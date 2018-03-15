PBL boys track and field sets indoor record in 4x200 relay at Uni High Mini Meet

From left, PBL’s Mason Ecker, T.J. Jones, Jonathan Muller and Riley Cuppernell pose for a photo after breaking the indoor school record for fastest time in a 4x200 relay race on Wednesday at the University of Illinois’ Armory Track facility.

CHAMPAIGN -- For the second meet in a row, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field team's 4x200 relay "A" squad set a new mark.

Four days after setting the school's indoor record with a time of 1:36.32 at the Rantoul Indoor Invitational, the PBL foursome of Mason Ecker, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones and Riley Cuppernell set the record even higher at Wednesday's Uni High Mini-Meet.

The 4x200 relay "A" team finished Wednesday's meet with a time of 1:34.61. The Panther foursome tied for first place with Unity, which won the tiebreaker for the top spot.

“They definitely set the bar pretty high," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. "It'll be good to see how they perform at Illinois Prep Top Times – hopefully, that gets them in. If it doesn't – 1A is really strong this year.”

The PBL 4x200 relay "B" team (Connor Beland, Zac Jayne, Drew Riggleman and Clayton Skinner) finished seventh with a time of 1:48.5.

Muller and Ecker also finished first and second, respectively, in the 60-meter dash with times of 7.27 and 7.46 seconds while teammate Zane Inman and Patrick Griffin placed 14th and 15th, respectively, with times of 8.83 and 9.08 seconds.

Muller and Jones finished first and second, respectively, in the long jump. Muller leaped a length of 20-6 while Jones jumped 18-11 1/2.

Jones placed second in the triple jump as well with a leap of 38-6.

Jake Rich finished second in the shot put with a throw of 46-1 while Zak Babcock placed fourth with a hurl of 40-7 and Brandon Scott finished fifth with a throw of 40-0, followed by teammates Keegan Lantz (sixth, 39-5), Luke Cowan (eighth, 36-7), Dane Polson (11th, 35-0), Colin Wieneke (15th, 30-1 1/2) and Luke Waterson (18th, 25-2 1/2).

“We had a lot of great performances on the guys' side, throws in particular," Franckey said. "We had a lot of guys throw personal records and in the 40(-foot range), which is always useful.”

Cody Winter finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 57.74 seconds while Tanner Longest placed third with a time of 58.78 seconds and Liam McMullin finished 12th with a time of 1:12.93.

Kris Hewerdine placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.31 seconds while Curtis Phillips finished fourth with a time of 11.22 seconds.

Trevor Morse set a lifetime personal record in the 1,600-meter run by more than five seconds, according to Franckey, with a time of 5:15.07 that was good enough for eighth place overall. Kyle Price placed 13th with a time of 5:37.97.

“We had two great (mile runs) out of Trevor Morse and Kyle Price," Franckey said. "I'm very encouraged by how those guys are coming along.”

Seth Daniels finished 13th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.28, followed by teammates Ashton Goss (18th, 2:39.19) and Adam McMullin (19th, 2:41.01).

On the girls' side, Katelyn Crabb and Olivia Frichtl finished first and second, respectively, in the 60-meter hurdles with times of 10.12 and 10.29 seconds. Gracie Bradshaw finished fourth with a time of 11.94 seconds.

The 4x200 relay "A" team (Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Olivia Frichtl and Katelyn Crabb) finished second with a time of 1:53.24 while the "B" team finished fifth with a time of 2:03.69.

“The girls' 4x200 ran extremely well," Franckey said. "Hopefully, that gets them in. I kind of think so, but we'll kind of have to wait and see.”

In the long jump, Lexi Johnson finished second with a leap of 14-8 1/2 while Katelyn Crabb finished third with a jump of 14-7 1/2. Ariana Gentzler, Mackenzie Bruns and Gracie Martin finished ninth, 10th and 13th, respectively, with jumps of 13-4 1/2, 12-10 and 11-8 1/2.

Katelyn Crabb also finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 31-3 while Ariana Gentzler placed third with a jump of 30-4.

In the 60-meter dash, Hannah Schwarz finished third with a time of 8.53 seconds while Cheyanne Ratcliff, Emily Graves and Faith Johnson finished 11th, 12th, and 13th, respectively, with times of 9.17, 9.19 and 9.26 seconds.

Evie Ellis finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a lifetime personal-record time of 5:54 while Katie Harms finished 13th with a time of 6:58.58.

In the 400-meter dash, Kylie Piatt placed 11th with a time of 1:15.37 while Gracie Smith and Cheyanne Ratcliff finished 12th and 14th, respectively, with times of 1:16.03 and 1:23.24.

In the 800-meter run, Marissa Arnette finished sixth with a time of 2:54.32 while Olivia Wilson placed 10th with a time of 3:16.62 and Yami Domingo finished 12th with a time of 3:26.15.

In the shot put, Savanna Davis finished 13th with a throw of 20-3 while Diane Estrada placed 16th with a hurl of 16-9 1/2.

The PBL boys will compete at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday.

“We're looking to get our 4x800 guys to run just a bit quicker," Franckey said. “It'll be a fun Saturday. That's for sure.”

UNI-HIGH MINI MEET

At Champaign

BOYS

60-meter dash

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 7.27; 2. Mason Ecker (PBL) 7.46; 3. Trevor Reberger (Villa Grove) 7.63; 4. Tristan Harrison (Villa Grove) 7.68; 5. Hunter Olson (Unity) 7.91.

PBL results -- 14. Zane Inman, 8.83; 15. Patrick Griffin, 9.08.

400-meter dash

1. Kenneth Mantell (Unity) 57.1; 2. Cody Winter (PBL) 57.74; 3. Tanner Longest (PBL) 58.78; 4. Silas Walker (Uni High) 1:08.64; 5. Ethan Simpson (Uni High) 1:00.33.

PBL results -- 12. Liam McMullin, 1:12.93.

800-meter dash

1. Isandro Malik (Uni High) 2:03.13; 2. Dalshaun Mitchell (Centralia) 2:09.9; 3. Kaden Calales (Uni High) 2:11.58; 4. Matty Tang (Uni High) 2:11.79; Nathan Durkin (Uni High) 2:11.9.

PBL results -- 13. Seth Daniels, 2:28.28; 18. Ashton Goss, 2:39.19; 19. Adam McMullin, 2:41.01.

1,600-meter run

1. Cameron Woodward (Unity) 4:43.33; 2. Alex Dolcos (Uni High) 4:44.32; 3. Crede Correll (Centralia) 4:45.49; 4. Brooks Harlan (Centralia) 4:46.52; 5. Henry Kraatz (Uni High) 4:47.75.

PBL results -- 8. Trevor Morse, 5:15.07; 13. Kyle Price, 5:37.97.

60-meter hurdles

1. Steven Migut (Unity) 9.99; 2. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 10.31; 3. Kehm Shirley (Villa Grove) 10.9; 4. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 11.22; 5. Silas Jones (Uni High) 11.29.

4x200 relay

1. Unity, 1:34.61; 2. PBL (Mason Ecker, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Riley Cuppernell) 1:34.61; 3. Villa Grove, 1:41.71; 4. Uni High, 1:47.01; Uni High, 1:44.35.

Other PBL results -- 7. Connor Beland, Zac Jayne, Drew Riggleman, Clayton Skinner), 1:48.5.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 20-6; 2. T.J. Jones (PBL) 18-11 1/2; 3. Tristan Harrison (Villa Grove) 17-11; 4. David Martin (Unity) 16-9; 5. Curtis Althaus (Uni High) 16-7 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Jonathan Decker (Unity) 40-6; 2. T.J. Jones (PBL) 38-6; 3. Peyton Taylor (Mount Pulaski) 37-4 1/2; 4. Othniel Carr (Uni High) 31-8 1/2.

Shot put

1. Peyton Taylor (Mount Pulaski) 46-7; 2. Jake Rich (PBL) 46-1; 3. Chase Burwell (Villa Grove) 42-4; 4. Zak Babcock (PBL) 40-7; 5. Brandon Scott (PBL) 40-0.

PBL results -- 6. Keegan Lantz, 39-5; 8. Luke Cowan, 36-7; 11. Dane Polson, 35-0; 15. Colin Wieneke, 30-1 1/2; 18. Luke Waterson, 25-2 1/2.

GIRLS

60-meter dash

1. Yasmene Strayhorn (Centralia) 8.34; 2. Shanelle Reid (Centralia) 8:37; 3. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 8.53; 4. Piper Marcum (Centralia) 8.8; 5. Destiny Minor (Villa Grove) 8.81.

PBL results -- 11. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 9.17; 12. Emily Graves, 9.19; 13. Faith Johnson, 9.26.

400-meter dash

1. Savannah Day (Unity) 1:07.58; 2. Destiny Minor (Villa Grove) 1:09.11; 3. Maci Kraft (Unity) 1:09.64; 4. Breauna (Villa Grove) 1:09.79; 5. Shreya Gargya (Uni High) 1:10.04.

PBL results -- 11. Kylie Piatt, 1:15.37; 12. Gracie Smith, 1:16.03; 14. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 1:23.24.

800-meter run

1. Evelyn Atkins (Unity) 2:32.24; 2. Natalie King (Unity) 2:37.82; 3. Rachael King (Unity) 2:44.33; 4. Lilly Styan (Unity) Alice Gao (Uni High) 2:47.28.

PBL results -- 6. Marissa Arnette, 2:54.32; 10. Olivia Wilson, 3:16.62; 12. Yami Domingo, 3:26.15.

1,600-meter run

1. Arielle Summitt (Uni High) 5:12.39; 2. Caroline Bachert (Unity) 5:31.75; 3. Audrey Hancock (Unity) 5:34.47; 4. Anika Kimme (Uni HIgh) 5:35.39; 5. Kylie Decker (Unity) 5:44.73.

PBL results -- 6. Evie Ellis, 5:54; 13. Katie Harms, 6:58.58.

60-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 10.12; 2. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 10.29; 3. Anna Eisenmenger (Unity) 10.88; 4. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 11.94; 5. Reagan Poe (Villa Grove) 13.32.

4x200 relay

1. Centralia, 1:51.23; 2. PBL (Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Olivia Frichtl, Katelyn Crabb), 1:53.24; 3. Tolono Unity, 1:59.1; 4. Uni High, 2:01.74; 5. PBL B, 2:03.69.

Long jump

1. Maci Kraft (Unity) 15-0 1/2; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 14-8 1/2; 3. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 14-7 1/2; 4. Alyssa Hartman (Unity) 14-6; 5. Kaitlyn Henry (Unity) 14-5.

PBL results -- 9. Ariana Gentzler, 13-4 1/2; 10. Mackenzie Bruns, 12-10; 13. Gracie Martin, 11-8 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Yasmene Strayhorn (Centralia) 32-0; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 31-3; 3. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 30-4.

Shot put

1. Nikita Maines (Centralia) 40-4; 2. Nicole Cheatham (Villa Grove) 29-8 1/2; 3. Laela Zook (Unity) 28-11; 4. Aly Bagwell (Unity) 28-5; 5. Courtney Howard (Villa Grove) 26-11.

PBL results -- 13. Savanna Davis, 20-3; 16. Diane Estrada, 16-9 1/2.