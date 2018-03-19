PBL girls track and field athletes compete at Clinton Last Chance Invite

BLOOMINGTON -- In the finals of the 60-meter hurdles at Monday's Clinton Girls Last Chance Invite, Paxton-Buckley-Loda track and field athlete Katelyn Crabb finished sixth with a time of 10.1 seconds.

Crabb also placed sixth in the preliminaries with a time of 9.96 seconds while teammate Olivia Frichtl finished 36th with a time of 14.72 seconds.

In the 4x200 relay, PBL (Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Olivia Frichtl and Katelyn Crabb) finished seventh with a time of 1:55.43.

Emily Graves finished ninth in the pole vault with a height of 10-0.

Mackenzie Bruns finished 11th in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 while Ariana Gentzler tied for 14th with a jump of 4-7.

In the long jump, Crabb finished 11th with a leap of 15-8 while Lexi Johnson placed 15th with a jump of 14-5 1/2.

Gentzler finished 12th in the triple jump with a leap of 31-5 while Crabb placed 13th with a jump of 31-4 1/2.

Evie Ellis placed 16th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:00.97 while Katie Harms finished 37th with a time of 6:50.97.

Hannah Schwarz finished 18th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.6 seconds while Cheyanne Ratcliff placed 43rd with a time of 9.35 seconds. Schwarz also finished 13th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.82 seconds.

Gracie Smith finished 25th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.64.

Marissa Arnette finished 38th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:57.7 while Olivia Wilson placed 48th with a time of 3:23.72.

CLINTON GIRLS LAST CHANCE INVITE

At Shirk Center, Bloomington

60-meter dash

1. Hope Watts (Pekin) 8.1; 2. Bailey McGill (Bloomington) 8.1; 3. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 8.18; 4. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 8.2; 5. Sarandon DuBois (Metamora) 8.29.

PBL results -- 18. Hannah Schwarz, 8.6; 43. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 9.35.

200-meter dash

1. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 26.59; 2. Bailey McGill (Bloomington) 27.42; 3. Hope Watts (Pekin) 27.48; 4. Sharifa Hurtault (Charleston) 27.54; 5. Lauren Doerr (Morton) 27.6.

PBL results -- 13. Hannah Schwarz, 28.82.

400-meter dash

1. Summerlyn Smith (Mattoon) 59.21; 2. Lauren Ferguson (Springfield) 1:01.12; 3. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 1:01.51; 4. Carrington Walker (Normal University) 1:02.26; 5. Xanna Tomasello (Taylorville) 1:03.23.

PBL results -- 25. Gracie Smith, 1:14.64.

800-meter run

1. Taylor Fox (Mount Zion) 2:30.78; 2. Abby Lewis (Bloomington Central Catholic) 2:32.55; 3. Lily Wagermann (Pekin) 2:32.61; 4. Kaelyn Mackling (Mount Zion) 2:33.54; 5. Margaret Vaessen (Amboy) 2:34.64.

PBL results -- 38. Marissa Arnette, 2:57.7; 48. Olivia Wilson, 3:23.72.

1,600-meter run

1. Payne Turney (Clinton) 5:17.23; 2. Paige Arseneau (Pekin) 5:18.96; 3. Alyssa McPike (Monticello) 5:18.9; 4. Megan Garrett (Charleston) 5:25.79; 5. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville) 5:32.85.

PBL results -- 16. Evie Ellis, 6:00.97; 37. Katie Harms, 6:50.97.

60-meter hurdles

1. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 9.08; 2. Aliyah Welter (Monticello) 9.56; 3. DaeLin Switzer (Decatur St. Teresa) 9.67; 4. Lauren Ferguson (Springfield) 9.76; 5. Hannah Burnes (Springfield) 9.78.

PBL finals results -- 6. Katelyn Crabb, 10.1.

PBL preliminary results -- 6. Crabb, 9.96; 36. Olivia Frichtl, 14.72.

4x200 relay

1. Mattoon, 1:50.94; 2. Pontiac, 1:53.45; 3. Clinton, 1:53.45; 3. Decatur St. Teresa, 1:53.68; 4. Clinton, 1:53.79; 5. Springfield, 1:54.74.

PBL results -- 7. Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Olivia Frichtl, Katelyn Crabb, 1:55.43.

4x400 relay

1. Monticello, 4:15.13; 2. Mattoon, 4:18.07; 3. Pontiac, 4:18.95; 4. Mount Zion, 4:19.71; 5. Charleston, 4:20.09.

4x800 relay

1. Normal West, 10:08.72; 2. Mattoon, 10:08.84; 3. Normal U-High, 10:20.42; 4. Metamora, 10:27.59; 5. Pekin, 10:41.49.

High jump

1. Sarah Flight (Charleston) 5-5; 2. Mariah Ball (Mattoon) 5-1; 3. Sarah Stephens (Bloomington Central Catholic) 4-11; 4. Kenzie Klink (Normal West) 4-11; 5. Olivia Weber (Prairie Central) 4-11.

PBL results -- 11. Mackenzie Bruns, 4-9; T14. Ariana Gentzler, 4-7.

Long jump

1. Whitney Bozarth (Normal West) 17-6; 2. Emma Helferich (Monticello) 17-0 3/4; 3. Sade' Oladipupo (St. Teresa) 17-0 1/4; 4. Ellison Tippitt (Taylorville) 16-9 1/4; 5. Lydia Spychalla (Normal West) 16-5.

PBL results -- 11. Katelyn Crabb, 15-8; 19. Lexi Johnson, 14-5 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Lydia Spychalla (Normal West) 35-10 1/2; 2. Summerlyn Smith (Mattoon) 35-6; 3. Emma Helferich (Monticello) 34-6; 4. Whitney Bozarth (Normal West) 34-5 1/2; 5. Whitney Smith (Stewardson-Strasburg) 33-6 1/4.

PBL results -- 12. Ariana Gentzler, 31-5; 13. Katelyn Crabb, 31-4 1/2.

Shot put

1. Kelise Johnson (Bloomington) 39-2 1/2; 2. Claudia Workman (Clinton) 37-2; 3. Addi Cox (Morton) 37-1 1/2; 4. Noelle DeJaynes (St. Teresa) 36-1; 5. Gabi Salazar (Pekin) 35-6.

Pole vault

1. Aliyah Welter (Monticello) 12-6; 2. Josephine Held (Mount Zion) 12-0; 3. Brooke Misukonis (Bloomington) 11-6; 4. Windsor Roberts (Tri-Valley) 11-6; 5. Rhiannon Held (Mount Zion) 11-0.

PBL results -- 9. Emily Graves, 10-0.