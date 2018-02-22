PBL's Garrett Bachtold breaks record in pole vault at Armory Meet

CHAMPAIGN -- Garrett Bachtold broke the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School record in the pole vault at Wednesday's Armory Meet.

Bachtold broke his own record of 13-0 with a vault of 14-6 on Wednesday, good enough for first place in the Armory Meet.

Jonathan Muller finished first in the long jump with a leap of 19-11 1/2 while T.J. Jones finished second with a jump of 18-2 and Kris Hewerdine placed seventh with a leap of 16-3 1/2.

Muller also finished second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.29 seconds while Jones finished fourth with a time of 7.61 seconds. Curtis Phillips and Zane Inman finished 15th and 17th, respectively, with times of 8.5 seconds and 9.16 seconds.

Zak Babcock finished third in the shot put with a throw of 42-5 while Andy Forbes placed sixth with a hurl of 38-1, followed by teammates Keegan Lantz (ninth place, 34-7), Dane Polson (12th, 33-3), Luke Cowan (14th, 32-9) and Colin Wieneke (17th, 27-9 1/4).

Kris Hewerdine finished third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.75 seconds.

Riley Cuppernell finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.04 seconds while Nathan Kottke finished 15th with a time of 1:07.99.

Jordan Giese finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.75, followed by teammates Brady Barfield (12th place, 2:27.02), Ashton Goss (19th, 2:39.05), Levi Garrett (22nd, 2:43.09), Adam mcMullin (23rd, 2:44.12) and Liam McMullin (26th, 2:55.99).

Alec St. Julien finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:09.63 while Nik Schnabel finished 10th with a time of 5:17.16 and Kyle Price finished 18th with a time of 5:50.5.

The PBL boys 4x200 relay B team finished fifth with a time of 1:51.42.

On the girls' side, Katelyn Crabb finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.08 seconds while Olivia Frichtl finished third with a time of 10.67 seconds.

Alexis Johnson finished first in the long jump with a leap of 14-9 while Katelyn Crabb finished second with a leap of 14-8 and Ariana Gentzler finished 10th with a leap of 12-11 1/2.

Emily Graves finished second in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.

Olivia Frichtl finished fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.83 seconds while Katelyn Crabb finished sixth with a time of 8:83 seconds.

Ariana Gentzler finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-6 and second in the triple jump with a leap of 27-9 1/2.

Evie Ellis finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:10.52 while Katie Harms finished 16th with a time of 7:06.67.

Gracie Smith finished 12th with a time of 1:13.52 in the 400-meter dash while Alyssa Hofer finished 13th with a time of 1:14.36 and Yami Domingo finished 17th with a time of 1:32.64.

Emma Stocking finished 14th in the shot put with a throw of 25-4 1/2 while Kalli Goudy finished 18th with a hurl of 20-8 1/2 and Savanna Davis finished 19th with a throw of 19-11.

Marissa Arnette finished 19th with a time of 2:58.14 in the 800-meter run while Olivia Wilson finished 21st with a time of 3:23.37.

The PBL girls' 4x200 relay A team finished eighth with a time of 2:06.6 while the B team finished ninth with a time of 2:12.15.

UI ARMORY MEET

At Champaign

BOYS

60-meter dash

1. Dawson Kaiser (Unity) 7.05; 2. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 7.29; 3. Steven Migut (Unity) 7.33; 4. T.J. Jones (PBL) 7.61; Dwight Colvin (St. Joseph-Ogden) 7.64.

PBL results -- 15. Curtis Phillips, 8.5; 17. Zane Inman, 9.16.

400-meter dash

1. Bobby Kapolnek (St. Thomas More) 52.09; 2. John Hill (Tuscola) 54.15; 3. Steven Migut (Unity) 55.08; 4. Riley Cuppernell (PBL) 56.04; 5. Nicolas Ramkumar (Uni High) 57.53.

PBL results -- 15. Nathan Kottke, 1:07.99.

800-meter run

1. Alex Dolcos (Uni High) 2:06.12; 2. Nicolas Ramkumar (Uni High) 2:07.88; 3. Jack Aubry (St. Thomas More) 2:10.43; 4. Braden Pridemore (St. Joseph-Ogden) 2:11.66; 5. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:11.75.

PBL results -- 12. Brady Barfield, 2:27.02; 19. Ashton Goss, 2:39.05; 22. Levi Garrett, 2:43.09; 23. Adam McMullin, 2:44.12; 26. Liam McMullin, 2:55.99.

1,600-meter run

1. Cameron Woodard (Unity) 4:40.95; 2. Aryan Lalwani (Uni High) 4:51.73; 3. Jarrett Cox (Unity) 4:58.41; 4. Connor O'Donnoll (Unity) 5:08.07; 5. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 5:09.63.

PBL results -- 10. Nik Schnabel, 5:17.16; 18. Kyle Price, 5:50.5.

60-meter hurdles

1. Blessing Ononiyi (Uni High) 9.62; 2. Hanson Rieches (St. Joseph-Ogden) 9.77; 3. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 10.75; 4. John Acklin (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10.83; 5. Joel Branson (St. Joseph-Ogden) 11.47.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:38.5; 2. Unity, 1:38.8; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:44.05; 4. Uni High, 1:45.28; 5. PBL B, 1:51.42.

High jump

1. Matty Tang (Uni High) 4-8; 2. Cedric Swearingen (Uni High) 4-6; 3. Ethan Simpson (Uni High) 4-2.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 19-11 1/2; 2. T.J. Jones (PBL) 18-2; 3. Curtis Althaus (Uni High) 17-5 1/2; 4. J.J. Wells (Tuscola) 16-7 1/2; 5. Matthew Griffith (Tuscola) 16-6 1/2.

PBL results -- 7. Kris Hewerdine, 16-3 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Levi Williams (Unity) 38-11; 2. Othniel Carr (Uni High) 31-5 1/2; 3. Silas Jones (Uni High) 28-4 1/2.

Shot put

1. Hunter Woodard (Tuscola) 54-2 1/2; 2. C.J. Picazo (Tuscola) 44-5; 3. Zak Babcock (PBL) 42-5; 4. Hayden Knott (St. Joseph-Ogden) 41-6; 5. Josh Dyer (Tuscola) 38-9 1/2; 6. Andy Forbes (PBL) 38-1.

PBL results -- 9. Keegan Lantz, 34-7; 12. Dane Polson, 33-3; 14. Luke Cowan, 32-9; 17. Colin Wieneke, 27-9 1/4.

Pole vault

1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 14-6; 2. Nolan Peacock (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10-6; 3. Gage Russell (Tuscola) 9-6; 4. Jarrett Stevenson (St. Joseph-Ogden) 8-0.

GIRLS

60-meter dash

1. Abbey Mizer (St. Joseph-Ogden) 8.46; 2. Leah Bodine (St. Thomas More) 8.64; 3. Sophie James (Tuscola) 8.68; 4. Reagan Crippen (St. Joseph-Ogden) 8.81; 5. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 8.83; 6. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 8.83.

400-meter dash

1. Arielle Summitt (Uni High) 1:01.15; 2. Marguerite Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 1:02.39; 3. Hailey Birt (St. Joseph-Ogden) 1:05.37; 4. Brynn Tabeling (Tuscola) 1:06.86; 5. Anna Tranel (St. Joseph-Ogden) 1:09.68.

PBL results -- 12. Gracie Smith, 1:13.52; 13. Alyssa Hofer, 1:14.36; 17. Yami Domingo, 1:32.64.

800-meter run

1. Arielle Summitt (Uni High) 2:18.68; 2. Fran Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 2:28.43; 3. Faith Houston (St. Joseph-Ogden) 2:29.99; 4. Hannah Rajlich (St. Joseph-Ogden) 2:32.03; 5. Audrey Hancock (Unity) 2:32.56.

PBL results -- 19. Marissa Arnette, 2:58.14; 21. Olivia Wilson, 3:23.37.

1,600-meter run

1. Caroline Bachert (Unity) 5:37.18; 2. Audrey Hancock (Unity) 5:42.93; 3. Kylie Decker (Unity) 5:47.53; 4. Evelyn Atkins (Unity) 5:48.4; 5. Natalie King (Unity) 6:07.13.

PBL results -- 6. Evie Ellis, 6:10.52; 16. Katie Harms, 7:06.67.

60-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 10.08; 2. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 10.58; 3. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 10.67; 4. Briannia Thull (Tuscola) 11.01; 5. Anna Eisenmenger (Unity) 11.3.

4x200 relay

1. St. Thomas More A, 1:54.73; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden A, 1:56.62; 3. St. Thomas More B, 1:59.08; 4. Tuscola A, 1:59.25; 5. Unity B, 2:03.02.

PBL results -- 8. A, 2:06.6; 9. B, 2:12.15.

High jump

1. Lucy Lux-Rulon (St. Thomas More) 5-5; 2. Lily Glanzer (Unity) 4-10; 3. NaKaya Hughes (St. Thomas More) 4-10; 4. Haley Griebat (St. Joseph-Ogden), 4-8; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-6.

Long jump

1. Alexis Johnson (PBL) 14-9; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 14-8; 3. Raegan Crippen (St. Joseph-Ogden) 14-6; 4. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 14-3; 5. Tatum DeVriese (St. Thomas More) 13-11 1/2.

PBL results -- 10. Ariana Gentzler, 12-11 1/2.

Triple jump

1. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 30-9 1/2; 2. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 27-9 1/2.

Shot put

1. Cassie Russo (Tuscola) 35-11 1/2; 2. Ellen Brown (Tuscola) 32-1 3. Aly Bagwell (Unity) 29-7; 4. Karli Dean (Tuscola) 29-2 1/2; 5. Ashton Smith (Tuscola) 29-2.

PBL results -- 14. Emma Stocking, 25-4 1/2; 18. Kalli Goudy, 20-8 1/2; 19. Savanna Davis, 19-1.

Pole vault

1. Taylor Millsap (Unity) 11-6; 2. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-0.