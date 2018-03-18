PBL boys track and field places third in Charleston

CHARLESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team finished third in Saturday's Charleston Indoor Invitational.
The Panthers finished the 36-team meet with a score of 43. Warrensburg-Latham (66) and Pleasant Plains (57) finished first and second, respectively.
Jonathan Muller finished first in the long jump with a leap of 21-0 1/2.
Garrett Bachtold finished second in the pole vault with a height of 15-0.
The PBL 4x200 relay team (Mason Ecker, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones and Riley Cuppernell) placed second with a time of 1:36.13 behind Warrensburg-Latham (Diondre Lewis, Jarius Ingram, Jordan Tedford and Dionte Lewis), which placed first with a time of 1:35.98.
Muller finished second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.29 seconds. Mason Ecker finished 18th with a time of 7.6 seconds.
T.J. Jones finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.28 seconds.
In the shot put, Jake Rich finished sixth with a throw of 45-4 1/2 while Keegan Lantz placed 22nd with a hurl of 39-6.
The 4x400 relay team (Jordan Giese, Jonathan Muller, Kody Harrison and Riley Cuppernell) finished fifth with a time of 3:44.34.
The PBL 4x800 relay team (Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien, Nik Schnabel and Jordan Giese) finished seventh with a time of 9:00.23.
Alec St. Julien finished 13th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:59.4 while Trevor Morse placed 28th with a time of 5:15.98.
Kris Hewerdine finished 17th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.12 seconds.
Brady Barfield finished 46th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.25 and Ashton Goss placed 54th with a time of 2:30.64.
CHARLESTON BOYS INVITATIONAL
Class 1A
Team scores
1. Warrensburg (W.-Latham) 66; 2. Pleasant Plains 57; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43; 4. Shelbyville 37; 5. Carlinville 36; 6. DuQuoin 28; 7. Williamsville 26; 8. St. Joseph-Ogden 22; 9. Salt Fork 20; 10. Tremont 19; 11. Nashville 18.5; 12. Tuscola 17; 12. Tri-County 17; 14. ALAH 15; 14. Trenton Wesclin 15; 14. Urbana University High 15; 17. Casey-Westfield 14; 18. Bloomington Central Catholic 12; 18. Vandalia 12; 20. St. Thomas More 11; 21. Cowden-Herrick 10; 22. Cumberland 9; 23. Marshall 8; 23. Riverton 8; 23. Arcola 8; 26. Newton 7; 26. Altamont 7; 28. Sullivan 6; 29. Palestine 5; 30. Central A-M 4; 30. Neoga 4; 30. Robinson 4; 33. Pana 2; 34. Springfield Lutheran 1; 34. Winnetka North Shore Country Day 1; 36. Lowpoint-Washburn 0.5.
60-meter dash
1. Dionte Lewis (WL) 7.15; 2. Diondre Lewis (WL) 7.2; 3. Kentrell Beck (SHEL) 7.24; 4. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 7.29; 5. Timothy Rice (TRE) 7.35.
PBL results -- 18. Mason Ecker, 7.6.
200-meter dash
1. Dionte Lewis (WL) 23.4; 2. Kentrell Beck (SHEL) 23.83; 3. Dylan Garrett (VAN) 23.95; 4. Max Branigan (SF) 24.23; 5. Rhett Kocher (NEW) 24.24.
PBL results -- 6. T.J. Jones, 24.28.
400-meter dash
1. Bobby Kapolnek (STM) 51.98; 2. Diondre Lewis (WL) 53.27; 3. Noah Woods (TUS) 53.7; 4. Riley Baker (SJO) 53.97; 5. Caine Wilson (SF) 54.15.
800-meter run
1. Ryan Skowronski (SHEL) 2:01.63; 2. Isandro Malik (UNI) 2:01.96; 3. Brandon Schnitker (NASH) 2:03.38; 4. Alex Dolcos (UNI) 2:06.06; 5. Keaton Hill (WILL) 2:06.08.
PBL results -- 46. Brady Barfield, 2:26.25; 54. Ashton Goss, 2:30.64.
1,600-meter run
1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 4:21.16; 2. Shane Yamco (RIV) 4:32.55; 3. Jason Landon (CARL) 4:33.34; 4. Negus Bogard (PAL) 4:35.31; 5. Will Dionesotes (BCC) 4:37.48.
PBL results -- 13. Alec St. Julien, 4:59.4; 28. Trevor Morse, 5:15.98.
3,200-meter run
1. Isiah McCune (SJO) 10:19.94; 2. Cort Ross (CW) 10:24.07; 3. Steven Melin (PP) 10:30.68; 4. Layton Hall (ALAH) 10:38.56; 5. Bailey Lippold (CARL) 10:42.42.
60-meter hurdles
1. Shamar Adams (DUQ) 8.67; 2. Keigan Halford (PP) 8.92; 3. Kyle Carver (CW) 8.93; 4. Turner Pullen (SHEL) 8.94; 5. Grayson Wolf (ROB) 8.96.
PBL results -- 17. Kris Hewerdine, 10.12.
4x200 relay
1. Warrensburg-Latham, 1:35.98; 2. PBL (Mason Ecker, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Riley Cuppernell), 1:36.13; 3. Pleasant Plains, 1:37.71; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:38.2; 5. Wesclin, 1:39.33.
4x400 relay
1. Warrensburg-Latham, 3:37.29; 2. Pleasant Plains, 3:40.28; 3. Tremont, 3:40.92; 4. Nashville, 3:44.13; 5. PBL (Jordan Giese, Jonathan Muller, Kody Harrison, Riley Cuppernell), 3:44.34.
4x800 relay
1. Pleasant Plains, 8:43.11; 2. Marshall, 8:53.19; 3. Wesclin, 8:53.88; 4. Salt Fork, 8:54.12; 5. Williamsville, 8:56.25.
PBL results -- 7. Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien, Nik Schnabel, Jordan Giese, 9:00.23.
High jump
1. Jorden Tedford (WL) 6-6; 2. Tristen Tewes (PP) 6-4; 3. Boe Bevilaqua (BCC) 6-4; 4. Luke Spencer (ARC) 6-2; 5. Michael Douglas (CARL) 6-0.
Long jump
1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 21-0 1/2; 2. Brett Spears (SHEL) 20-8 3/4; 3. Max Rogers (CARL) 20-4 1/2; 4. Sam McAfee (PP) 20-0; 5. Dasani Edward (DUQ) 19-11 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Dasani Edward (DUQ) 42-3 1/2; 2. Ramsey Hunt (SHIL) 41-7 1/2; 3. Max Rogers (CARL) 40-11 1/2; 4. Dylan Webster (CH) 40-8 1/2; 5. Logan Farris (CAM) 39-9.
Shot put
1. Hunter Woodard (TUS) 56-0 1/2; 2. Brad Olysav (WILL) 52-0 1/2; 3. Max Cox (SHIL) 48-8; 4. Nate Brown (ALT) 47-9; 5. T.J. Cox (CUMB) 45-9.
PBL results -- 6. Jake Rich, 45-4 1/2; 22. Keegan Lantz, 39-6.
Pole vault
1. Cameron Witts (WILL) 15-0; 2. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 15-0; 3. Logan Pedigo (SULL) 12-6; 4. Dylan Webster (CH) 12-6; 5. Cameron Withers (VAN) 12-6.
