. Thomas McGinnis (PC) 13-9; 6. Tyler Draine (SEN) 13-9; 7. Josiah Lemay (TUS) 13-6; 8. Zane Steele (VAN) 13-6; 9. Cole Sumner (LAWR) 13-3.
GCMS preliminary results -- Isaac Brucker, 12-6.
PBL preliminary results -- Garrett Bachtold, 11-6.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.