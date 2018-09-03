PBL track athletes Katelyn Crabb, Jonathan Muller earn first-place finishes at Armory Meet

CHAMPAIGN -- Katelyn Crabb of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls track and field team finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.31 seconds at Wednesday's Armory Meet.

Mackenzie Bruns finished first in the high jump with a leap of 4-8 while Ariana Gentzler placed third in the high jump with a jump of 4-4.

In the triple jump, Katelyn Crabb finished second with a leap of 31-3 while Ariana Gentzler placed third with a jump of 30-6 and Alexis Johnson finished fifth with a leap of 28-5 1/2.

Emily Graves finished second in the pole vault with a height of 9-4.

In the 200-meter dash, Olivia Frichtl finished third with a time of 28.94 while Alexis Johnson placed seventh with a time of 29.74 and Cheyanne Ratcliff (32.49) and Faith Johnson (35.87) finished 16th and 20th, respectively.

Alexis Johnson finished third in the long jump with a leap of 14-8 while Katelyn Crabb placed fourth with a jump of 14-4 1/2 and Ariana Gentzler (13-10) and Mackenzie Bruns (13-1 1/2) finished sixth and ninth, respectively.

In the 60-meter dash, Hannah Schwarz finished fourth with a time of 8.59 seconds while Gracie Bradshaw (9.66) and Kylie Piatt (9.89) finished 17th and 18th, respectively.

In the 800-meter run, Marissa Arnette finished eighth with a time of 2:59.86 while Katie Harms finished 12th with a time of 3:15.67 and Olivia Wilson (3:31.31) and Yami Domingo (3:35.58) placed 17th and 18th, respectively.

The Panthers' 4x400 relay team finished sixth with a time of 4:59.85. Their 4x800 relay team placed sixth with a time of 13:07.53.

Emma Stocking finished 15th in the shot put with a throw of 25-8 while Savanna Davis placed 21st with a hurl of 19-1 1/2.

On the boys' side, Jonathan Muller finished first in the long jump with a leap of 20-1.

Muller also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.95 seconds while T.J. Jones placed fifth with a time of 24.55 seconds and Drew Riggleman (27.23) and Zane Inman (30.49) finished 16th and 22nd, respectively.

In the triple jump, T.J. Jones finished second with a leap of 36-10 1/2.

The Panthers' 4x400 relay finished second with a time of 3:43.81 while their 4x800 relay team placed third with a time of 9:09.07.

Jake Rich finished third in the shot put with a throw of 43-7 while Zak Babcock placed fourth with a hurl of 43-4, followed by teammates Brandon Scott (eighth, 38-1 1/2), Luke Cowan (ninth, 37-5), Keegan Lantz (10th, 36-9), Dane Polson (13th, 35-9 1/4), Colin Wieneke (17th, 31-6) and Luke Waterson (19th, 26-3).

In the 800-meter run, Brady Barfield finished fourth with a time of 2:22.83 while Trevor Morse finished 11th with a time of 2:27.29, Seth Daniels placed 14th with a time of 2:29.85 and Kyle Price (2:34.22), Ashton Goss (2:36.17) and Adam McMullin (2:42.74) finished 18th, 20th and 23rd, respectively, followed by teammates Liam McMullin (27th, 2:54.26), Nathan Kottke (29th, 3:00.77) and Patrick Griffin (30th, 3:09.56).

In the 60-meter hurdles, Kris Hewerdine finished fourth with a time of 10.66 seconds while Curtis Phillips placed fifth with a time of 11.07 seconds.

In the high jump, Brett Giese placed fourth with a leap of 5-0.

Drew Diesburg finished sixth in the pole vault with a height of 8-4.

In the 60-meter dash, Zac Jayne finished ninth with a time of 8.04 seconds while Cody Winter placed 10th with a time of 8.08 seconds and Connor Beland (8.31), Clayton Skinner (8.46) and Cody Sample (9.21) finished 13th, 15th and 19th, respectively.

ARMORY MEET

At Champaign

BOYS

60-meter dash

1. Dawson Kaiser (Unity) 7.09; 2. Brady Buss (St. Joseph-Ogden) 7.54; 3. Matthew Cantu (Tuscola) 7.66; 4. Ben Dixon (Tuscola) 7.72; 5. Mitchell Thompsen (St. Joseph-Ogden) 8.0.

PBL results -- 9. Zac Jayne, 8.04; 10. Cody Winter, 8.08; 13. Connor Beland, 8.31; T15. Clayton Skinner, 8.46; 19. Cody Sample, 9.21.

200-meter dash

1. Steven Migut (Unity) 23.32; 2. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 23.95; 3. Jackson Schweighart (Unity) 24.07; 4. Lane Gaskin (St. Joseph-Ogden) 24.31; 5. T.J. Jones (PBL) 24.55.

PBL results -- 16. Drew Riggleman, 27.23; 22. Zane Inman, 30.49.

800-meter run

1. Ian Clapper (St. Thomas More) 2:14.27; 2. Jarrett Cox (Unity) 2:15.79; 3. Brady Barfield (PBL) 2:22.83; 5. Brian Zilles (Uni High) 2:23.94.

PBL results -- 11. Trevor Morse, 2:27.29; 14. Seth Daniels, 2:29.85; 18. Kyle Price, 2:34.22; 20. Ashton Goss, 2:36.17; 23. Adam McMullin, 2:42.74; 27. Liam McMullin, 2:54.26; 29. Nathan Kottke, 3:00.77; 30. Patrick Griffin, 3:09.56.

3,200-meter run

1. Wyatt Wolfersberger (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10:15; 2. Aryan Lalwani (Uni High) 10:16.55; 3. Cameron Woodard (Unity) 10:17.61; 4. Henry Kraatz (Uni High) 10:33.16; 5. Matty Tang (Uni High) 11:07.29.

60-meter hurdles

1. Blessing Omoniyi (Uni High) 9.71; 2. Jake Kibler (Tuscola) 9.98; 3. Hanson Rieches (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10.53; 4. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 10.66; 5. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 11.07.

4x400 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:40.13; 2. PBL, 3:43.81; 3. Tuscola, 3:44.01; 4. Uni High, 3:54.88; 5. St. Thomas More, 3:55.03.

4x800 relay

1. Uni High A, 8:48.75; 2. St. Thomas More, 8:56.38; 3. PBL, 9:09.07; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 9:24.25; 5. Uni High B, 9:42.53.

High jump

1. Jonathan Decker (Unity) 6-4; 2. Levi Williams (Unity) 6-0; 3. Emery Lux-Rulon (St. Thomas More) 5-2; 4. Brett Giese (PBL) 5-0.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 20-1; 2. Ben Dixon (Tuscola) 17-7; 3. Curtis Althaus (Uni High) 16-7 1/2; 4. John Acklin (St. Joseph-Ogden) 16-6 1/2; 5. Matthew Cantu (Tuscola) 16-5 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Levi Williams (Unity) 38-7; 2. T.J. Jones (PBL) 36-10 1/2; 3. J.J. Wells (Tuscola) 33-1 1/2; 4. John Acklin (St. Joseph-Ogden) 32-2 1/2; 5. Othniel Carr (Uni High) 28-8 1/2.

Shot put

1. Hunter Woodard (Tuscola) 51-10; 2. C.J. Picazo (Tuscola) 44-1; 3. Jake Rich (PBL) 43-7; 4. Zak Babcock (PBL) 43-4; 5. Hayden Knott (St. Joseph-Ogden) 41-4.

PBL results -- 8. Brandon Scott, 38-1 1/2; 9. Luke Cowan, 37-5; 10. Keegan Lantz, 36-9; 13. Dane Polson, 35-9 1/4; 17. Colin Wieneke, 31-6; 19. Luke Waterson, 26-3.

Pole vault

1. Quinn Shannon (Unity) 12-10; 2. Gage Russell (Tuscola) 11-4; 3. Brandon Douglas (Tuscola) 10-10; 4. Nolan Peacock (St. Joseph-Ogden) 10-4; 5. Josh Sexton (St. Joseph-Ogden) 9-4; 6. Drew Diesburg (PBL) 8-4.

GIRLS

60-meter dash

1. Atleigh Hamilton (St. Joseph-Ogden) 8.26; 2. Leah Bodine (St. Thomas More) 8.51; 3. Hailey Birt (St. Joseph-Ogden) 8.51; 4. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 8.59; 5. Danie Kelso (St. Joseph-Ogden) 8.84.

PBL results -- 17. Gracie Bradshaw, 9.66; 18. Kylie Piatt, 9.89.

200-meter dash

1. Abbey Mizer (St. Joseph-Ogden) 28.27; 2. Leah Bodine (St. Thomas More) 28.31; 3. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 28.94; 4. Brynn Tabeling (Tuscola) 29.36; 5. Tatum DeVriese (St. Thomas More) 29.59.

PBL results -- 7. Alexis Johnson, 29.74; 16. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 32.49; 20. Faith Johnson, 35.87.

800-meter run

1. Morgan Saunders (St. Thomas More) 2:37.41; 2. Savannah Day (Unity) 2:39.95; 3. Jillian Plotner (St. Joseph-Ogden) 2:41.13; 4. Maris Wszalek (St. Thomas More) 2:47.85; 5. Emmy Houston (St. Joseph-Ogden) 2:48.42.

PBL results -- 8. Marissa Arnette, 2:59.86; 12. Katie Harms, 3:15.67; 17. Olivia Wilson, 3:31.31; 18. Yami Domingo, 3:35.58.

3,200-meter run

1. Anika Kimme (Uni High) 12:16.92.

60-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 10.31; 2. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 10.38; 3. Briannia Thull (Tuscola) 10.68; 4. Anna Eisenmenger (Unity) 11.08; 5. Laney Cummings (Tuscola) 11.91.

4x400 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:32.7; 2. Unity, 4:35.35; 3. Uni High, 4:38.47; 4. St. Thomas More, 4:45.49; 5. Unity, 4:46.96; 6. PBL, 4:59.85.

4x800 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:08.59; 2. Unity A, 10:08.61; 3. Unity B, 11:04.09; 4. Uni High, 11:10.45; 5. Tuscola, 12:50.31; 6. PBL, 13:07.53.

High jump

1. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 4-8; 1. Lily Glanzer (Unity) 4-8; 3. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-4.

Long jump

1. Maci Kraft (Unity) 15-1 1/2; 2. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 14-11; 3. Alexis Johnson (PBL) 14-8; 4. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 14-4 1/2; 5. Tatum DeVriese (St. Thomas More) 13-10 1/2.

PBL results -- 6. Ariana Gentzler, 13-10; 9. Mackenzie Bruns, 13-1 1/2.

Triple jump

1. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 33-0 1/2; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 31-3; 3. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 30-6; 4. Bridget DeLorenzo (St. Thomas More) 29-6; 5. Alexis Johnson (PBL) 28-5 1/2.

Shot put

1. Cassie Russo (Tuscola) 36-1 1/2; 2. Sarah Chahine (St. Joseph-Ogden) 31-0; 3. Keely McCorkle (St. Joseph-Ogden) 30-11; 4. Aly Bagwell (Unity) 30-4; 5. Maicyn Woodard (Tuscola) 30-1 1/2.

PBL results -- 15. Emma Stocking, 25-8; 21. Savanna Davis, 19-1 1/2.

Shot put

1. Cassie Russo (Tuscola) 36-1 1/2; 2. Sarah Chahine (St. Joseph-Ogden) 31-0; 3. Keely McCorkle (St. Joseph-Ogden) 30-11; 4. Aly Bagwell (Unity) 30-4; 5. Maicyn Woodard (Tuscola) 30-1 1/2.

PBL results -- 15. Emma Stocking, 25-8; 21. Savanna Davis, 19-1 1/2.

Pole vault

1. Taylor Millsap (Unity) 10-10; 2. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-4; 3. Hannah Lemay (Tuscola) 6-4.