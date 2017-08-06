PBL High School boys track and field athletes receive team awards

PAXTON -- Kody Harrison and Garrett Bachtold were recognized for their qualification for the IHSA Class 1A state meet at the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team's awards night last Wednesday at Monical's Pizza in Paxton.
Bachtold was also recognized for his school record in the pole vault at 13-0.
