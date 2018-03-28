PBL High School boys, girls finish first at track meet in Watseka

From left, PBL's Gracie Bradshaw, Olivia Frichtl and Katelyn Crabb run in the 100-meter hurdles race during Tuesday's meet at Watseka.

WATSEKA -- About a month from now, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Clifton Central, Watseka and Iroquois West track and field teams will meet in the Twin Valley Conference Meet.

If Tuesday's pentangular meet between the four teams, plus Milford/Cissna Park, is any indication, both the PBL boys -- who will host the TVC Meet on May 7 -- and girls -- who will compete in the TVC Meet at Dwight on April 30 -- should go into their respective conference meets with a lot of confidence.

The Panther boys and girls both finished Tuesday's pentangular meet in first place.

The PBL boys finished with a team score of 104, followed by Watseka (92), Clifton Central (78), Iroquois West (49) and Milford/Cissna Park (27).

The PBL girls scored a 108, followed by Clifton Central (105), Milford/Cissna Park (69), Watseka (62) and Iroquois West (eight).

On the boys' side, Alec St. Julien and Nik Schnabel finished first and second, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run with times of 11:15.68 and 11:16.72.

Jake Rich finished first in the shot put with a throw of 43-9 while Zak Babcock placed third with a hurl of 41-10.

Keegan Lantz finished sixth with a throw of 38-6, followed by teammates Brandon Scott (seventh, 37-8), Dane Polson (eighth, 37-3), Luke Cowan (ninth, 36-11) and Colin Wieneke (13th, 32-4).

Kody Harrison finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:56.06 while Trevor Morse placed fifth with a time of 5:13.

Jordan Giese finished first in the 800-meter run while Brady Barfield placed sixth. Times were unavailable after the race.

Riley Cuppernell finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.05 seconds.

Jonathan Muller finished first in the long jump with a leap of 21-1 1/2.

T.J. Jones finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 39-7 1/2. He, along with Muller, was also part of a PBL boys' 4x200 relay team finished second with a time of 1:37.81.

Kris Hewerdine finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.06 seconds while Curtis Phillips placed fourth with a time of 49.14 seconds.

Scott and Babcock tied for third in the discus with a throw of 106-11 each. Rich finished sixth with a hurl of 93-6 and Keegan Lantz placed seventh with a throw of 91-9, followed by teammates Dane Polson (eighth, 90-5), Luke Cowan (12th, 80-5) and Colin Wieneke (13th, 78-3).

Hewerdine finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.88 seconds while Phillips placed fifth with a time of 25.56 seconds.

Brett Giese finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-0. The PBL boys' 4x100 relay team finished third with a time of 48.43 seconds.

Drew Riggleman placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.12 seconds. The 4x400 relay team finished fourth with a time of 4:02.93.

The PBL boys' 4x800 relay team (Ashton Goss, Liam McMullin, Seth Daniels and Adam McMullin) finished fifth with a time of 10:35.77.

Dylan Polson finished 17th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.28 seconds.

On the girls' side, Katelyn Crabb and Olivia Frichtl finished first and second, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles with times of 16.69 and 17.03 seconds. Gracie Bradshaw finished fourth with a time of 21.22 seconds.

Crabb also finished first in the long jump with a leap of 15-8 3/4 while Lexi Johnson finished fourth with a jump of 14-3 and Ariana Gentzler finished fifth with a leap of 13-10 1/2.

Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Frichtl and Crabb finished first in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:53.65.

Frichtl had a first-place finish as well in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.43 seconds.

Crabb placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 31-5 while Gentzler finished third with a jump of 29-2 1/2 and Lexi Johnson placed seventh with a leap of 27-7 1/2.

Evie Ellis finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:58.46.

Gentzler finished second in the high jump with a leap of 4-8 while Mackenzie Bruns placed third with a height of 4-6.

Gracie Smith finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:13.09 while Bruns placed third with a time of 1:13.4, Alyssa Hofer finished sixth with a time of 1:14.74 and Kylie Piatt placed eighth with a time of 1:21.9.

The PBL girls' 4x100 relay team (Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Faith Johnson, Emily Graves and Hannah Schwarz) finished second with a time of 58.47 seconds.

The PBL girls' 4x800 relay team (Marissa Arnette, Yami Domingo, Olivia Wilson and Evie Ellis) finished second with a time of 12:54.72.

Schwarz finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.44 seconds, followed by teammates Kaitlynn Hornbeck (10th, 14.44), Emily Graves (12th, 14.56) and Faith Johnson (14th, 15.21).

Arnette placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:51.09 while Domingo finished eighth with a time of 3:15.96 and Wilson placed 10th with a time of 3:38.38.

Lexi Johnson finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.78 while Cheyanne Ratcliff finished ninth with a time of 32.91 seconds and Schwarz placed 13th iwth a time of 33.94 seconds.

Katie Harms finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 16:05.84.

The PBL girls' 4x400 relay team (Gracie Smith, Kylie Piatt, Alyssa Hofer and Mackenzie Bruns) finished fourth with a time of 5:15.

Emma Stocking finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 26-7 while Kalli Goudy finished ninth with a hurl of 22-1 1/2, Savanna Davis placed 12th with a throw of 19-10 and Diane Estrada finished 16th with a throw of 15-11 1/2.

Goudy finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 56-8 while Davis finished 13th with a throw of 52-0, Stocking finished 14th with a hurl of 51-5 and Estrada finished 16th with a throw of 47-2.

At Watseka

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 104; 2. Watseka, 92; 3. Clifton Central, 78; 4. Iroquois West, 49; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 27.

100-meter dash

1. Lucas Lee (WAT) 11.68; 2. Jameson Cluver (WAT) 11.73; 3. Jakai Martin (MCP) 11.93; 4. Kevin Butler (IW) 12.18; 5. Cameron Wonch (WAT) 12.24.

PBL results -- 17. Dylan Polson, 13.28.

200-meter dash

1. Keegan Zack (WAT) 23.31; 2. Jakai Martin (MCP) 25.12; 3. Cameron Wonch (WAT) 25.69; 4. Drew Riggleman (PBL) 26.14; 5. Kelton Musgraves (WAT) 26.27.

400-meter dash

1. Riley Cuppernell (PBL) 55.05; 2. Caden Perry (CC) 56.34; 3. Darrell Collins (WAT) 57.49; 4. Jeremiah Norris (CC) 58.96; 5. Devin Kuchel (IW) 1:01.4.

800-meter run*

1. Jordan Giese (PBL); 2. Thomas MacDonald (IW); 3. Travis Felchlia (CC); 4. Justin Bunting (WAT); 5. Dominick Panozzo (CC).

PBL results -- 6. Brady Barfield.

1,600-meter run

1. Kody Harrison (PBL) 4:56.06; 2. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 5:03; 3. Trevor Swanson (CC) 5:05; 4. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 5:05.01; 5. Trevor Morse (PBL) 5:13.

3,200-meter run

1. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 11:15.68; 2. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 11:16.72; 3. Connor Price (IW) 11:42.31; 4. Dakota Gamino (WAT) 12:10.72; 5. Lucas Alvarez (IW) 12:30.62.

110-meter hurdles

1. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 17.38; 2. Brad Stock (MCP) 17.47; 3. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 18.88; 4. Imanol Salazar (IW) 20.12; 5. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 25.56.

300-meter hurdles

1. Max Grant (IW) 45.5; 2. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 46.06; 3. Jakai Martin (MCP) 48.17; 4. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 49.14; 5. Brad Stock (MCP) 53.5.

4x100 relay

1. Watseka A, 45.52; 2. Clifton Central, 46.36; 3. PBL, 48.43; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 48.87; 5. Iroquois West A, 49.12.

4x200 relay

1. Clifton Central, 1:36.65; 2. PBL, 1:37.81; 3. Watseka, 1:38.42; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:47.61; 5. Iroquois West, 1:47.93

4x400 relay

1. Clifton Central A, 3:54.72; 2. Watseka, 3:55.18; 3. Iroquois West, 3:55.32; 4. PBL, 4:02.93; 5. Clifton Central B, 4:09.65.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central A, 8:59.02; 2. Clifton Central B, 9:34.02; 3. Watseka, 9:50.34; 4. Iroquois West, 10:15.36; 5. PBL (Ashton Goss, Liam McMullin, Seth Daniels, Adam McMullin), 10:35.77.

High jump

1. Max Grant (IW) 5-8; 2. Jeremiah Norris (CC) 5-2; 3. Brett Giese (PBL) 5-0

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 21-1 1/2; 2. Jameson Cluver (WAT) 18-2 1/2; 3. Diego Cintora (WAT) 17-11 3/4; 4. Kevin Butler (IW) 17-4 1/2; 5. Kollin Krumwiede (CC) 17-1 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Keegan Zack (WAT) 43-10; 2. T.J. Jones (PBL) 39-7 1/2; 3. Caden Perry (CC) 35-5; 4. Lorenzo Argentero (MCP) 31-10 1/2; 5. Juliano Avalos (CC) 30-5.

Shot put

1. Jake Rich (PBL) 43-9; 2. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 43-4; 3. Zak Babcock (PBL) 41-10; 4. Tyler James (CC) 40-6; 5. Trysten Massey (IW) 39-6.

PBL results -- 6. Keegan Lantz, 38-6; 7. Brandon Scott, 37-8; 8. Dane Polson, 37-3; 9. Luke Cowan, 36-11; 13. Colin Wieneke, 32-4.

Discus

1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 117-7; 2. Trysten Massey (IW) 115-9; 3. Brandon Scott, 106-11; 3. Zak Babcock, 106-11; 5. Tyler James, 103-5.

PBL results -- 6. Jake Rich, 93-6; 7. Keegan Lantz, 91-9; 8. Dane Polson, 90-5; 12. Luke Cowan, 80-5; 13. Colin Wieneke, 78-3.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 108; 2. Clifton Central, 105; 3. Milford/Cissna Park, 69; 4. Watseka, 62; 5. Iroquois West, 8.

100-meter dash

1. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 13.12; 2. Emily Duis (MCP) 13.28; 3. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 13.44; 4. Alexis Puetz (MCP) 13.68; 5. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 13.87.

PBL results -- 10. Kaitlynn Hornbeck, 14.44; 12. Emily Graves, 14.56; 14. Faith Johnson, 15.21.

200-meter dash

1. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 27.75; 2. Emily Gresens (CC) 29.46; 3. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29.78; 4. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 30.06; 5. Gina Peters (CC) 30.2.

PBL results -- 9. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 32.91; 13. Hannah Schwarz, 33.94.

400-meter dash

1. Megan Martell (WAT) 1:11.86; 2. Gracie Smith (PBL) 1:13.09; 3. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 1:13.4; 4. Brianna Hanners (WAT) 1:13.77; 5. Maria Munoz (CC) 1:14.47.

PBL results -- 6. Alyssa Hofer, 1:14.74; 8. Kylie Piatt, 1:21.9.

800-meter run

1. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 2:48.46; 2. Olzea Smolinski (CC) 2:48.71; 3. Marissa Arnette (PBL) 2:51.09; 4. Lauren Sheppart (MCP) 3:02.09; 5. Baylor Cluver (WAT) 3:04.62.

PBL results -- 8. Yami Domingo, 3:15.96; 10. Olivia Wilson, 3:38.38.

1,600-meter run

1. Kendall Antons (CC) 5:55.15; 2. Evie Ellis (PBL) 5:58.46; 3. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 6:24.75; 4. Sarah Teig (MCP) 6:38.99; 5. Kaitlyn Girard (CC) 6:55.18.

3,200-meter run

1. Kendall Antons (CC) 12:47.09; 2. Sarah Teig (MCP) 14:17.3; 3. Kaitlyn Girard (CC) 14:48.56; 4. Katie Harms (PBL) 16:05.84.

100-meter hurdles

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 16.69; 2. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 17.03; 3. Madyson Beasley (CC) 19.06; 4. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 21.22; 5. Lakita Walker (MCP) 21.88.

300-meter hurdles

1. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 52.43; 2. Kamryn Grice (CC) 55.27; 3. Emily Gresens (CC) 55.65; 4. Morgan Kaeb (MCP) 57.88; 5. Lakita Walker (MCP) 1:05.5.

4x100 relay

1. Clifton Central A, 55.66; 2. PBL (Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Faith Johnson, Emily Graves, Hannah Schwarz), 58.47; 3. Watseka, 58.47; 4. Clifton Central B, 1:01.75; 5. Iroquois West, 1:03.

4x200 relay

1. PBL (Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Olivia Frichtl, Katelyn Crabb) 1:53.65; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:54.49; 3. Clifton Central, 1:56.84; 4. Watseka, 2:06.02; 5. Iroquois West, 2:15.05.

4x400 relay

1. Milford, 4:41.52; 2. Clifton Central, 4:44.53; 3. Watseka, 5:14; 4. PBL (Gracie Smith, Kylie Piatt, Alyssa Hofer, Mackenzie Bruns), 5:15.

4x800 relay

1. Clifton Central, 11:37.12; 2. PBL (Marissa Arnette, Yami Domingo, Olivia Wilson, Evie Ellis), 12:54.72; 3. Watseka, 12:58.84; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 14:14.96.

High jump

1. Emily Bunting (WAT) 4-10; 2. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-8; 3. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 4-6; 4. Kennedy McTaggart (WAT) 4-4; 5. Haylee Ketchum (WAT) 4-2.

Long jump

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-8 3/4; 2. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 14-6 3/4; 3. Emily Duis (MCP) 14-6; 4. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 41-3; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 13-10 1/2.

PBL results -- 11. Mackenzie Bruns, 12-2 3/4; 14. Gracie Martin, 11-7.

Triple jump

1. Emily Gresens (CC) 31-10 1/2; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 31-5; 3. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 29-2 1/2; 4. Hannah Osborn (MCP) 29-1 1/2; 5. Kamryn Grice (CC) 28-4.

PBL results -- 7. Lexi Johnson, 27-7 1/2.

Shot put

1. Lauren James (CC) 32-9; 2. Asia Benson (WAT) 32-9; 3. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 30-1; 4. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 29-0; 5. Emma Stocking (PBL) 26-7.

PBL results -- 9. Kalli Goudy, 22-1 1/2; 12. Savanna Davis, 19-10; 15. Diane Estrada, 15-11 1/2.

Discus

1. Asia Benson (WAT) 103-6; 2. Emily Bunting (WAT) 102-3; 3. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 82-2; 4. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 77-0; 5. Sarah Gigl (CC) 73-3.

PBL results -- 11. Kalli Goudy, 56-8; 13. Savanna Davis, 52-0; 14. Emma Stocking, 51-5; 16. Diane Estrada, 47-2.

* -- Times unavailable after the race