PBL's Jonathan Muller competes in USATF Junior Olympic qualifier

BOURBONNAIS -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior-to-be Jonathan Muller competed last weekend at the United States of America Track and Field Junior Olympic qualifier in Bourbonnais.
Muller won the ages 17-18 Division Men's Long Jump event with a leap of 22-10. The field of 33 jumpers included, according to PBL High School boys track and field head coach Dustin Franckey, all-state jumpers from Classes 2A and 3A.
