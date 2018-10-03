GCMS's Delanie Dykes places first in 400-meter dash at Charleston Indoor Invitational

CHARLESTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field team won the 400-meter dash at Saturday's Charleston Indoor Invitational with a time of 1:01.83.

Dykes also placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.63 while teammate Scout Rouley finished 54th with a time of 3:28.77 and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Marissa Arnette finished 29th with a time of 3:01.96.

In the pole vault, PBL's Emily Graves finished in a fourth-place tie with a height of 8-6.

In the 200-meter dash, PBL's Hannah Schwarz finished sixth with a time of 28.47 seconds while GCMS's Jacey Goin placed 29th with a time of 31.34 seconds.

In the 60-meter dash, Schwarz finished eighth with a time of 8.54 seconds while PBL teammate Kaitlynn Hornbeck placed 48th with a time of 9.33 seconds. GCMS's Megan Meunier and Payton Beach finished 25th and 47th, respectively, with times of 8.83 seconds and 9.31 seconds.

PBL's Olivia Frichtl finished eighth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.47 seconds while GCMS's Abigail Sizemore placed 34th with a time of 12.38 seconds.

In the 1,600-meter run, PBL's Evie Ellis finished 11th with a time of 6:01.52 while GCMS's Leah Martin placed 26th with a time of 6:38.75.

In the long jump, PBL's Ariana Gentzler finished 16th with a leap of 14-4 1/4 while GCMS's Megan Meunier placed 21st with a jump of 13-1 1/2. Gentzler also placed 17th in the triple jump with a leap of 28-7.

In the shot put, GCMS's Claire Retherofrd finished 22nd with a throw of 29-3.

The GCMS 4x400 relay team (Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin and Abigail Sizemore) finished seven with a time of 4:35.57 while PBL (Faith Johnson, Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Evie Ellis and Marissa Arnette) finshed 25th with a time of 5:10.97.

The PBL 4x200 relay team (Mackenzie Bruns, Faith Johnson, Olivia Frichtl and Hannah Schwarz) finished 15th with a time of 2:01.91 while GCMS (Payton Beach, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier and Haley Brown) placed 21st with a time of 2:07.47.

The GCMS 4x800 relay team (Jacey Goin, Delanie Dykes, Leah Martin and Gabby Dammkoehler) finished 18th with a time of 13:19.57.

As a team, GCMS finished in a three-way tie for 11th place in the 36-team meet with a score of 20. PBL finished in a three-way tie for 18th place with a score of nine.

CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS INDOOR INVITATIONAL

At Eastern Illinois University

Class A team scores

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 70; 2. St. Thomas More, 52; 3. Pleasant Plains, 38.5; 4. Teutopolis, 38; 5. Newton, 32; 6. Danville Schlarman, 30; 7. Casey-Westfield, 28; 7. Tremont, 28; 9. Williamsville, 22; 10. Warrensburg-Latham, 20.5; 11. Arthur, 20; 11. Cowden-Herrick, 20; 11. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 20; 14. Springfield Lutheran, 19; 15. Fisher, 16; 16. Carlinville, 13; 17. Shelbyville, 10; 18. Neoga, 9; 18. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 9; 18. Stewardson-Strasburg, 9; 21. Salt Fork, 8.5; 22. Brownstown, 7; 22. Lowpoint-Washburn, 7; 24. Bloomington Central Catholic, 6.5; 24. Petersburg PORTA, 6.5; 26. Bismarck-Henning, 6; 26. Marshall, 6; 26. Tuscola, 6; 29. Altamont, 5; 29. Moweaqua Central A&M, 5; 29. Gillespie, 5; 29. Robinson, 5; 33. Palestine, 2.5; 34. Christopher, 2; 34. Effingham St. Anthony, 2; 36. New Berlin.

Class A individual results

60-meter dash

1. Faith Frye (CW) 8.12; 2. Abbey Mizer (SJO) 8.29; 3. Alex Haarman (NEW) 8.39; 3. Brooklyn Herman (NEW) 8.39; 5. Kortney Klockenga (PP) 8.47.

PBL results -- 8. Hannah Schwarz, 8.54; 48. Kaitlynn Hornbeck, 9.33.

GCMS results -- 25. Megan Meunier, 8.83; 47. Payton Beach, 9.31.

200-meter dash

1. Capria Brown (SCH) 27.21; 2. Faith Frye (CW) 27.44; 3. Lucy Lux-Rulon (STM) 27.64; 4. Abbey Mizer (SJO) 27.86; 5. Brittney Oakley (WL) 27.94.

PBL results -- 6. Hannah Schwarz, 28.47.

GCMS results -- 29. Jacey Goin, 31.34.

400-meter dash

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:01.83; 2. Bethany Wagenbach (TRE) 1:02.27; 3. Morgan Mette (TEUT) 1:02.84; 4. Claire Wilhour (BROW) 1:02.92; 5. Zea Maroon (SJO) 1:03.45.

800-meter run

1. Brigid Tournoux (Lutheran) 2:25; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:26.63; 3. Lexy Henrickson (WILL) 2:28.73; 4. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 2:28.74; 5. Faith Houston (SJO) 2:29.17.

GCMS results -- 54. Scout Rouley, 3:28.77.

PBL results -- 29. Marissa Arnette, 3:01.96.

1,600-meter run

1. Caroline Jachino (PP) 5:24.46; 2. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 5:33.39; 3. Lexy Henrickson (WILL) 5:33.66; 4. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 5:34.26; 5. Bernadette Tournoux (Lutheran) 5:36.99.

PBL results -- 11. Evie Ellis, 6:01.52.

GCMS results -- 26. Leah Martin, 6:38.75.

3,200-meter run

1. Caroline Jachino (PP) 11:43.33; 2. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 11:51.5; 3. Grace Gudwein (WILL) 12:34.44; 4. Ally Compton (MAR) 12:59.28; 5. Holly Johnston (WL) 13:27.25.

60-meter hurdles

1. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 9.33; 2. Kenli Nettles (ARTH) 9.63; 3. Capria Brown (SCH) 9.79; 4. Jaelyn Robertson (CH) 10:18; 5. Zea Maroon (SJO) 10.29.

PBL results -- 8. Olivia Frichtl, 10.47.

GCMS results -- 34. Abigail Sizemore, 12.38.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:52.45; 2. Warrensburg-Latham, 1:53.88; 3. St. Thomas More, 1:53.91; 4. Newton, 1:54.9; 5. Central A&M, 1:58.11.

PBL results -- 15. Mackenzie Bruns, Faith Johnson, Olivia Frichtl, Hannah Schwarz, 2:01.91.

GCMS results -- 21. Payton Beach, Jacey Goin, Megan Meunier, Haley Brown, 2:07.47.

4x400 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:18.53; 2. Newton, 4:25.77; 3. Teutopolis, 4:26.72; 4. St. Thomas More, 4:28.25; 5. Pleasant Plains, 4:31.18.

GCMS results -- 7. Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin, Leah Martin, Abigail Sizemore, 4:35.57.

PBL results -- 25. Faith Johnson, Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Evie Ellis, Marissa Arnette, 5:10.97.

4x800 relay

1. Teutopolis, 10:44; 2. Tremont, 11:00.16; 3. Newton, 11:02.91; 4. Pleasant Plains, 11:12.91; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 11:16.82.

GCMS results -- 18. Jacey Goin, Delanie Dykes, Leah Martin, Gabby Dammkoehler, 13:19.57.

High jump

1. Kenli Nettles (ART) 5-8; 2. NaKaya Hughes (STM) 4-11; 3. Sarah Stephens (BCC) 4-11; 4. Rileigh Rennecker (PORTA) 4-11; 5. Haley Griebat (SJO) 4-9.

Long jump

1. Faith Frye (CW) 17-0 1/4; 2. Lucy Lux-Rulon (STM) 16-8 1/4; 3. Capria Brown (SCH) 16-6; 4. Jaelyn Robertson (CH) 15-9; 5. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 15-6 1/2.

PBL results -- 16. Ariana Gentzler, 14-4 1/4.

GCMS results -- 21. Megan Meunier, 13-1 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 34-5 1/4; 2. Jaelyn Robertson (CH) 32-0 1/4; 3. Whitney Smith (SS) 31-7 1/2; 4. Amy McGahey (ROB) 31-4; 5. Whitney Leman (LW) 30-10 3/4.

PBL results -- 17. Ariana Gentzler, 28-7.

Shot put

1. Claire Bushur (TEUT) 39-6; 2. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 38-9 1/2; 3. Cassie Russo (TUS) 37-2 1/2; 4. Hannah Wolff (ALT) 36-1 1/2; 5. Kindelle Schmulbach (WILL) 33-8 1/2.

GCMS results -- 22. Claire Retherford, 29-3.

Pole vault

1. Emma Smith (CARL) 11-7; 2. Sarah Craig (SCH) 10-6; 3. Micah McWhorter (TEUT) 9-0; 4. Carson Beyers (SHEL) 8-6; 4. Emily Graves (PBL) 8-6.