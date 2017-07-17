PBL graduate Aleeka Gentzler named to all-academic team

MONMOUTH -- Aleeka Gentzler, a sophomore-to-be girls track and field athlete at Monmouth College, was named to the Midwest Conference All-Academic team for the 2016-17 academic year.

Gentzler, an education major who graduated from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in 2016, was one of more than 100 Monmouth College student-athletes

representing 20 sports and 20 majors earned 150 selections on the all-academic team.

The Midwest Conference awarded Academic All-Conference status to student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of at least 3.33 during the just concluded academic year. All student-athletes who earned varsity letters, regardless of class year, are eligible for the award.