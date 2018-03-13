PBL boys track and field places sixth at Rantoul Indoor Invitational

CHAMPAIGN -- When Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panther head coach Dustin Franckey got to Rantoul Invitational, he realized he was in the big water.

By big water, meaning the schools in attendance at the meet being held at the University of Illinois Armory had many more students -- therefore, more track talent -- to pick from than the Panthers.

By the end of the meet, the Panthers showed they belonged, even though they were a smaller school. They scored a total of 46 points to take sixth place overall. The meet was won by McHenry, a suburban Chicago school in Lake County, who scored 90 points. To highlight Franckey's point, McHenry has 2,226 students. Three of the teams in the top four have over 1,500 students attending school. A total of 14 schools scored points.

"We were the top Class 1A school at this meet and we managed to beat some larger schools as well," said Franckey. "We packed up a few events, but we really did not attack it like we do a conference meet or sectional."

PBL pole vaulter Garret Bachtold showed that he was the top of the heap on Saturday, vaulting to a height of 13 feet, 6 inches to win. He easily won the event, as the second place competitor, Tri-Valley's Ryan Steiner, vaulted 12-6.

"Garrett performed very well," said Franckey. "Many of our jumpers did so well."

While Bachtold won, no one scored more points or did better on the day than Jonathan Muller. Individually, Muller was second in the long jump, third in the 200-meter dash and seventh in the triple jump. He was also a member of the 800-meter relay team, which took fourth.

Muller finished with a leap of 20-7 in the long jump and was only two inches from winning the event. Decatur St. Teresa's Jacardia Wright won with a leap of 20-9.

"I wanted to jump an indoor personal best and that is exactly what I did," said Muller.

In the 200, he finished in 23.73 seconds. As with all sprints, it was close, as McHenry's Nicco Lorenzo (:23.30) and Thornton Fractional South's Khullen Jefferson (:23.64) were the top two finishers.

"I felt very good about my 200-meter," said Muller. "My goal was to just run all out and not lose. I was worried about the meet and the random teams, but I knew if I went out and stuck to my routine, I would do just fine."

Muller leapt 40-3.25 in the triple jump.

Jake Rich and Kody Harrison also finished in the top five in their individual events. Rich was third in the shot put with a throw of 45-10, while Harrison took fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:31.99.

"I was pretty happy with my throw," said Rich. "But, there are ways to improve. Coach Pacey took a video of my second throw, which was the furthest of the day. I will have a chance to review it and improve."

PBL combined the forces of Muller, Mason Ecker, TJ Jones and Riley Cuppernell in the 800-meter relay. The foursome ran 1:36.32.

Cuppernell was a member of the 1,600-meter relay as well. Cuppernell who anchored, ran the event with Jordan Giese, Harrison and Alec St. Julien. They finished in 3:45.27.

"Our relays hung in there with the big schools," said Franckey. "I was especially happy with the 800-meter relay team. They showed they can run with any competition. We performed well, but our main focus is always conference, sectional and state."