PBL senior-to-be Jonathan Muller competes in USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Jonathan Muller, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior-to be, competed in the United States of America Track and Field Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships last weekend.

Muller finished 34th out of 63 participants in the men's long jump age 17-18 division with a leap of 21-6. Jakobe' Ford of Spokane Speed Academy finished first with a leap of 24-6 1/4.

Muller qualified for the national tournament after competing in the USATF Region 7 Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships on July 9 in DeKalb. He finished fourth in a 13-jumper final round with a leap of 6.65 meters.

In the USATF Junior Olympic qualifier last June in Bourbonnais, Muller won the 33-jumper event with a leap of 22-10.