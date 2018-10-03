Rantoul Indoor Invite results

RANTOUL INDOOR INVITATIONAL
At Champaign
Team scores
1. McHenry, 90; 2. Thornton Fractional South, 78; 3. Rantoul, 68; 4. Danville, 64; 5. Pontiac, 49; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 46; 7. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 39; 8. Paris, 34.5; 9. Hume Shiloh, 31; 10. Herscher, 29; 11. Decatur St. Teresa, 21; 12. Tri-Valley, 16.5; 13. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 15; 14. Danville Schlarman, 1.
60-meter dash
1. Angelo Brown (RAN) 7.26; 2. John'te Crawford (TFS) 7.28; 3. Solomon Ware (TFS) 7.31; 4. Brandon Sommer (HERS) 7.32; 5. Nicco Lorenzo (MCH) 7.34.
PBL results -- 36. Connor Beland, 8.15; 38. Cody Winter, 8.26; 40. Drew Riggleman, 8.42.
200-meter dash
1. Nicco Lorenzo (MCH) 23.3; 2. Khullen Jefferson (TFS) 23.64; 3. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 23.73; 4. Brandon Sommer (HERS) 23.89; 5. John Bryles (STT) 24.04.
PBL results -- 28. Zac Jayne, 26.91.
400-meter dash
1. Quemarii Williams (DAN) 50.41; 2. Jerry Harper (RAN) 51.98; 3. Chris Borchardt (BB) 54.12; 4. T.J. Ell (TFS) 54.43; 5. Ethan Lee (PON) 55.01.
PBL results -- 34. Patrick Griffin, 1:08.9; 35. Liam McMullin, 1:12.0.
800-meter run
1. Sincere Davis (DAN) 1:59.5; 2. Ben Kuxmann (BB) 2:06.45; 3. Alan Millis (PAR) 2:07.92; 4. Kyle Dutkiewicz (MCH) 2:08.31; 5. Ethan Schickel (PON) 2:11.26.
PBL results -- 14. Nik Schnabel, 2:19.69.
1,600-meter run
1. Phillip Hall (DAN) 4:30.71; 2. Andrew Pilat (MCH) 4:36.39; 3. Owen Habeger (IVC) 4:40.42; 4. Elijah Hall (RAN) 4:46.28; 5. Lenox Li (DAN) 4:50.33.
PBL results -- 20. Trevor Morse, 5:21.32; 24. Kyle Price, 5:39.5.
3,200-meter run
1. Jessi Garcia (MCH) 10:19.98; 2. Jacob Fritz (BB) 10:27.71; 3. Jackson Stewart (STT) 10:29.03; 4. Kody Harrison (PBL) 10:31.99; 5. Carson Gregory (PON) 10:38.68.
PBL results -- 10. Alec St. Julien, 11:02.94.
60-meter hurdles
1. Donnell Robertson (RAN) 8.69; 2. Clyde Cobb (TFS) 9.02; 3. Evan Sahm (MCH) 9.11; 4. Garet Kinnett (RAN) 9.11; 5. Caleb Mullenix (PAR) 9.31.
PBL results -- 12. Kris Hewerdine, 10.67; 13. Curtis Phillips, 11.05.
4x200 relay
1. McHenry, 1:33.5; 2. Thornton Fractional South, 1:35.06; 3. Rantoul, 1:35.14; 4. PBL (Mason Ecker, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Riley Cuppernell), 1:36.32; 5. Shiloh, 1:39.89.
4x400 relay
1. Danville, 3:27.9; 2. Rantoul, 3:40.73; 3. Paris, 3:42.28; 4. McHenry, 3:43.78; 5. PBL (Jordan Giese, Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien, Riley Cuppernell), 3:45.27.
4x800 relay
1. McHenry, 8:43.98; 2. Danville, 8:48.7; 3. Illinois Valley Central, 8:50.21; 4. Thornton Fractional South, 9:12.7; 5. Bradley Bourbonnais, 9:18.34.
PBL results -- 11. Brady Barfield, Ashton Goss, Seth Daniels, Adam McMullin), 10:17.
High jump
1. Cameron Dawson (PON) 6-6; 2. Solomon Ware (TFS) 6-4; 3. Ramsey Hunt (SHIL) 6-0; 4. Andy Maye (MCH) 6-0; 5. Colton Underwood (PAR) 5-10.
Long jump
1. Jacardia Wright (STT) 20-9; 2. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 20-7; 3. Rashid Moffett (RAN) 20-4 1/2; 4. Angelo Borrego (PON) 19-10; 5. Anthony Lewis (TFS) 19-10.
Triple jump
1. Cameron Dawson (PON) 42-9 1/2; 2. Ramsey Hunt (SHIL) 41-10 1/4; 3. D.J. Fessant (PAR) 41-7 3/4; 4. Angelo Borrego (PON) 41-6; 5. Anthony Lewis (TFS) 41-3 3/4.
PBL results -- 7. Jonathan Muller, 40-3 1/4; 9. T.J. Jones, 38-9.
Shot put
1. Brian Keyes (MCH) 53-5 1/2; 2. Max Cox (SHIL) 48-5 1/2; 3. Jake Rich (PBL) 45-10; 4. Donnell Robertson (RAN) 45-7; Justin Moultrie (DAN) 45-6.
PBL results -- 17. Keegan Lantz, 38-9 1/2; 20. Brandon Scott, 37-7 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 13-6; 2. Ryan Steiner (TV) 12-6; 3. Quinnton Becker (HERS) 11-6; 4. Camdyn McFarland (TV) 10-6; 4. Colby Kindred (PAR) 10-6.
Comments
