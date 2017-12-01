PBL seventh-grade volleyball team defeats Gifford; eighth-grade loses in three sets

GIFFORD – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Gifford 25-16, 25-23 on Tuesday.

Kendra Johnson, Makenna Ecker and Sydney Murphy each recorded two kills for the Panthers (2-1) while Emma Steiner had six aces and Maisy Johnson and Addison Oyer each added five aces. Maisy Johnson and Sara Hewerdine each added a block while Murphy and Oyer had 17 and 14 service points, respectively.

The PBL eighth-grade volleyball team lost in three sets (22-25, 25-22, 26-24) to Gifford.

“The story of tonight was too many errors. I thought our passing game was outstanding once again, but we couldn’t seem to finish our points at the net. We talked about mental toughness in the locker room and how we have to fight through adversity at times,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said.

“Gifford had an outstanding team. These teams that have programs for their fifth- and sixth-graders are tough year-in and year-out. Gifford is well-coached, and they kept lots of balls in play. With that being said, we are not going to win many matches when we score 39 points for the opponents in the last two sets of the match.

Jaden Bender and Baylee Cosgrove led the Panthers (2-1) with seven kills each while Makenna Klann had five kills and 64 sets. Bender also had six aces.

“The good news tonight was that we still had 29 kills, and some excellent serving. We also had some kids step into some key spots when we had kids struggling,” Vaughn said.

“We’re going to be OK. I’m still not confident that I have everyone in the spot they are going to end up in, so I cannot wait for the next five days of practice to work on timing with our hitters, and to have some kids battle it out for some positions. I know these kids want to win, and as soon as they cut down on the errors, and completely trust each other, good things will happen. This group will continue to get better, I promise.”

7th-grade girls

PBL def. Gifford 25-16, 25-23

At Gifford

For PBL (2-1), kills: Kendra Johnson 2, Makenna Ecker 2, Sydney Murphy 2, Addison Oyer, Carly Mutchmore; aces: Emma Steiner 6, Maisy Johnson 5, Oyer 5, Murphy 4; blocks: Maisy Johnson, Sara Hewerdine; passing/digs percentage: Mutchmore 95, Kendra Johnson 87; service points: Murphy 17, Oyer 14, Maisy Johnson 12, Steiner 11.

NOTE: Stats include exhibition match.

8th-grade girls

Gifford def. PBL 22-25, 25-22, 26-24

At Gifford

For PBL (2-1), kills: Jaden Bender 7, Baylee Cosgrove 7, Makenna Klann 5, Maddy Foellner 3, Makayla Klann 2, Kayla Adwell 2, Hannah Schwarz, Mallorie Ecker, Jasmine Miles; aces: Bender 6, Schwarz 3, Foellner 2, Makayla Klann 2, Jordyn Buhrmaster, Adwell; sets: Makenna Klann 64; passing: Makayla Klann 185/192, Makenna Klann 72/74, Cosgrove 43/50, Schwarz 21/25, Bender 17/21, Foellner 10/13, Ecker 6/7, Ella Curry 4/4, Miles 4/4; points: Bender 15, Makayla Klann 15, Foellner 10, Schwarz 10, Makenna Klann 8, Cosgrove 5, Adwell 5, Buhrmaster 3.