BUCKLEY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team defeated St. John’s 25-21, 25-10 on Thursday.

“I was really pleased with our effort tonight,” PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. “St. John’s is one of those teams that hustles after every single ball, so you can never rest against a team like that. I loved how our kids responded tonight.”

Maddy Foellner had two kills and one block for the Panthers (3-1) while Jaden Bender had six aces, Makenna Klann had four aces and Baylee Cosgrove had two aces. Makenna Klann also had 26 sets.

“We continue to be very efficient in serve receive, passing, serving and setting,” Vaughn said. “Our main focus this past week was working with the hitters so they can begin to make better decisions at the net. I could see that the girls really worked on making smart decisions tonight, and I really thought they were very focused.”

The Panthers will host Crescent City on Monday before traveling to face Tri-Point on Tuesday and Cissna Park next Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to another tough week of competition next week against Crescent City, Tri-Point and Cissna Park,” Vaughn said.

At Buckley

For PBL (3-1), kills: Maddy Foellner 2, Jaden Bender, Hannah Schwarz, Ella Curry, Baylee Cosgrove, Jasmine Miles, Kayla Adwell; aces: Bender 6, Makenna Klann 4, Cosgrove 2, Schwarz, Curry; blocks: Foellner; sets: Makenna Klann 26, Curry 7, Schwarz 2, Bender, Foellner, Cosgrove, Adwell; passing points: Makayla Klann 76, Makenna Klann 31, Emma Atkinson 25, Schwarz 22, Bender 14, Adwell 9, Foellner 6, Curry 6, Cosgrove 6; points: Bender 23, Makenna Klann 9, Schwarz 4, Foellner 3, Makayla Klann 3, Cosgrove 3, Curry 2, Atkinson.