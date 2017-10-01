PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-13, 29-27 on Monday to Rantoul St. Malachy.

Kendra Johnson led the Panthers (1-1) in kills with four while Makenna Ecker had two kills and two aces and Addison Oyer — who finished with two blocks — and Emma Steiner each had two aces as well. Johnson had nine service points while Ooyer, Steiner and Carly Mutchmore each added seven.



At Paxton

