PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team improved its record to 2-0 with a 25-9, 25-21 victory Monday over Rantoul St. Malachy.

“Everyone played again tonight, and we are becoming more familiar with our positions on the court. I thought our passing and serve receive were outstanding. We only got aced twice all night, so I am very confident in that aspect of our game,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “We made some better decisions at the net, and we are learning to trust each other.”

Makenna Klann led the Panthers in kills with five while Baylee Cosgrove added four kills and Mallorie Ecker had two kills. Cosgrove and Klann – who finished with 20 sets and 11 passes -- also had three and two aces, respectively, while Jaden Bender led PBL in aces with four.

Maddy Foellner had a block and five points while Makayla Klann had 41 passes and three points.

“I also thought we were more offensive minded than we have been,” Vaughn said. “We are going to continue to work on our timing with our setters and hitters, and I’m anxious to see that part of our game evolve.”

The Panthers’ season continues with matches at Gifford (Tuesday, Jan. 10) and at Buckley St. John’s (Thursday, Jan. 19).

“I love this group of kids, and I’m going to keep pushing them to reach their potential,” Vaughn said. “They are so competitive in practice, and they really want to win. I think they believe they can win every night they step onto the court, and it’s great to see that confidence in a group of eighth graders.”

PBL def. Rantoul St. Malachy 25-9, 25-21

At Paxton

For PBL, kills: Makenna Klann 5, Baylee Cosgrove 4, Mallorie Ecker 2, Jordyn Buhrmaster; aces: Jaden Bender 4, Cosgrove 3, Makenna Klann 2, Buhrmaster 2; blocks: Maddy Foellner; sets: Makenna Klann 20, Ella Curry 7; passing: Makayla Klann 41, Makenna Klann 1, Cosgrove 8, Curry 4, Bender 4; points; Bender 12, Cosgrove 10, Buhrmaster 6, Makenna Klann 5, Foellner 5, Makayla Klann 3, Jasmine Miles 3, Curry 2, Hannah Schwarz.