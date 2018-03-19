PBL girls track and field athletes compete at Clinton Last Chance Invite

BLOOMINGTON -- In the finals of the 60-meter hurdles at Monday's Clinton Girls Last Chance Invite, Paxton-Buckley-Loda track and field athlete Katelyn Crabb finished sixth with a time of 10.1 seconds.
Crabb also placed sixth in the preliminaries with a time of 9.96 seconds while teammate Olivia Frichtl finished 36th with a time of 14.72 seconds.
In the 4x200 relay, PBL (Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Olivia Frichtl and Katelyn Crabb) finished seventh with a time of 1:55.43.
Emily Graves finished ninth in the pole vault with a height of 10-0.
Mackenzie Bruns finished 11th in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 while Ariana Gentzler tied for 14th with a jump of 4-7.
In the long jump, Crabb finished 11th with a leap of 15-8 while Lexi Johnson placed 15th with a jump of 14-5 1/2.
Gentzler finished 12th in the triple jump with a leap of 31-5 while Crabb placed 13th with a jump of 31-4 1/2.
Evie Ellis placed 16th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:00.97 while Katie Harms finished 37th with a time of 6:50.97.
Hannah Schwarz finished 18th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.6 seconds while Cheyanne Ratcliff placed 43rd with a time of 9.35 seconds. Schwarz also finished 13th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.82 seconds.
Gracie Smith finished 25th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.64.
Marissa Arnette finished 38th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:57.7 while Olivia Wilson placed 48th with a time of 3:23.72.
CLINTON GIRLS LAST CHANCE INVITE
At Shirk Center, Bloomington
60-meter dash
1. Hope Watts (Pekin) 8.1; 2. Bailey McGill (Bloomington) 8.1; 3. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 8.18; 4. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 8.2; 5. Sarandon DuBois (Metamora) 8.29.
PBL results -- 18. Hannah Schwarz, 8.6; 43. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 9.35.
200-meter dash
1. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 26.59; 2. Bailey McGill (Bloomington) 27.42; 3. Hope Watts (Pekin) 27.48; 4. Sharifa Hurtault (Charleston) 27.54; 5. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 27.6.
PBL results -- 13. Hannah Schwarz, 28.82.
400-meter dash
1. Summerlyn Smith (Mattoon) 59.21; 2. Lauren Ferguson (Springfield) 1:01.12; 3. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 1:01.51; 4. Carrington Walker (Normal University) 1:02.26; 5. Xanna Tomasello (Taylorville) 1:03.23.
PBL results -- 25. Gracie Smith, 1:14.64.
800-meter run
1. Taylor Fox (Mount Zion) 2:30.78; 2. Abby Lewis (Bloomington Central Catholic) 2:32.55; 3. Lily Wagermann (Pekin) 2:32.61; 4. Kaelyn Mackling (Mount Zion) 2:33.54; 5. Margaret Vaessen (Amboy) 2:34.64.
PBL results -- 38. Marissa Arnette, 2:57.7; 48. Olivia Wilson, 3:23.72.
1,600-meter run
1. Payne Turney (Clinton) 5:17.23; 2. Paige Arseneau (Pekin) 5:18.96; 3. Alyssa McPike (Monticello) 5:18.9; 4. Megan Garrett (Charleston) 5:25.79; 5. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville) 5:32.85.
PBL results -- 16. Evie Ellis, 6:00.97; 37. Katie Harms, 6:50.97.
60-meter hurdles
1. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 9.08; 2. Aliyah Welter (Monticello) 9.56; 3. DaeLin Switzer (Decatur St. Teresa) 9.67; 4. Lauren Ferguson (Springfield) 9.76; 5. Hannah Burnes (Springfield) 9.78.
PBL finals results -- 6. Katelyn Crabb, 10.1.
PBL preliminary results -- 6. Crabb, 9.96; 36. Olivia Frichtl, 14.72.
4x200 relay
1. Mattoon, 1:50.94; 2. Pontiac, 1:53.45; 3. Clinton, 1:53.45; 3. Decatur St. Teresa, 1:53.68; 4. Clinton, 1:53.79; 5. Springfield, 1:54.74.
PBL results -- 7. Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Olivia Frichtl, Katelyn Crabb, 1:55.43.
4x400 relay
1. Monticello, 4:15.13; 2. Mattoon, 4:18.07; 3. Pontiac, 4:18.95; 4. Mount Zion, 4:19.71; 5. Charleston, 4:20.09.
4x800 relay
1. Normal West, 10:08.72; 2. Mattoon, 10:08.84; 3. Normal U-High, 10:20.42; 4. Metamora, 10:27.59; 5. Pekin, 10:41.49.
High jump
1. Sarah Flight (Charleston) 5-5; 2. Mariah Ball (Mattoon) 5-1; 3. Sarah Stephens (Bloomington Central Catholic) 4-11; 4. Kenzie Klink (Normal West) 4-11; 5. Olivia Weber (Prairie Central) 4-11.
PBL results -- 11. Mackenzie Bruns, 4-9; T14. Ariana Gentzler, 4-7.
Long jump
1. Whitney Bozarth (Normal West) 17-6; 2. Emma Helferich (Monticello) 17-0 3/4; 3. Sade' Oladipupo (St. Teresa) 17-0 1/4; 4. Ellison Tippitt (Taylorville) 16-9 1/4; 5. Lydia Spychalla (Normal West) 16-5.
PBL results -- 11. Katelyn Crabb, 15-8; 19. Lexi Johnson, 14-5 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Lydia Spychalla (Normal West) 35-10 1/2; 2. Summerlyn Smith (Mattoon) 35-6; 3. Emma Helferich (Monticello) 34-6; 4. Whitney Bozarth (Normal West) 34-5 1/2; 5. Whitney Smith (Stewardson-Strasburg) 33-6 1/4.
PBL results -- 12. Ariana Gentzler, 31-5; 13. Katelyn Crabb, 31-4 1/2.
Shot put
1. Kelise Johnson (Bloomington) 39-2 1/2; 2. Claudia Workman (Clinton) 37-2; 3. Addi Cox (Morton) 37-1 1/2; 4. Noelle DeJaynes (St. Teresa) 36-1; 5. Gabi Salazar (Pekin) 35-6.
Pole vault
1. Aliyah Welter (Monticello) 12-6; 2. Josephine Held (Mount Zion) 12-0; 3. Brooke Misukonis (Bloomington) 11-6; 4. Windsor Roberts (Tri-Valley) 11-6; 5. Rhiannon Held (Mount Zion) 11-0.
PBL results -- 9. Emily Graves, 10-0.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.