Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Track and Field

PBL High School girls track and field athletes receive team awards

Sun, 06/04/2017 - 11:05am | The Ford County Record
Panther Award: Gracie Smith 
Senior Award: Shannon Carlson 
Best Jumper: Ariana Gentzler 
Best Sprinter: Kaitlyn Crabb
Best Distance: Evie Ellis
Best Thrower: Kaitlyn Riffle
Overall MVP: Emily Graves  

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments