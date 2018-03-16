GCMS track and field teams compete at El Paso-Gridley Indoor Invite

BLOOMINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team finished fifth in Thursday's El Paso-Gridley Indoor Invite.

The Falcons scored 51 team points in the 15-team invite.

Delanie Dykes finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.71 while Michaela Dykes placed fourth with a time of 2:46.04, Gabby Dammkoehler finished 16th with a time of 3:10.18 and Isabel Eichelberger finished 20th with a time of 3:12.84.

Michaela Dykes finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.16 while Dammkoehler placed 22nd with a time of 1:29.24.

Delanie Dykes finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.65 seconds while Megan Meunier finished eighth with a time of 30 seconds. Rachel Quinley finished 39th with a time of 39.74 seconds.

The Falcons had three 4x400 relay teams, led by Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin, Abigail Sizemore and Delanie Dykes, who finished third with a time of 4:30.41.

Michaela Dykes, Haley Brown, Leah Martin and Scout Rouley finished 11th with a time of 5:04.65 while Gabby Dammkoehler, Claire Retherford, Kylee Mueller and Rachel Zheng finished 16th with a time of 5:53.86.

Claire Retherford finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 29-5 1/2, followed by teammates Ryleigh Brown (12th, 26-7 1/2), Rachel Zheng (18th, 24-5 1/2), Hattie Parsons (21st, 24-1) and Emma Swanson (35th, 16-2).

Payton Beach finished sixth in the pole vault with a height of 7-0.

One of GCMS's 4x200 relay team (Jacey Goin, Payton Beach, Megan Meunier and Haley Brown) finished sixth with a time of 2:00.68 while the other (Ryleigh Brown, Rachel Quinley, Scout Rouley and Michaela Dykes) placed 16th with a time of 2:22.11.

In the high jump, Kennedy Fanson finished ninth with a leap of 4-2 while Jacey Goin placed 11th with a jump of 4-0.

Leah Martin finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:36.18 and Scout Rouley placed 15th with a time of 7:56.4.

Abigail Sizemore finished 10th with a time of 11.47 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles.

In the long jump, Megan Meunier finished 10th with a leap of 13-5 1/2 while Haley Brown placed 19th with a jump of 12-6 1/2.

Megan Meunier finished 11th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.79 seconds, followed by teammates Kennedy Fanson (21st, 9.01), Jacey Goin (26th, 9.07), Haley Brown (26th, 9.07), Rachel Quinley (52nd, 10.72) and Kylee Mueller (55th, 11.08).

In the 4x800 relay, Leah Martin, Gabby Dammkoehler, Isabel Eichelberger and Kylee Mueller finished ninth with a time of 13:20.97.

The GCMS boys finished seventh among 13 teams with a score of 37 1/2.

Tyler Ricks finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08 while Remi Astronomo placed 26th with a time of 2:36.35. Ricks also placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:59.92 while Ethan Freehill finished 21st with a time of 5:47.35 and Christian Rodrigues places 27th with a time of 6:26.9.

Caleb Bleich finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

Bleich also placed third in the long jump with a leap of 20-8 while Ryland Holt leaped at a length of 17-8 1/2 for 14th place, Austin Spiller finished 19th with a jump of 17-3 1/4 and Ethan Kasper finished 22nd with a leap of 17-1 1/4.

In the 4x400 relay, Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt and Isaiah Chatman finished fifth with a time of 3:47.62. Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Aaron O'Dell and Christian Rodrigues finished 18th with a time of 4:41.23.

Ryland Holt finished seventh in the 400-meter dash with a tiem of 56.85 seconds while Spencer Meenen placed 15th with a time of 58.68 seconds and Alex Killian finished 35th with a time of 1:06.34.

The Falcons had 4x200 relay teams, led by Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Spencer Meenen and Ethan Kasper, who finished 10th with a time of 1:45.2.

Alex Killian, Julian Kennedy, Liam Killian and Isaiah Chatman finished 15th with a time of 1:56.73 while Owen Duke, Mitchell Meenen, Ryan Shambrook and Aaron Spears placed 17th with a time of 2:07.41.

Ethan Kasper finished 12th in the triple jump with a leap of 33-2 1/2.

In the shot put, Owen Duke finished 15th with a throw of 34-6, followed by teammates Ryan Shambrook (19th, 33-9), Mitchell Meenen (33rd, 28-4 1/2) and Aaron Spears (43rd, 22-10).

Lance Livingston finished 24th with a time of 26.39 seconds while Marcus Baillie placed 34th with a time of 26.88 seconds, followed by teammates Alex Freehill (53rd, 30.02) and Julian Kennedy (64th, 33.17).

Austin Spiller finished 29th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.89 seconds while Lance Livingston placed 30th with a time of 7.91 seconds.

Ethan Kasper finished 31st with a time of 7.92 seconds, followed by teammates Marcus Baillie (41st, 8.03), Isaiah Chatman (49th, 8.2), Liam Killian (60th, 8.36), Alex Killian (65th, 8.52), Alex Freehill (73rd, 9.01) and Julian Kennedy (79th, 9.72).

EL PASO-GRIDLEY INDOOR INVITE

At Bloomington

BOYS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 154.5; 2. Ridgeview, 94; 3. Tremont, 53; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 50.5; 5. Blue Ridge, 50; 6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 44; 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 37.5; 8. Fisher, 28.5; 9. Tri-Valley, 25.5; 10. Heyworth, 16.5; 11. Fieldcrest, 12; 12. Flanagan-Cornell, 8; 12. LeRoy, 8.

60-meter dash

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 7.17; 2. Mitchell Morrow (BR) 7.29; 3. Dalton Burk (FISH) 7.31; 4. Timothy Rice (TRE) 7.35; 5. Colton Polhemus (TRE) 7.41.

GCMS results -- 29. Austin Spiller, 7.89; 30. Lance Livingston, 7.91; 31. Ethan Kasper, 7.92; 41. Marcus Baillie, 8.03; 49. Isaiah Chatman, 8.2; 60. Liam Killian, 8.36; 65. Alex Killian, 8.52; 73. Alex Freehill, 9.01; 79. Julian Kennedy, 9.72.

200-meter dash

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 23.17; 2. Mason Barr (RID) 23.34; 3. Dalton Burk (FISH) 23.97; 4. Timothy Rice (TRE) 24.27; 5. Colton Polhemus (TRE) 24.5.

GCMS results -- 24. Lance Livingston, 26.39; 34. Marcus Baillie, 26.88; 53. Alex Freehill, 30.02; 64. Julian Kennedy, 33.17.

400-meter dash

1. Mason Barr (RID) 51.89; 2. Dalton Burk (FISH) 53.97; 3. Emanuel Blakes (EUR) 54.35; 4. John Carnicle (DCM) 55.11; 5. Austin Winemiller (BR) 55.22.

GCMS results -- 7. Ryland Holt, 56.85; 15. Spencer Meenen, 58.68; 35. Alex Killian, 1:06.34.

800-meter run

1. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 2:08.0; 2. Eli Steinbeck (EUR) 2:10.41; 3. Caleb Schwenk (TRE) 2:13.91; 4. Jacob Henderson (DCM) 2:15.83; 5. Alex Heinold (EUR) 2:16.79.

GCMS results -- 26. Remi Astronomo, 2:36.35.

1,600-meter run

1. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 4:59.92; 2. John Blumeyer (DCM) 5:02.06; 3. Jack Cook (EUR) 5:03.11; 4. Noah Smith (EPG) 5:03.18; 5. Jesse Pflederer (TRE) 5:04.05.

GCMS results -- 21. Ethan Freehill, 5:47.35; 27. Christian Rodrigues, 6:26.9.

3,200-meter run

1. Kyle Johnson (EUR) 10:22.08; 2. Drew Guimond (TV) 10:40.18; 3. Andy Wiesenhofer (FLD) 10:59.03; 4. Brandon Green (LER) 11:33.02; 5. Dade Smith (DCM) 12:04.03.

60-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (RID) 8.4; 2. Emanuel Blakes (EUR) 9.22; 3. Austin Winemiller (BR) 9.28; 4. Kollin Schlipf (EPG) 9.54; 5. Logan Smith (EPG) 9.8.

4x200 relay

1. Ridgeview, 1:34.61; 2. Eureka, 1:35.51; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 1:40.92; 4. Heyworth, 1:41.47; 5. Eureka, 1:42.14.

GCMS results -- 10. Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper, 1:45.2; 15. Alex Killian, Julian Kennedy, Liam Killian, Isaiah Chatman, 1:56.73; 17. Owen Duke, Mitchell Meenen, Ryan Shambrook, Aaron Spears, 2:07.41.

4x400 relay

1. Eureka, 3:37.74; 2. Eureka, 3:46.38; 3. Tremont, 3:47.26; 4. Eureka, 3:47.51; 5. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt, Isaiah Chatman), 3:47.62.

GCMS results -- 18. Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Aaron O'Dell, Christian Rodrigues, 4:41.23.

4x800 relay

1. Eureka, 8:32.89; 2. Tremont, 8:43.26; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 8:57.01; 4. El Paso-Gridley, 9:10.37; 5. Fieldcrest, 9:19.95.

High jump

1. Gavin Raines (BR) 6-2; 2. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 5-10; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 5-10; 3. Kaden Barth (EPG) 5-10; 5. Aden Sears (EUR) 5-8; 5. Elijah Skutt (EUR) 5-8.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (RID) 22-3 1/2; 2. Mitchell Morrow (BR) 21-1; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 20-8; 4. Caleb Vargas (EPG) 20-0 1/2; 5. Jake Bachman (EUR) 19-9 1/2.

GCMS results -- 14. Ryland Holt, 17-8 1/2; 19. Austin Spiller, 17-3 1/4; 22. Ethan Kasper, 17-1 1/4

Triple jump

1. Jacob Donaldson (RID) 42-11; 2. Spencer Nason (EUR) 38-9 1/4; 3. Lukas Kiefer (EPG) 38-7; 4. Connor Craig (DCM) 38-1; 5. Alex Brittain (EUR) 37-10 1/2.

GCMS results -- 12. Ethan Kasper, 33-2 1/2.

Shot put

1. Derek Brown (EUR) 50-1; 2. Anthony Hornsby (EPG) 46-8 1/2; 3. Kyle Uhl (FC) 43-7 1/2; 4. Chase Hunziker (EUR) 42-7; 5. K.J. Patton (FISH) 40-1.

GCMS results -- 15. Owen Duke, 34-6; 19. Ryan Shambrook, 33-9; 33. Mitchell Meenen, 28-4 1/2; 43. Aaron Spears, 22-10.

Pole vault

1. Brian Voyles (BR) 12-6; 2. Ryan Steiner (TV) 12-3; 3. Sean Meyer (TRE) 11-0; 4. Camdyn McFarland (TV) 10-0; 4. Hunter Gladson (EUR) 10-0.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Eureka, 120; 2. El Paso-Gridley, 91; 3. Tremont, 67.5; 4. Tri-Valley, 66; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 51; 6. Fisher, 30.5; 6. Ridgeview, 30.5; 8. Blue Ridge, 28; 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 20; 10. Fieldcrest, 19; 11. Heyworth, 16; 11. LeRoy, 16; 13. Liberty, 13; 14. Lowpoint-Washburn, 11; 15. Flanagan-Cornell, 1.5.

60-meter dash

1. Amy Pineda (EUR) 8.23; 2. Mya Tinsley (RID) 8.28; 3. Regan Danko (TV) 8.53; 4. Jules Grunloh (RID) 8.56; 5. Stacia Landry (RID) 8.58.

GCMS results -- 11. Megan Meunier, 8.79; 21. Kennedy Fanson, 9.01; 26. Jacey Goin, 9.07; 26. Haley Brown, 9.07; 52. Rachel Quinley, 10.72; 55. Kylee Mueller, 11.08.

200-meter dash

1. Courtney Heffren (EUR) 27.19; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 27.65; 3. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 28.42; 4. Jorri Sandage (LER) 28.56; 5. Regan Danko (TV) 28.89.

GCMS results -- 8. Megan Meunier, 30.0; 39. Rachel Quinley, 39.74.

400-meter dash

1. Michaela Dykes (GCMS) 1:08.16; 2. Shae Ruppert (HEY) 1:08.17; 3. Caitlin McCane (TV) 1:08.46; 4. Natalie Bardwell (EUR) 1:08.74; 5. Jaycie Schertz (EPG) 1:08.93.

GCMS results -- 22. Gabby Dammkoehler, 1:29.24.

800-meter run

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:23.71; 2. Tessa Wiegand (EUR) 2:27.61; 3. Emma Argo (EUR) 2:29.92; 4. Michaela Dykes (GCMS) 2:46.04; 5. Sadie White (FLD) 2:47.37.

GCMS results -- 16. Gabby Dammkoehler, 3:10.18; 20. Isabel Eichelberger, 3:12.84.

1,600-meter run

1. Lizzy Freidinger (TRE) 5:38.53; 2. Mikayla Moore (DCM) 5:51.17; 3. Lexi Grober (EUR) 5:53.24; 4. Cauri Johnson (DCM) 6:14.33; 5. Natalie Garneau (TV) 6:14.93.

GCMS results -- 9. Leah Martin, 6:36.18; 15. Scout Rouley, 7:56.4.

3,200-meter run

1. Katelyn Robbins (LIB) 12:04.52; 2. Cate Atkins (EPG) 12:24.36; 3. Lucy Unzicker (LW) 12:40.28; 4. Natalie Byrd (LW) 12:41.16; 5. Sophia Allen (EPG) 12:03.12.

60-meter hurdles

1. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 9.19; 2. Makenna Parkhouse (EPG) 10.06; 3. Tori Witzig (EPG) 10:55; 4. Tamra Edelman (EUR) 10.62; 5. Marisa Sajovec (EUR) 10.71.

GCMS results -- 10. Abigail Sizemore, 11.47.

4x200 relay

1. Eureka, 1:51.51; 2. Ridgeview, 1:54.51; 3. El Paso-Gridley, 1:56.11; 4. Tremont, 1:59.64; 5. Tri-Valley, 1:59.96.

GCMS results -- 6. Jacey Goin, Payton Beach, Megan Meunier, Haley Brown, 2:00.68; 16. Ryleigh Brown, Rachel Quinley, Scout Rouley, Michaela Dykes, 2:22.11.

4x400 relay

1. Eureka, 4:22.71; 2. Tremont, 4:27.75; 3. GCMS (Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin, Abigail Sizemore, Delanie Dykes), 4:30.41; 4. Ridgeview, 4:31.16; 5. El Paso-Gridley, 4:32.55.

GCMS results -- 11. Michaela Dykes, Haley Brown, Leah Martin, Scout Rouley, 5:04.65; 16. Gabby Dammkoehler, Claire Retherford, Kylee Mueller, Rachel Zheng, 5:53.86.

4x800 relay

1. Tremont, 10:36.41; 2. Eureka, 10:43.65; 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 10:50.98; 4. Tri-Valley, 11:21.01; 5. LeRoy, 11:43.13.

GCMS results -- 9. Leah Martin, Gabby Dammkoehler, Isabel Eichelberger, Kylee Mueller, 13:20.97.

High jump

1. Polly Reynolds (BR) 4-11; 2. Chloe Myszka (TV) 4-10; 3. Aubrey Staton (EPG) 4-8; 4. Alexandria Knight (FLD) 4-8.

GCMS results -- 9. Kennedy Fanson, 4-2; 11. Jacey Goin, 4-0.

Long jump

1. Amy Pineda (EUR) 17-6; 2. Talia Meyer (TRE) 16-10 3/4; 3. Tristyn Grube (EPG) 16-8 1/2; 4. Polly Reynolds (BR) 14-11; 5. Faith Graham (EPG) 14-5.

GCMS results -- 10. Megan Meunier, 13-5 1/2; 19. Haley Brown, 12-6 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Alayna Stalter (FISH) 33-8 1/2; 2. Regan Danko (TV) 32-9 1/4; 3. Tristyn Grube (EPG) 31-9 3/4; 4. Natalie Meiss (EUR) 30-8; 5. Syndey Nichols (BR) 29-7 1/2.

Shot put

1. Renee Hartman (TRE) 36-8; 2. Elizabeth Bowns (BR) 32-1; 3. Payton Rarick (EPG) 29-11; 4. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 29-5 1/2; 5. Sierra Carr (EPG) 29-3 3/4.

GCMS results -- 12. Ryleigh Brown, 26-7 1/2; 18. Rachel Zheng, 24-5 1/2; 21. Hattie Parsons, 24-1; 35. Emma Swanson 16-2.

Pole vault

1. Windsor Roberts (TV) 12-3; 2. Allison Schrock (EUR) 10-0; 3. Natalie Johnson (TV) 8-6; 3. Janie Manningham (TRE) 8-6; 5. Meredith Burnham (TRE) 8-0.

GCMS results -- 6. Payton Beach, 7-0.