- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-13, 29-27 on Monday to Rantoul St. Malachy.
Kendra Johnson led the Panthers (1-1) in kills with four while Makenna Ecker had two kills and two aces and Addison Oyer — who finished with two blocks — and Emma Steiner each had two aces as well. Johnson had nine service points while Ooyer, Steiner and Carly Mutchmore each added seven.
Rantoul St. Malachy def. PBL 25-13, 29-27
At Paxton
For PBL (1-1), kills: Kendra Johnson 4, Makenna Ecker 2, Addison Oyer, Lillie Frichtl, Sydney Murphy; aces: Oyer 2, Emma Steiner 2, Ecker 2; blocks: Oyer 2; service points: Johnson 9, Oyer 7, Steiner 7, Carly Mutchmore 7.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.