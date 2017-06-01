PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins season opener

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Hoopeston Area 25-12, 25-11 in Thursday’s season opener.

“I thought it was a good first night for us,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “This team has the potential to be very special if they continue to work together. We have work to do to increase our kills per set, but overall, I was pleased with our efforts.

Maddy Foellner finished the match with two kills, two aces and a block while Jordyn Buhrmaster and Makenna Klann had five and four aces, respectively. Makenna Klann also had 15 points while Foellner had eight points.

“It was good to see all of the girls get some playing time tonight, as they continue to vie for positions,” Vaughn said. “We have great competition in practice every day, and that will continue to make us better throughout the season.”

PBL def. Hoopeston Area 25-12, 25-11

At Paxton

For PBL (1-0), kills: Maddy Foellner 2, Makenna Klann, Jaden Bender, Kayla Adwell; aces: Jordyn Buhrmaster 5, Klann 4, Bender 2, Foellner 2, Hannah Schwarz 2; blocks: Foellner; sets: Klann 12, Ella Curry 4; passes: Makayla Klann 40, Makenna Klann 20, Ella Curry 14, Baylee Cosgrove 12, Foellner 8, Adwell 6, Emma Atkinson 4; points: Makenna Klann 15, Foellner 8, Buhrmaster 7; Bender 6, Schwarz 4, Makayla Klann 3, Atkinson 2.