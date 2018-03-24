PBL, GCMS track and field athletes compete at Illinois Prep Top Times Meet

BLOOMINGTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team won the 400-meter dash at Friday's Illinois Prep Top Times Meet with a time of 1:00.01.
Dykes also finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.5. She placed 17th with a time of 27.96 seconds in the 200-meter dash as well.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Katelyn Crabb finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.96 seconds while teammate Olivia Frichtl placed 18th with a time of 10.32 seconds.
The Panthers' Emily Graves tied for 13th place in the pole vault with a height of 8-6.
Crabb, Frichtl, Hannah Schwarz and Lexi Johnson were part of a PBL 4x200 relay team that finished 15th with a time of 1:54.61.
On the boys' side, PBL's Jonathan Muller took third place in the long jump with a leap of 21-11 1/2.
The PBL boys' 4x200 relay team (Muller, Mason Ecker, T.J. Jones and Riley Cuppernell) claimed fourth place with a time of 1:35.02.
Muller placed sixth in the 60-meter dash as well with a time of 7.16 seconds. He also finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.38 seconds.
In the triple jump, GCMS's Caleb Bleich finished 10th with a leap of 39-11 1/2.
The PBL boys' 4x400 relay team (Cuppernell, Alec St. Julien, Jordan Giese and Kody Harrison) finished 12th with a time of 3:43.78.
ILLINOIS PREP TOP TIMES MEET
At Shirk Center, Bloomington
BOYS
60-meter dash
1. Easton Bianchi (Sterling Newman Central Catholic) 6.88; 2. Diondre Lewis (Warrensburg-Latham) 7.07; 3. Marshall Walk (Spring Valley Hall) 7.11; 4. Dionte Lewis (Warrensburg-Latham) 7.13; 5. Connor Artman (Carthage Illini West) 7.14; 6. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 7.16.
200-meter dash
1. Easton Bianchi (Sterling Newman Central Catholic) 22.41; 2. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 22.76; 3. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 23.06; 4. Marshall Brown (Macon Meridian) 23.26; 5. Seth Rochell (Liberty) 23.37; 6. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 23.38.
400-meter dash
1. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 50.42; 2. Bobby Kapolnek (St. Thomas More) 51.23; 3. Riley Baker (St. Joseph-Ogden) 51.55; 4. Kolton Grawe (Liberty) 52.07; 5. Jason Yaccino (Elgin Westminster Christian) 52.25.
800-meter run
1. Riley Wells (Rockford Christian) 1:55.71; 2. Ian Hussung (Oregon) 1:56.95; 3. Jacob Bryan (Carthage Illini West) 1:57.55; 4. Shane Yamco (Riverton) 1:59.93; 5. Jason Landon (Carlinville) 2:01.85.
1,600-meter run
1. Wyatt McIntyre (Athens) 4:27.34; 2. Ryan Skowronski (Shelbyville) 4:28.27; 3. Jack McNabola (Chicago Francis W. Parker) 4:28.91; 4. Jacob Bryan (Carthage Illini West) 4:29.04; 5. Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield) 4:30.67.
3,200-meter run
1. Wyatt McIntyre (Athens) 9:22.47; 2. Logan Hall (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 9:23.93; 3. Jack McNabola (Chicago Francis W Parker) 9:24.51; 4. Javon Watkins (Madison) 9:52.99; 5. Negus Bogard (Palestine) 9:57.11.
60-meter hurdles
1. Connor Artman (Carthage Illini West) 8.25; 2. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 8.33; 3. Dontez Pittman (Madison) 8.49; 4. Judd Anderson (Farmington) 8.6; 5. Shamar Adams (DuQuoin) 8.61.
4x200 relay
1. Rockford Christian, 1:33.92; 2. Liberty, 1:34.77; 3. Pleasant Plains, 1:34.95; 4. PBL (Mason Ecker, T.J. Jones, Jonathan Muller, Riley Cuppernell), 1:35.02; 5. Warrensburg-Latham, 1:35.22.
4x400 relay
1. Rockford Christian, 3:30.28; 2. Warrensburg-Latham, 3:31.97; 3. Pleasant Plains, 3:34.15; 4. Macon Meridian, 3:35.02; 5. Carlinville, 3:36.89.
PBL results -- 12. Riley Cuppernell, Alec St. Julien, Jordan Giese, Kody Harrison, 3:43.78.
4x800 relay
1. Pleasant Plains, 8:25.77; 2. Rockford Christian, 8:26.3; 3. Urbana University, 8:26.91; 4. Elmwood, 8:28.39; 5. Marshall, 8:31.35.
High jump
1. Cameron Getz (Macon Meridian) 6-7; 2. Jorden Tedford (Warrensburg-Latham) 6-5; 3. Ramsey Hunt (Hume Shiloh) 6-3; 4. Levi Cole (Erie-Prophetstown) 6-3; 5. Tristen Tewes (Pleasant Plains) 6-3.
Long jump
1. Connor Artman (Carthage Illini West) 22-9 1/2; 2. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 22-2 1/4; 3. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 21-11 1/2; 4. Alphonso Rice III (Madison) 21-5 3/4; 5. Sidney Malone (Winnebago) 21-5 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Ramsey Hunt (Hume Shiloh) 44-1; 2. Michael Hill (Illini Bluffs) 43-0; 3. Jacob Donaldson (Ridgeview) 42-7 3/4; 4. Dasani Edward (DuQuoin) 42-5 3/4; 5. Max Rogers (Carlinville) 41-7 1/2.
GCMS results -- 10. Caleb Bleich, 39-11 1/2.
Shot put
1. Hunter Woodard (Tuscola) 57-8 1/2; 2. Andrew Bird (Hamilton/Warsaw) 56-3 1/2; 3. Jackson Sheckler (Illini Bluffs) 52.7 1/4; 4. Brad Olysav (Williamsville) 51-9 3/4; 5. Peyton Taylor (Mount Pulaski) 50-4 3/4.
Pole vault
1. Cameron Witts (Williamsville) 15-0; 2. Zane Steele (Vandalia) 14-6; 3. Kyle Kruthoff (Erie-Prophetstown) 14-0; 4. Cameron Withers (Vandalia) 13-6; 5. Jadon Nuzzo (Sullivan) 13-6.
GIRLS
60-meter dash
1. Janiya Collins (Madison) 7.9; 2. Katelyn Lang (Hume Shiloh) 7.92; 3. Jordan Peckham (Farmington) 8.02; 4. Catelyn Hofmann (Aledo Mercer County) 8.08; 5. Madison Davis (DuQuoin) 8.08.
200-meter dash
1. Janiya Collins (Madison) 26.3; 2. Katelyn Lang (Hume Shiloh) 26.46; 3. Tori Thomas (Alleman) 26.49; 4. Catelyn Hofmann (Aledo Mercer County) 26.72; 5. Emma Ginther (Abingdon-Avon) 26.8.
GCMS results -- 17. Delanie Dykes, 27.96.
400-meter dash
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:00.01; 2. Jordan Peckham (Farmington) 1:00.44; 3. Katelyn Lang (Hume Shiloh) 1:01.08; 4. Darcie Pilon (Port Byron Riverdale) 1:01.68; 5. Claire Wilhour (Brownstown) 1:01.72.
800-meter run
1. Arielle Summitt (Urbana University) 2:20.1; 2. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:22.5; 3. Gabrielle Alongi (DuQuoin) 2:22.71; 4. Marguerite Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 2:26.88; 5. Breena Shreeves (Knoxville) 2:27.47.
1,600-meter run
1. Arielle Summitt (Uni High) 5:17.57; 2. Fran Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 5:22.79; 3. Natalia Martino (Winnebago) 5:25.93; 4. Caroline Jachino (Pleasant Plains) 5:27.09; 5. Lizzy Freidinger (Tremont) 5:28.54.
3,200-meter run
1. Laura Krasa (Judah Christian) 11:10.61; 2. Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) 11:30; 3. Caroline Jachino (Pleasant Plains) 11:32.74; 4. Frankie Chaidez (Elmhurst IC Catholic) 11:39.82; 5. Nygia Pollard (Elgin Harvest Christian Academy) 11:40.89.
60-meter hurdles
1. Alayna Stalter (Fisher) 9.34; 2. Lucy Lux-Rulon (St. Thomas More) 9.41; 3. Capria Brown (Danville Schlarman) 9.55; 4. Danielle Taets (Orion) 9.56; 5. Kenli Nettles (Arthur-Lovington) 9.57; 6. Jaelyn Robertson (Cowden-Herrick) 9.79; 7. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 9.96.
4x200 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:48.95; 2. Bureau Valley, 1:51.28; 3. Warrensburg-Latham, 1:51.94; 4. Althoff Catholic, 1:52.28; 5. Decatur St. Teresa, 1:52.32.
PBL results -- 15. Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Olivia Frichtl, Katelyn Crabb, 1:54.61.
4x400 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:13.47; 2. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 4:16.5; 3. Amboy, 4:18.01; 4. Knoxville, 4:18.94; 5. Newton, 4:20.92.
4x800 relay
1. St. Thomas More, 10:07.79; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:11.74; 3. Teutopolis, 10:12.81; 4. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 10:14.59; 5. Springfield Lutheran, 10:21.08.
High jump
1. Kenli Nettles (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 5-7; 2. DaeLin Switzer (St. Teresa) 5-6; 3. Lucy Lux-Rulon (St. Thomas More) 5-4; 4. Natalia Garcia (Bloomington Central Catholic) 5-3; 5. Paige Tucker (Sesser-Valier) 5-3.
Long jump
1. Faith Frye (Casey-Westfield) 17-11 1/4; 2. Sade' Oladipupo (St. Teresa) 17-6; 3. Capria Brown (Danville Schlarman) 17-1 1/2; 4. Kaelyn Hamalle (Spring Valley Hall) 16-11 1/4; 5. Jaden Christian (Braidwood Reed-Custer) 16-9 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Danielle Taets (Orion) 36-1 3/4; 2. Jaden Christian (Reed-Custer) 35-5 1/4; 3. Grace Alley (Seneca) 35-1 1/2; 4. Kaylynn Hunt (Hume Shiloh) 34-8 1/4; 5. Kaelyn Hamalle (Spring Valley Hall) 34-1.
Shot put
1. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 48-2 1/2; 2. Claire Bushur (Teutopolis) 41-0; 3. Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield) 40-10 1/2; 4. Saige Barnett (Bureau Valley) 38-8 1/4; 5. Hanna Wolff (Altamont) 38-8.
Pole vault
1. Windsor Roberts (Tri-Valley) 12-0; 2. Emma Smith (Carlinville) 12-0; 3. Tori Thomas (Alleman) 10-6; 4. Whitney Bramm (Erie-Prophetstown) 10-0; 5. Sarah Craig (Danville Schlarman) 10-0.
PBL results -- T13. Emily Graves, 8-6.
