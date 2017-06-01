PBL seventh-grade volleyball defeats Hoopeston Area in three sets

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Hoopeston Area 25-15, 26-28, 25-14 in its season opener Thursday.

Carly Mutchmore led the Panthers in kills while Emma Steiner and Makenna Ecker each had two kills. Addison Oyer had a team-high 11 aces while Steiner and Mutchmore each added five aces and Sydney Murphy and Ecker each had four aces.

Oyer and Mutchmore had 21 and 14 points, respectively.



7th-grade girls

PBL def. Hoopeston Area 25-15, 26-28, 25-14

For PBL, kills: Carly Mutchmore 3, Emma Steiner 2, Makenna Ecker 2, Kendra Johnson, Addison Oyer, Sydney Murphy; aces: Oyer 11, Steiner 5, Mutchmore 5, Murphy 4, Ecker 4, Johnson; points: Oyer 21, Mutchmore 14, Murphy 10, Ecker 9, Johnson 8, Steiner 5.