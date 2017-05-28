GCMS's Schultz, Bleich earn medals in jumping events at IHSA Class 1A boys track and field state meet

CHARLESTON -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nick Schultz and Caleb Bleich each qualified for the finals of the IHSA Class 1A boys track and field state meet in the triple jump.

Schultz qualified with a preliminary leap of 42-5 3/4 on Thursday while Bleich leapt at a length of 42-0 3/4. Schultz also qualified for the finals in the high jump with a leap of 6-2 while Bleich qualified in the long jump with a leap of 21-2.

In the finals, Schultz finished with a fourth-place medal in the high jump with a leap of 6-5, Bleich finished with a ninth-place medal in the long jump with a leap of 21-6 1/2.

In the triple jump, Schultz took home a ninth-place medal with a leap of 42-5 3/4 while Bleich finished 12th with leap of 42-0 3/4.

More coverage to come courtesy of Daniel L. Chamness.

IHSA CLASS 1A STATE MEET

Team scores

1. Carthage Illini West, 61; 2. Ridgeview, 34; 3. Forreston, 31; 4. Decatur St. Teresa, 28; 4. New Berlin, 28; 4. Rockford Christian, 28; 4. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 28; 8. Aledo Mercer County, 27; 9. Elmwood, 23; 10. Bismarck-Henning, 22; 11. Rushville-Industry, 20; 12. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 18.5; 13. DuQuoin, 18; 13. Hinckley-Big Rock, 18; 13. Pleasant Plains, 18; 13. Pleasant Plains, 18; 16. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 16; 17. Flanagan-Cornell, 15; 17. Pinckneyville, 15; 19. Glasford Illini Bluffs, 13; 19. Kewanee Wethersfield, 13; 19. Tuscola, 13; 22. Athens, 12; 22. Warrensburg-Latham, 12; 24. Nashville, 11; 24. Pittsfield, 11; 24. Toledo Cumberland, 11; 24. Warsaw, 11; 28. Effingham St. Anthony, 10; 28. Lewistown, 10; 28. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 10; 28. Madison, 10; 28. Palestine, 10; 29. Vandalia, 10; 28. Williamsville, 10; 35. Belleville Althoff Catholic, 8; 35. Elmhurst IC Catholic, 8; 35. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8; 35. Lena-Winslow, 8; 35. Shelbyville, 8; 35. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8; 41. Clifton Central, 7; 41. Seneca, 7; 41. Staunton, 7; 41. Tremont, 7; 45. Elgin Westminster Christian, 6; 45. Kankakee McNamara, 6; 45. LeRoy, 6; 45. Teutopolis, 6; 49. Chicago Leo, 5.5; 50. Hoopeston Area, 5; 50. Liberty, 5; 50. Morrison, 5; 50. Peoria Christian, 5; 50. Urbana University, 5; 55. Altamont, 4; 55. Carlinville, 4; 55. Casey-Westfield, 4; 55. Chicago Ogden International, 4; 55. Havana, 4; 55. Johnston City, 4; 55. Macon Meridian, 4; 55. Mendon Unity, 4; 55. Oregon, 4; 55. Pana, 4; 65. Bushnell-Prairie City, 3; 65. Chicago F.W. Parker, 3; 65. Farmington, 3; 65. Hume Shiloh, 3; 65. Milford, 3; 65. Newton, 3; 65. Watseka, 3; 72. Blue Ridge, 2; 72. Fulton, 2; 74. Chester, 1; 74. El Paso-Gridley, 1; 74. Fairfield, 1; 74. Lawrenceville, 1; 74. Niles Northridge Prep, 1; 74. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 1.

100-meter dash

1. Easton Bianchi (SNCC) 10.86; 2. Kahlil (NB) 10.93; 3. Jason Duncan (STT) 10.99; 4. Diondre Lewis (WL) 11.06; 5. Caleb Logan (PINC) 11.08; 6. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 11.09; 7. Jaylon Bester (BAC) 11.1; 8. Ariz Andrew (MCN) 11.11; 9. Dionte Lewis (WL) 11.19.

200-meter dash

1. Easton Bianchi (SNCC) 21.78; 2. Kahlil Wassell (NB) 22.15; 3. Blake Reifsteck (BH) 22.21; 4. Tate Walcott (RID) 22.29; 5. Camden Coleman (UNI) 22.33; 6. Basile Buckner (RI) 22.58; 7. Caleb Logan (PINC) 22.65; 8. Rahveon Valentine (LW) 22.93; 9. Demontae Martin (CHES) 23.17.

400-meter dash

1. Ben Friesen (PHCC) 48.65; 2. Kahlil Wassell (NB) 49.43; 3. Caleb Logan (PINC) 50.2; 4. Ben Buresh (KW) 50.59; 5. Dillon Howard (CUMB) 50.91; 6. Michael Mays (LEO) 51.04; 7. Keegan Anderson (MORR) 51.23; 8. Joey Lopez (TUS) 51.35; 9. Brant McGill (FAIR) 52.26.

800-meter run

1. Riley Wells (RC) 1:52.84; 2. Brandon Schnitker (NASH) 1:53.53; 3. Jacob Bryan (CIW) 1:54.69; 4. Jason Yaccino (EWC) 1:56.56; 5. Gary Cates (DCM) 1:56.98; 6. Ian Hussung (ORE) 1:57.18; 7. Jason Landon (CARL) 1:57.35; 8. Koby Brackemeyer (MORR) 1:57.56; 9. Joseph Stone (NEW) 1:57.93.

1,600-meter run

1. Tanner Chada (HBR) 4:18.35; 2. Eli Ten Eyck (PITT) 4:19.01; 3. Logan Hall (ALAH) 4:19.48; 4. Jacob Bryan (CIW) 4:23.58; 5. Wyatt McIntyre (ATH) 4:24.13; 6. Chris Ahlers (SNCC) 4:24.36; 7. Justin Phillips (SJ-O) 4:24.64; 8. Tyler Palsey (SHEL) 4:26.05; 9. Ethan Morrow (AMC) 4:26.19.

PBL preliminary results -- Kody Harrison, 4:47.45.

3,200-meter run

1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 9:13.74; 2. Tanner Chada (HBR) 9:16.28; 3. Wyatt McIntyre (ATH) 9:29.57; 4. Tyler Palsey (SHEL) 9:33.96; 5. Trey Houmes (HA) 9:36.58; 6. Cory Miller (MEND) 9:38.67; 7. John McNabola (FW PARK) 9:42.07; 8. Jackson Stewart (STT) 9:45.35; 9. Javon Watkins (MAD) 9:50.39.

100-meter hurdles

1. Trey Miller (LEW) 14.8; 2. A.J. Christensen (FORR) 14.94; 3. Connor Artman (CIW) 15.07; 4. Mason Barr (RIDGE) 15.09; 5. Dontez Pittman (MAD) 15.32; 6. Kyle Carver (CW) 15.48; 7. Dakota Stevens (MIL) 15.57; 8. Shamar Adams (DUQ) 15.58; 9. Judd Anderson (FARM) 15.62.

300-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RIDGE) 38.32; 2. A.J. Christensen (FORR) 39.1; 3. Hayden Golemon (ELM) 39.17; 4. Connor Artman (CIW) 39.25; 5. Riley Baker (SJ-O) 39.36; 6. Mike Neeld (AMC) 39.43; 7. Hunter Lee (WAT) 39.74; 8. Judd Anderson (FARM) 39.83; 9. Dontez Pittman (MAD) 40.7.

4x100 relay

1. Rushville-Industry, 43.28; 2. Decatur St. Teresa, 43.58; 3. Aledo Mercer County, 43.59; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 43.81; 5. Lena-Winslow, 43.83; 6. New Berlin, 43.92; 7. Liberty, 44.13; 8. Newton, 44.24.

4x200 relay

1. Ridgeview, 1:28.9; 2. Rockford Christian, 1:29.5; 3. Aledo Mercer County, 1:29.58; 4. Rushville-Industry, 1:29.87; 5. Bismarck-Henning, 1:30.2; 6. Kankakee McNamara, 1:30.59; 7. Madison, 1:31.16; 8. Liberty, 1:31.89; 9. Lena-Winslow, 1:32.32.

4x400 relay

1. Rockford Christian, 3:22.41; 2. Carthage Illini West, 3:22.85; 3. Pleasant Plains, 3:24.49; 4. Toledo Cumberland, 3:25.1; 5. Warrensburg-Latham, 3:25.32; 6. Pana, 3:25.91; 7. Nashville, 3:28.66; 8. Tuscola, 3:29.32; 9. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 3:29.56.

4x800 relay

1. Carthage Illini West, 8:03.91; 2. Aledo Mercer County, 8:11.31; 3. Tremont, 8:11.59; 4. Pleasant Plains, 8:12.12; 5. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 8:13.34; 6. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 8:14.04; 7. Seneca, 8:16.02; 8. Elmwood, 8:16.21; 9. Niles Northridge Prep, 8:16.98.

High jump

1. Nathan Kiger (PAL) 6-7; 2. Caleb Vogel (DUQ) 6-6; 3. Jace Norman (CIW) 6-6; 4. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 6-5; 5. Tristen Tewes (PP) 6-5; 6. Cameron Getz (MER) 6-4; 7. Devin Yocum (BPC) 6-4; 8. Vidal Cargo (LEO) 6-1; 9. Kobe Wells (ALAH) 6-1.

GCMS preliminary results -- Nick Schultz, 6-2.

Long jump

1. Connor Artman (CIW) 23-5; 2. Jordan Rowell (IC) 22-9 1/4; 3. Ben Buresh (WETH) 22-2; 4. Ben Friesen (PHCC) 22-0; 5. Brady Webb (FORR) 21-10 3/4; 6. Luca Gualdoni (JC) 21-9 1/4; 7. James Gwartney (PITT) 21-8; 8. Mitchel Morrow (BR) 21-8 1/2; 9. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 21-6 1/2.

GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 21-2; Nick Schultz, 20-6 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Mason Wright (FORR) 47-0; 2. Michael Hill (IB) 45-7; 3. Jarod Meents (CLIF) 44-9 3/4; 4. Jason Duncan (STT) 44-4 1/4; 5. Jaylon Bester (BAC) 44-2 1/4; 6. Giovanni Hollingsworth (OGDEN) 43-8 1/2; 7. Ramsey Hunt (SHILOH) 43-3; 8. Jacob Donaldson (RIDGE) 42-8 1/2; 9. Nick Schultz (GCMS) 42-5 3/4.

GCMS finals results -- 12. Caleb Bleich, 42-0 3/4.

GCMS preliminary results -- Nick Schultz, 42-5 3/4; Caleb Bleich, 42-0 3/4.

Shot put

1. Nick Olson (FC) 55-9; 2. Andy Bird (WAR) 55-6; 3. Jackson Harkness (ELMW) 53-4 1/2; 4. Hunter Woodard (TUS) 52-9 1/2; 5. Brady Moore (STT) 52-8; 6. Dalton Jones (HAV) 51-7 1/2; 7. Jackson Sheckler (IB) 51-4 1/4; 8. Kyle McLuckie (FUL) 50-10 1/4; 9. Ethan Jenkins (EPG) 50-8 1/4.

Discus

1. Ty Kinkelaar (ESA) 164-6; 2. Devin Jones (DUQ) 163-7; 3. Jackson Harkness (ELM) 162-2; 4. Alex Lamont (LER) 157-2; 5. Nick Olson (FC) 155-7; 6. Nate Brown (ALT) 153-10; 7. Andy Bird (WAR) 149-6; 8. Jackson Scheckler (IB) 147-4; 9. Daniel Card (CARL) 147-4.

Pole vault

1. Cameron Witts (WILL) 14-9; 2. Curtis Gordon (VAN) 14-6; 3. Andrew Glynn (STAU) 14-0; 4. Andrew McWhorter (TEUT) 13-9; 5. Thomas McGinnis (PC) 13-9; 6. Tyler Draine (SEN) 13-9; 7. Josiah Lemay (TUS) 13-6; 8. Zane Steele (VAN) 13-6; 9. Cole Sumner (LAWR) 13-3.

GCMS preliminary results -- Isaac Brucker, 12-6.

PBL preliminary results -- Garrett Bachtold, 11-6.