PBL seventh-grade volleyball defeats Hoopeston Area in three sets

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Hoopeston Area 25-15, 26-28, 25-14 in its season opener Thursday.
Carly Mutchmore led the Panthers in kills while Emma Steiner and Makenna Ecker each had two kills. Addison Oyer had a team-high 11 aces while Steiner and Mutchmore each added five aces and Sydney Murphy and Ecker each had four aces.
Oyer and Mutchmore had 21 and 14 points, respectively.
7th-grade girls
PBL def. Hoopeston Area 25-15, 26-28, 25-14
For PBL, kills: Carly Mutchmore 3, Emma Steiner 2, Makenna Ecker 2, Kendra Johnson, Addison Oyer, Sydney Murphy; aces: Oyer 11, Steiner 5, Mutchmore 5, Murphy 4, Ecker 4, Johnson; points: Oyer 21, Mutchmore 14, Murphy 10, Ecker 9, Johnson 8, Steiner 5.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.