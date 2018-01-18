PBL's Olivia Frichtl to continue track and field career at Illinois College

PAXTON -- This spring, Olivia Frichtl will go into her senior season with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field team.

Frichtl already has left a mark on PBL's track and field program, as she holds the school record for fastest time in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdle events.

"I think I've done OK, but I'm really excited for this coming season," Frichtl said. "I hope I can keep performing at a high level and do well."

After the spring season, Frichtl will continue her track and field career at Illinois College. She signed her letter of intent on Thursday to join the NCAA Division III college in Jacksonville.

"I'm excited. I'm sure I will (miss PBL), but I'm ready to go," Frichtl said.

Frichtl visited two colleges. She visited Greenville, another NCAA Division III school, before making her visit to Illinois College.

"I just really liked the campus and the track team. I just really liked the vibe that I got. It's not too big or too small. I just really liked it."

Frichtl has been running track and field since sixth grade.

During her eighth-grade season, she won the IESA Class AA sectional championship in the 100-meter hurdles event at Watseka en route to a second consecutive state meet appearance.

During her junior senior season in 2016, Frichtl competed at the News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet. She competed in the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet during her senior season in the spring of 2017.

"The hurdles are a lot of fun. It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun," Frichtl said.

Academically, Frichtl plans on majoring in psychology.

"I like that a lot," Frichtl said. "I'm really interested in that and am really excited to learn more about it."