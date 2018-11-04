PBL boys, girls track and field teams place first in home meet

PBL’s Jonathan Muller participates in the long jump during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.

PAXTON -- Despite a two-week layoff, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys and girls track and field teams picked up where they left off from their outdoor season opener.

Each squad earned its second consecutive first-place finish -- the first at Watseka on March 27 and the second in Tuesday's quad meet held at their home facility.

The PBL boys finished Tuesday's meet with a score of 190, followed by Urbana University High School (118), Blue Ridge (76), Milford/Cissna Park (70), Tri-Point (28) and Judah Christian (17).

Jake Rich, Brandon Scott, Keegan Lantz and Dane Polson finished in the top four in the shot put with throws of 41-9, 39-5, 38-4 1/4 and 37-0, respectively. Zac Babcock finished sixth with a hurl of 36-8 while Luke Cowan finished seventh with a throw of 36-5 3/4, followed by teammates Colin Wieneke (11th, 30-10 3/4) and Luke Waterson (14th, 25-4).

In the discus, Jake Rich finished first with a throw of 121-3 while Zac Babcock finished third with a hurl of 110-0 and Dane Polson finished fourth with a throw of 107-2, followed by teammates Brandon Scott (seventh, 93-3), Keegan Lantz (eighth, 93-2), Luke Cowan (ninth, 91-9), Colin Wieneke (12th, 78-7) and Luke Waterson (13th, 72-8).

The Panthers' 4x800 relay team (Ashton Goss, Brady Barfield, Adam McMullin and Tanner Longest) placed first with a time of 10:13.01.

The PBL 4x400 relay team (Jordan Giese, Tanner Longest, Kody Harrison and Alec St. Julien) finished first with a time of 3:51.06.

T.J. Jones finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.73 seconds while Drew Riggleman finished fourth with a time of 27.05 seconds. Jones also finished first in the triple jump with a leap of 40-0 while Garrett Bachtold placed first in the pole vault with a height of 13-0.

Jonathan Muller finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.68 seconds while Dylan Polson finished fifth with a time of 13.57 seconds and Cody Sample finished 12th with a time of 14.25 seconds.

In the long jump, Jonathan Muller gained another first-place finish with a leap of 20-11.

Jordan Giese finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.81 while Liam McMullin finished ninth with a time of 2:46.04.

Kody Harrison finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:53.28. Uni High's Kaden Charles was second with a time of 5:03.74.

Kris Hewerdine finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.42 seconds.

Nik Schnabel finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.85 seconds while Patrick Griffin finished ninth with a time of 1:09.65.

Alec St. Julien and Nik Schnabel finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run with times of 10:52.47 and 11:16.55 while Kyle Price finished sixth with a time of 11:56.42.

The PBL 4x100 relay team (Connor Beland, Zac Jayne, Clayton Skinner and Dylan Polson) finished third with a time of 50.14 seconds. Kris Hewerdine placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.93 seconds.

The Panthers' 4x200 relay team (Connor Beland, Zac Jayne, Clayton Skinner and Cody Winter) finished fourth with a time of 1:49.15.

The PBL girls finished first with a score of 187, followed by Milford/Cissna Park (96), Blue Ridge (84), Uni HIgh (72), Tri-Point (30) and Judah Christian (30).

Olivia Frichtl -- who, along with Ariana Gentzler, Diane Estrada, Emma Stocking, Marissa Arnette and Kalli Goudy, was one of six seniors from PBL's girls team recognized for senior night -- finished first in the 100-meter hurdes with a time of 17.42 seconds while Gracie Bradshaw finished sixth with a time of 21.76 seconds.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Frichtl finished first with a time of 52.68 seconds while Bradshaw placed fourth with a time of 59.89 seconds.

Hannah Schwarz finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.24 seconds while Kaitlynn Hornbeck and Cheyanne Ratcliff finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 15.16 and 15.36 seconds and Faith Johnson finished 11th with a time of 15.55 seconds.

Schwarz also finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.97 seconds while Olivia Frichtl finished second with a time of 29.6 seconds, Lexi Johnson placed third with a time of 29.62 seconds and Kaitlyn Hornbeck finished ninth with a time of 30.91 seconds followed by Gracie Smith (12th, 31.93) and Cheyanne Ratcliff (13th, 31.99).

Evie Ellis finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:04.87.

Lexi Johnson finished first in the long jump with a leap of 14-0 while Ariana Gentzler finished fourth with a jump of 13-2 1/2 and Gracie Martin placed fifth with a leap of 12-6.

Ariana Gentzler finished first in the triple jump with a leap of 30-4 1/2 while Lexi Johnson finished second with a jump of 29-8 1/2.

The Panthers' 4x100 relay team (Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Faith Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns and Hannah Schwarz) finished second with a time of 56.9 seconds.

The PBL 4x200 relay team (Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Mackenzie Bruns and Olivia Frichtl) finished second with a time of 2:00.43.

Emma Stocking finished second in the shot put with a throw of 25-2 while Kalli Goudy placed third with a hurl of 22-9 1/2, followed by teammates Diane Estrada (sixth, 17-10) and Savanna Davis (eighth, 17-3 3/4).

Ariana Gentzler finished second in the discus with a throw of 72-10 while Diane Estrada finished fourth with a hurl of 55-6, followed by teammates Savanna Davis (fifth, 52-6), Emma Stocking (sixth, 50-7) and Kalli Goudy (10th, 44-0).

Mackenzie Bruns finished second in the high jump with a leap of 4-6 while Ariana Gentzler placed third with her leap of 4-6.

The PBL 4x800 relay team (Marissa Arnette, Yami Domingo, Olivia Wilson and Evie Ellis) finished third with a time of 13:11.54. The 4x400 relay team (Gracie Smith, Kylie Piatt, Alyssa Hofer and Faith Johnson) finished fourth with a time of 5:11.1.

Marissa Arnette finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:57.59 while Olivia Wilson and Yami Domingo finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 3:33.98 and 3:36.6.

Katie Harms finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:50.98. Alyssa Hofer finished fourth with a time of 1:13.54 in the 400-meter dash while Kylie Piatt placed eighth with a time of 1:20.76.

At Paxton

BOYS

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 190; 2. Urbana University, 118; 3. Blue Ridge, 76; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 70; 5. Tri-Point, 28; 6. Judah Christian, 17.

100-meter dash

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 11.68; 2. Mitchel Morrow (BR) 12.15; 3. Devin Burton (BR) 12.25; 4. Jakai Martin (MCP) 12.63; 5. Dylan Polson (PBL) 13.57.

PBL results -- 12. Cody Sample, 14.25.

200-meter dash

1. T.J. Jones (PBL) 24.73; 2. Jakai Martin (MCP) 26.1; 3. Curtis Althaus (UNI) 26.15; 4. Drew Riggleman (PBL) 27.05; 5. Isaac Noteboom (JUD) 27.22.

400-meter dash

1. Jacob Ritchie (TP) 57.38; 2. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 59.85; 3. Jakai Martin (MCP) 1:01.05; 4. Isaac Noteboom (JUD) 1:02.87; 5. Brayden Riesberg (JUD) 1:04.29.

PBL results -- 9. Patrick Griffin, 1:09.65.

800-meter run

1. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:08.81; 2. Nick Ramkumar (UNI) 2:09.17; 3. Alex Dolcos (UNI) 2:10.52; 4. Matthew Tang (UNI) 2:13.44; 5. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 2:15.85.

PBL results -- 9. Liam McMullin, 2:46.04.

1,600-meter run

1. Kody Harrison (PBL) 4:53.28; 2. Kaden Canales (UNI) 5:03.74; 3. Nathan Durkin (UNI) 5:06.29; 4. Vicente Alduante (UNI) 5:10.93; 5. Ethan Muchnik (UNI) 5:38.49.

3,200-meter run

1. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 10:19.62; 2. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 10:22.01; 3. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 10:52.47; 4. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 11:16.55; 5. Aniket Gargya (UNI) 11:46.3; 6. Kyle Price (PBL) 11:56.42.

110-meter hurdles

1. Austin Winemiller (BR) 16.94; 2. Brad Stock (MCP) 18.18; 3. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 18.93; 4. Silas Jones (UNI) 21.01.

300-meter hurdles

1. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 46.42; 2. Silas Jones (UNI) 48.42.

4x100 relay

1. Uni High, 49.29; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 49.71; 3. PBL (Connor Beland, Zac Jayne, Clayton Skinner, Dylan Polson), 50.14; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 53.61; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 59.35.

4x200 relay

1. Uni High, 1:44.32; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:44.58; 3. Blue Ridge, 1:47.74; 4. PBL (Connor Beland, Zac Jayne, Clayton Skinner, Cody Winter), 1:49.15; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 2:05.0.

4x400 relay

1. PBL (Jordan Giese, Tanner Longest, Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien), 3:51.06; 2. Blue Ridge, 3:54.93; 3. Uni High, 3:56.52; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:13.35; 5. Milford/Cissna Park B, 5:05.44.

4x800 relay

1. PBL (Ashton Goss, Brady Barfield, Adam McMullin, Tanner Longest), 10:13.01; 2. Uni High, 10:22.92; 3. Judah Christian, 10:25.52; 4. Blue Ridge, 10:43.56; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 12:43.96.

High jump

1. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 6-0; 2. Gavin Raines (BR) 6-0.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 20-1; 2. Mitchel Morrow (BR) 19-11 1/2; 3. Jacob Ritchie (TP) 18-6; 4. Curtis Althaus (UNI) 16-0 1/4; 5. Alex Anukwu (UNI) 15-10 1/4.

Triple jump

1. T.J. Jones (PBL) 40-0; 2. Lorenzo Argentero (MCP) 32-2 3/4.

Shot put

1. Jake Rich (PBL) 41-9; 2. Brandon Scott (PBL) 39-5; 3. Keegan Lantz (PBL) 38-4 1/2; 4. Dane Polson (PBL) 37-0; 5. Lucas McKinley (MCP) 36-10 1/4; 6. Zac Babcock (PBL) 36-8; 7. Luke Cowan (PBL) 36-5 3/4.

PBL results -- 11. Colin Wieneke, 30-10 3/4; 14. Luke Waterson, 25-4.

Discus

1. Jake Rich (PBL) 121-3; 2. Wayne Bowns (BR) 117-11; 3. Zac Babcock (PBL) 110-0; 4. Dane Polson (PBL) 107-2; 5. Kolby Kramer (BR) 102-6.

PBL results -- 7. Brandon Scott, 93-3; 8. Keegan Lantz, 93-2; 9. Luke Cowan, 91-9; 12. Colin Wieneke, 78-7; 13. Luke Waterson, 72-8.

Pole vault

1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 13-0; 2. Brian Voyles (BR) 11-6.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 187; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 96; 3. Blue Ridge, 84; 4. Urbana University High School, 72; 5. Tri-Point, 30; 6. Judah Christian, 30.

100-meter dash

1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 14.24; 2. Alexis Puetz (MCP) 14.42; 3. Jacki Houck (TP) 14.46; 4. Gabby Wessels (MCP) 14.66; 5. Lyndon Pelmore (JUD) 14.87.

PBL results -- 7. Kaitlynn Hornbeck, 15.16; 8. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 15.36; 11. Faith Johnson, 15.55; 12. Gracie Smith, 31.93; 13. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 31.99.

200-meter dash

1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 28.97; 2. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 29.6; 3. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29.62; 4. Caylee Losch (UNI) 29.82; 5. Jacki Houck (TP) 29.92.

PBL results -- 9. Kaitlynn Hornbeck, 30.91.

400-meter dash

1. Jenna Barnhart (JUD) 1:09.2; 2. Rani Ramrattan (UNI) 1:12.54; 3. Brea Wallace (BR) 1:12.65; 4. Alyssa Hofer (PBL) 1:13.54; 5. Lauren Sheppard (MCP) 1:13.99.

PBL results -- 8. Kylie Piatt, 1:20.76.

800-meter run

1. Danbi Choi (UNI) 2:46.15; 2. Sarah Teig (MCP) 2:57.58; 3. Marissa Arnette (PBL) 2:57.59; 4. Morgan Kaeb (MCP) 2:59.21; 5. Anna Jennings (MCP) 3:03.27.

PBL results -- 7. Olivia Wilson, 3:33.98; 8. Yami Domingo, 3:36.6.

1,600-meter run

1. Evie Ellis (PBL) 6:04.87; 2. Angie Shaw (UNI) 6:27.06; 3. Tory Clevenger (JUD) 6:27.06; 3. Tory Clevenger (JUD) 6:56.99; 4. Faizah Rauther (UNI) 7:01.98; 5. Sarah Teig (MCP) 7:09.72.

3,200-meter run

1. Lauren Krasa (JUD) 11:23.31; 2. Annika Kimme (UNI) 11:59.63; 3. Chloe Pollock-Muskin (UNI) 13:01.42; 4. Katie Harms (PBL) 14:50.98; 5. Jessica Hines (MCP) 16:58.06.

100-meter hurdles

1. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 17.42; 2. Jenna Mozingo (BR) 18.05; 3. Angel Matuszewski (TP) 19.37; 4. Makayla Kuester (MCP) 21.07; 5. Lakita Walker (MCP) 21.74; 6. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 21.76.

300-meter hurdles

1. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 52.68; 2. Jenna Mozingo (BR) 57.16; 3. Beth Houck (TP) 59.22; 4. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 59.89.

4x100 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 53.92; 2. PBL (Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Faith Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns, Hannah Schwarz), 56.9; 3. Blue Ridge, 57.45; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:10.11.

4x200 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:51.66; 2. PBL (Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz, Mackenzie Bruns, Olivia Frichtl), 2:00.43; 3. Blue Ridge, 2:05.74; 4. Uni High, 2:06.92; 5. Milford/Cissna Park, 2:22.62.

4x400 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:37.78; 2. Uni High, 4:45.51; 3. Blue Ridge, 5:03.37; 4. PBL (Gracie Smith, Kylie Piatt, Alyssa Hofer, Faith Johnson), 5:11.1.

4x800 relay

1. Milford/Cissna Park, 11:57.87; 2. Blue Ridge, 12:25.13; 3. PBL (Marissa Arnette, Yami Domingo, Olivia Wilson, Evie Ellis), 13:11.54.

High jump

1. Polly Reynolds (BR) 4-8; 2. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 4-6; 3. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-6; 4. Angel Matuszewski (TP) 4-6.

Long jump

1. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 14-0; 2. Polly Reynolds (BR) 13-10; 3. Jacki Houck (TP) 13-8 1/2; 4. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 13-2 1/2; 5. Gracie Martin (PBL) 12-6.

Triple jump

1. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 30-4 1/2; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29-8 1/2; 3. Sydney Nichols (BR) 27-6 1/2.

Shot put

1. Elizabeth Bowns (BR) 36-9 1/2; 2. Emma Stocking (PBL) 25-2; 3. Kalli Goudy (PBL) 22-9 1/2; 4. Angelynn Huang (UNI) 19-3 1/2; 5. Kiah Jensen (MCP) 18-10 1/4.

PBL results -- 6. Diane Estrada, 17-10; 8. Savanna Davis, 17-3 3/4.

Discus

1. Lakita Walker (MCP) 72-11; 2. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 72-10; 3. Shreya Gargya (UNI) 56-9; 4. Diane Estrada (PBL) 55-6; 5. Savanna Davis (PBL) 52-6; 6. Emma Stocking (PBL) 50-7.

PBL results -- 10. Kalli Goudy, 44-0.